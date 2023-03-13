Pets Best Pet Insurance Review 2023: Cost, Coverage, and Benefits

By: Paradise Media LLC

In 2023, Pets Best is a fantastic alternative for pet insurance, particularly for canine companions who need wheelchairs and prostheses because of mobility concerns. This is particularly important for breeds prone to ligament and joint problems.

The organization also offers many options, including deductibles and limitless annual coverage. As a result, numerous options are accessible for consumers who want comprehensive coverage and are willing to pay for it.

Choosing the best pet insurance from the several available alternatives might be challenging.

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we advise taking Pets Best into account for pet insurance. We provide a thorough breakdown of Pets Best's coverage and other features.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pros and Cons

Our Pets Best pet insurance review noticed a few notable differences between Pets Best and other pet insurance companies. We discussed its strong points and areas for development in terms of coverage.

We were relieved to discover that there were reasonably priced alternatives for accident coverage and that pets of any age were eligible.

Pros

Lots of customizable plans.

There is just a three-day lag in receiving accident benefits.

Options with Significant Tax Savings.

Provides round-the-clock access to a telemedicine service for dogs.

With the vet's permission, you may pay the vet’s office in advance and collect payment afterward.

They'll knock a one-time five percent off your total order for additional pets you have.

Cons

In contrast to other plans, this one does not pay for complementary and alternative medicine.

It takes six months for insurance to pay out for a torn cruciate ligament.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Our Verdict

Pets Best offers competitive rates and comprehensive protection for your pet. The flexibility to choose a deductible that might grow or shrink is a great way to prepare for unexpected medical expenses.

To determine how Pets Best's insurance plans stacked against one another and the competition, we examined every detail of their coverage. Nationwide Pet Insurance review, Pumpkin Pet Insurance review 2023, and the best pet insurance for dogs were some of the additional resources that came in handy.

This insurer has our confidence since they have earned an A+ from the BBB.

Pets Best offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all insurance policies, and since 2005, the company has paid out more than $200 million in claims. If you are unhappy with your coverage, you may request a refund.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: What Does Pets Best Pet Insurance Cover?

The BestBenefit Plan, provided by Pets Best, is the most all-encompassing policy available. In the case of a sickness or injury,this plan will cover a broad range of medical expenses.

The accident and illness plan comes in a variety of coverage levels to fit the varying budgetary needs of pet owners, but it always includes the following essentials:

Treatments like chiropractic and acupuncture

Physical rehabilitation

Periodontal disease and other dental disorders

Blood tests, CAT scans, and MRIs are all examples of diagnostic techniques.

Mobility aids such as wheelchairs and artificial limbs.

Help at a Time of Crisis

Ear infections, diabetes, cancer, and urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Unfortunate events like ingestion of foreign items, automobile accidents, and bone fractures

Cherry eye, glaucoma, hip and elbow dysplasia, and epilepsy are only a few examples of the many genetic and congenital conditions.

Expenses Related to Testing

Patient visits, surgeries, and other medical interventions

Conditions that persist across time

Prescription Medications

Accident-only insurance from Pets Best may be the best alternative for people on a tighter budget or who have older pets who don't satisfy the requirements for a full plan. This policy covers accidental injuries, including snake bites, fractured bones, and choking.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Pets Best plans

Shop for your pet's needs at Pets Best, which has a large variety of insurance options. They provide three tiers of insurance coverage: one for accidents alone, another for wellness, and a third for both.

Essential

The costs of emergency medical treatment, including hospitalization and surgery, are covered by the Essential Plan in the event of unexpected sickness or accident.

It does not cover diagnostic medical procedures or complementary therapies like acupuncture or massage.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, or 90%

Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Plus

Similar to the Essential Plan, but with the added benefit of covering the cost of a veterinarian visit should your pet get injured or unwell due to an occurrence covered by the plan, the Plus Plan is a worthwhile addition to any pet owner's financial safety net.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, or 90%

Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Elite

The Elite Plan extends the coverage of the Plus Plan to include alternative treatments like acupuncture and massage therapy.

Annual Maximum: $5,000 or Unlimited

Reimbursement Options: 70%, 80%, or 90%

Deductibles: $50 to $1,000

Accident-Only

Pets Best provides insurance coverage dedicated entirely to accidental mishaps, such as broken bones and swallowing poison.

For example, this coverage does not cover cancer treatment, joint inflammation, and dental care.

Annual Maximum: $10,000

Reimbursement Options: 90%

Deductibles: $250

Routine Care

Two separate preventative care packages are available as add-ons to current Pets Best insurance policies.

BestWellness: Preventative care is covered up to a yearly maximum of $305, including rabies shots, microchipping, and annual exams.

EssentialWellness: Improved reimbursement for eligible treatments and a higher annual benefits cap add up to a $535 annual allowance provided under the EssentialWellness program. After paying for dental treatment or the spaying or neutering of an animal, individuals are eligible for reimbursement.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: What Pets Best Pet Insurance Doesn’t Cover

Our Pets Best pet insurance review discovered that the Best Pet Insurance covers most veterinarian bills, but exceptions exist. Some notable deviations from this generalization are as follows:

Your pet becomes sick or injured before it begins (pre-existing conditions).

Medications and therapies based on natural ingredients or scientific research results.

Items like food, vitamins, supplements, waste removal, and any fees associated with grooming or bathing that a veterinarian does not perform.

Vitamins, specialized meals, and other supplements.

Nail clipping, dewclaw removal, ear cleaning, and tail docking and other preventive or cosmetic operations.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Waiting Periods

Usually, there is a grace period after a policy is purchased before the insured pet is covered. A "waiting interval" is the phrase used to describe this pause in the action.

At Pets Best, there are three primary time commitments:

There is a 2-week waiting time in the event of sickness.

The three-day window for accident reports.

A six-month recovery time is required after cruciate ligament damage.

The three-day waiting time for accidents is far shorter and cheaper than the 14 or 15 days required by other insurers like Spot and Healthy Paws. On the other hand, the standard sick leave policy only lasts for two weeks.

Our Pets Best pet insurance review discovered that alternate pet insurance coverage without a significant waiting period for cruciate ligament concerns is best if such problems are common in your pet's breed. There is a six-month waiting period at Pets Best.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Coverage Levels

Pets Best Pet Insurance offers several coverage levels through their service. Users are able to adjust the maximum amount of coverage, the amount the user must put down as a deductible, and the percentage they receive back from

Maximum Annual Limit Options

Most plans include annual maximums that determine how much, if any, of your out-of-pocket expenses are returnable. With Pets Best, you can choose between two levels of protection:

$5,000

Unlimited

Deductible Options

Your Pets Best insurance deductible will be reduced by the amount you spend for your pet's veterinarian care. You may choose a deductible from the offered choices, but it will delay your refund until you've reached the amount.

$50

$100

$200

$250

$500

$1,000

Reimbursement Options

Most plans have a maximum reimbursement amount and other payment restrictions in place. The insured party will get reimbursement from the insurance company for a predetermined portion of covered costs when the deductible has been met. Pets Best offers three distinct insurance plans.

70%

80%

90%

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews

We know how Pets Best looks on paper. Still, we want to hear from actual customers about their experience with the company's insurance plans, including the quality of the coverage, responsiveness of the customer service, and speed with which claims are processed.

Some clients will always be dissatisfied, no matter how well a company or service performs.

We've included positive and negative feedback from Google's review system to give you a complete picture of Pets Best Pet Insurance:

“This protection plan has been wonderful for our family and our dog. The investment in the strategy so far this year has paid for itself several times over.”

“The affordable premium, manageable deductible ($100 annually), and 90% coverage have allowed us to provide the finest care for our pet when necessary without worrying about the expense.”

“One cannot emphasize the importance of having this insurance. Monthly deductions occur on the first of the month, and submitting a claim is a breeze. When it comes to pets, Pets Best is first-rate.”

Though many users loved Pets Best Pet insurance, reviews weren’t always positive. A few customers had complaints about the claims times and lapses in coverage.

“I was a long-time Pets Best customer. Knowing a veterinarian was there whenever I needed them was a huge relief. After my cat went away, though, I was no longer covered. This is not a recommended insurance plan.”

“Inadequate response times from representatives and a long claims procedure have been the most frustrating aspects of this encounter. Finally, I have my money, and I couldn't be happier.”

“Everyone here is undoubtedly doing their hardest, but it's obvious that they need more resources to handle claims on time. Pets Best has been very helpful in addressing my claims and questions. Claims are swiftly processed after being fully described.”

