Best Real Money Online Casinos in 2023 Ranked by Casino Games, Real Money Payouts & Reputation

If you are just dipping your feet into the world of online gambling and are looking for the best real money online casinos, we have a list of top picks to share with you.

We’ve tested over 50 online casinos and scored them from 1 to 5 based on their selection of real money casino games, bonuses, mobile compatibility, and payout speed.

The results are in, and 11 gambling sites earned their spot on our list – with Las Atlantis at the very top.

Let’s get started with our reviews.

Best Real Money Online Casinos

1. Las Atlantis — Best Real Money Online Casino Overall

Pros

Exclusive 230% online slots bonus and 45 free spins

Regular welcome bonus up to $9,500

Excellent live dealer casino

Over 240 different casino games to play

All games are available in free-to-play mode

Unique site layout that works great on mobile

Cons:

Limited banking options for withdrawals

One of the newest gambling sites for real money out there, Las Atlantis has been a fan-favorite since its inception back in 2020.

You would think that it still has a lot to learn, being such a new casino, but Las Atlantis managed to score the highest rating from our team of experts – which means they are doing many things right.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Las Atlantis has just over 240 different online casino games to enjoy. They offer over 200 slots, a great live dealer casino with just over 13 live dealer games, and a table games section which is made up of 5 blackjack tables, 14 poker variations, and 5 roulette wheels.

All of these games are also available to try for free to see whether you like them or not. Except for live dealer games, of course, which you can only spectate for free.

The thing we love about Las Atlantis is the different variations of all the real money games they have. Very few games are the same, and it makes their relatively small selection on offer much more exciting.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

Currently, Las Atlantis has an exclusive bonus code that unlocks a 230% match bonus and 45 free spins on Spring Wilds when you deposit $10 via Neosurf, $20 via crypto, or $30 via credit cards. Just remember to use the code WILDBONUS before depositing.

You can play all non-jackpot slots and specialties with the bonus funds you get, and the maximum payout is capped at 30x your initial deposit.

If you’d rather pass on this bonus, then you can opt-in for the regular $9,500 welcome offer that Las Atlantis has in store for new online casino players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Las Atlantis has a web-based casino app that is superbly well put together with an intuitive design and a layout that is easy to navigate and a pleasure to use. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes, and we were impressed with the display and overall performance of both versions.

Banking: 4.6/5

The banking options at Las Atlantis are awesome, especially if you are a cryptocurrency player. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, Neosurf, and Tether. Their withdrawal options are a tad limited, however.

You can still use cryptocurrencies, in addition to wire transfers or a check by courier. That’s plenty of options, true, but withdrawal times via bank transfers are known to take longer – up to 5 business days in some cases.

Crypto payouts are generally processed and delivered within 24 hours.

Misc: 5/5

Las Atlantis knows how to look after their new and existing players with some of the most generous casino bonuses and rewards of all the gambling sites out there. They also have a great selection of real money games that you can try out for free.

Customer support is available via live chat, email, and telephone – 24/7.

2. Ignition — Best Real Money Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Poker tournaments and cash games

Over 250 high-quality casino games

Up to $2,000 welcome bonus ($3,000 for crypto)

Great Ignition Miles VIP program

Over 30 live dealer games

Cons:

Not all games are available on mobile

Ignition Casino is not only a fantastic online casino to play for real money, but it’s also one of the very best poker sites out there.

A combination of excellent casino games, poker tournaments, and reliable customer support all boil down to one of the best online gambling experiences new players can have on the internet.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino may not have the biggest selection of casino games on offer, but they have a carefully curated library of high-quality online casino games of different variations.

There are over 250 games available, most of which are slots and progressive jackpots, but there are quite a few live dealer games (over 30) and table games to sink your teeth into.

If you are looking for some poker action, then you have come to the right casino. They offer 8 different video poker variations – but the real action takes place in the dedicated Poker section. Here, you’ll find online poker tournaments that offer approximately $2 million in GTDs weekly, as well as low-stakes and high-stakes cash games for ballsy players.

On the table games side, Ignition has a great selection of 8 blackjack tables and 5 roulette wheels.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino is known for being super welcoming to its new players. They currently offer an up to $3000 crypto welcome bonus if you use the code IGWPCB150. There’s also a $2000 welcome bonus if you use the code IGWPCB100 when depositing USD.

This welcome offer is evenly split between Ignition’s slots and other casino games, and the poker section, with the casino part featuring extra-low 25x wagering requirements before you can convert it to real money.

On the ongoing promotions side, Ignition Casino likes to build customer loyalty by offering promotions such as the $2500 weekly poker freeroll tourney and the $1000 weekly boost.

