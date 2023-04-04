Compare the 13 Best Project Management Software in 2023

Stepping into the world of project management can be daunting, especially when you’re in charge of a large team or organization. Keeping tabs on all the tasks, due dates, and team collaboration can be quite overwhelming.

However, do not fear, as project management software is here to make things easier. Despite the abundance of options available, selecting the most appropriate project management software can still be an intimidating task.

To aid in the streamlining of your workflow and ensure that your team stays on track, we have put together a collection of the most excellent project management software programs.

These programs incorporate strong project managing software features and robust team collaboration capabilities. So, get comfortable and find out what the best project management software is for your needs!

13 Best Project Management Software

Monday.com – Best Project Management Software Overall

Best Project Management Software Overall ClickUp – Best For Agile Development Teams

Best For Agile Development Teams Asana – Best for Collaboration

Best for Collaboration Wrike – Best for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work

Best for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams

Best for Small and Growing Teams Trello – Best for cross-platform project management software

Best for cross-platform project management software Teamwork – Best For Client-Facing Service Providers

Best For Client-Facing Service Providers Celoxis – Best All-in-one Project Management Software

Best All-in-one Project Management Software Birdview PSA – Best for Resource Management and Collaboration

Best for Resource Management and Collaboration Smartsheet – Best for Automations

Best for Automations Microsoft 365 – Best for Integration

Best for Integration Scoro – Best for Professional and Creative Services

Best for Professional and Creative Services Nifty – Best for Communication and Task Management

Project Management Software Features Services Fees Integration Availability of Free Plan Gantt Charts Monday.com Customizable workflows and dashboards Project and task management, team collaboration Starts at $8/user/month (billed annually) Over 50 integrations including Zapier and Slack Offers a 14 days free trial Yes ClickUp Customizable dashboards and templates Task and project management, time tracking Starts at $5/user/month (billed annually) for unlimited tasks and projects, additional features extra Over 50 integrations including Zapier and Slack Offers a free plan Yes Asana Customizable dashboards and templates Project and task management, team collaboration Starts at $10.99/user/month (billed annually) Over 100 integrations including Zapier and Slack Offers a free plan Yes Wrike Customizable dashboards and templates Project and task management, team collaboration Starts at $9.80/user/month (billed annually) Over 400 integrations including Zapier and Slack Offers a free plan Yes Zoho Projects Customizable dashboards and templates Project and task management, team collaboration Starts at $4/user/month (billed annually) Over 40 integrations including Zapier and Slack Offers a free plan Yes Trello Kanban-style boards Task and project management, team collaboration Starts at $5/user/month (billed annually) Over 100 integrations including Zapier and Slack Offers a free plan Yes

To come up with the rankings for the top project management software, we looked at multiple elements such as features, services, costs, integration, if they had any free PM software plans, and Gantt diagrams.

We assessed each program based on its user-friendliness, how simple it was to use, what project management software abilities it had, how well it facilitated team collaboration, and how customizable it was.

In addition, the client assistance, safety, and dependability of each program were also examined. The final listing was established according to a general evaluation of these components and the software's appropriateness for diverse types of users and companies.

Monday.com – Best Project Management Software Overall

Fees: Priced at a minimum of $8/moStar rating: 4.9/5

Monday.com is a cloud-based solution that provides a variety of functions to facilitate teams in organizing their projects and improving communication.

It has a user-friendly interface and customizable options for controlling tasks, such as resource and project management, time tracking, collaboration, and reporting.

For instance, clients can transfer and affix documents to cards, comment, refer to other colleagues, and more. It also provides an impressive project reporting dashboard to gather data from various boards, thus allowing better development monitoring.

Even though monday.com does not give a comprehensive range of tools for project accounting and billing solutions as compared to other tools, you can still use them to measure hours, schedules, and invoices.

Generally, this is an extremely adaptable device that permits you to work in the technique which is the most suitable for your project and team, be it Kanban or something else. You can also find some practical automation elements for streamlining parts of your procedure.

Why we chose it: For smaller teams with inadequate funds, the free version of Monday.com will allow them to administer projects with adjustable boards enabling them to work depending on their preferences.

With Monday.com, a versatile project managing software, users can create personalized boards using over 200 templates and countless documents. Additionally, users can conveniently complete tasks from anywhere using the monday.com iOS or Android applications.

When the need arises to deal with intricate projects with a large team, monday.com can be adapted to meet those needs.

Pros:

Plenty of templates are provided

Potential customers can try out the more advanced features with a free trial

The program continually receives updates with new capabilities

The system can be connected to a large number of other programs

A free edition of the product can be obtained

Gantt and Kanban charts can be created

Users can collaborate with people from other companies and outside teams

The look of the interface can be modified quickly and easily

It’s possible to use the app on mobile

Cons:

There are only a few choices for reporting

New features often have technical issues.

