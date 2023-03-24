Best Reverse Email Lookup Services to Uncover Email Owners

Do you have no idea where to begin when attempting to identify an email sender? Don't look elsewhere! We'll talk about the best reverse email lookup tools in this blog post, which will be available for purchase.

Even if all you know is the sender's email address, these tools will make it quick and simple for you to determine who sent the email. Thus, these tools will help you regardless of whether you're looking for an old acquaintance or need to confirm a business contact's identification.

7 Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall

– Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

– Best for Fast Results TruthFinder – Best for Non-Digitized Searches

Best for Non-Digitized Searches Intelius – Best for Detailed Searches

– Best for Detailed Searches Instant Checkmate – Best for Checking Educational Information

– Best for Checking Educational Information Spokeo – Best for Long-Term Use

– Best for Long-Term Use PeopleFinders – Best for Affordability

BeenVerified – Best Reverse Email Lookup Overall

Our top recommendation for reverse email search is BeenVerified, which provides useful details about an obfuscated email address to assist you in determining whether the sender is authentic or a possible fraudster.

Entering the email address is all that is required to use the service, and BeenVerified will scan its sizable database for pertinent data. Any social media profiles connected to the email, the sender's name, and other private information about the sender may be included in the results.

Overall, the reverse email lookup tool is helpful for anyone trying to determine the identity of an unknown email sender, and it’s far more successful than a straightforward Google search.

Pros

Top-notch mobile app

Devoted customer service

Simple pricing structure

In-depth reports

Cons

Not always reliable

There are long waits for search results

No trial offer is available

Pricing

On BeenVerified, you cannot buy individual reports, you must subscribe to a plan to buy full reports. BeenVerified provides two different subscription plans:

35% off memberships for three months at $17.48/month

Memberships costing $26.89/month

You have access to limitless reports for each feature with both pricing options. You can choose to receive notifications each time a specific report updates.

PeopleLooker – Best for Fast Results

The average consumer receives about 20% of their daily emails as spam. This reverse email search is dedicated to reducing the number of spam emails by making it simple to identify the sender. This reverse email lookup service can protect your personal information.

To provide you with the most current and accurate personal information, PeopleLooker verifies millions of data points from dozens of sources.

Simply enter the information you already have about the individual, and PeopleLooker will search through public records to discover the genuine owner's identity, contact information, and background checks.

Pros

Searches are private

Android and iOS mobile applications

Simple to use

Attractive interface

Cons

Processing requests takes a long time

Additional fees for certain types of information

No support for live chat

Pricing

PeopleLooker offers two different pricing tiers from which you may select the one that best suits your needs.

The initial plan lasts for one month. The monthly cost for this plan is $18.28 . With this package, you may access benefits including limitless reports, sex offender searches without limits, property searches, phone and email lookups, criminal records, and more.

. With this package, you may access benefits including limitless reports, sex offender searches without limits, property searches, phone and email lookups, criminal records, and more. Three months will be the next plan. It costs $14.62 per month and is suitable. The monthly fee is less expensive than the one-month plan because you are charged for three months at once.

They also give $1/5 days access, so you have a decent option if you want to test out the PeopleLooker service. that can assist you in fully comprehending PeopleLooker.

TruthFinder – Best Best for Non-Digitized Searches

Based on a person's email address, the TruthFinder Reverse Email Lookup discovers and reports facts about the person. It accomplishes this by looking through public records, or data about individuals that is accessible online and via public data sources.

Anyone has the right to access the information contained in public records. The quantity and quality of the information are two of the most crucial factors to take into account when using reverse email lookup tools. Although several of the solutions on this list can help you find names, they aren't very excellent at finding precise information about the sender.

Due to this reverse email search free extensive database, which has more than 150 million entries, Truthfinder is at the top of the list for that kind of search. TruthFinder also provides reverse phone lookups and thorough background checks.

We endorse this website in part because it can discover the identity of the real person hiding behind an email address and in part because it gathers a sizable amount of information about that person.

TruthFinder searches social media, court records, police files, and other public databases to find reliable information. TruthFinder is different from other tools since it also searches through personal databases for pertinent data.

