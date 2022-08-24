Phone Psychic Readings: Best Hotlines to Call for Accurate Psychics Online

As much as we hate to admit it…

When we’re suffering, whether emotionally or physically, we all want an instant solution.

Back in the day, there were unavoidable processes everyone had to go through, yet with modern technology, instant gratification has been sped up a little.

For instance, now we have televisits with our doctors instead of sitting in a waiting room forever.

We can also get a phone reading with a psychic wherever we are, instead of having to go to some dark or out-of-the-way place. Both of these innovations were initially met with suspicion, but now each has become a societal norm.

As a result, the question now is, “where can I get the best psychic reading over the phone?”

Well, as you may have guessed, this is exactly what we’re here for.

In this article, we’ve listed the best places to get accurate phone psychic readings, with 20+ years of experience, 100,000+ reviews, 30+ specialties, and more.

Are you ready?

Let’s see where you can get the best psychic phone reading ever.

Where to get the Best Phone Psychic Readings

First Look

AskNow − Best phone psychics (5 free minutes) Kasamba − 200+ Expert love psychics Psychic Source − Talented mediums to overcome grief Keen − Well-rated psychics with 400,000+ reviews Oranum − Modern video psychic reading platform

1. AskNow - Best Psychic Readings by Phone (Tarot Experts)

20 and 30-minute packages for only $1/minute

5 free* Master minutes (a $60-$70 value)

1 free* email question with a live psychic

Schedule a call back if the psychic reader you want isn’t available

Informative reader profiles including customer reviews

AskNow has been providing cheap psychic readings online for over 17 years, and it has one of the best reputations in the industry.

Besides having a strict screening process to make sure their psychics are gifted and experienced, the site is also famous for providing accurate Tarot card readings (more on that below).

Features

* Best Phone Tarot Readings

As mentioned above, AskNow is particularly famous for its professional tarot readers. Some of them like Psychic Virgo come from multiple generations of psychics and have delivered over 30,000 tarot readings.

So, if you’re looking for an insightful tarot reading to shine a light on your problems, you should give them a try.

* Psychic Advisors for Any Budget

Besides having some of the most thoroughly screened psychics of any psychic reading site, AskNow also groups its psychic advisors by ability and price.

You can choose between Top Rated Advisors at $5.99 to $9.99/minute, Elite Advisors at $10 to $11/minute, and Master Advisors at $12+/minute.

* Search Filter

Fortunately, AskNow has a handy search filter. With it, you can select a psychic advisor based on the type of reading, price, or format (phone, video, chat) you’re looking for.

Additionally, you can filter psychics by specialty to get either love, career, money, or spiritual readings

* Mobile App

For those who absolutely need a psychic reading online now, AskNow has a brand new phone app to handle those tough questions where you just can’t wait for answers.

Available on the App store, the AskNow app lets you access all the usual features of the site, just faster.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for an insightful session with some of the best phone psychics and Tarot card readers around, then AskNow is a place you should check out.

From their quick and efficient matching filter to their $1/minute deals and Free Master minutes, this is a site where Tarot readers may read the suit of coins, but they won’t charge you a ton of them.

>> Get a cheap $1/minute phone reading on AskNow (official website) >>

2. Kasamba - Best Love Psychics Over the Phone

3 free minutes with each psychic reader you try

Wide variety of readings (love, astrology, dream analysis…)

Gifted psychics with 100,000+ reviews

70% off your first psychic reading

Detailed guides to have a good first session

If love is on your mind, then Kasamba should be on your phone screen.

For over 20 years they’ve been the go-to site for psychic readings on everything pertaining to matters of the heart, with 100,000+ reviews to show for it.

Add to that a wide variety of phone readings to choose from, a convenient mobile app, and 3 free minutes off your first reading, and you can see that Kasamba is a solid alternative to AskNow.

