How Much Does TruthFinder Cost - Ultimate Guide

Do you want to know how much it will cost to do a person's lookup on the popular website that is TruthFinder? This is the appropriate article for your needs.

TruthFinder is an effective people-search engine due to its comprehensive index of public records and other online databases. Many would-be customers have been on the fence about signing up for the platform due to uncertainty over whether the costs outweigh the advantages.

So that you may make an educated choice regarding the approximate cost to subscribe to TruthFinder, we will go through the various subscription options and their related fees in this post. If you're conducting a background check or are just curious as to what information is available, TruthFinder will provide you with all the facts you need to make an informed decision.

How Much Does TruthFinder Cost? — Answered

TruthFinder subscriptions cost between $4.99 and $29.73 a month and are automatically renewed until you cancel. The $28.05 monthly charge is reasonable when you think about all you get. A monthly charge like this is reasonable to anticipate.

If you prepaid for two months, you may receive this package for only $23.28 each month. If all you care about is the ability to look up a number in reverse, you can enroll for only $4.99 a month.

TruthFinder Membership Options

There are three degrees of membership on TruthFinder, each with its own benefits and price point. A one-month subscription to a people search service costs $28.05, while a two-month membership costs $46.56, or $23.28 a month.

A reverse phone lookup service is available for $4.99 per month. Reverse Email Finder's monthly subscription starts at $29.73. In contrast to the Reverse Phone Search package, the Reverse Email Lookup module enables you to see an infinite amount of reports on people.

You may pay with any major credit card or your PayPal balance, and the membership fee is all you'll ever pay. TruthFinder offers promotions and discounts occasionally; visit their website or register for their email list to stay abreast of the newest deals.

Contacting customer care will cancel your membership at any time. Be sure you fully grasp any limits on returns before signing up for a subscription.

The premium a la carte services provided by TruthFinder include PDF reports and surveillance of the dark web. In order to access PDF reports, a monthly charge of $3.99 is charged. The reports are available online and are a part of the standard subscription package. Dark Web Monitoring costs $2.99 per month.

Comparison Of The Cost And Value Of Each Membership

TruthFinder offers many membership tiers, each with its own unique features, pricing point, and benefits. What follows is a comparison of the two possibilities:

Trial Membership Of One Month's Duration:

Cost: This amount will be $28.05 every month

Features:

Unlimited standard reports

Access to background reports

Customer support

Two Month Access To The People Search Database:

Cost: Your overall commitment every month is $23.28 ($46.56 total)

Features:

Customer support

Access to background reports

Unlimited standard reports

You may save a lot of money by signing up for the two-month plan instead of the one-month plan. You may save 20% if you prepay for a minimum of two months in advance. You can save money by signing up for a two-month membership rather than a one-month membership, and you'll still have access to all the premium plan has to offer.

You may find the one-month membership to TruthFinder more cost-effective if your need for the service is just temporary. The one-month subscription might be more cost-effective and convenient if you are unsure of how frequently you will use the products or if you just plan to do a small number of searches.

Your selection will determine the best option for you as well as your finances. TruthFinder's two-month subscription plan is the ideal option if you anticipate using the service often or extensively using the service. But, if you just need the product for a limited time or are unsure of how often you will use it, the one-month membership could prove to be the best choice.

Bottom Line - How Much Does TruthFinder Cost?

TruthFinder is a great tool for researching anybody you may be curious about. Whether you're curious about an ex-lover or who got the promotion you missed out on, this site might provide some peace of mind.

Accessible from any computer or mobile device, people-finding search engines have replaced traditional record-keeping methods. TruthFinder serves the subset of web users who actively seek out smartphone apps that consolidate and organize the data made available by social media platforms.

You may browse for whatever you want without worrying about being tracked down since all searches are conducted in complete privacy. If you haven't used TruthFinder yet, give it a go.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