Boards become messy with intricate or extended projects.

The basic levels contain limited features.

It's difficult to work with the more advanced features

Features

Monday.com consists of elements such as resource organizing, timeline monitoring, working together, file handling, collective docs, and analytical dashboards.

Integrations

It provides access to additional project management software, like Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Trello, GitHub, Jira, Typeform, and Dropbox, with the help of Zapier.

Plans & Pricing

Standard : If you're overseeing work, the $10/user/month (paid every year) is the best choice

If you're overseeing work, the $10/user/month (paid every year) is the best choice Individual : Up to two people may access the service at no cost

Up to two people may access the service at no cost Pro : To connect with teams, the $16/user/month (charged annually) is the preferred option.

To connect with teams, the $16/user/month (charged annually) is the preferred option. Enterprise : For large companies wanting to establish and expand their workflow, please contact Monday.com for cost information

For large companies wanting to establish and expand their workflow, please contact Monday.com for cost information Basic: For little teams, the $8 monthly rate (billed yearly) is ideal

ClickUp – Best For Agile Development Teams

Fee: Beginning at a cost of $5/moStar rating: 4.6/5

ClickUp is an application for handling all of your organization's ventures in one place, with plenty of functions for project management.

It provides a platform where you can arrange projects, organize tasks, and oversee resources, as well as speak and collaborate with colleagues and visitors.

The program can craft, distribute, and edit Wikis and documents collaboratively.

Users can provide comments on documents and assignments, appoint comments, and converse with other team members for enhanced communication and teamwork.

Project management software tools have a variety of functions that are designed to make task organization and management simpler and more efficient.

These include checklist options, subtasks, and task templates, as well as the capability to filter, sort, search, rearrange, and view tasks in the most suitable way for the team. Additionally, Gantt charts, calendars, and timelines can be generated to provide a visual aid for task progression.

Why we chose it: Teams that utilize Scrum for product creation will find ClickUp the most advantageous.

Not only does it provide the characteristics you would anticipate from exemplary project management software, but it also has layouts and characteristics that let Agile software development take place.

Pros:

A variety of perspectives obtainable

An offer of permanent access without charge for single users

More than a thousand links to other software

Ready-made outlines

State-of-the-art task control

Simplifying the management of complicated endeavors

Powerful utilities

A wealth of automation alternatives

Cons:

The mobile version isn’t very user-friendly

Monitoring the amount of time spent on tasks can be problematic

High-level packages can be expensive for small companies

Can be too complex for inexperienced users

Features

ClickUp has capabilities such as instantaneous reporting, whiteboards, shared materials for group work, various outlooks for task supervision, keeping track of objectives, and themed plans.

Integrations

Slack, G Suite, Dropbox, and many other applications come pre-installed and there are also more than 1000 integrations available via Zapier.

Plans & Pricing

Asana – Best Project Management Software for Collaboration

Star rating: 4.3/5

Fee: The cost begins at $10.99/mo

Asana is an easy-to-use project management software that’s well-suited for managing both minor and significant projects, which is why it’s well-regarded in the realm of project management software.

The software has been designed with tasks and subsections that can be designated to either an individual or a group of individuals.

The application enables users to create checklists and reminders so that deadlines are consistently met; also, due dates, coworkers, instructions related to tasks, and comments on items can be added.

Moreover, users can upload pictures from other applications (such as Google Drive) directly to Asana. Above all that, you can keep track of all the work being done by you and your coworkers to ensure the project is progressing as planned and according to its timeline.

With the help of efficient project managing software, you can easily find out who is involved in particular projects.

The software provides a comprehensive list of teams and individuals working on various ventures, and it also comes with a search feature that enables you to locate completed assignments quickly.

Why we chose it: The software also includes Team Pages, where concepts and conversations are exposed to all, and a Smart Box, where members of the team just get vital project updates rather than all the messages that are exchanged.

Pros:

Powerful elements to work together

Flexible abilities to manage projects

A user-friendly system to navigate

The ability to customize processes

Cons:

Fewer possibilities for personalizing

Steep incline in comprehension

Fewer options for filing reports

Excessive notifications that can be overwhelming

Features

Asana includes a project management software that allows users to initiate, allocate, and follow up on tasks. Additionally, there is a calendar view that provides a visual illustration of the project timeline and due dates.

Furthermore, there are team collaboration features like commentary, labels, and references, which help teams to collaborate with ease.

Integrations

Asana links with various widely used external applications, including Google Drive, Slack, and Zapier, enabling it to function conveniently alongside other applications.