Features

* Best Match Guarantee

To facilitate your search for the right online psychic, Kasamba’s Best Match Guarantee gives you 3 free minutes of online chat with each new psychic reader you try. That means if you don’t feel a connection, just bail before the 3-minute mark and you won’t be charged.

* Large Variety of Readings

If there’s an online psychic reading platform that takes the saying “truth is one, paths are many” to heart, it’s Kasamba.

With their phone readings covering everything from Astrology readings and dream analysis to Fortune telling and Feng Shui readings, Kasamba’s psychic readers will help you get to the truth, whichever way you prefer.

* Detailed Learning Section

If it’s your first psychic reading online, Kasamba will make sure you’re an informed customer.

Their info-heavy “Articles” section has a feature known as “All About Psychics.” In it, you’ll not only learn about the different types of readings but also how to get the most out of your psychic readings.

* Satisfaction Guarantee

What if you accidentally choose the wrong psychic advisor? Sometimes that happens.

If you’re dissatisfied with your reading, for any reason, Kasamba will cover the mistake for up to $50 site credit off your first reading.

Bottom Line

If your love life needs guidance, Kasamba is the first site you should look at. With over 100,000 reviews, it’s safe to say their readings by phone have helped countless people find love or fix their relationships. And with 3 free minutes and 70% off your first session, you don’t risk much by giving them a try.

If you’ve been wounded by Cupid, then let Kasamba be your 911.

>> Get 3 free minutes + 70% off your first reading on Kasamba (official site) >>

3. Psychic Source - Best Phone Psychic Mediums

10, 20, and 30-minute packages for only $1/minute

3 free minutes on your first reading

They donate 1% of your purchases to your chosen charity

Phone, online chat, and video readings

Satisfaction guarantee (up to 20 minutes)

Throughout history, most cultures have traditionally turned to their elders for advice. In the world of psychic readings by phone, Psychic Source has fulfilled that sage role for over 30 years.

Featuring excellent psychic mediums and some neat deals, Psychic source is one of the best online psychic reading sites if you need closure after a loved one passed away.

Features

* “Find a Psychic” tool

If finding the right online psychic seems like a chore, Psychic Source can help. Their “Find a Psychic” tool is a quick way to connect with the best online psychic for you.

All you have to do is answer a few simple questions and within seconds you’ll be shown a selection of readers along with their informative profiles and customer reviews.

* Informative Blog Section

From the kind of tool you prefer, to whatever it is you want to talk about, Psychic Source has tons of info available in their “About Psychic Readings” section. From explanations of what Tarot card readings are, to the most productive questions to ask your psychic, Psychic Source will prep you for your reading like you’ve signed up for an SAT tutor.

* More Ways to Get Your Reading

Besides phone and chat psychics, Psychic Source also offers video readings. If you have a good Internet connection, a face-to-face psychic reading generally allows you to get more accurate information, as well as connect with the reader on a deeper level.

* Satisfaction Guarantee

Like Kasamba, Psychic Source stands by its psychics and offers you a satisfaction guarantee if your reading wasn’t up to par. With this guarantee, you can get up to 20 minutes back, to use with another psychic of your choice.

Bottom Line

When it comes to the ancient practice of spiritual readings, you want a site that has a solid tradition.

Psychic Source has been providing guidance into the spiritual realms to literally millions of satisfied customers for over 30 years.

They’ve also adhered faithfully to the modern tradition of saving a buck. Like AskNow, Psychic Source provides cheap $1/minute package deals and 3 free minutes on your first psychic reading.

>> Try out Psychic Source’s experienced psychics for only $1/minute (official site) >>

4. Keen - Popular App for Phone Readings On-the-go

3 free minutes on your first reading

10 minutes for $1.99

Comprehensive learning section

Gifted psychics with 400,000+ reviews

Quick “Get Matched” filter

Founded more than 20 years ago, Keen is another reliable place to get online psychic readings by phone.

With over 400,000 reviews and a dedicated iOS and Android mobile app, their phone psychics have provided spiritual guidance utilizing everything from Astrology and Fortune telling to dream analysis and more to help reveal life’s deeper truths.