Pros

Dark web scan

Tool for self-monitoring

Incredibly thorough reports

Cons

Report preparation takes a short while

Only available in the US

Pricing

TruthFinder doesn't provide a membership option just for reverse email lookups. To utilize all of TruthFinder's features, you must sign up for the complete membership package.

Unlimited for two months - $23.28 each month, $46.56 due every 60 days

- $23.28 each month, $46.56 due every 60 days Unlimited for one month - $28.05 each month

Instant Checkmate: Best for Detailed Searches

Instant Checkmate can be a terrific option for you if you want something accurate and reasonably priced. This people's search tool allows you to look for specific information about a person by their name or mobile number.

Like Intelius, you'll require more information than a free reverse email address lookup , but this is a fantastic option if you do.

Instant Checkmate is lightning-quick and provides a sizable public records database. Its reports include details on marriage and assets, criminal histories, court records, and every other publically accessible official database.

Every plan for this lookup service includes unlimited searches. Also, Instant Checkmate places high importance on user privacy, so you don't need to be concerned about disguising your identity when searching for someone.

Pros

Accurate outcomes

Access to a lot of public documents

Sophisticated search filters

Cons

Slow process of searching

There aren't any single reports available

High subscription cost

Pricing

Although Instant Checkmate isn't the cheapest background check website, if you plan to use it for a while, it's a fantastic bargain. All Instant Checkmate services are only available with premium membership options.

$34.78/month for a 1-month unlimited report subscription

for a 1-month unlimited report subscription $37.82/month for a 3-month unlimited report subscription

Intelius: Best for Checking Educational Information

Even though Intelius lacks a reverse email lookup feature, it’s still handy if you need information about a certain email. This reverse email search free tool can assist you in contacting the sender of an email once you have their name, contact number, or residential address.

Emails that are real and that you can check should contain the sender's name and company address. One of the most well-known brands in the sector is Intelius. It features a smart UI and is simple to use. This reverse email search engine differs from others because it emphasizes presenting the educational background of the individual you're looking for.

Intelius can assist you with background checks, criminal record checks, public records checks, reverse phone lookups, reverse address lookups, and people lookups. With the help of this website, you might learn more about the people who send you emails.

Pros

History of education

Produces outcomes swiftly

Reputable business

Cons

Only available in the US

Pricey

Pricing structure isn’t clear

Pricing

A quick and easy way to search for basic information and free reverse email lookup is provided by Intelius. It offers a variety of subscriptions for background checks and individual search reports.

For subscribers who subscribe to Intelius unlimited person reports, the following plans are available.

Plan for One Month : Beginning at $24.86

: Beginning at $24.86 Bi-monthly Plan: Beginning at $21.125 per month ($42.25 each billing cycle)

Spokeo: Best for Long-Term Use

If required more specific information than just who is behind an email, Spokeo is our top recommendation. This reverse email search free tool combines free reverse email lookup functionality with a variety of other search services, including name, address, and phone number searches.

Underneath an email address, there’s a wealth of information that can be found, including the person's name. In addition to social media databases, this reverse email search free tool collects information from billions of records, including public, private, historical, commercial, consumer, and court records.

When you search for an email, this reverse email address lookup tool searches its database for all information that might be pertinent to it. With a simple-to-use interface, this is a flexible email lookup service. Even though Spokeo is a top-notch reverse email lookup tool, it provides its services at the most competitive rates.

Pros

Affordable

Comprehensive background checks on the sender

Simple to use

Cons

Available only in the US

Social media is used too much

Some outcomes could be wrong

Pricing

The most economical reverse email lookup service is called Spokeo. Access to all search options, including name, address, and phone number lookup, is unlimited with its membership plans.

There’s no reverse email search free service. The monthly membership fees are as follows:

$19.95 for a one-month subscription

$14.95/month for a 3-month contract

PeopleFinders – Best for Affordability

The quick and simple approach or reverse email lookup to learn more about an unidentified email address and the person using it is to conduct an email search at PeopleFinders. Find out quickly if an email address is associated with someone you know.