They also have a VIP rewards program called Ignition Miles, which rewards players each time they reach a new level.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Ignition Casino has a fantastic dedicated casino app for poker players. For casino games, there’s a mobile-optimized web-based app that you can use for instant play. Not all of the games from the desktop version are available on mobile, though.

Banking: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino has one of the best banking options of all the online real money casinos out there. You can use credit and debit cards, vouchers, and MatchPay on the fiat currency side.

The great thing is that thanks to MatchPay, you can use payment methods like Venmo and PayPal to indirectly deposit at Ignition. You can use them to top up your MatchPay account and then use MatchPay to deposit at Ignition.

Things get more exciting on the cryptocurrency side as Ignition offers crypto banking via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Most crypto withdrawals are processed within an hour but take note that it can take up to 5 business days for bank wire withdrawals to reflect.

Misc: 4.9/5

Ignition Casino offers a smooth gambling experience that retains all of the excitement you would expect from a brick-and-mortar casino. The casino games are of excellent quality, and the features are all world-class.

Ignition Casino also has an excellent customer support department stacked with friendly and helpful support agents. You can contact their customer support via email, live chat, and telephone 24/7. There’s also an extensive FAQ section filled with answers to common questions and an on-site Ignition forum frequented by users.

3. Cafe Casino - Top Real Money Casino Site for Mobile Players

Pros:

Excellent mobile functionality

Over 160 online casino games by world-class developers

Hot Drop Jackpots

Exclusive crypto bonuses and rewards

250% up to $1,500 welcome offer (350% up to $2,500 for crypto)

Cons:

Slightly limited table games selection

Cafe Casino is one of the best real money online casinos for mobile. The web-based app is great, and it features all of the games you’d find on the desktop site – fully optimized to fit any screen size.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino has a slightly smaller than usual selection of casino games, but what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality. They have just over 160 different games and game variations, with more than 120 of those being some of the best online slots and jackpots.

They also have 11 video poker games, 8 blackjack tables, 4 roulette wheels, and a live casino section with over 20 live dealer games.

The category that stands out the most in Cafe Casino’s game selection is Hot-Drop Jackpots. This is a progressive jackpot network that pays out roughly $5 million a month, and some of the eligible games include 777 Deluxe and A Night With Cleo.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Cafe Casino does a decent job of welcoming new players and looking after its existing ones. They currently offer a welcome bonus of 350% up to $2500 for crypto deposits – as well as a smaller but still quite generous 250% up to $1,500 bonus for USD deposits.

They also have a refer-a-friend bonus and awesome Cafe Casino perks. There is also a weekly Mystery Bonus promotion where you can win cashback and free spin prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

We absolutely love the mobile gaming functionality of Cafe Casino. While they do not have a dedicated downloadable app, they have an intuitive mobile-adapted browser that deserves the score it has received from our team.

With no lagging or freezing of any kind, the mobile-adapted browser is superbly designed for efficient navigation and excellent display. It is optimized for both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes, and we love the overall performance.

Banking: 4.5/5

Cafe Casino has a decent suite of banking options… if you are a crypto player. They are a little light on the fiat currency options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, bank wire, and player transfer on the fiat side.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. They have great maximum deposit amounts, and for the most part, withdrawals take 1 hour to process. Except for bank wire transfers, which can take up to 7 days.

Misc: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino deserves a spot on this list because they have some of the best real money casino games on offer, and its mobile offering is next to none. We love the uncluttered simplicity of their mobile site and find their games to be of excellent quality.

On the customer support side, they usually do a decent job, but there have been a few hiccups in our experience with support agents not knowing the answers to some more in-depth questions.

However, if you have a more complex issue, you’ll be given an email contact option to get in touch with one of the managers – which is likely to solve any issue you’re facing.

4. Slots.lv — Highest Jackpots of All Real Money Online Casinos

Pros:

Excellent Hot Drop jackpot slots

Over 30 progressive slot games

All games are available in demo mode

Great live dealer casino

Cons:

MySlots Rewards program is a little weak

Slots.lv specializes in – you’ve guessed it – slots. Progressive jackpot slots.

They have a wide selection of different slot variations, which include a number of amazing Hot Drop progressive jackpot slots. We love the website design too. It is slick and uncluttered, and everything is well-categorized for easy navigation.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With just over 244 different games to choose from, Slots.lv makes sure to accommodate players of all stripes.

The jackpot section alone has over 30 games, with titles like Shopping Spree, Reels and Wheels XL, and Gold Rush Gus offering massive pots.

Where it gets really exciting, though, is the Hot-Drop Jackpot section. Here, you’ll find 10 games connected to the hot-drop progressive network, which features 3 separate jackpots – hourly, daily, and super.

The hourly jackpot averages $1,000 in prizes, followed by the daily jackpot with an average of $25,000, and the Super Jackpot as the strongest one that must drop before it reaches $250k.

