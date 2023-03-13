Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review 2023: Coverage, Pros, Cons, and Alternatives

By: Paradise Media LLC

Having a dog or cat in your family can be a wonderful experience, but it may also significantly add to your expenses.

Pet insurance is a good way to cover your pet’s medical expenses, particularly in the event of emergencies.

We have studied several pet insurance providers and created a list of the best pet insurance companies based on cost, coverage, and customer service.

In this article, we review Pumpkin pet health insurance, a distinguished pet health insurance company located in New York City. Keep reading on to learn about the benefits, coverage plans, and fees of Pumpkin.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Quick Verdict

With Pumpkin pet insurance, it is possible to find a good variety of plans for a broad selection of pet issues and healthcare costs, including those related to vet exams, operations, and dental issues. There is no long delay regarding problems like cruciate ligament problems or hip dysplasia.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Pros

There is no predetermined waiting time for conditions such as knee injury or hip dysplasia.

Cats and dogs (even seniors) are eligible for a 90% reimbursement rate once they reach eight weeks.

Insurance premiums are reduced for having more than one pet.

Equipped with a user-friendly site and online quoting system.

Insurance for unexpected medical costs incurred by the vet.

Wellness plans as a pick-and-choose option.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Cons

14-day waiting time after an accident

No accessible 24-hour pet health line.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Background

Established in 2020, Pumpkin is one of the recent additions to the booming pet insurance marker.

Pumpkin Insurance Services, Inc., set up in April 2020 amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, is one of the latest entries into the pet insurance sector.

Zoetis, the leading manufacturer of veterinary drugs and vaccines worldwide, founded the company.

This new venture of Zoetis aims to provide a cost-effective approach to help pet owners provide medical care to their animals in cases of unexpected illnesses or accidents.

Like a few other famous pet insurance providers, such as those included in our Spot pet insurance review and ASPCA pet insurance review, Pumpkin's policies are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company and provided by Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group, which holds an A (excellent) rating by AM Best.

This implies that Crum & Forster (C&F) Insurance Agency, Inc. handles claims, billing, and customer service for Pumpkin.

What Does Pumpkin Pet Insurance Cover?

Is pet insurance worth it? Pumpkin Pet Insurance's policy covers accidents and illnesses for cats and canines. The plan covers a wide range of expenses, including:

Visiting an Emergent Situation

Non-conventional treatments like acupuncture

Malignant tumors and other abnormal tissue growths

Problems with behavior

Services offered to the terminally ill or dead, such as euthanasia, cremation, and burial

Oral Illnesses

Ailments including diarrhea and ear infections

Hospitalizations

Magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography

Drugs requiring a doctor's prescription

Mishaps include broken bones and foreign bodies in the stomach

Inherited disorders like hip dysplasia

Surgeries

Accident and sickness-related prescriptions for foods and vitamins

Remote medical diagnosis and treatment for injuries and diseases

Microchipping

The need for specialized care

Animal care costs

Innovative treatments like stem cell therapy

Pumpkin Pet Insurance provides an optional wellness package known as Preventive Essentials. This additional coverage assists in the cost of health and wellness needs, including annual checkups, vaccinations, and fecal testing for heartworm and tick-borne illnesses.

What Pumpkin Pet Insurance Doesn't Cover

Similar to the best life insurance for people, certain conditions aren’t covered by Pumpkin pet insurance.

The following are not included in Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans:

Fees incurred throughout the phases of reproduction, birth, and care for young

Boarding

Examples are surgical or implanted add-ons that are purely decorative, like tail docking.

Vitamins and other dietary supplements for disease prevention and routine health maintenance

Payments to your veterinarian for things like taxes, administrative fees, medical waste, and medical records that aren't directly connected to your pet's care

Treatments in the lab

Conditions before the policy's effective date or the waiting period are not covered.

Professional dental cleanings that aren't required to treat a condition that's covered by your insurance.

Personal hygiene and hygiene products.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance covers medical issues that can be cured, apart from issues related to knees and ligaments. If your pet has not shown signs or undergone treatment for a curable pre-existing condition for the last 180 days, any new signs will be treated as fresh.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Waiting Periods for Coverage

Pumpkin pet insurance has certain age restrictions and waiting periods when it comes to covering your pet’s health costs.

Age Restrictions

Any canine and feline that have reached the age of 8 weeks or more can be included in the insurance plan.

Waiting Periods

Pet insurance policies often have a waiting duration that has to be passed before coverage begins. Pumpkin Pet Insurance has two weeks for illnesses and injuries.

This is quite commonplace across the industry, yet some companies offer shorter waiting times for accidents, such as Embrace Pet Insurance's two-day waiting period and Pets Best Pet Insurance's three-day waiting period.

Regarding issues like hip dysplasia and ligament problems, Pumpkin Pet Insurance does not have an extended waiting period. In contrast, Embrace Pet Insurance has a six-month waiting period for orthopedic issues in dogs, and Pets Best has a six-month waiting time for cruciate ligament issues.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Routine Wellness Plan

The expense of preventative medicine for pets may soon pile up. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals estimates that annual pet maintenance costs might exceed $400.