Alternatively, you might discover that its provenance is dubious, making it potentially a target for spoofing or some other email fraud in free reverse email lookups.

On the other hand, say you only have someone's email address and that's all you have for them. If so, you can utilize it to look out for that person's other contact details, such as a current address, phone number, and social media profiles.

Billions of public records and pieces of information, including social media handles, email addresses, and more, are available in PeopleFinders' database.

You can try to learn more about reverse email search tools or someone by using their email address in addition to their name, address, and phone number. In the US, email is used frequently by more than 250 million individuals.

Although it's not always the case, the majority of reverse email lookups have an email address that’s personally associated with them.

As there’s no identity verification required when creating an email address, users are free to create their accounts using fictitious names and other personal or commercial information.

Analyzing the data and tracking down the owner of an email address requires data aggregation expertise, such as that offered by PeopleFinders in this reverse email search free. This is why the reverse email lookup free feature of PeopleFinders is so successful in thwarting scammers.

Pros

Broad database

Affordable

Different search options for this reverse email lookup

Using it is simple

Cons

Not all of the information is current

Need to subscribe

Little details are available for specific email addresses

Pricing

With its reverse email lookup service, PeopleFinders offers a variety of price plans. They provide a one-time lookup in addition to several subscription options. A summary of their price is shown below:

One-time lookup: For $4.95, this option enables you to run a single search for an email address in this reverse email lookup.

For $4.95, this option enables you to run a single search for an email address in this reverse email lookup. A recurring monthly plan: At a monthly cost of $24.78 with this plan, you can conduct an endless amount of searches. There’s no reverse email search usability.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Reverse Email Lookup

We considered the following elements when ranking the top reverse email lookup tools:

Information accuracy: The reverse email lookup tool should offer precise and current data regarding the owner of the email address.

The reverse email lookup tool should offer precise and current data regarding the owner of the email address. Price: The tool ought to be inexpensive and provide a selection of subscription possibilities.

The tool ought to be inexpensive and provide a selection of subscription possibilities. Database size: Information regarding a particular email address is more likely to be present in a larger database.

Information regarding a particular email address is more likely to be present in a larger database. Additional features: Some technologies could provide helpful functions like monitoring the dark web or background checks.

Some technologies could provide helpful functions like monitoring the dark web or background checks. Options for searching : To improve the likelihood of locating information, the tool should include a variety of search possibilities (such as searching by name, phone number, or address).

: To improve the likelihood of locating information, the tool should include a variety of search possibilities (such as searching by name, phone number, or address). Customer Support: If you have problems, the tool should have good customer assistance.

If you have problems, the tool should have good customer assistance. User-friendliness: The application should be simple to operate.

By taking into account these elements, you can compile a thorough ranking of the best reverse email lookup tools and select the one that best suits your requirements.

Free Reverse Email Lookup Methods

Reverse email lookups can be done for free using a variety of methods:

Social media search : Use social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to search for the email address. You might be able to discover details about the owner if the email address is connected to a social network account for reverse email lookup.

: Use social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter to search for the email address. You might be able to discover details about the owner if the email address is connected to a social network account for reverse email lookup. Google search : Try searching for the email address in Google to see if any results are returned. This can include posts on internet forums, social media profiles, and personal websites.

: Try searching for the email address in Google to see if any results are returned. This can include posts on internet forums, social media profiles, and personal websites. Email header analysis : If you have the email, you can look up information about the sender's IP address and email server by looking at the email header. Sometimes, the sender's identity can be determined using this information.

: If you have the email, you can look up information about the sender's IP address and email server by looking at the email header. Sometimes, the sender's identity can be determined using this information. Reverse email lookup services : Free reverse email lookup services are available on some websites. These services can give you some basic details about the owner of the email address, including the domain and whether the email address is authentic.

: Free reverse email lookup services are available on some websites. These services can give you some basic details about the owner of the email address, including the domain and whether the email address is authentic. Searching on forums or message boards: In discussion boards and forums, some people publish their email addresses. If you have the email address, you might try doing a search on those sites to see if you can identify the person behind it in a free reverse email lookup. Because the owner of the email address may not have made that information publicly available, some of these methods may not be completely accurate or may not reveal much information about the owner of the email address.

What Is a Reverse Email Lookup

A reverse email search free service is an internet application that can assist users in determining who may be emailing them, mainly if the email address is unknown or questionable.

The following information could be provided:

Current address in full

Both their landline and mobile phone numbers

Complete name of the sender

Photo of the sender

Every social media account

Whether they have any aliases

Why Use Email Lookup Tools?

Employers and employees alike depend on email search tools. For three main reasons, they frequently employ these remedies:

Marketing : Checking the validity of the email addresses that marketing or sales teams have gathered is crucial. Verify as soon as possible that you're working with actual people because you don't want your email marketing newsletters to bounce.

: Checking the validity of the email addresses that marketing or sales teams have gathered is crucial. Verify as soon as possible that you're working with actual people because you don't want your email marketing newsletters to bounce. Risk analysis: In the context of fraud protection, risk assessment, and cybersecurity, small and large enterprises can utilize reverse email search free service to find out more about their consumers.

In the context of fraud protection, risk assessment, and cybersecurity, small and large enterprises can utilize reverse email search free service to find out more about their consumers. Background checks: Usually carried out by experts who need more information on a possible employee, a potential, or a relevant person in reverse email lookups. For every conceivable reason, some people ask for them, including finding out more about a new love involvement, getting to know someone who just randomly contacted them, or, regrettably, cyberstalking.

Although the aforementioned specialists are most likely to use them, these technologies occasionally serve a purpose for both private individuals and other fields. Of course, not every one of these answers is the same. Let's look at some things to think about before registering.

What Are the Limits of Free Reverse Email Lookups?

The freemium business model used by some of these email search apps is obviously the first restriction. The most common ruse employed by some of these businesses is that while searching is free, getting results is not.

Another irritating situation is when you believe you've found a free service just to find out it directs you to a paid one. Another issue to think about is that it could be challenging or impossible to validate webmail addresses, especially for marketers.

Then there are speed-related difficulties. You have no choice but to integrate an email analysis API into your system if, for example, you run an online store and need to check the email addresses of a sizable number of customers.

Tools for risk analysis produce conclusions almost instantly. In order to use additional services, you must input addresses one at a time and wait for the results for up to five minutes.

Also, avoid confusing email finders and reverse email search free tools. The opposite of what an email address search tool should do is find an email address based on a name. There are a variety of different products available on the free reverse email lookup market.

In reality, by manually entering the email address into a search engine with some background checking, you can frequently obtain better results in free reverse email lookup tools.

What Data Can I Get From an Email Search?

The fact that a lot of data is associated with email addresses is one benefit of using email to investigate user information. This is the reason why employing these tools is also referred to as performing an "email background check".

They are also much more targeted than, for instance, looking for a device's specs or IP address.

Email Address Validity

The validity of the free reverse email lookup is the first query that a reverse email search free service can respond to. This is confirmed using an SMTP check or reverse email search free tool. In essence, the tool asks the email address domain (such as @gmail.com or @yahoo.co.uk) if the address is valid.

Email Domain Type and Quality Verification

There are certain domains that are of a high caliber and those that are less reliable. The difficulty of opening an account on them is the key factor. For instance, it’s simple and free to sign up for gmail.com, despite the fact that it sounds trustworthy.

As a result of their stricter verification procedures, like SMS verification, other providers are more secure. Afterward, you may look up the email address's age in the free reverse email lookup. That could seem more suspicious if it was just made.

Custom domains may be checked with relative ease because it’s simple to determine whether the domain is active. You can also determine the domain registration date if it does. This is typical for both personal websites and business emails, but scammers can also take use of those.

Email Address and Social Media Lookup

Today, looking to see if an email address has been used to join any social networking platform is one of the most effective ways to verify its validity.

This procedure often referred to as social media profiling, will check to see if the provided address has ever been used on any social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

This is due to the fact that a decent social media lookup tool will also include information on the person's name, location, place of employment, and bio details that would need a significant amount of effort to gather manually, especially if you need to do this for a large list of people.