Some of the eligible games include Temple of Athena, Santa’s Ways, Reels of Fortune, Golden Buffalo, and more.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

Slots.lv offers their new players a fantastic welcome bonus of up to $5000 with a fair 35x wagering requirement. This bonus spreads across the first nine deposits you make, and if you use cryptocurrencies, the bonus value is increased by 50% – both the match percentage and the total bonus funds.

That is a generous bonus to welcome new players, but they don’t do too badly in the ongoing promotions department for their existing players, either.

They offer hourly prizes every day as well as a MySlots Rewards program. The reward program is a little slow to gather momentum, but it does offer some decent rewards. They also offer a great refer-a-friend program.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The Slots.lv web-based app is a great example of how the best online casinos for real money should handle their mobile functionality. The mobile site is well-designed, with a fun look that translates well from the desktop version.

Most of the games are available on mobile, though we’ve noticed that a few were missing.

Banking: 4.7/5

Slots.lv offers banking via credit and debit cards, direct bank transfer, player transfer, and MatchPay on the fiat currency side. On the cryptocurrency side, they offer banking via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

Some withdrawal methods, such as bank wire transfers, can take up to 7 days to process. However, that’s pretty standard at most online casinos real money.

For quick 1-hour payouts, use crypto.

Misc: 4.8/5

Slots.lv is our go-to online casino for amazing Hot Drop progressive jackpot slots, and we love the nifty features as well as the excellent selection of fantastic real money casino games.

Slots.lv also has one of the most efficient customer support departments of all the real money casinos we have reviewed over the years. You can contact their customer support team via email and live chat. Their FAQs section is also extremely helpful.

5. BetOnline — Best Real Money Casino for Betting

Pros:

Excellent selection of over 365 different games

Also offers sports betting and poker tournaments

Up to $3,000 casino welcome package

Two live casinos – Black and Red

Cons:

Credit card deposit fees

BetOnline is a sensational casino that has a great lineup of real money casino games as well as a fantastic sportsbook, racebook, and esports sections.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

BetOnline is a one-stop shop with a great selection of real money casino games as well as sports betting options. Since this is a sports betting site first, you can expect a premium betting experience. Over 35,000 daily betting markets are available, and there are plenty of games that get boosted odds – which are basically odds with no cut for the sportsbook.

Not to forget, they are also known for their amazing poker room, which has over 30 different poker games to choose from – including various types of tournaments.

Of their 365 casino games, there are 17 blackjack tables, 9 roulette wheels, and a great live dealer casino with over 20 live dealer games to enjoy.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

BetOnline has always been known for being generous when it comes to its welcome bonuses and rewards. They currently offer a welcome package of up to $3000 if you use the code BOLCASINO.

This is actually a three-tiered bonus, allowing you to claim 100% up to $1,000 on your first three deposits. The wagering requirements are pretty fair at 30x, but keep in mind that this bonus is only eligible to use on Betsoft-branded games.

They also offer an array of different bonuses for crypto deposits, their poker room, and their sports betting site.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

BetOnline does not have a dedicated downloadable app for their online casino or sportsbook sections, but their poker app is probably the best one available right now. For online casino games and their sportsbook, you can access both on mobile via the mobile-optimized browser.

The browser version is well-designed and exceptionally easy to navigate, which is a feat considering how much there is on the site to manage through. We tested the mobile-adapted site on both Android and iOS devices and were impressed with the overall performance.

Banking: 4.5/5

If you are a cryptocurrency player, you will find the banking options at BetOnline five-star. On the fiat currency side, they only offer credit and debit cards, Discover, Person 2 Person, Money Order, and bank wire transfers.

On the cryptocurrency side, they offer Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Tron, Shiba, Polygon, Dogecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Binance, and Ripple. Withdrawals with any of these methods are processed within an hour.

Credit card deposits, on the other hand, attract fees – so it’s best to use another payment method to play here.

Misc: 4.8/5

BetOnline remains one of the internet’s favorite online casino sites for real money because it has a stellar lineup of casino games and great features. We especially love their sportsbook, which covers most major sporting markets.

The customer support here is efficient as well, and you can get in touch 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone.

How We Reviewed the Best Real Money Online Casinos

Game Selection:

Signing up at a new online casino and playing casino games for real money only makes sense if the quality of the games is high – and there are plenty to choose from. So, we gave more points to casinos featuring games from world-class developers and deducted points for low-quality games.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of welcoming new players and building customer loyalty. While not an absolute necessity, having a decent welcome bonus can go a long way in helping a player decide if a certain casino is suitable for them.