They’re not too bad on discounts either, offering some free psychic reading deals to help you get started.

Features

* Find Your Clarity

This is Keen’s motto and its manifestation begins with their quick “Get Matched” search filter. To find the best phone psychics available, you only need to answer some quick questions and provide your birthday. After that, you’ll get several different psychics to choose from.

If you prefer to browse further, you can expand your search to include some other factors, such as price range and reading type.

* Readings 101

Several of the sites reviewed here have guides on how to find the best online psychic, but Keen’s “Readings 101” is the most comprehensive section.

With explanations of every type of session from astrology readings to Tarot card readings, along with tips from top Keen psychics, Readings 101 is a must-read section for anyone about to have their first online psychic reading.

* Best Spiritual Readings

If you’re more fascinated by the metaphysical rather than the physical, then you should get a spiritual reading with one of Keen’s best phone psychics.

Whether you want to connect with the universe or your higher self, Keen psychic readings by phone can help you to open the portal to your next stage of evolution.

Bottom Line

Keen is the most-reviewed phone psychic reading platform, which means you have a good chance of getting accurate readings. What’s more, their FREE app is exceptionally user-friendly, making it easy to get a reading wherever you are on-the-go.

While they provide many specialties, spiritual guidance is where Keen’s advisors really shine. If your higher self is the destination, then Keen should be your base camp.

Finally, Keen lets you have a detailed 10-minute reading for only $1.99, as well as 3 free minutes on your first reading.

>> Get an insightful 10-minute reading for $1.99 on Keen’s official website >>

5. Oranum - Best Psychics to Call Via LIVE Stream

Free live chat room

10,000 coins just for signing up

Video readings (even by phone)

Affordable prices from $1.99/minute

Being the youngest of the online psychic reading websites featured in this article means Oranum is also the most modern and technically innovative one.

Often called the “Netflix of psychic websites,” Oranum stands out for providing live video readings at affordable prices.

Speaking about affordability, you can even get a 100% free psychic reading just for signing up.

Features

* Video Calls

You can connect with any of Oranum’s online psychics through your smartphone by selecting either the Voice or Video Call features.

Voice calls are like standard phone readings, yet with their new Live Esoteric Chat app, it’s also possible to have a video reading through your phone.

* Free Live Chat Room

The video call option on Oranum is certainly cool, but the free live chat room takes things to a whole new level.

There, you can browse psychics and actually watch them as they sit there live and respond to questions. It’s a great (and revolutionary) way to test-drive numerous online psychic readers until you find the right match.

* Several Categories

While Oranum lacks proper search filters, its online psychics are still neatly divided in categories such as Tarot readings, love readings, spiritual readings, and more.

* Oranum Blog

Referring to itself as an online spiritual community rather than just a collection of psychic readers, many of the Advisors on Oranum have featured videos, articles, and tutorials on the Oranum Blog.

It’s free, so while you’re waiting for your favorite Oranum psychic to be available, you can catch up on some interesting esoteric stuff as well.

Bottom Line

Oranum is the only one of the online psychic reading services we’ve covered with all of their psychic readers available for live video calls.

Besides the free live chat room, Oranum also gives you 10,000 credits just for signing up, which allows you to get one free psychic reading online or split your credits into multiple sessions.

Finally, prices are generally affordable, running as low as $1.99 before any discounts, which makes the site a good option if you’re on a budget.

>> Get 10,000 credits for a free video reading on Oranum (official site) >>

How We Chose the Best Phone Psychic Reading Websites

#1 Reputation Matters

Psychic phone readings have been around for over 30 years, with the youngest site we’ve reviewed being just over 10 years old.

In order for the sites we’ve selected to provide telephone psychic readings for as long as they have, they must be doing something right. Particularly since all of them have been appearing in reviews for the best online psychic services since forever.