Plans & Pricing

Premium : For teams to design projects, the cost is $10.99/user/month (paid once a year)

For teams to design projects, the cost is $10.99/user/month (paid once a year) Business : For companies to supervise, the cost is $24.99/user/month (paid once a year)

For companies to supervise, the cost is $24.99/user/month (paid once a year) Basic: No cost for individuals or small teams

Wrike – Best for Managing Projects and Ongoing Work

Fee: Starting at $9.80/moStar rating: 4/5

Wrike is a celebrated project management software that’s appropriate for teams of five individuals or more, as the tool lets users join in with no upper limit. It’s highly adaptable and allows users to personalize workflows, dashboards, reports, and request forms.

Wrike offers a straightforward user experience that allows users to alternate between Kanban boards, interactive Gantt charts, and standard workload outlooks to determine how to display their top priorities.

Additionally, Wrike has task lists, sub-tasks, timetables, joint workflows, document sharing, and real-time communication and cooperation.

People can use sophisticated insights on their projects with performance reporting tools, resource control and distribution, and many other features.

Why we chose it: Wrike provides pre-established processes for tasks like welcoming a new employee, organizing an event, and creating something new. It’s appropriate for those in the creative, consultancy, professional services, IT, engineering, and marketing fields.

Pros:

Advanced smart capabilities alert users of potential projects that might not be on track

Simple to operate

Able to control both initiatives and regular tasks

Accounts specially designed for marketing/design teams and professional services

Cons:

Several features are only accessible with an additional fee or through a more expensive subscription package

It takes a considerable amount of time to learn how to use the tool proficiently

The cost of the tool is quite high compared to other options

Features

Wrike provides its users with a range of advantages, such as pre-created layouts, personalized forms for requests, Gantt charts with interactive functions, visual approval, automated processes, recording of the time spent, oversight of various projects, and display boards.

Integrations

Wrike provides over 400 built-in integrations, including Microsoft, Google, Dropbox, Salesforce, and Marketo's most widely used project management software and sales/marketing applications.

Plans & Pricing

Enterprise : The ideal plan for large teams, contact Wrike for pricing details

The ideal plan for large teams, contact Wrike for pricing details Pinnacle : For teams that work on complex projects, contact Wrike for pricing information

For teams that work on complex projects, contact Wrike for pricing information Business : An annual fee of $24.8 per user is the best choice for all teams in one organization

: An annual fee of $24.8 per user is the best choice for all teams in one organization Free : Absolutely no charge for teams at the beginning stages

Absolutely no charge for teams at the beginning stages Team: An annual fee of $9.8 per user is the best option for teams that are expanding

Zoho Projects – Best for Small and Growing Teams

Fee: Starting from $4/moStar rating: 3.9/5

Zoho is a web-based Customer Relationship Management suite that’s especially helpful for organizing leads, purchases, and pipelines.

This CRM platform has a variety of automated features like account administration, lead tracking, potential tracking, and other sales-related tasks. Also, it has a native chat room which can be either private or public and it allows you to monitor the time spent on projects.

The tool has features beyond project management software and marketing, comprising Human Resources and finance management. Moreover, you can take advantage of a Zoho CRM Integration to connect the platform with other typical work tools that you already use.

Why we chose it: Zoho Projects makes it possible to break big projects into smaller chunks and assign tasks accordingly.

Additionally, its Gantt chart feature enables users to plan and visualize tasks, milestones, and task lists for a more comprehensive approach to project planning and monitoring.

Pros:

Compatibility with Zoho and Google applications

Powerful features

Monitoring hours for billing purposes

User-friendly interface and providing great value to existing Zoho users

The most cost-effective subscription options

Complimentary package for up to five users

Cons:

Gantt charts are laborious to manipulate

Reporting functions do not suffice when used by significant teams

Certain reporting capabilities are unavailable

File types cannot be exported as there are no available options

No integration with Quickbooks is possible

Features

Zoho Projects offers a range of facilities, including project management software capabilities, task automation, blueprints, time and issue monitoring, reporting, and discussion forums with your team.

Integrations

Joining the Zoho network lets you access various other Zoho services, such as Zoho Books and Zoho's financial tools.

The new Zoho marketplace also makes it possible to integrate with external services like Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Zapier, Zendesk, and ServiceNow. Additionally, one can make use of Zapier and Zoho Flow for integrations.

Plans & Pricing

Enterprise : Alternatively, you can opt to pay $9 per user monthly (annually billed) with a free 10-day trial

Alternatively, you can opt to pay $9 per user monthly (annually billed) with a free 10-day trial Premium : It’s $4 per individual monthly (paid once a year) with a complimentary 10-day trial

It’s $4 per individual monthly (paid once a year) with a complimentary 10-day trial Free: It’s free of charge for up to three people utilizing the service

Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Project Management Solution

Fee: Beginning at a rate of $5/moStar rating: 3.6/5

In recent times, Trello has become a widely used project management software. It can be accessed through a computer, tablet, or phone and is employed by esteemed companies such as Fender, Google, and Kickstarter.

On the app, you can develop boards to organize your work, assign tasks to teammates, create custom workflows, add to-do lists in task cards, including attachments, and make remarks on certain items in the project managing software realm.

This app aims to help manage every aspect of a project, both those that involve teams and those that are only assigned to one person.

Why we chose it: Trello is a project management system that has a simple interface and a free version that makes it an ideal choice for people and small teams to start their project management software with its kanban card-based project management software.

Pros:

You can acquire helpful advice on automation based on your regular activities

Numerous Powerups, which are extensions, enhance the capabilities of your board

Hosted in the cloud

It’s compatible with multiple platforms

Team collaboration is enabled

Cons:

No built-in tools for monitoring the amount of time spent on tasks

Not well-suited for intricate undertakings

People who have used the product have complained about difficulties in getting assistance

Not dependable for providing precise reports

Features

Trello offers an array of features that enable users to organize and manage their work. It offers a board system that can be customized to fit different projects and cards used to signify individual tasks.

It’s also possible for multiple users to collaborate on the same project by leaving comments, attaching files, and tagging each other. In addition, users can set deadlines, make checklists, and use labels and filters to keep their work in order in project managing software.

Integration

Trello can be incorporated with a variety of well-known third-party applications, including Google Drive, Slack, and GitHub, which makes it convenient to operate with other programs.

Plans & Pricing

Standard : Five dollars per person monthly (paid once a year), ideal for small teams

Five dollars per person monthly (paid once a year), ideal for small teams Enterprise : Seventeen and a half dollars per person per month (charged yearly), best for organizations to join together and work across teams

Seventeen and a half dollars per person per month (charged yearly), best for organizations to join together and work across teams Premium : Ten dollars each month for each individual (paid annually), great for teams managing multiple activities

Ten dollars each month for each individual (paid annually), great for teams managing multiple activities Free: No cost for the entire group

Teamwork - Best For Client-Facing Service Providers

Star rating: 3.3/5

Fee: Beginning at a rate of $9.99/mo

Teamwork Projects is a well-integrated platform that provides a clear interface and simple tools to create projects and assign tasks and objectives. It provides a smooth experience for managing and maintaining customer relations.

The paid plans have an option for unlimited collaborators, making it ideal for independent freelancers, consultants, and agencies to collaborate with their clients and develop a product that fits their requirements.

Teamwork, a project managing software, may have slightly higher pricing plans than other providers. However, users can use their 30-day free trial period across all plans.

This allows them to make an informed decision before committing and ensures they choose the right project managing software for their needs.

Paid plans of the service provider team chat functions, a shared word processor, questionnaires, access restrictions, and the capability to follow up on how much time is devoted to their job and issue invoices in project managing software.

Clients can give feedback on the deliverables, to-do lists, and objectives during the entire project-building procedure. This will make them more content, raising the probability that they will return for more business.

Why we chose it: Collaboration is essential for Project Management Offices (PMOs) when it comes to managing tasks, monitoring time, allocating resources, and creating reports.

Pros:

Payment plans are unlimited to the number of collaborators allowed

Substantial storage is provided with any of the fee-based plans

You can also monitor your expenses

A free version exists

There are also client-management tools like invoicing

Trying out the service can be done with a free 30-day trial for any plan

Clients can also be added without restriction

Cons:

Not many connections available

Costs more than a lot of rivals

Security features are restricted in the lower plans

The free version offers very little

Features

Managing assignments, creating and allocating tasks, and keeping a record of their advancement are all integral parts of teamwork. Tools like comments, mentions, and file sharing permit teams to cooperate more effectively.

Project managing software is an essential tool for businesses to keep track of their time investment in various tasks. With the help of project templates, users can easily set up and manage new projects without any hassle.

The software not only assists in time tracking but also helps optimize the overall project managing software process.

Integration

Teamwork can be connected to many widely used applications like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Slack. Furthermore, the system has an interface that’s easy to use and has many features.

Plans & Pricing

Grow : Each user is $17.99 monthly when you pay annually, which is ideal for involved projects

Each user is $17.99 monthly when you pay annually, which is ideal for involved projects Scale : For a specialized bundle, contact Teamwork for a quote

For a specialized bundle, contact Teamwork for a quote Deliver : Each user costs $9.99 per month if you pay annually, which is perfect for simple project control

Each user costs $9.99 per month if you pay annually, which is perfect for simple project control Free Forever: It doesn't cost a thing for up to five people

Celoxis – Best for All-in-one Project Management Software

Star rating: 3/5

Fee: Beginning at $25/mo

Celoxis has been recognized for its excellent all-in-one project management software. This web-based tool offers excellent analytical tools and interactive charts, which can give a fresh perspective to project data.

This top-notch project managing software is perfect for developing and keeping track of portfolios, projects, tasks, resources, timesheets, issues, and risks, all in one convenient interface.

With its user-friendly design and comprehensive features, it's the ideal tool for streamlining your project management process.