Email Address Found on Data Breaches?

The address can be compared with those discovered in data breaches using a reputable tool. Discovering an address in one of those breaches allows us to determine how old and frequently reverse email search free was used.

However, if a fraudster gained access to the address, it may also suggest that it was being used for unlawful purposes.

Email Blacklists Check

Searching for the email address on open spam blacklists is another technique to see if scammers have already used it.

If a new user signs up using a known spammer address, you may want to block them or carefully check their other information because the account holder may no longer have access to the mailbox (or worse, it could be a malicious address).

Email Address Quality Evaluation

A competent email profiling tool should be able to determine through string analysis if the email address appears to be manually created or is, in fact, authentic. It may be suspicious, for instance, to use a lot of numbers or special characters.

The same holds true if the name on the account and handle are different and the reverse email search free is well set.

Best Practices To Avoid Phishing Email Scams

Not every person who emails you is a friend. Your email will occasionally receive some phishing attempts, regardless of how effective your spam filter is. Cybercriminals are among those that target personal information like credit cards and social security numbers.

Some people want to infect your website with a virus and then demand payment in ransom to get your data back. The equivalent of vandals online is certain people who intentionally cause harm for no other reason than to see if they can.

Fortunately, phishing con artists share a lot, and if you follow a few fundamental guidelines, you shouldn't have too much trouble avoiding them.

Utilize antivirus programs that have anti-phishing add-ons. It’s offered by many popular security software programs, and it examines attachments and other files to look for viruses. Avoid using the same password on several critical accounts and change your passwords frequently. Maintain your phone or other equipment on a regular basis. Although it can be tedious, the most recent updates offer the most advanced defense against malicious attempts. Avoid doing business on unsafe websites. Websites that are secure have addresses that begin with //https: and a padlock icon. If a website's address begins simply with //http:, it’s not safe. Do not ever divulge your password. No trustworthy organization will request it. If you don't know and trust the sender of an email, never click on a link or attachment inside of it. Some seem to lead to a trustworthy company's address, but keep in mind that the URL you see on the screen isn't always the one the link will actually take you to. If you can keep your finger from slipping, you can hover your finger over the link to reveal the actual destination. Be wary of emails that claim your credit card has been charged a significant amount or that your card information needs to be updated. They frequently use phishing to trick you into giving out sensitive data to criminals. If you open one of these fraudulent emails, the sender's address will typically be obvious, it’ll be a specific person's name or a random string of characters. Exit your email, launch your browser, find the official website of your Visa provider, and sign in as you would to verify your statement if you believe there may be a problem with your Visa account.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – (FAQs)

Where Does Reverse Email Lookup Information Come From?

The majority of email search engines improve open-source database information (OSINT). Tools for free reverse email lookups compile data from social media, IP addresses, and devices.

Are Email Lookup Tools Legal?

The tool or service will determine this. All data sourced from the best reverse email search websites comply with GDPR, guaranteeing legality and compliance with EU regulators.

Will the Person Know I’m Searching for Them?

No, none of the aforementioned tests affect the user in any way. Remember that you can visit the profiles directly, which for some sites like LinkedIn, can alert the user in question, depending on their privacy settings.

What Does an Email’s Domain Type Actually Tell Me?

It's important to note that the domain can provide more information about the provided data. Due to the fact that these are only temporary email addresses, disposable domains are in danger.

Custom domains might require extra examination because fraudsters might use this strategy to obtain a whitelist.

Best Reverse Email Lookup Tools – Bottom Line

There are a number of options on the market for the top free reverse email lookup tools. BeenVerified, TruthFinder, PeopleLooker, PeopleFinders, and Intelius are a few of the best programs.

These technologies provide a variety of capabilities, including thorough search results, precise and current information, user-friendly interfaces, different search choices, monitoring of the dark web, background checks, and more.

It's essential to remember that some of the best tools aren't free, but there are several that are, like Google search. The free methods, however, might not be accurate or might not offer a lot of information on the user of the email address.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