#2 Not Everyone has a PC

Needless to say, technology has changed a lot since phone psychic reading services were first offered. Because smartphones are now the norm, we made sure to select online psychic reading sites that offer easy-to-use apps.

#3 When and Where

The whole point of phone readings is their immediate accessibility. As a result, we looked at things like;

Are readings available 24/7? Can you get a call back if your online psychic is busy? How reliable is the site's mobile app? Is the mobile app available for both iOS and Android?

#4 What’s been said?

All the bells and whistles and free psychic readings are important, yet the bottom line is… can the phone psychics on these sites deliver? We felt the best way to find that out is by looking at the customer reviews of each psychic reading platform.

#5 Prices?

After considering all of the above factors, we gave bonus points to sites that offer cheap online psychic readings. Free psychic readings are never really free, but how affordable are they? Are the free minutes being offered by these psychic services substantial enough to make a difference? What about the discounted packages? How much are you really saving?

Which Phone Psychic Hotline Is Right For You?

Now that you know how we chose the best psychic websites, here are some ways to choose the right psychic hotline for your specific needs.

Specialties

You should know that phone psychics are not omniscient. This means they often specialize in a few topics, such as love and relationships or career and finances. In other words − choose the right psychic reader based on the topic you need help on.

Pricing

Besides free online psychic readings (free minutes), you should also look at the websites’ regular pricing. If you plan to have psychic phone readings often, then a small difference in price/minute can quickly add up.

Availability

This one is pretty self-explanatory: if you have a busy schedule, look at online psychics that are generally available at the times you’d be free.

What To Avoid When Getting Cheap Psychic Phone Readings

Expecting too much

Remember the saying “you get what you pay for?” While cheap phone readings are an affordable way into the world of spiritual healing, don’t forget that the best phone psychics won’t always be cheap.

Forgetting to check your equipment

Make sure your phone is fully charged. Turn off your ringer. Double-check your headphones or ear pods.

Not preparing questions ahead of time

You’re being charged by the minute, so don’t improvise. Prepare a simple question and any follow-ups in advance.

Talking too much

If you’re talking, you can’t be listening. You’re paying for this, so let the psychic reader do their job.

Interrupting the psychic and breaking their flow

Keep your responses to a minimum. Try not to speak unless the psychic reader asks you something.

Reacting negatively

The best online psychics will tell you what you need to hear, though it might not be what you want to hear. Let your reader speak and allow it to sink in. You can decide later whether or not you agree with their assessment.

Online Psychic Readings by Phone − FAQ

How Do Phone Psychics Work?

Phone psychic advisors work very much like any other professional consultation.

After selecting an online psychic, you will then need to create an account on the site with your credit card. You will likely be required to deposit money in advance, after which you will be charged by the minute against those funds, minus any free minutes or other discounts that apply.

The reading itself usually begins with you asking the reader a question. After that, the psychic will respond using their extrasensory abilities and/or whatever tool they may have to assist them.

Why Should You Get a Psychic Reading Over the Phone?

Here are a few reasons why you should get a psychic reading over the phone.

Convenience

With a mobile phone, you can have an online psychic reading no matter where you are. When time is of the essence and you need answers, the immediacy of a phone reading is the way to go.

Privacy

You and your psychic can talk without them seeing you or what you look like.

24-Hour Service

Problems in life are liable to come up at any time of the day or night. Most online psychic reading platforms operate 24/7 for just that reason. That way, you can receive whatever guidance you may need, whenever you need it.

Can Advisors give Accurate Phone Psychic Readings Online?

Yes, a psychic can give an accurate reading over the phone.

In fact, the best online psychics can give accurate psychic readings in any situation so long as they have what is known as a magical link to the person they are communicating with. A magical link can be as simple as a phone connection, or as esoteric as having an object belonging to the person in question.

When Should I Speak To Online Psychics Over The Phone?

You should speak to online psychics over the phone whenever you have questions about anything that is meaningful to you. For example;

Relationship Problems

A relationship with a partner can either be your ballast in a topsy-turvy world or a distraction bar none. Psychic guidance during a rocky time in a relationship can be extremely helpful.