Celoxis also provides users with plenty of collaboration features that include a customizable client portal. Its dashboards and reporting are amongst the most advanced in the industry. It’s packed with features, intuitive to use, and highly customizable.

Celoxis provides organizations with a What-If Analysis function that helps them to make well-informed decisions.

This interactive report enables them to observe how their employees, funds, and other resources are impacted by a particular action in the project managing software realm.

For instance, if a company has five ongoing projects and three that they’re vying for, they can utilize the What-If Analysis to forecast the consequences if one of those pending projects is awarded to them. They have to commence work as project managing software immediately.

This way, company directors can make better decisions about when to take up new assignments, when to reject them, when to move up a deadline, and so on.

Why we chose it: Celoxis is quite user-friendly, and it won't take up too much of your time to set it up. Companies of medium to large size will appreciate that the system provides tools for time tracking, budgeting, and resource management.

Pros:

A wide range of features

Powerful reporting functionalities

Workflows that can be tailored to suit one's needs

An interface that’s easy to use

Cons:

There is no available software to detect errors in a document

There is no option to manage payments or generate invoices

No cost-free variant of the product exists

The mobile application has limited capabilities

Features

This platform provides simple collaboration, enabling you to exchange documents, converse and leave comments not just with co-workers but also with customers.

With 360-degree real-time insights, you can acquire a comprehensive overview of your project's advancement through our highly competent reports and dashboards. It’s easily personalized and user-friendly, so you can adjust it to your team's distinct requirements and workflows.

You can straightforwardly assign resources to jobs based on availability, demand, and skills, making it effortless to regulate your team's workload and ensure that tasks in project managing software are finished on schedule.

With all of these characteristics and more, this project management software tool is the best answer for any team wishing to upgrade project management procedures.

Integration

Celoxis offers integrations with well-known programs like Jira, Salesforce, QuickBooks, and Google Drive. Through these integrations, teams can make their processes smoother and avoid having to enter information manually or doing redundant tasks.

Plans & Pricing

Premise: Reach out to Celoxis for pricing, and experience the highest return on investment in the field

Cloud: The cost is $22.5 per month, paid annually

Birdview PSA - Best for Resource Management and Collaboration

Star rating: 3.2/5

Fee: Begins at a rate of $15/mo

Birdview is a platform of automation of professional services that offers a single source of truth to professional services organizations in project managing software.

This provides organizations with improved visibility in any stage of the service delivery cycle, allowing for data-based decisions, teamwork, and improved synchronization at critical transition points.

Birdview PSA also offers in-depth and the best project management software features as well as resource optimization, project accounting, and a range of instruments to keep track of and improve both the project and portfolio levels.

With Birdview PSA, services organizations can access powerful functions without an extended onboarding process or sacrificing their budget.

It’s achievable due to the platform's easy-to-use user experience and the capability of linking with CRMs, ERPs, and many other programs.

Why we chose it: Birdview PSA offers teams the ability to effectively monitor their projects in terms of budgeting, analyzing, and organizing them all at the same time.

Pros:

Comes with already created accounts and dashboards with key performance indicators and metrics over multiple projects and portfolios

Has incorporated markers, instruments, and notifications to supervise following the delivery timetable

Can furnish practical knowledge from past accomplishments in project managing software

Has the capability to delegate and plan assets based on accessibility, expertise, and compatibility, and reproduce "suppose" circumstances to dodge clashes

Cons:

The platform does not offer the ability to construct and assemble proposals

It does not provide the capability to generate invoices

Features

Managers can use this technology to allocate and timetable resources according to their availability, abilities, and suitability, as well as to forecast possible issues in advance.

It’s equipped with signs, devices, and notifications to monitor compliance with the delivery timeline. Its reports and dashboard panels display KPIs and measurements over multiple projects and portfolios, thus allowing executives to make prompt, well-informed choices.

Birdview PSA is a top-notch project managing software that aids companies in effectively ranking and categorizing plans or potential clients based on their worth, risk level, strategic importance, and resource requirements.

Integration

Birdview PSA project management software provides connections to well-known applications like Microsoft Project, QuickBooks, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Additionally, it makes it possible to establish custom connections to other programs using a REST API and webhooks.

Plans & Pricing

Lite : This plan is available for $13 per user per month (charged yearly) based on their profile

This plan is available for $13 per user per month (charged yearly) based on their profile Enterprise : Please contact Birdview PSA to know the pricing

: Please contact Birdview PSA to know the pricing Team: This plan is accessible for $19 per user, per month (charged yearly) depending on the type of user

Smartsheet – Best Project Management Software for Automation

Fee: Begins at $7/moStar rating: 2.9/5

Smartsheet is the best project management software that’s similar to spreadsheets. It’s suitable for those who are comfortable with Excel but want to avoid complex equations, as Smartsheet does all the calculations for them across multiple sheets.