Some pet insurance policies provide coverage for preventative and regular medical treatment, which may significantly help cover these expenditures.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance, for instance, offers a Preventative Essentials package that may be added to your insurance to help pay for some of the expenses associated with keeping your pet healthy.

Kittens and adult cats and dogs, together with pups under six months old, may all benefit from the preventative care offered by the Preventative Essentials package. In addition, this protection is not mandatory and will cost you more.

In terms of costs, the Preventative Essentials package will pay for the following:

Regular checkups for health

Checks for parasites

Immunizations

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Coverage Levels

Pumpkin pet insurance provides the following coverage levels.

Maximum Annual Limit Options

That's the most the policy will pay out in claims for covered expenses for your pet all year. Dogs may choose from the following yearly Pumpkin limits:

$10,000

$20,000

Unlimited

For cats, Pumpkin sets a yearly limit of:

$7,000

$15,000

Unlimited

Deductible Options

If you have pet insurance with Pumpkin, you must cover a portion of the vet costs before their coverage kicks in. The deductible options available with Pumpkin include the following:

$100

$250

$500

Additionally, for an extra fee, the preventive care package is available for $18.95 per month for dogs and $11.95 per month for cats.

Reimbursement Level

Most pet insurance plans consist of reimbursement policies, meaning that the pet owner pays for their animal's medical costs in advance and then is reimbursed for covered treatments after filing an insurance claim.

Pumpkin is different in that they offer only one rate of reimbursement for dogs and cats, which is 90%; however, other plans may offer reimbursement levels of 70% or 80% which would reduce the monthly premium amount.

Sample Monthly Premiums

As an illustration of the cost of Pumpkin plan insurance, we have included an example of a $500 deductible and a $10,000 yearly maximum for four-year-old animals in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Species/breed Dog - Medium Mixed Dog - Golden Retriever Dog - Yorkshire Terrier Cat - Domestic Medium Hair Pet Health Insurance Plan $57.69 $80.19 $50.98 $26.92 Pet Health Insurance Plan With Preventative Essentials Pack $76.64 $99.14 $69.93 $38.87

How To Save Money on Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Pumpkin Pet Insurance gives a 10% discount for every extra pet you insure, but the amount of the rebate may be limited to a specific amount, for example, 20%. This makes Pumpkin per insurance one of the best pet insurance for dogs and also the best pet insurance for cats.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Pumpkin vs. Competitors

This compares Pumpkin and two other widely used pet insurance providers.

Pumpkin vs. Lemonade

Unlike Pumpkin, Lemonade offers three preventive care packages: Preventative, Preventative+, and Puppy/Kitten Preventative.

While Pumpkin and Lemonade offer accident and illness coverage for cats and dogs, Lemonade's basic plan does not cover treatments such as physical therapy or dental care. It is necessary to pay extra to include them in the policy.

Our Lemonade Pet Insurance review notes that Pumpkin's standard plan includes coverage for these treatments. Notably, Lemonade's Puppy/Kitten Preventative Care Package includes coverage for spaying and neutering, which is not included in Pumpkin's policy.

Coverage options Pumpkin Lemonade Deductible range $100 to $500 per year $100 to $500 per year Reimbursement 90% 70%, 80% and 90% Annual limit range $7,000 to unlimited $5,000 to $100,000

Pumpkin vs. Spot

Unlike Pumpkin, Spot pet insurance provides two different kinds of plans: an accident and illness plan and an accident-only one. Furthermore, there are two preventive care plans accessible to choose from Platinum Preventive Care Coverage and Gold Preventive Care Coverage.

The accident-only plan that Spot offers includes coverage for alternative therapy, end-of-life costs, prescription drugs, dental extractions, stem cell therapy and more, as long as the incident causing them is one that is covered.

Coverage options Pumpkin Spot Deductible range $100 to $500 per year $100 to $1,000 per year Reimbursement 90% 70%, 80% and 90% Annual limit range $7,000 to unlimited $2,500 to unlimited

Pumpkin Pet Insurance State Availability

C&F Insurance Agency, Inc. distributes pet insurance policies from the United States Fire Insurance Company through Pumpkin in all 50 states of the USA. Nevertheless, each policy's specifics could differ, contingent upon the geographic location of the purchaser.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Features

Pumpkin pet insurance has several suitable features, making it one of the best pet insurance providers in 2023.

Website

Pumpkin's website is user-friendly and provides comprehensive information about insurance for cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. You can download a sample policy based on your state and request a free quote.

App

The business does not possess a dedicated application. However, the webpage is designed to be compatible with both tablets and mobile phones.

Claims

It is possible to submit requests for reimbursement through the firm's website. If you do not have to cover the expenses upfront, you can submit a claim asking Pumpkin to pay the veterinarian directly.

Customer Service

You can contact the customer service team of Pumpkin between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm EST from Monday to Friday by calling or email. You can also use the live chat feature on their website to talk to a representative.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Customer Feedback

Pumpkin Insurance Services, Inc. has earned an A- ranking from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, due to its recent establishment, there are few online reviews.