Mobile Compatibility:

It is becoming more and more important for online casinos to cater to the changing online gambling habits of players. More of us are turning to mobile platforms, and if real money casinos are to keep up with the times, then they need to provide decent mobile gambling platforms.

Banking:

Banking options are critical. Having a limited selection of banking options, high fees, or long withdrawal times will count against an online casino when it comes to our rankings.

Why is Las Atlantis the Best Online Casino for Real Money?

There are so many top online casinos for real money – so what makes Las Atlantis stand out the most? We’re glad you asked.

Bonuses: We double-dare you to find an online casino willing to match your initial bonus by 230% and give you 45 free spins on top. Use the code WILDBONUS to claim this promo.

Free Games: All games at Las Atlantis are available to try for free. Literally all of them. This allows you to test and see whether you like a certain game before playing for real money – which is not a possibility at all other top online casinos.

Mobile Functionality: More than half of casino players gamble on mobile – and Las Atlantis has got all of its games optimized for smaller screens. You don’t even need to download an app, as you can play directly via your mobile browser in instant play.

Why Should I Play at Online Casinos for Real Money?

Brick-and-mortar casinos have their charm and atmosphere, which cannot be matched by online casinos. However, there are a few things online gambling sites do better than traditional casinos.

Online Casino Bonuses: When gambling online, virtually any gambling site will double your initial deposit up to a certain amount. As you know, brick-and-mortar casinos don’t do that.

Less Expensive: You rarely walk into a real-world casino, spend $10 or $20, and walk out the door. With only casinos, you can set deposit limits and ensure you do not over-gamble.

Latest Games: The latest releases from top-tier game studios are added to online casinos right away. This allows you to test the latest titles the industry has to offer, and a bigger overall game selection because online casino sites are not confined by space.

Guide to Playing Real Money Casino Games Online

Can I Play Casino Games For Free?

Yes, you can play online casino games for free – although it’s not possible to win real money doing so. The demo mode is only meant for you to test the game and see whether you like it. To win real money payouts, you’ll need to deposit.

Our top pick, Las Atlantis, allows you to play for free before wagering real money.

What Real Money Casino Games Can I Play?

All the casinos on this list offer numerous casino games for players, from online slot games and table games such as roulette, blackjack, keno, and baccarat to poker, live dealer casino games, and even sports betting.

There is no end to the games that you can enjoy at these reputable online casinos.

Are Online Casinos for Real Money Fair?

All reputable online gambling sites use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure their games are fair. RNGs are programs that pull out numbers randomly and are certified by third parties such as iTechLabs and eCOGRA.

For example, Slots.lv is accredited by iTechLabs in addition to being licensed in Curacao.

How Do I Choose the Best Real Money Online Casino for me?

Choosing the best real money online casino for you depends on what you are looking for.

Las Atlantis is our top pick, but Ignition might prove a better option for you if you’re a poker player. Similarly, Slots.lv might appeal more because of its big jackpots, and BetOnline is a great option for sports bettors.

Determine what you want from a casino – and you’ll pick the one for you easily.

Last Recap of the Top 5 Online Casinos for Real Money

Las Atlantis: Our top pick offers an exclusive welcome bonus of 230% up to $2,300 and 45 free spins for the Spring Wilds slot game that you can claim with the WILDBONUS code. Once you get started, explore over 250 of the highest-quality games for both real money and free.

Ignition: Ignition Casino is our top pick for online poker. It offers a bunch of daily poker tournaments with high GTDs, as well as cash tables, live dealer games, and online slots. Get started here with a $3,000 welcome package.

Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino is our top mobile real money casino, and you will find their mobile platform the best to enjoy on the go. They also offer an epic welcome bonus of 350% up to $2500.

Slots.lv: Looking for some jackpot action? Join Slots.lv and explore the fantastic progressive hot-drop jackpot online slot games – paying out over $5 million on a monthly basis. You can get started with a $5,000 welcome package that covers the first 9 deposits you make.

BetOnline: BetOnline offers so much more than just a great variety of casino games. They also offer a great poker room as well as a superb sports betting site, with over 35,000 daily betting markets. Use the code BOLCASINO to claim up to $3,000 on your first 3 deposits.

How To Sign Up & Play Online Casino Games for Real Money

If you’re not sure how to sign up and play games for real money at online casinos, follow our guide below – we’ll use Las Atlantis to set up an example.

1. Sign Up for a New Account

Still Need Help Choosing the Best Real Money Online Casino?

New online casinos for real money are constantly popping up – but we’re confident in our team’s rankings of which are the best ones right now.

We’ve selected Las Atlantis as the top online casino overall, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find Ignition’s poker platform or Slots.lv’s jackpots more suitable for you.

One thing is for sure, though, you will definitely find what you are looking for on this list of first-class online casinos.

Just remember the two most important rules: have fun and gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: