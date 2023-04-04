10 Best Project Management Tools - Ultimate Review

By: Paradise Media LLC
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WMAR.
No matter the size of your team, project management solutions may assist with communication, project bottlenecks, and processes, among other things.
Money.com is our option for the best online project management tools because it’s affordable, user-friendly, and strong enough for most enterprises, regardless of size. Yet, each business is unique, and your organization may have certain requirements. One of the project management tools on our list will meet your company's project management needs.
10 Best Project Management Tools
- Monday.com – Best Project Management Tools Online Overall
- ClickUp – Best For Agile Development Teams
- Asana – Best for Collaboration
- Wrike – Best for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work
- Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams
- Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management
- Teamwork – Best For Client-Facing Service Providers
- Celoxis – Best All-In-One Project Management Tools online
- Birdview PSA – Best for Resource Management and Collaboration
- Smartsheet – Best for Automation
To select the best online project management tools, we did extensive research and analysis based on a variety of factors, such as usability, functionality, cost, customer service, and user reviews. In addition, we examined team size, industry, and project-specific needs.
Our staff spent many hours evaluating each tool's merits and limitations to produce an objective rating. We hope that this process will assist you in making an educated choice when selecting the best project management software for your team.
|Project Management Tool
|Features
|Services
|Fees
|Integration
|Availability of Free Plan
|Gantt Charts
|Monday.com
|Customizable workflows and dashboards
|Project and task management, team collaboration
|Starts at $8/user/month (billed annually)
|Over 50 integrations including Zapier and Slack
|Offers a 14 days free trial
|Yes
|ClickUp
|Customizable dashboards and templates
|Task and project management, time tracking
|Starts at $5/user/month (billed annually) for unlimited tasks and projects, additional features extra
|Over 50 integrations including Zapier and Slack
|Offers a free plan
|Yes
|Asana
|Customizable dashboards and templates
|Project and task management, team collaboration
|Starts at $10.99/user/month (billed annually)
|Over 100 integrations including Zapier and Slack
|Offers a free plan
|Yes
|Wrike
|Customizable dashboards and templates
|Project and task management, team collaboration
|Starts at $9.80/user/month (billed annually)
|Over 400 integrations including Zapier and Slack
|Offers a free plan
|Yes
|Zoho Projects
|Customizable dashboards and templates
|Project and task management,team collaboration
|Starts at $4/user/month (billed annually)
|Over 40 integrations including Zapier and Slack
|Offers a free plan
|Yes
Monday.com – Best Online Project Management Tools Overall
Fees: Starting at $8/moStar rating: 4.9/5
Monday.com is a respected brand of project management software with an adaptable platform for various types of teams. While first frightening, the Monday.com job management interface is feature-rich and provides significant configuration management options. Monday.com work management provides customers with the greatest freedom when it comes to adding and setting important visualizations, while other solutions are limited to a few views of project data.
Monday.com is a simple yet user-friendly application that helps individuals to organize their work, fulfill deadlines, and foster a culture of openness. Best for simplifying talks, identifying who is working on what, and keeping everyone informed.
Pros:
- Free project management version available
- Complimentary trials are available to evaluate advanced features
- Mobile app version
- Many integrations
- Attractive and very configurable interface
- Ample templates
- Constantly, new features are introduced
- Cooperation between internal and external teams
- Kanban and Gantt charts
Cons:
- Minimal functionality in the lowest layers
- Often occurring bugs with new features
- Having a steep learning curve and sophisticated capabilities
- Messy boards for intricate or complicated work
- Few reporting options available
Features
- Display project information using various tables, kanban, and dashboard views
- Customize interfaces with vibrant colors that bring project data to life
- Personalize and distribute surveys for data collecting using the WorkForms application
- Access integrations for developers, marketing, customer relationship management, and project management
- Use pre-built automation and a comprehensive selection of choices for constructing automation rules
Plans & Pricing
- Individual: Complimentary for the first two seats
- Basic: $8 per user per month (paid yearly) is optimal for small teams
- Standard: $10 per user per month (paid yearly) is the most effective for managing work
- Pro: $16 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for businesses to join teams
- Enterprise: Best for businesses to manage and grow workflow contact Monday.com for pricing information
ClickUp – Best For Agile Development Teams
Fee: Starting at $5/moStar rating: 4.6/5
ClickUp is among the most highly regarded project management applications. It has several features that you cannot find in any other project management software. ClickUp is the most-recommended project management application. It has several features that you cannot find in any other project management software. ClickUp provides over 12 alternative perspectives for your projects, ensuring that all of your teams are practically on the same page.
Add to it the fact that ClickUp provides a variety of reasonable subscriptions for teams of varying sizes, and it becomes tough to overlook the market's newest project management software.
Pros:
- Individuals have access to a free, permanent plan
- Robust attributes
- Nearly a thousand integrations
- Lots of automation options
- Advanced task management
- Manage difficult tasks with ease
- Prefabricated templates
- There are several perspectives accessible
Cons:
- The premium levels might be costly for small enterprises
- Timekeeping may be flawed
- May be intimidating for first-time users
- The mobile application lacks intuitiveness
Features
- Use List, Board, Gantt, Calendar, Workload, and Map views to visualize project data
- Create and edit tasks individually or in bulk from a list of available processes
- Control granular platform features and security parameters
- Dashboards allow users to monitor and see project data
- Monday.com, Asana, Trello, Jira, Wrike, Basecamp, and Todoist data may be imported
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: Complimentary seating for individual usage
- Unlimited: $5 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for small groups
- Business: $12 per user each month (paid yearly), ideal for mid-sized businesses
- Business Plus: $19 per user per month (paid yearly) is optimal for several teams
- Enterprise: Contact ClickUp for pricing information on the ideal solution for big numbers of teams
Asana – Best Online Project Management Tools for Collaboration
Fee: Starting at $10.99/moStar rating: 4.3/5
Asana is included in our list of the top project management tools online because it’s an intuitive solution for managing both small and big tasks. This application is structured around tasks and subtasks organized into distinct parts that may be allocated to individuals or groups.
Asana's straightforward user interface is one of its greatest qualities. It’s basic and user-friendly. You have a great deal of control over its appearance and can move your task list around fairly quickly. You also get access to an activity stream on your dashboard to monitor the progress of your team.
Pros:
- Friendly user interface
- Effective cooperation capabilities
- Flexible project management capabilities
- Configurable workflows
Cons:
- Reporting capabilities are limited
- Gradual learning curve
- Little customizing possibilities available
- Many notifications
Features
- Use the list, board, timeline, calendar, and workload views to visualize project data
- With custom fields, rules, and forms, manage and produce project data
- Activate the built-in time tracking tool to see the amount of time spent on activities
- Import information from Airtable, Google Sheets, Monday, Trello, Smartsheet, or Wrike
- Add communications, files, financial, IT, reporting, sales, and secure connections
Plans & Pricing
- Basic: Free for individual or small group usage
- Premium: $10.99/user/month (billed annually), best for teams to create project plans
- Business: $24.99/user/month (billed annually), best for companies to manage
Wrike – Best for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work
Fee: Starting at $9.80/moStar rating: 4/5
Wrike is an award-winning project management application that supports an infinite number of users, making it suited for teams of five or more. Users may modify processes, dashboards, reports, and request forms using this highly flexible tool.
Wrike's analytics capabilities, which give precise insights into project and team performance, are among its most notable features. The worldwide report and performance chart are among its most popular analytic reports.
The global report is an exhaustive analysis of task data from all of your projects across eight categories, making it a great tool for monitoring expenses and forecasting future resource management. The report gives an overview of the performance of your projects, enabling you to immediately identify areas that need attention or improvement.
In contrast, the performance chart is a graphical depiction of the project's development over time. This graphic offers a quick overview of your project's progress relative to its objectives and milestones, helping you to quickly identify any difficulties or delays that may be influencing your timeframe.
Pros:
- Simple to use
- Account types exclusive to marketing/creative teams and professional services
- Able to handle both ongoing and project-based tasks
- Its intelligent features identify projects in danger of falling behind schedule
Cons:
- Extended learning curve
- Comparatively expensive to other tools
- Some tools are exclusive to add-ons or higher-tier subscriptions
Features
- Use the table, list, board, Gantt, time log, and analytics views to visualize project data
- Add and modify the duration, approvals, time entries, subtasks, files, and dependencies for a task
- Access templates for Agile, IT operations, creative, and project management office teams
- Use customer-managed encryption keys and Amazon external storage for encryption keys
- Access to over 400 app integrations and sync with over 30 additional applications in both directions
Plans & Pricing
- Free: $0 for teams getting started
- Team: $9.8/user/month (billed annually), best for growing teams
- Business: $24.8/user/month (billed annually), best for all teams across on organization
- Enterprise: Best for large teams, contact Wrike for pricing
- Pinnacle: Best for teams with complex work, contact Wrike for pricing
Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams
Fee: Starting from $4/moStar rating: 3.9/5
Zoho is a web-based CRM solution used mostly for managing leads, purchases, and pipelines. This CRM software includes capabilities for automating account management, lead tracking, prospect tracking, and other sales operations. In addition, Zoho offers a private or public chat room and the option to measure the time spent on projects.
In addition, Zoho Projects offers an excellent set of communication capabilities, such as real-time chat and forum sites. Some users say that Gantt charts are difficult to use and that the reporting breakdown may not be enough for big teams.
Pros:
- Least costly subscription plans
- Robust feature
- Experienced with the UI and the advantages of bundling for current Zoho clients
- Free plan for five people or less
- Connectivity with Google and Zoho applications
- Tracking time for hourly billing
Cons:
- Using Gantt charts is tedious
- Large teams cause reporting tools to fail
- Lack of export choices for file types
- Several reporting features are missing
- Not compatible with Quickbooks
Features
- View project information with the Classic (spreadsheet), Simple (list), and Kanban views
- Establish project baselines to assess anticipated against actual job progress
- Time spent on tasks is monitored to guide workload and resource management
- Connect with essential Google, Microsoft, code repositories, and other applications
- Access Zoho Applications such as Mail, Documents, CRM, Desk, Analytics, and Forms
Plans & Pricing
- Free: Up to three users are free
- Premium: $4/user/month (billed annually), with a free 10-day trial
- Enterprise: $9/user/month (billed annually), with a free 10-day trial
Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management
Fee: Starting from $5/moStar rating: 3.6/5
Trello has become one of the most popular project management software in recent years. It allows you to organize your personal and professional tasks on a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Notable users of Trello include Fender, Google, and Kickstarter.
It’s noted for its aesthetically beautiful and entertaining use of cards, lists, and boards. Trello is a simple, free, flexible, and visual project management and organization tool that’s relied upon by millions of people worldwide.
Pros:
- May get intelligent automation recommendations based on their recurrent behaviors
- There are several Power-Ups that extend the functionality of your board
- Cross-platform assistance
- Cloud-based
- Team bolstered
Cons:
- Not dependable for thorough reporting
- Consumer testimonials describe difficulties contacting assistance
- Absence of built-in time tracking capabilities
- Not appropriate for complicated tasks
Features
- Trello gives a board to each job and enables project managers to make modifications, add tags, custom fields, and priorities with a single click
- The capability of drag-and-drop makes it simple to reschedule and modify tasks and projects
- Free features like as calendar views, Google Drive connectors, and easy file sharing may be given to any project job, with premium upgrades available for further capability
- The most popular power-up in Trello is the "Butler" function, which automates a predefined set of chores
Plans & Pricing
- Free: $0 for your whole team
- Standard: $5/user/month (billed annually), best for small teams
- Premium: $10/user/month (billed annually), best for teams to track multiple projects
- Enterprise: $17.5/user/month (billed annually), best for organizations to connect work across teams
Teamwork - Best For Client-Facing Service Providers
Fee: Starting from $9.99/moStar rating: 3.3/5
Teamwork Projects is meant to integrate easily with technologies to create more efficient workflow management. Users can build a project, as well as construct tasks and milestones, by using a vivacious interface and a set of straightforward tools.
The Ireland-based platform has a comparable array of features as other leading project management software but excels in time tracking, budgeting, and stakeholder management. Teamwork can optimize the worldwide scattered processes of the future, regardless of whether it's staff or a third-party contractor.
Pros:
- Unlimited collaborators are available on premium programs
- Free version available
- Complimentary 30-day trial available for all plans
- Unlimited customers
- Ample storage on premium plans
- Budget tracking
- Invoicing is one of the client management capabilities.
Cons:
- Few manifestations
- Extremely restrictive free plan
- More expensive than many rivals
- On lesser grades, security measures are limited
Features
- Display project information using Gantt, kanban, calendar, and table views
- Construct and produce project data reports for distribution through CSV, Excel, or PDF
- Build reusable project templates, dashboards, hazards, and tags at the project level
- Connect with the likes of Zapier, Google Drive, Box, Slack, Microsoft, and HubSpot
- Access Teamwork applications for shared workspaces, IT help desks, customer relationship management, and online chats
Plans & Pricing
- Free Forever: $0 for up to 5 users
- Deliver: $9.99/user/month (billed annually), best for basic project management
- Grow: $17.99/user/month (billed annually), best for complex projects
- Scale: Best for a customized plan, contact Teamwork for pricing
Celoxis – Best All-in-one Project Management Tool
Fee: Starting from $25/moStar rating: 3/5
Celoxis is an award-winning, all-in-one project management application. It’s an all-inclusive web-based project management application. It has robust analytic capabilities, and its interactive charts will breathe new life into your project data, allowing you to plan and analyze portfolios, projects, activities, resources, timesheets, problems, and risks from one location.
With its What-If Analysis tool, Celoxis also assists the most prestigious enterprises. This is an interactive report that allows you to see how an action may influence your staff, finances, and other resources. Consider that your firm has five ongoing projects and three projects for which it has submitted bids and hopes to be hired.
You may do a What-If Analysis to forecast what would occur if one of those outstanding projects is approved and your team is required to begin work immediately. So, company owners may make better-informed judgments on whether to accept new work, when to decline it, when to extend a deadline, etc.
Pros:
- Friendly user interface
- Powerful reporting skills
- Configurable workflows
- Extensive capabilities
Cons:
- No proofing tools
- There are no billing or billing functions
- There is no free version
- Mobile app functionality is limited
Features
- All-in-one project management tools online
- Simple cooperation, file sharing, discussion, and comment exchange not only with colleagues but also with clients
- 360-degree, real-time information derived from our very potent reports and dashboards
- Simple to configure and intuitive
- Quickly assign project resources according to availability, demand, and capabilities
Plans & Pricing
- Cloud: $22.5/user/month (billed annually)
- Premise: Best ROI in the industry, contact Celoxis for pricing
Birdview PSA - Best for Resource Management and Collaboration
Fee: Starts from $15/moStar rating: 3.2/5
Birdview is a platform for professional services automation (PSA) that offers professional services firms a single truth source. The outcome is enhanced visibility across the whole service delivery lifecycle, allowing data-driven choices, collaboration, and enhanced synchronization at critical handoffs.
Birdview PSA provides comprehensive project management capabilities in addition to resource optimization, project accounting, and a set of monitoring and optimization tools at both project and portfolio levels. With Birdview PSA, services businesses may enjoy robust capabilities without a time-consuming implementation or a hefty price tag.
This is enabled through the platform's user-friendly interface and easy interaction with CRMs, ERPs, and dozens of apps.
Pros:
- From historical performance, delivers actionable information
- Can allocate and plan resources based on their availability, competence, and compatibility, as well as simulate "what-if" scenarios to minimize disputes
- Built-in indicators, tools, and alarms for monitoring delivery schedule adherence
- Several projects and portfolios are covered by pre-built reports and dashboards including KPIs and metrics
Cons:
- Not equipped with proposal creation and compilation capabilities
- Does not have billing capabilities
Features
- Birdview PSA enables managers to allocate and schedule resources by their availability, skillset, and compatibility
- The software can simulate "what-if" situations to prevent potential disputes and includes built-in indicators, tools, and alarms to check delivery schedule compliance
- The inclusion of KPIs and indicators across different projects and portfolios in pre-built reports and dashboards enables leadership teams to make fast, educated choices
- Birdview PSA facilitates the prioritization and ranking of incoming projects or prospective customers based on value, risk, strategy alignment, and resource need
Plans & Pricing
- Lite: $13/user/month (billed annually), depending on user type
- Team: $19/user/month (billed annually), depending on user type
- Enterprise: Contact Birdview PSA for pricing
Smartsheet – Best Project Management Tools Online for Automation
Fee: Starting from $7/moStar rating: 2.9/5
Smartsheet is a mobile project management application that facilitates team collaboration, time tracking, reporting, resource management, and job planning. The cloud-based application's impressive features place it among the top project management software.
Smartsheet's project management capabilities include process automation and task visualization in Gantt, calendar, and card formats. The platform delivers shared views, extensive history, activity logs, automatic notifications, reminders, and status reports to keep everyone aligned and informed.
In addition, the Critical Path tool displays all tasks that have a direct influence on your project's completion schedule, allowing you to keep an eye on crucial milestones. If you're the sort to personalize everything, even your tools, you may also add brand logos and define color schemes for certain projects.
Pros:
- User-friendly interface
- Comprehensive documentation and access to support with onboarding
- Get begin to work using project and automation templates that are pre-built
- Sheet-to-sheet connecting
Cons:
- Numerous more tools are available for purchase
- Security features are exclusive to the Enterprise plan
- Only premium assistance is offered for plans of a higher tier
Features
- Use team cooperation to your advantage
- Automated update requests
- Attachment of files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox, among others
- Secure permission control
Plans & Pricing
- Free: $0 for up to one user and two editors
- Pro: $7/user/month (billed annually), best for teams with unlimited viewers
- Business: $25/user/month (billed annually), best for projects with unlimited editors
- Enterprise: Best for large teams, contact Smartsheet for pricing
Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Project Management Tools Online
Rating project management solutions may be difficult because businesses' demands, tastes, and budgets vary. To assess and rank project management solutions based on their features, user-friendliness, scalability, customer service, and cost, the following technique may be used as a broad framework.
- Customer support: Consider the timeliness and quality of the tool's customer service staff, as well as the availability of documentation, training, and community forums. The response time and resolution rate of the tool's support channels, such as email, phone, chat, and ticketing system, should be analyzed.
- Features: Identifying the fundamental qualities that project management tools online must have is the first step. These capabilities include project planning, task management, team communication, file sharing, time tracking, and reporting. Consideration may also be given to additional features like Gantt charts, Kanban boards, custom fields, and connectors with third-party applications. The tool with the most extensive and adaptable feature set should get a higher grade.
- User-friendliness: Also, the usability and intuitiveness of the user interface and navigation should be reviewed. Tools that are simple to use and need minimum training and assistance will boost efficiency and save time. Consideration should also be given to the customizing possibilities, mobile app, and offline accessibility.
- Scalability: Assess the tool's capacity to meet the organization's expansion, complexity, and variety of project kinds. The application must support many projects, teams, and stakeholders, as well as enable role-based access control and authorization settings. Moreover, the ability to interact with other tools and platforms must be assessed.
- Pricing: Assess the price model of the tool, including the availability of free trials, freemium plans, and multiple levels or modules. The cost-effectiveness, return on investment, and price transparency of the instrument should also be addressed.
Best Project Management Tools Online – Buyer’s Guide
What Tools Are Used in Project Management?
There are a multitude of charts, diagrams, reports, and other papers that aid in project planning and execution. These essential components are frequently called "project management tools."
Let's examine a few examples:
- Work Breakdown Structure: Visualizes project scope by breaking down the project into smaller components
- Mind maps: Helps brainstorm project ideas and tasks
- Gantt charts: See the project overview in a glance with this horizontal bar chart
- Calendar: Used to track and manage the project schedule
- Network diagram: Visualizes all the tasks, responsibilities, and project workflows
What are the Five Project Management Techniques?
The evolution of project management throughout the years has spawned an abundance of distinct approaches and processes. In addition, each intriguing approach has its own set of norms and procedures.
Following are the top five approaches for project management:
- Waterfall: Breaks down the tool development process into 6 phases; requirements, analysis, design, coding, testing, and acceptance
- Agile project management: Includes the client in the tool development process
- Scrum project management: The most popular subset of Agile project management which involves self-organized Scrum teams
- GTD (Get Things Done): Helps prioritize your team’s work efficiently
- Critical Path Method: Helps the team identify the most important tasks that need to be completed
What Makes the Best Online Project Management Tools?
When asked to evaluate the best project management solutions, my first impression was that the industry was generic, with only minor distinctions across platforms. Despite the presence of similarities, such as visualization tools and process automation pipelines, the industry is sufficiently differentiated.
The most effective project management systems are distinguished by their user-friendliness, powerful capabilities, and connectors that are vital to team procedures. Signing up is simple, and all highlighted options provide a free trial without requiring a credit card to minimize unwanted charges. Teams must determine how the platform will replace old tools such as Excel spreadsheets, how it will enhance project management, and if the platform's cost and use will justify these advantages.
What to Look for in the Best Online Project Management Tools?
To help you, here’s a list of the top six features of project management tools online you can’t live without if you will lead a successful project.
- Kanban board: Kanban boards are workspaces used to visualize your project, and they’re immensely helpful in successful project management. The Kanban board utilizes a simple board and card system, allowing everyone on a team to have visibility, not just on individual tasks, but on the larger picture of team activity.
- Integration: Projects are made of a lot of moving parts. You need to know the impact of one variable over the others whenever something changes. In other words, look for features that help analyze trade-offs and how resource allocation affects the overall schedule of your project.
- Task management: A project is a collection of tasks that must all be completed to accomplish a single goal. Some of those tasks are sequential or dependent. Some can be completed simultaneously.
- To-do lists: The good old-fashioned to-do list. Simple though it may be, it does help you and your team get the job done.
- Time tracker: Every aspect of your project takes time, but when you get to the end of a project, it’s sometimes hard to know who spent how much time on which tasks.
- Collaboration: Whether you have a team of two, twenty, or two hundred, collaboration is vital for successful project completion.
- Detailed Reporting: Reports are the best way to get a strategic overview of the project’s status. Specifically, you need to know how everything goes by the end of every week or month.
Best Project Management Tools Online – Frequently Asked Questions
Still unsure about a few things in project management? We got you covered. Here are some of the answers to your burning questions:
What Are the Best Online Project Management Tools And Techniques?
The tools and procedures of project management assist teams in managing their day-to-day activities.
They facilitate the streamlining of all procedures associated with delivering project deliverables. It's almost hard to manage a big project without tried-and-true project management tools online, whether it's for managing workloads, organizing your calendar, or monitoring your progress.
Who Uses Project Management Tools Online?
Who uses project management tools online?
- Workgroups
- Owners of small businesses
- People handling many tasks
- Remote workers
- Sales forces
- Construction contractors and laborers
How Much Does a Project Management Tool Cost?
Other project management software has separate plans for each user. However, Monday.com offers an unlimited user subscription for a single payment.
What Is Agile Project Management in Simple Terms?
Agile project management is an iterative approach to project delivery throughout its life cycle. Towards the conclusion of a project, iterative or agile life cycles consist of several iterations or incremental phases.
Bottom Line on Project Management Tools Online
Regardless of the size of your team, project management solutions may assist with communication, bottlenecks, processes, and more.
Monday.com is our top option for project management software because it’s economical, user-friendly, and strong enough for organizations of all sizes. Yet, every firm is unique, and yours may have particular requirements. One of the project management solutions on our list is certain to meet your organization's project management needs.