Based on the reviews on Yelp, some people have expressed their satisfaction with the company's swift claims system and advantageous preventive care scheme. In contrast, others have voiced dissatisfaction with the customer service and denied reimbursement.

The following are some examples of opinions of Pumpkin pet insurance from customers on Yelp:

Danielle V. loved Pumpkin, though she had questions when she first started using their service because she had never had pet insurance before. She was also grateful for the insurance after her kitten had injured her paw and needed a few visits to the vet. She expressed regret for not getting insurance for her first cat. Additionally, she highly recommended Pumpkin insurance to individuals with puppies and kittens.

Leo C stated that they decided to get Pumpkin coverage for their puppy, Olive Jane, as she was getting older. After three months of coverage, Olive Jane was due for her annual checkup. She had elevated liver enzymes; the doctor recommended further testing and ultrasound. Leo C agreed to this and submitted claims afterward for the deductible to be covered, but Pumpkin denied the request, claiming that it was a pre-existing condition.” This left them with over $1000 in charges for testing.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about Pumpkin insurance.

How Do I Get a Pumpkin Policy?

Obtaining a Pumpkin Pet Insurance policy is extremely simple. All you have to do is go to Pumpkin.care and hit "Develop My Pet Plan." After that, you need to supply some fundamental facts about your pet and yourself, and Pumpkin will generate an insurance coverage quote.

When you choose the deductible, you would like any optional additional coverage, enter your payment information, and you are finished.

Pumpkin will identify the day your coverage begins after the waiting period. In most states, they offer a restricted-time money-back assurance. More information can be located on their FAQ page.

How Do I File a Claim With Pumpkin?

If your furry friend needs to see a vet because of an unforeseen injury or disease, you must initially pay your vet's office in full for the services. Pumpkin users can create an online account to apply for 90% repayment of any applicable diagnosis tests and treatments.

The online claims procedure involves submitting a scanned or photographed copy of the paid vet bill and any associated medical history. Claims are handled completely online by Pumpkin, and payments are issued via check or direct deposit.

How Long Is the Waiting Period for Pumpkin?

Every medical issue, ranging from accidents to knee injuries and hip dysplasia, which is usually subject to a 6-12 month waiting period with other providers, is subject to a 14-day waiting period from the policy's effective start date with Pumpkin.

How Do I File for Wellness Benefits Through Pumpkin?

Though not classified as insurance, Pumpkin's Preventative Essentials package can provide reimbursements much like its accident-and-illness plan. Once you've paid for your pet's vet care, upload a receipt on the company's website.

Upon approval, Pumpkin will reimburse all eligible wellness services' actual expenses by check or direct deposit. New customers can seek refunds for wellness treatments obtained at the vet within two weeks before joining Pumpkin.

Puppy and kitten owners with the Preventive Essentials package can file claims for the four included vaccines and any other services already done before signing up with Pumpkin.

Does Pumpkin Cover Dental Care for Pets?

Yes, Pumpkin includes dental treatments for issues like periodontal disease. It does not provide coverage for dental cleanings or certain optional processes.

How Much Do Pumpkin Policies Cost?

So, how much does pet insurance cost? The premium cost of Pumpkin insurance can differ for each pet parent, according to their pet's species, breed, age, and location.

Generally, dogs' cost is higher than cats, approximately $50–$80 and $30–$50 each month, respectively.

Can I Cancel a Pumpkin Policy?

You have a 30-day window to rescind your Pumpkin pet insurance and get a reimbursement, though certain limitations may apply. Unfortunately, this money-back guarantee is not accessible in New York.

Are Pre-Existing Conditions Covered by Pumpkin Pet Insurance?

Like other pet insurance companies, Pumpkin will not insure any pre-existing illnesses that occur before signing up for the policy or during the 14-day waiting period following the policy's effective start date.

However, it covers any health conditions cured, barring any knee or ligament issues, as long as your pet has gone 180 days without any treatment or symptoms.

How Do I Reach Pumpkin’s Customer Service?

Pumpkin's customer service is accessible in multiple ways, including email, text messaging, online chat, and phone. The live chat is open Monday to Friday, from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

People can call between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm EST on the same days. Furthermore, customers can use the customer portal on the website to submit claims, handle policy documents, set up direct deposit, and more.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Reviews: Our Conclusion

If you are a pet owner looking for full dental coverage for your furry companions, Pumpkin's Pet Health Insurance Plan should be at the top of your list. This insurance provider offers broad dental coverage, including extractions, gum disease treatments, and other periodontal illnesses.

Furthermore, the company also covers any related dental examinations, procedures, costs, and cleanings needed to treat a covered condition. The only downside of this company is its comparatively higher prices, which is likely due to the 90% reimbursement rate of each policy.

If you want a more budget-friendly option, it might be worth looking into alternatives such as Lemonade and Spot. Lemonade, for instance, charges roughly $39 per month on the same plan, only $4 more than the same plan at an 80% reimbursement rate.

We recommend asking for quotes from at least three insurance providers before making your choice.

Related Articles: