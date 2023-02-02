ProDentim Reviews (DENTIST Warns & Explains!!) Negative Side Effects?

ProDentim is claimed to be a unique supplement that aims to promote optimal oral health by counteracting the negative effects of dental products and preventing common oral health issues such as gum disease and tooth decay. The ProDentim formula is comprised of a blend of 3.5 billion probiotics and special nutrients that work together to support the mouth microbiome.

But does ProDentim really work? The answer is yes (the reasons are broken down right below!). According to a study published in Springer Nature, individuals with healthy teeth and gums have a high population of good bacteria in their mouths. However, common dental products such as mouthwash and toothpaste can contain harmful substances that destroy the mouth microbiome, leading to tooth decay and other oral health issues. ProDentim aims to address this problem by providing a unique blend of probiotics and nutrients that support the mouth microbiome and promote optimal oral health.

Overall, ProDentim may be the solution you need to maintain good oral health, if you are looking for a natural and effective way to support your oral health, then ProDentim is the supplement that can help you achieve this goal. With ProDentim, you can enjoy the benefits of a healthy mouth microbiome and keep your teeth in good shape for years to come.

>>If You Decide To Try PRODENTIM Today, Click Here to Experience The Benefits of this Formula & Claim a 100% 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee! TEST ProDentim Oral Health Supplement or Get A Full Refund in 60 Days If NOT Satisfied (Up To 75% OFF Here- Official Website)

What is ProDentim?

ProDentim is a dietary supplement, which comes in the form of capsules. Each capsule contains over 3.5 billion probiotic strains that work together to balance the good and bad bacteria in the mouth. The aim of balancing the good and bad bacteria is to support and maintain healthy gums.

Its primary ingredients are peppermint, spearmint, inulin, tricalcium phosphate, and malic acid. The creator of this supplement carefully selects the ingredients so that it can improve the oral health and dental appearance of the user.

Supplement: ProDentim Summary: ProDentim, formulated by Dr. Drew Sutton MD, is an oral probiotic supplement that delivers 3.5 billion colony-forming units per serving. The purpose of the ProDentim supplement is to enhance the oral microbiome by providing a boost to the saliva. ProDentim is a dissolvable mint candy that has a pleasant strawberry aroma and its unique design aims to aid in the restoration of teeth and gums by introducing beneficial bacteria to the oral cavity. How to Take: For optimal oral hygiene and dental support, dissolve one ProDentim probiotic candy tablet in your mouth after brushing your teeth in the morning. Do not chew or swallow the tablet, as the probiotics will activate with your saliva for maximum effectiveness. Formulator: Dr. Drew Sutton MD Official Website: Prodentim.com (only authentically-verified ProDentim website) Consumption Goal: ProDentim's oral probiotic candy, developed by a physician and endorsed by dentists, is a sugar-free solution that effectively addresses the underlying cause of tooth decay and gum disease. ProDentim, infused with a refreshing peppermint flavor and a pleasant strawberry scent, this candy contains beneficial bacteria that restore the balance of the oral microbiome, promoting natural healing and strengthening of the teeth and gums. ProDentim Formula: The ProDentim probiotic candies ingredients that melt in your mouth contain a proprietary probiotics blend with a dose of 20mg that include: Lactobacillus Paracasei (L-Paracasei) Lactobacillus Reuteri (L. Reuteri) B.lactis BL-04®) Inulin (prebiotic strains) Strawberry extract (malic acid) Tricalcium Phosphate Peppermint Essential oil UPDATE: The ingredients BLIS M-18 and BLIS K-12 are not in the latest supplement facts nutrition label of the ProDentim oral health candies ProDentim Cost: The 6-bottle supply for 180-days of use will cost only USD 49 per bottle (and includes free shipping plus two free bonuses for instant downloadable access (Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox & Hollywood White Teeth at Home) The 3-bottle supply for 90-days of use will cost only USD 59 per bottle (and includes the free bonuses and shipping as well) The 1-bottle order for full 30-days of use has a price tag of USD 69 per (free shipping included but not the two bonuses) All customers of ProDentim have a 60-day peace of mind window given the company’s rock solid 2-month refund policy. This ProDentim money-back guarantee is a no-brainer for all consumers looking for a risk-free purchase today. ProDentim Bonuses: Each three and six-month orders include the two freebies: “Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox” and “Hollywood White Teeth at Home“ Scam Threats: The popularity of ProDentim has caused many counterfeit and fraudulent offers online. Avoid all ProDentim scams by simply heading to the official website only to make an order. All of the ProDentim Amazon listings on Amazon.com are 100% fake, and that goes for any Walmart, eBay, GNC, CVS, or Walgreens offer that may pop up online by nefarious third-party vendors looking to dupe unsuspecting consumers. Only the official ProDentim website enables you to get a 60-day money-back guarantee. ProDentim Support: ProDentim customer service support details: contact@prodentim-product.com. ProDentim Official Website ProDentim.com

Who Created ProDentim?

A supplement company based in Ohio is the creator of ProDentim. This company partnered with a doctor to create the supplement and it makes it in a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility situated in Akron. While the company does not disclose its partners, it is evident that some medical experts were involved in the creation of this supplement. You can reach the creators through the official ProDentim website.

How Does ProDentim Work?

The ProDentim formula comes in the form of capsules containing over 3.5 billion probiotics. Each of the probiotics has its unique role when it comes to balancing the bad and good bacteria in the mouth, including the gums, teeth, tongue, and other parts of the oral cavity.

The supplier claims that the balance of good and bad bacteria in the mouth is vital. They claim that you are likely to lose your teeth if the bad bacteria exceed the good bacteria in your mouth.

To help maintain good oral health, ProDentim strengthens the cells and nerves that form your respiratory system, including the throat, ears, and nose. It also helps clear out the sinuses tissues, therefore, reducing the chances of coughs, headaches, and body pain.

Even more, some of its ingredients work to minimize inflammation, which is the leading cause of oral diseases and tooth decay.

( Exclusive Discount ) Click Here To Get ProDentim At the Lowest Price

ProDentim Ingredients

Even though discussing the 3.5 billion probiotics is impossible, we can discuss a few of them. Also, ProDentim offers some additional ingredients to help improve your oral health. Here are the main ingredients of this supplement.

Prodentim: Inulin

This is a form of prebiotic fiber found naturally in foods like garlic, onions, artichokes, leeks, and chicory root. Our digestive systems cannot digest prebiotic fiber but we require it to stimulate the development of helpful bacteria in the digestive system.

ProDentim contains inulin in high quantities and it will therefore promote the growth of lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and clostridia. The bacteria produce compounds known as short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which have many beneficial effects on oral health. Some of the benefits to expect include:

Lactate production: lactate is among the important sources of energy for mouth cells.

Lactic acid production: lactic acid lowers the PH level in the mouth, therefore, eliminating chances of tooth decay.

Hydrogen peroxide production: this important chemical kills viruses and bacteria in the mouth.

Inulin will feed the good bacteria in your digestive system so that they can increase. An increase in these bacteria will improve your immune system. That alone will protect you from diseases and infections.

>>If You Decide To Try PRODENTIM Today, Click Here to Experience The Benefits of this Formula & Claim a 100% 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee! TEST ProDentim Oral Health Supplement or Get A Full Refund in 60 Days If NOT Satisfied (Up To 75% OFF Here- Official Website)

Prodentim: Peppermint

This is the second ingredient in ProDentim. Its main ingredient is menthol and it will therefore stimulate the nerves in your mouth so that they can send signals to your brain telling it that you need to spit out or swallow something. That will cause contraction of the muscles around your mouth leading to the production of saliva.

The use of peppermint reduces the chances of developing gum disease. Gum disease is known to occur after a buildup of plaque between the teeth and gums. If left untreated, plaque can harden into tartar and cause periodontal disease, which affects the ligaments and bone surrounding the teeth.

Peppermint also reduces the number of harmful bacteria in the mouth. Harmful bacteria are known to play a huge role in the development of cavities. That means that decreasing the harmful bacteria will also reduce your chances of developing cavities.

Prodentim: Malic Acid

This weak organic acid is found naturally in apples and it reacts with metal ions to create salt. In your mouth, this acid works to prevent the development of tartar.

Tarter develops when food particles accumulate on the teeth' surfaces and it is composed of minerals like phosphate and calcium. It is very thin and fragile and it is mainly formed to protect the teeth enamel, which is the outer layer of your teeth. Unfortunately, tartar hardens over time and causes the wearing away of the enamel and this makes the teeth susceptible to decay.

The use of ProDentim helps boost the level of malic acid in the bloodstream. The acid travels to all parts of the body and binds the phosphate and calcium in the teeth and bones. That alone reduces the amount of phosphate and calcium available for tartar formation. Consuming foods with large amounts of malic acid will also help reduce tartar formation.

Prodentim: Tricalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium phosphate (TCP) is a compound that exists in the human body naturally and it is a vital part of our teeth and bones. It binds to phosphate and calcium to prevent their absorption into the body. That means the two minerals cannot be used in the formation of tartar, which is the main cause of tooth decay. Many other oral health supplements on the market contain this important ingredient.

Prodentim: Probiotics

Probiotics are microorganisms that improve digestion. The producer of ProDentim chooses probiotics that can boost the production of saliva to wash away all the harmful debris and bacteria before they reach the teeth. That will eliminate the chances of developing cavities. Also, the probiotics will eliminate the bad bacteria in your digestive tract. Here are some of the types of probiotics in ProDentim.

Lactobacillus Paracasei: This probiotic will help preserve your gum health by keeping your sinuses unblocked and clear. Also, it has the potential of restoring healthy oral balance in the mouth. Still, it contains plaque bacteria, which are the leading cause of periodontal disease.

This probiotic will help preserve your gum health by keeping your sinuses unblocked and clear. Also, it has the potential of restoring healthy oral balance in the mouth. Still, it contains plaque bacteria, which are the leading cause of periodontal disease. Lactobacillus reuteri: This type of probiotic will reduce inflammation in your body and encourage a healthy environment in your mouth. The probiotics strain will enhance digestive processes and restore natural gut flora. Furthermore, it will prevent digestive problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, and similar conditions.

This type of probiotic will reduce inflammation in your body and encourage a healthy environment in your mouth. The probiotics strain will enhance digestive processes and restore natural gut flora. Furthermore, it will prevent digestive problems, such as irritable bowel syndrome, diarrhea, and similar conditions. B.lactis BL04: This probiotic strain helps maintain good bacteria in the mouth and supports a healthier respiratory tract. It will keep both the intestinal tract and immune system in good shape.

This probiotic strain helps maintain good bacteria in the mouth and supports a healthier respiratory tract. It will keep both the intestinal tract and immune system in good shape. BLIS K12: This strain will help improve your breath and the health of your mouth. It will further encourage the development of a healthier respiratory tract and promote the health of your gums. Even more, it will help keep your breath fresh.

This strain will help improve your breath and the health of your mouth. It will further encourage the development of a healthier respiratory tract and promote the health of your gums. Even more, it will help keep your breath fresh. BLIS M18: This probiotic strain helps preserve natural tooth color and a healthier mouth. It exists in the mouth naturally as streptococcus salivarius.

>>If You Decide To Try PRODENTIM Today, Click Here to Experience The Benefits of this Formula & Claim a 100% 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee! TEST ProDentim Oral Health Supplement or Get A Full Refund in 60 Days If NOT Satisfied (Up To 75% OFF Here- Official Website)

Prodentim: Spearmint

This ingredient will improve your dental hygiene and keep your breath fresh. Furthermore, it will improve the health of your gums and teeth and offer adequate protection by inhibiting the growth of germs and reducing inflammation.

MUST SEE: “Critical New ProDentim Report - They Will Never Tell You This”

ProDentim Pros and Cons Broken Down

Regular use of ProDentim will help you maintain good oral health. Here is a list of the pros and cons of this product.

ProDentim Pros

Regular use of Prodentim will improve your mouth flora and leave you with the best breath sensation.

The main purpose of ProDentim is to keep your teeth and gums in the right shape

ProDentim will keep your teeth white and shining. It will therefore give you the confidence you need to keep smiling.

The Prodentim supplement will protect your gums and teeth from irritations and may make your teeth lively and shiny.

The Prodentim supplement helps restore a healthy dental balance in the mouth and eliminate plaque bacteria, which is the main cause of infections.

Prodentim eliminates the chances of discoloration and bad breath. That means it will make your mouth healthy overall.

Prodentim ingredients have been proven to have no side effects.

Prodentim supplier offers a 100% 60-Day money-back guarantee.

ProDentim Cons

You can only buy ProDentim from the official website.

You have to stick to the recommended dosage.

Pregnant and nursing women as well as children below the age of 18 years cannot use the supplement.

The Right ProDentim Dosage

Each container of ProDentim contains thirty gel tablets that will help preserve your dental health. The supplier recommends taking one tablet per day at mealtime to facilitate absorption. Also, they recommend drinking a lot of water so that your intestinal hormones and enzymes can get the nourishment they need for better health.

Prodentim Pricing

ProDentim is available in three packages. Here are the options:

ProDentim Offered Bonuses

In addition to the main product, the supplier of this supplement also offers bonuses for people who order three or six bottles. Here are the bonuses to expect.

Bonus #1: Eliminates Bad Breath Detoxification in One Day

This bonus product incorporates seven spices that you can find easily in your kitchen. The spices have the power to improve the health of your mouth and give you a fresher and deeper breath.

Bonus #2: Get Hollywood Smile Whitening at Home

This bonus will help you locate the basic 10-second “Bright Teeth” procedures. The producers are easy to perform at home. Also, this bonus product will teach you a unique brushing technique that some famous people use.

>>>> Get ProDentim for a Massive Discount Today <<<<

ProDentim Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where Should I Buy ProDentim Supplement?

A: ProDentim supplement is only available on the official website and therefore you cannot buy it from the local or online stores. Currently, the supplier offers discounts for people who buy the bottles in a package deal.

Q: Can ProDentim Revive My Oral Health?

A: ProDentim supplement is the only dietary supplement in the world that offers 3.5 billion probiotic strains along with vitamins and minerals. It promises to eliminate gum diseases, and bad breath, and improve overall oral health. The supplement is worth buying if your goal is to revive your oral health.

Q: Is ProDentim FDA-Approved?

A: The supplement is not FDA-approved because FDA does not oversee or administer natural nutritional supplements. However, it is produced in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility.

Q: What if ProDentim Does Not Work?

A: Most ProDentim reviews show that the supplement works. Still, the supplier offers a 100 percent 60-day money-back guarantee. That means that you can demand your money if you fail to see the desired results within 60 days.

Q: Should I Swallow ProDentim?

A: No, you should not swallow this dietary supplement. The supplement will dissolve very fast in your mouth, supercharge saliva production, and boost the growth of healing bacteria in your mouth and the digestive system. This soft mineral will dissolve within one minute and leave a refreshing aftertaste that will eliminate bad breath and rebuild healthy gums and teeth naturally.

Q: Is ProDentim Safe?

A: Yes, ProDentim is a safe oral supplement. The supplement is designed to help improve oral health and eliminate the chances of tooth decay. It contains many ingredients that promote the growth of good bacteria in the mouth and promote oral hygiene. The supplier produces it under strict manufacturing guidelines to ensure all purity and safety standards.

>>If You Decide To Try PRODENTIM Today, Click Here to Experience The Benefits of this Formula & Claim a 100% 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee! TEST ProDentim Oral Health Supplement or Get A Full Refund in 60 Days If NOT Satisfied (Up To 75% OFF Here- Official Website)

ProDentim Review & Final Conclusion

ProDentim will keep your gums and teeth in good health. It has the capability of re-establishing a healthy dental balance and eliminating plaque bacteria, which causes mouth infections. Moreover, it will eliminate foul breath and prevent the yellowing of teeth. Place an order through the official ProDentim website so that you can benefit from the 60-day money-back guarantee.