“Whether filing a claim or looking for information, I could navigate this site easily. My requests were granted within our agreement parameters, even a costly one because of an accident with my cat.”

“My time there was fantastic, and I strongly recommend it.”

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: How To Save Money

Pets Best provides several options for cutting the price of pet insurance.

If you insure many pets at once, you can get a discount of up to 5 percent.

There is a 10% off discount for vets, employees, and clients of select veterinarian offices.

Pets Best Pet Insurance provides industry standard discounts, and their adjustable coverage plans make them similar if not cheaper to the competition. It may be a good idea to see what other pet insurers have to offer. Following our other reviews, Spot Pet Insurance review, Figo Pet Insurance review, and ASPCA Pet Insurance review, may help you know more about how Pets Best compares to the general market.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: How We Evaluated Pets Best Insurance

We, in our pets best pet insurance review,used data found on PetInsurer.com to rank pet insurance providers based on how well they performed in the following categories:

Pet insurance rates: We averaged the costs of several canine medical plans offering comprehensive coverage, a $500 deductible, and a 90% reimbursement rate.

We averaged the costs of several canine medical plans offering comprehensive coverage, a $500 deductible, and a 90% reimbursement rate. Special waiting period: Regarding hip and cruciate ligament dysplasia, many pet insurance policies do not immediately cover the expenses associated with treating the condition. Plan scores improved if there was no waiting time, the waiting period was shorter than six months, or the waiting period could be waived entirely.

Regarding hip and cruciate ligament dysplasia, many pet insurance policies do not immediately cover the expenses associated with treating the condition. Plan scores improved if there was no waiting time, the waiting period was shorter than six months, or the waiting period could be waived entirely. Direct payment to vet: Insurance providers facilitating direct payments to veterinarians were included in our list.

Insurance providers facilitating direct payments to veterinarians were included in our list. 24/7 vet health line: There is an incentive for insurers to provide round-the-clock access to a veterinarian health hotline in this sector.

There is an incentive for insurers to provide round-the-clock access to a veterinarian health hotline in this sector. Routine wellness plans: Medical coverage providers that included wellness programs as perks qualified for bonuses.

Medical coverage providers that included wellness programs as perks qualified for bonuses. Pays veterinary exam fees : The expenses of visiting a doctor's office when sick or harmed aren't covered by all health plans, although such visits are typically inevitable. Insurance contributing to the cost of a veterinarian's checkup scored very well.

: The expenses of visiting a doctor's office when sick or harmed aren't covered by all health plans, although such visits are typically inevitable. Insurance contributing to the cost of a veterinarian's checkup scored very well. Euthanasia or end-of-life expenses: Those businesses that included assisted suicide, cremation, and burial in their policies were placed higher.

Those businesses that included assisted suicide, cremation, and burial in their policies were placed higher. Multipet discount: We rewarded companies who provide discounts for insuring many pets under the same policy.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Frequently Asked Questions

When people are looking for the best insurance for their pets, they likely have questions asked quite frequently. Here are the Pest Best Pet Insurance review questions we’ve most commonly found:

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: What Are the Advantages of Pets Best Pet Insurance?

There is a wide variation in coverage and price for the healthcare plans offered by Pets Best. Accident-only coverage may be purchased for as little as $6 monthly for cats and $9 monthly for dogs.

The firm also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee and a discount of 5% for those who have several pets.

Also,they have two pricey Wellness plans to choose from. In addition, there is no maximum age for pets to be covered by Pets Best.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: How Do I File a Claim With Pets Best?

Pet insurance works differently than health insurance for humans: the policyholder pays the veterinarian out of pocket and then submits a claim to Pets Best for payment if the claim is approved.

Customers may get their money back in one of two ways: via the app or website, where they can upload an invoice and proof of payment, or by printing out a claim form and sending it in through mail or fax.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Cover Exotic Animals?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we discovered that dogs and cats are the only animals now covered by Pets Best insurance. Amazingly, they will cover pets of any age, starting at seven weeks.

You may find further information on their website regarding the possibility of insurance coverage for exotic pets such as ferrets, guinea pigs, geckos, and pot-bellied pigs.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Insurance Require a Medical Exam?

In our Pets Best pet insurance review, we discovered that Pets Best does not demand a health history or physical test to become a member. But if you file a claim, they'll want to see your vet's records.

Pets Best's primary goal is to insure your pet rapidly. For accidents, claims can be made within three days after enrollment; for illnesses, claims must be filed within fourteen days.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: How Does Pets Best Reimbursement Work?

Filing a claim is your sole recourse for recovering the money you spent on these things. As soon as we get your claim, we will begin reviewing it against our records and confirming it.

The company will need to contact your vet and have them present appropriate medical records to ensure the ailment you are claiming did not pre-exist.

After receiving the medical records, they will be reviewed by the claims team, which comprises licensed veterinarians and veterinary technicians. If your claim is accepted, you will either receive a check in the mail or the money will be deposited straight into your bank account.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: What Does Pets Best Not Cover?

Our Pets Best pet insurance review discovered that pet insurance policies often do not cover pre-existing illnesses. Your pet has a pre-existing ailment if it has displayed disease symptoms before the waiting period's conclusion.

Moreover, the coverage does not cover nutritional supplements, diet foods, or alternative treatments. Please read the policy's terms and conditions thoroughly.

Pets Best will no longer offer coverage when the applicable waiting periods have expired (3 days for accidents, 14 days for sickness, and six months for cruciate ligament injuries).

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Cover Hip Dysplasia?

Hereditary illnesses such as elbow and hip dysplasia, cherry eye, IVDD, luxating patella, glaucoma, epilepsy, and Wobbler syndrome are covered by Pets Best two weeks after registration and provided they were not present before registration.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Cover Dental?

Pets Best covers periodontal disease if you prove that your pet received a dental cleaning under anesthetic during the previous thirteen months. Pets under the age of two do not need regular dental care.

Although the Pets Best Accident and Sickness plan does not contribute toward the cost of routine dental treatment for your cat or dog, the Best Wellness plan does, to the tune of $150.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Cover Spaying?

Our Pets Best pet insurance review discovered that Pets Best offers a credit of $150 against the cost of spaying or neutering your pet if you add the Best Wellness option to your standard pet insurance coverage.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

Pets Best, just like other pet insurance companies, does not provide insurance for any pre-existing conditions.

These are any health issues diagnosed as pre-existing by your vet before and during the waiting period.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Cover IVDD?

Registration with Pets Best guarantees full coverage for pets free of IVDD history. Insurance for "Genetic and Hereditary Disorders" is part of Pets Best's comprehensive package.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best cover pet boarding costs?

Sadly, Pets Best does not cover any costs associated with boarding or transportation.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Does Pets Best Pay a Vet Directly?

If pet insurance Pets Best accepts your application, the company may immediately pay your veterinarian, reducing or eliminating your out-of-pocket cost.

Your vet must sign a release form consenting to the conditions before your claim can be handled, and they may receive the payment.

You will be responsible for paying any costs associated with your pet's care that exceed the coverage provided by Pets Best.

If the vet visit cost is expected to be above $1,000, you may ask for reimbursement details in advance by submitting a pre-authorization request.

By covering the vet bill upfront, you can be certain that your pet will get the best possible treatment, regardless of how long it may take you to receive a refund.

Pet insurance ensures that you can afford necessary veterinary care.

Nevertheless, you are still liable for any out-of-pocket expenses incurred on your pet's appointment, including deductibles, co-payments, and anything else not covered by your insurance. To make a claim, you must still use the standard web form.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Reviews: Final Thoughts

After carefully examining Pets Best pet coverage, we have found it to be a trustworthy and reasonably priced choice. It provides full protection and financial incentives for medical care, and claims may be submitted quickly and simply using a mobile app.

Furthermore, unlike human health insurance, you are not limited to doctors in the network but can choose any veterinarian who meets the requirements.

Signing up is easy, and you may change your deductible and reimbursement percentage to save money. As a result, pet owners should strongly consider purchasing Pets Best pet insurance.

Even with pet insurance, the expense of veterinary care for animals like cats and dogs may add up quickly.

Yet, conventional pet insurance coverage may not pay for things like wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs.

With Pets Best, you may choose from various insurance planswith different annual maximums, reimbursement percentages, and deductible amounts to discover one that fits your financial situation.

Please be advised that processing your claim and sending the money by the firm might take several weeks. Emergency medical issues may happen anytime, that is why you should also look into getting insurance from the best life insurance companies.

Before choosing a policy with Pets Best or any other insurer,it is vital to read the loan agreement and the terms of the claims procedure to ensure that your pet's requirements get addressed.