Financial concerns

When the flow of monetary resources into your life is either blocked or cut off, a whole host of frustrations and insecurities can arise. A phone psychic reading can often help us get unstuck and back on track.

Employment Issues

When job difficulties or a job loss come up, it is not unusual to be afraid or feel like a failure. Online psychic readings can help to re-establish your sense of confidence and self-worth in order to face the future and believe that life still holds possibilities.

Grieving and Loss

Death is a mystery. Grieving is our frustration and pain over the inability to better comprehend this mystery. Psychics are gifted people who can sometimes see deeper into death than the rest of us. Therefore, having a psychic reading session over the phone can sometimes help to soothe us in a time of mourning.

Family Problems

While family conflict is not unusual, it can nevertheless be both disconcerting and painful. Most people lose sight of the forest for the trees during a family dispute because they become too emotionally involved in what’s going on. Psychic reading online can help to alleviate a family squabble by offering an objective, yet at the same time enlightened view of what is going on.

Can I Get A Free Psychic Reading Over The Phone?

Yes, you can get a free psychic reading session over the phone.

The closest thing in this review to a free reading would be the 5 FREE Master minutes included when you sign up for any of the $1/minute packages on AskNow.

Most of the other sites' free minutes deals are only for 3 minutes, which is not that much time. The 5 Free minutes AskNow is offering would be closer to the time of actual reading.

Not to mention that those 5 free minutes are with the best online psychics at AskNow and represent a $60-$70 value.

How Much Does A Psychic Telephone Reading Cost?

A psychic telephone reading can cost between $2 and $20/minute, or even more.

Here are the prices on the online psychic reading sites we’ve reviewed:

AskNow - Readings range from $5.99/minute to $13.99/minute and up.

Readings range from $5.99/minute to $13.99/minute and up. Kasamba - Phone psychics cost from $1.99/minute to $30/minute and up.

Phone psychics cost from $1.99/minute to $30/minute and up. Psychic Source - Live psychic readings online run from $4.99/minute and upwards.

Live psychic readings online run from $4.99/minute and upwards. Keen - Phone readings range from $1.99/minute to $50/minute.

Phone readings range from $1.99/minute to $50/minute. Oranum - This site does not charge by the minute but instead offers packages that would equate to approximately $2/minute up to $9.99/minute.

What Kinds Of Abilities Do Phone Psychics Have?

Phone psychics can have all sorts of abilities. Here are some of the different types of abilities exhibited by psychic readers.

Clairvoyance – the ability to see or “envision” scenes and individuals remote in time and space.

Clairaudience – the ability to hear voices or sounds from other dimensions.

Clairsentience – the ability to sense or feel vibrations about a person or situation.

Remote Viewing – the ability to observe distant locations in time and space and describe them accurately.

Divination Skills – the ability to use various oracles to see the underlying truth of a situation or predict the future. This would include Tarot Readers, Astrologers, Rune Casters, Palm Readers, Fortune Tellers, Crystal Ball Skryers, and others.

Best Psychic Phone Reading Websites − Verdict

We know this was a lot of information, so here’s a quick recap.

Our overall top pick for the best psychic phone readings is AskNow. They have talented online psychic readers as well as some nice free reading deals. We particularly like the 5 free Master minutes that come with each of their $1/minute packages.

The first runner-up is Kasamba. While their love experts are the most famous, they also have the widest variety of readings with everything from Astrology to Pet Psychics and Tarot readings. When it comes to deals, you get 3 free minutes as well as 70% off your first paid reading.

The second runner-up is Psychic Source, the oldest of the phone psychic reading sites. They’re known for having the best psychic mediums and attractive deals, with 3 different $1/minute packages and 3 free minutes with your first paid reading.

So there it is our top picks for the best phone psychic readings online.

Make sure you have one (or all) of them in your contacts list and get dialing.

Related Articles