Smartsheet has useful and best project management software features like automated workflow, Gantt, calendar, and card views for task visualization.

Team members are notified of critical changes promptly and the tool provides collective views, comprehensive past logs of activities, warnings, recalls, and status reports to keep everyone in sync and up-to-date.

Using project managing software can greatly aid in identifying the critical path of your project. This tool highlights all the key activities determining the completion date and ensures that you stay on track to meet important milestones.

Suppose your someone that likes to have every single thing personalized, including the tools. In that case, you can also incorporate personalized logos for the brand and set up individualized color schemes for individual projects.

Why we chose it: Smartsheet offers an improved version of traditional tools by offering an improved user interface, the ability to integrate with other applications, the ability to customize, and the capacity to do programming without code all within a spreadsheet program.

Pros:

Ready-made projects and automation set-ups to get going quickly

An easy-to-use interface

Ability to connect different sheets

Detailed instructions and the option to receive help with setup

Cons:

Various tools require an extra purchase

Premium customer service is only provided in the highest subscription tiers

Safety measures are included only in the Enterprise subscription

Features

Smartsheet supplies many features such as dashboards, consolidated reports from various sheets, automated workflows, resource managing, multiple perspectives, forms for collecting data and using Brandfolder for digital asset organization.

Integration

This platform offers a diverse range of connections to top-notch software programs, including Microsoft, Google applications, and Jira for software development. Additionally, it provides access to project managing software for efficient management of projects.

Additionally, it connects with business applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Slack, Box, and Tableau. Furthermore, it’s extensible through a REST API and webhooks, which makes it simple to link up with other utilities and personalize your workflow.

Plans & Pricing

Professional : A rate of $7 per user per month (billed once a year), ideal for teams with unlimited watchers

A rate of $7 per user per month (billed once a year), ideal for teams with unlimited watchers Free : No cost for up to one account holder and two editors

No cost for up to one account holder and two editors Business : A rate of $25 per user per month (billed annually), great for projects with limitless editors

A rate of $25 per user per month (billed annually), great for projects with limitless editors Enterprise: Optimal for big teams, get in touch with Smartsheet to find out the cost

Microsoft 365 – Best Project Management Software for Integration

Star rating: 2.6/5

Fee: Beginning at $6/mo

Microsoft Office is usually identified as the best project management software application, mainly because their applications are frequently used by corporations. Microsoft Project is the oldest project management software that has been around since the year 1984.

It’s still the chosen program for many veteran project managers in project managing software.

This intricate software has a high cost and a sharp learning curve, making it more suitable for those in charge of extensive, sophisticated projects with the knowledge, budget, and time to reap the benefits of the software.

Managers frequently begin exploring the best project management software by utilizing products from Microsoft Office since they’re already familiar with the tools.

While it may be tempting to rely solely on Excel spreadsheets and documents, they’re not optimized for collaboration. This is why utilizing the best project management software is a superior strategy.

With project managing software, you can streamline your team's workflow and ensure that everyone is on the same page without the limitations of traditional spreadsheet programs.

MS Project appears to be similar to other Microsoft Office applications. However, it could be intimidating for those who are new to project management software since there are not many tutorials or tips available.

Experienced professionals, on the other hand, can avail of the advanced level of detail available for each task and resource, including people, roles, physical materials, and more.

Why we chose it: Generating reports is advantageous and can be done quickly with the help of both the ready-made and customizable options, which can be exported to Microsoft PowerPoint for displaying to the higher management.

Pros:

Driver prioritization component to classify strategies/aims

Helpful instructions for the project templates

It’s capable of producing a Gantt chart from a spreadsheet

It can be added to the current Office 365 plan

It offers extensive information for each job

Cons:

Not user-friendly for those new to the product

Limited collaboration tools

More expensive than competitors

Not much scope for personalization

Challenging to learn

Features

This system is equipped with kanban boards, timelines that have special markers, Power BI displays, requests for resources, heatmaps to detect if someone is overloaded, predefined layouts, analytics, job organization, and oversight of portfolios.

Integration

Microsoft 365 offers a limited number of integrations with other Microsoft programs such as Outlook, Excel, Skype, and other applications.

Plans & Pricing

Basic : This plan is available for $6 per user per month when billed annually and includes a 30-day free trial

This plan is available for $6 per user per month when billed annually and includes a 30-day free trial Standard : This plan costs $12.5 per user per month when billed annually and offers a 30-day free trial

: This plan costs $12.5 per user per month when billed annually and offers a 30-day free trial Premium : This plan is offered at $22 per user per month when billed annually, with a 30-day free trial

This plan is offered at $22 per user per month when billed annually, with a 30-day free trial Microsoft Apps for Business: This desktop version is available for $8.25 per user per month, billed annually, with a 30-day trial period included

Scoro – Best for Professional and Creative Services

Fee: Starting from $26/moStar rating: 2.3/5

Scoro is an intricate project administration software that’s designed to aid teams to regulate tasks and reporting. Tasks can be monitored, split into sub-tasks, assigned to people, and have due dates and milestones assigned to them.

Moreover, this tool is perfect for sending out invoices; it makes it effortless to send out quotes and bills right via the application.

This tool provides an all-in-one solution, merging project management, time tracking, billing and reporting into one platform, which makes it simple for teams to oversee all elements of their assignments from one place.

It also has comprehensive reporting capabilities that enable you to inspect project status reports, unscheduled time, and projects by accounts.

Why we chose it: Scoro takes all of your processes and combines them into just one single tool instead of making you use multiple tools spread across two, three, or four stages.

This includes managing your projects, creating proposals, executing tasks, and collecting payments.

Pros:

Simple documentation and monetary control

Telephone assistance are offered to all individuals

A wide array of functions

Cons:

No capability of opening multiple windows within a window

A costly rate structure that’s justified

Uninspiring graphical user interface used in businesses

Features

Scoro offers a wide selection of features, such as project organizing, activity supervision, monitoring of hours spent, billing, and reportage. With the aid of Scoro, teams can arrange and allocate jobs, keep tabs on progress, and interact without delay.

Additionally, Scoro gives strong data analysis and analytics tools that permit teams to take in information regarding the accomplishment of their tasks and make decisions based on facts.

Integration

Scoro is the best project management software that facilitates collaborative work with numerous other programs and services, such as Trello, Zapier, Slack, Google Drive, and Microsoft Office 365. All of these integrations help teams work together more fluently and productively.

Plans & Pricing

Essential : $26/person/month (billed every year), most suitable for fundamental administration

: $26/person/month (billed every year), most suitable for fundamental administration Pro : $63/person/month (billed every year), most suitable for sizable companies

: $63/person/month (billed every year), most suitable for sizable companies Ultimate : Please get in touch with Scoro for pricing information

: Please get in touch with Scoro for pricing information Standard: $37/person/month (billed every year), most appropriate for teams that are expanding

Nifty – Best for Communication and Task Management

Star rating: 2/5

Fee: Starting from $39/mo

Nifty is a cutting-edge project management software tool that cuts down on the time taken to complete projects and boosts team efficiency by bringing all the necessary tools for project management software into a single platform.

As a result, teams stay motivated, and organizational goals are achieved on time in project managing software.

The software can manage tasks through either kanban or list view, incorporates a calendar that can be incorporated with Google, and allows users to share files and documents.

Working on Nifty is simple since each project has a dialogue thread tailored to the project. Additionally, Nifty has a connection with Github that makes it stand out from its competition by allowing for inter-departmental collaboration like never before.

Why we chose it: Nifty has equipped its platform with the ability to monitor and report on the progress of projects, providing teams with information about how their projects are doing and allowing them to accurately manage both their time and finances.

Pros:

Continually introducing new capabilities and refining the program

Working together as a team to achieve success

A variety of different perspectives to access data

Bringing in information from external sources and making it interact with the software

Cons:

No personalized programming

It does not have a natural capacity for printing

No remarking of PDFs

No dashboard for seeing information

Features

Nifty provides a suite of tools for project management, such as project planning, task assignment, team collaboration, time monitoring, and project reporting.

Through Nifty, teams can generate tasks, keep track of their advancement, and communicate in real time. Furthermore, the program provides a powerful timeline view that allows groups to envision project timelines and connections.

Integration

Nifty offers several well-known integrations such as Google Drive, Slack, Zapier, and GitHub.

Plans & Pricing

Starter : Plan at $39/person/month (paid yearly) covers all primary features

Plan at $39/person/month (paid yearly) covers all primary features Unlimited : Plan at $399/person/month (paid yearly) is the most comprehensive option

Plan at $399/person/month (paid yearly) is the most comprehensive option Free : No cost for an unlimited number of members

No cost for an unlimited number of members Pro : Plan at $79/person/month (paid yearly) is perfect for growing teams

Plan at $79/person/month (paid yearly) is perfect for growing teams Business: Plan at $124/person/month (paid yearly) is best for more established teams

Best Project Management Software - Buyers Guide

What Is Project Management Software?

Working on projects can be an intricate endeavor; certain steps must be sequentially completed.

For example, when constructing a house, one should complete the construction before painting it, and when washing a car, one must go through the steps of washing, rinsing, and drying before waxing.

Project management software involves designating activities and carrying out those activities within a determined time frame. Project management software is available to list each task, assign personnel, set deadlines, and trace the whole process from one location.

Regarding project managing software and team projects, the tasks will be assigned to the appropriate team member, and the software will enable them to interact. For individual projects, the most important thing is to complete the tasks in proper order.

How to Choose a Project Management Software?

Initially, outline all your requirements and then search for apps that have those amenities. Don't forget to take the cost, storage capacity, guest access, and integration options into account.

The best project management software should be able to link to and exchange data with customer relationship management systems, email marketing software, marketing automation software, landing page builders, SMS marketing programs, and other programs you use.

Otherwise, you will waste a lot of time switching from tab to tab and copying and pasting information.

Lastly, always test the tool with your team before purchasing.

What are Gantt Charts in Project Management Software?

A Gantt chart is an instrument that permits you to portray an arrangement of activities over a while. It’s composed of two sections. The left side offers a comprehensive summary of all assignments, while the right side displays a timeline with bars indicating the schedule.

Generally, a Gantt chart is employed for the following reasons:

Apply it to the control of assets

Recognize the associations between the different undertakings

Visualize the whole project

Make sure everybody is fully informed

Be aware of when crucial meetings are due dates, or approvals must take place

What Can You Do With a Project Management App?

Project management software applications are accessible from anywhere through the web, as well as iOS and Android devices. This generally goes hand in hand with the desktop variant of the same project management software.

By utilizing a state-of-the-art project managing platform, team members can enhance their flexibility in terms of when and where they can work on the project.

Additionally, this platform ensures that team members stay well-informed throughout the entire duration of the project.

Using the app, you can coordinate tasks, create plans, delegate duties, and allocate resources. Moreover, you can observe the task to its conclusion. You can even ask your team to join the project application so that everybody can work on it together.

Also, you can incorporate other apps to equip the project with more features that could help the project reach fruition.

Our Ranking Methodology for the Best Project Management Software

A comprehensive and unbiased ranking of project management software was generated by considering multiple elements. The following is the ranking methodology that was employed to review and arrange the project management software:

Scalability: The software should be able to adapt to the requirements of sizable, average, and small firms and modify as needed in project managing software

The software should be able to adapt to the requirements of sizable, average, and small firms and modify as needed in project managing software Integrations: The software must integrate properly with other tools and programs, allowing teams to collaborate without difficulty and in an effective manner

The software must integrate properly with other tools and programs, allowing teams to collaborate without difficulty and in an effective manner Pricing: The software should be offered competitively, with clear pricing plans that provide a good value for money in project managing software

The software should be offered competitively, with clear pricing plans that provide a good value for money in project managing software Ease of use: The project management software must be easy to operate, even for users who are not tech-savvy. The user interface should be straightforward, with features that are easy to understand and access

The project management software must be easy to operate, even for users who are not tech-savvy. The user interface should be straightforward, with features that are easy to understand and access Flexibility: The program should be pliable enough to suit a range of project management software approaches and processes, allowing teams to modify the software to meet their particular necessities

The program should be pliable enough to suit a range of project management software approaches and processes, allowing teams to modify the software to meet their particular necessities Customer Support: Top-notch project management software should deliver stellar customer service, with fast and knowledgeable support personnel that can aid teams in solving problems rapidly

Top-notch project management software should deliver stellar customer service, with fast and knowledgeable support personnel that can aid teams in solving problems rapidly Features: It’s essential to evaluate the diversity of characteristics when selecting project management software

The software must contain a full set of features that cover major elements of project management software capabilities, such as task control, time monitoring, collaboration, reporting, and personalization.

Best Project Management Frequently Asked Questions

Here, we have compiled a list of commonly asked questions to address any of your additional inquiries about project managing software.

Is Project Management Software Worth It?

There is no doubt that project management software is extremely advantageous. The most common motivation to purchase this kind of software is to become more productive. However, it can do much more than that.

If you invest in top-notch project management software such as Monday.com, ClickUp, or Asana, you can establish a connection between your whole organization and its major objectives. This will enable everyone to work more effectively on key projects.

What’s the Difference Between Project Management Software and Task Management Software?

Software for task handling is targeted toward productivity and is used solely for managing jobs. This is typically a digital to-do list with extra features. In contrast, software for project handling deals with the planning, coordination, and objectives of a project.

This involves the larger view, significant undertakings, and the tasks that must be done to accomplish the goals. Good project-handling software will also have task-handling abilities, but the opposite isn’t always true.

Who Uses Project Management Software Tools?

Software programs specifically designed to help with project management are utilized by:

Teams of employees

People who work from a distance

People who are juggling many assignments

Entrepreneurs

Groups of salespeople

Freelancers and people in the building trade

Bottom Line on The Best Project Management Software

When it comes to managing your team, project management software or project managing software can be a great asset in terms of promoting collaboration, resolving project stalling points, and streamlining workflows.

We consider Monday.com to be the best option for project management software due to its budget-friendly price, user-friendly interface, and capability to meet the needs of almost any size business.

Nevertheless, every business has its own exclusive needs and there is sure to be a project management software tool from our selection that satisfies your organization's project management software requirements.

