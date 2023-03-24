The amount of time it takes to complete a background check varies based on the type of inquiry being conducted, what information is being requested, and the sources of data being used. It’s possible for the process to be finished in a matter of minutes, but it could take up to five business days in some cases.

It’s possible to get a gauge of the amount of time it usually takes for a background check to be completed, in addition to what to do if it goes beyond the expected timeframe. BeenVerified is the ideal selection if you would like an uncomplicated background check service that gives you results in only a short period.

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

There’s a vast selection of different types of checks, and the amount of time needed to receive the results differs depending on what information has been requested the capabilities of the source of the information, and the laws that are applicable to the situation.

The length of time it takes to finish a background check can vary depending on the specific information the employer requires. Generally, it may take up to five business days but could be shorter. If manual searches or assistance is needed from other sources, such as professional license certificates, universities, and prior businesses, then it could take longer.

To learn more about the average timeframes for the most common vetting processes, besides the applications for which they are used, the form in which the data is accessible, and any potential factors causing delays, please continue reading.

If you’re seeking to have a fast review that will only take a few minutes to have the results, our suggested background check services are the way to go.

What Is a Background Check, and How Long Should It Take?

An examination of records and documents, known as "due diligence," is conducted by an individual or business to confirm the accuracy of information about an individual.

This could involve an evaluation of the person's criminal record, academic and professional credentials, credit report, drug test results, and other data. The objective of this background investigation is to validate the subject's integrity and competency.

The length of time a background investigation requires to complete can depend on various elements, such as the type of examination, the degree of the inquiry, the correctness of the data supplied, and the agency doing the investigation.

Generally, a basic check can be accomplished in a short period, ranging from a few minutes to a few days, yet a more in-depth investigation, particularly one that is conducted internationally, could take a few weeks or even a few months to finish.

How long it takes to complete a background check is contingent upon the line of work and the role for which the check is being conducted. A few industries, such as education and healthcare, may take longer to finish a background check due to their stricter requirements.

Businesses are required to abide by the laws set forth by national, state, and local governments when conducting background checks, which can have an impact on the length of time the process takes.

Additionally, if the individual being screened has lived in multiple places, the process might be prolonged if more details are necessary to acquire.

What Are Turnaround Times for Employment Background Checks?

The amount of time a background check will take to complete depends on the amount of detail in the data that is being sought by the employer. Generally, it could take up to five working days to complete but could be done more quickly.

It may take longer if more extensive searches are necessary, such as from other external sources like educational institutions, old employers, or professional licenses.

Before an individual is hired for a job, it's usual for them to go through a security screening. To create a safe work environment, employers often conduct continual background examinations of their staff members, either annually with a criminal history check or regularly with a drug screening.

When you apply for a job, potential employers may investigate your background, which could comprise details about any criminal activity you have been involved in, your educational qualifications, driving record, credit score, employment history, medical records, drug screening, and utilization of social media platforms.

What Are Turnaround Times for Criminal Background Checks?

A background check relating to criminal activities can be done much more quickly than the time that usually takes, which is one to three business days. This is based on the database being looked at, such as the National Crime Database.

Services for quick background checks may be able to offer you a speedy turnaround. These results can contain fundamental knowledge that can be found online through specialized databases, which a professional background check provider can access.

Common searches carried out include searching the sex offender registry, a national criminal database search, and a trace of the social security number (SSN).

Because background check companies can gain such data speedily, the period between the request and the response is practically instantaneous.

What Are Turnaround Times for Federal Background Checks?

When conducting a criminal background check, an individual's county court history, data related to registered sex offenders, lists of terrorist organizations (both within and outside of the US), and state and federal criminal records can be searched.

Depending on the demands of the investigation, it could take anywhere from one to three days to gather all of the information. Regularly, a federal background check can be completed in a single day.

This type of due diligence investigation looks into all 94 federal courts in the US for any potential violations of federal criminal procedures, like interstate trafficking, failing to pay federal taxes, stealing someone's identity, misappropriation of funds, mail fraud, and any criminal activities conducted on government property.

A screening conducted by the federal government will only search for any criminal activities that have been processed through federal courts, it’ll not cover any wrongdoings that have been addressed at the state level.

For a more comprehensive review of a person's criminal record, most companies look at both federal and state criminal records. Usually, information from a period of at least seven years is examined as part of the verification process, contingent upon the regulations of the state and specific conditions.

Turnaround Time for Fingerprint Background Checks

An investigation into an individual's past may include scanning federal and state criminal records, watch lists for both foreign and domestic terrorists, criminal court records, and sex offender registries.

How long it takes for the results of the search to come back may vary, taking as little as one day or as much as three days, depending on the extent of the manual search.

Your fingerprints are sent to the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS) for a background check. This identification system is supervised by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and holds the prints of over 35 million people from the United States.

If the system finds a match, you’ll receive a response within three days.

Using a fingerprint authentication system to verify a person's identity is usually done in combination with other background investigations, especially for job opportunities.

All public facilities must have a fingerprint examination, such as schools, airports, law enforcement departments, fire departments, and medical centers. In some cases, companies may require a fingerprint background check if you will be taking care of children, elderly people, or other vulnerable individuals.

The process of taking fingerprints can take more time if the quality of your prints is not good. In such cases, you may need to start the process again. If your fingerprints are related to a criminal history, then it may take even longer.

If this is the first time you're having your prints scanned, then the scan will yield no results. Here, your prints will be sent to the IAFIS.

Other Types Of Background Checks And How Long They Take

Identity Verification

The most rudimentary type of background check is confirming an individual's identity. In order to guarantee that the candidate is who they claim to be, their identification is verified.

This kind of investigation ensures that the applicant's given identification data, such as names and social security numbers, are accurate and legitimate (SSN). A popular approach for accomplishing this is SSN tracing.

Education Verification

When considering a new hire, employers typically access education records to verify the job candidate's educational background. These records can confirm the degrees that were achieved and the institutions where the degrees were earned. The GPA of the applicant may be included in the records.

Licensing Verification

Prior to bringing on a new hire, it’s essential to confirm they possess any and all authorization documents that are required for the job. This requires checking with the licensing entity to make sure the worker complies with the regulations of the licensing organization, has the necessary license, and knows when the permit expires.

Employment Verification

To verify the accuracy of an individual's work history, specific organizations elect to conduct background checks on job applicants. Gathering information from the candidate's former employers is usually necessary to confirm their length of employment.

It’s important to note that when conducting an employment reference check, you will only be able to get limited information. Most companies will usually just confirm the time that the individual worked for them and, possibly, if they’re eligible for rehiring.

If you’re wanting to find out more about their performance, you should inquire from the job candidate for specific references that you can contact to gain a better understanding of their past work.

Driving Record Checks

If an employee is going to be driving as part of their job, it’s important to get a motor vehicle record (MVR) review to examine their background while on the road.

This record contains data on their driving history, such as any citations or crashes, alongside details about their driver's license, like the expiry date and any suspensions, as well as specifics about any commercial driver's license they may have.

Credit Background Checks

A person's credit score and financial standing are revealed through a credit background check. This data is gathered from credit reporting agencies, which is like the process of a credit check done for loans or monetary reasons. Small businesses need to be wary when conducting this type of screening.

Looking into a job applicant's credit record can provide you with important information concerning their financial issues and how responsible they are with money, especially if they will handle a lot of cash or confidential customer or business financial information.

This is the type of exam that has the most legal boundaries. Employers are legally obligated to adhere to the Fair Credit Reporting Act regulations when using credit checks as a factor in hiring decisions. If you run a credit check on a job applicant and then choose not to proceed with them because of the findings, you must adhere to a certain set of procedures.

This includes getting the applicant's signature on a statutory release form. If you decide not to move forward with a job candidate because of their credit report, you must notify them and provide them with a copy of the report. This gives the applicant the opportunity to explain any discrepancies or rectify any errors.

Why Is My Background Check Taking So Long?

After you have finished your background investigation, how much time has passed since you last received any news? Don’t be anxious. The following are some of the potential reasons for the delay:

Your background check has been sent to the prospective employer, but they haven't yet made the hiring decision

The company is checking the facts because certain records in your background investigation (such as employment information) don't match

The background check vendor is running behind schedule

It is conceivable that the screening business is hanging tight for something, for example, a regional court record that’s yet to be finished.

On the off chance that a company needs criminal records from an area that doesn’t have computerized capacities or a courthouse that is seriously understaffed, the procedure may take longer, and you’ll have to stand by.

It likewise turns into a delaying amusement if the organization is playing out the affirmation procedure on a few candidates. Despite the fact that your verification may have come out spotless, the firm will, in any case, consider different elements, for example, aptitude, while you are enlisting.

At last, the boss may reach you if there are issues affirming your data or on the off chance that a photograph of a driving permit, SSN card, or some other ID is missing. To abstain from missing out, you should guarantee all the fundamental data is present. If you receive any requests pertaining to background checks, often check your email, especially the trash folder.

Possible Reasons for a Delay

If it has been over 3 to 5 days since you initiated a background check and the results are still not available, then there are several plausible explanations for the hold-up, such as:

If you have been living outside of your home country in the last 10 years due to work or study, it is likely that an international background check is needed. However, some states have very strict laws when it comes to protecting privacy, so it could take up to 20 days to finish the process.

If you have an alias or multiple versions of your name (e.g. Steven, Steve, or Stephen), it could make the security clearance process more time-consuming. This could be a problem if you have previously gone by different names or if there is someone else with the same name who has a similar record to yours. In such cases, you may need to verify your identity to expedite the reference check.

Most documents of the county court aren’t completely transformed into digital form. Therefore, a city clerk or someone sent to the court is usually required to conduct the search by hand. The time it takes for the manual search to be finished can range from three days to a month, depending on the court's rules or the situation.

When an employer is searching for relevant information, the background screening agency may have to conduct a thorough investigation to gather the facts from multiple sources. It’s possible that certain databases and places, such as schools or former employers, may require more effort and a longer duration to gain access to or validate the data.

Delays in agency checks are most frequently due to inaccurate or incomplete verification inquiry forms, and the employer's inability to obtain the essential authorization and release documents from job applicants, as mandated by federal legislation. The initiation of agency checks will not be possible until the required written authorization has been obtained.

Bottom Line on How Long Does a Background Check Take

The duration of a background check can differ depending on the thoroughness and intricacy of the examination, in addition to the accuracy of the sources used.

Most uncomplicated background checks can usually be completed within two weeks to a month, but if a more in-depth one is required, it could take anywhere from two weeks to a few months to finish.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

