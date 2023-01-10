Free Tarot Reading - Get Answers from Tarot Card Readings (AI + Real Psychics)

Looking for guidance? Tarot cards used to be something only a select few people knew about, and even fewer used them.

Many people today seek solace in online tarot readings as a form of therapy to work through their issues, whether that’s about finances, family, love, or just life in general.

If you've heard a loved one or friend extol the benefits of a good Tarot card reading but been put off by the price, you might be surprised to know that tarot reading can be quite affordable.

As a matter of fact, it’s possible to get a free online tarot card reading.

We've compiled a list of the 5 best websites for a tarot card reading free sessions by real, professional Tarot card readers, who are accessible 24/7.

Sit back and relax while we do the legwork for you and lay out some options for free tarot readings online.

Free Online Tarot Reading - First Look

Keen: Best free tarot reading deal (10 minutes for $1.99) Kasamba: Unmatched love tarot readings (70% OFF) Psychic Source: Personalized free tarot readings (Cheap $1/min) AskNow: Thoroughly screened tarot readers (5 FREE* minutes) Oranum: Live VIDEO tarot readings (10,000 FREE coins)

1. Keen: Best DEAL for Free Tarot Readings ($1.99 for 10-mins)

Keen Psychics Reputation - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Keen has been around for over 20 years and has the largest community of online psychics. With over 1700 psychics online, there must be some kind of free tarot card reading on Keen, right? Yes, there is.

How to Get a Tarot Reading for Free?

Besides the initial 3 minutes of your first online Tarot reading being free, Keen also offers a Tarot reading package that includes 10 minutes for only $1.99.

Keen also offers a satisfaction guarantee, with up to $25 in site credit toward another reading if you're not happy with your reading.

Yes, you read that right. You get a free reading if the first one turns out to be unsatisfactory.

Keen Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

A free Tarot reading from an established site like Keen is a huge win in and of itself, but the added convenience of getting a reading whenever, wherever, is pure gold.

The highly regarded Keen app makes it easy to connect with an expert Tarot reader on the go. Whether you're trying to salvage a relationship or seize a new opportunity, a quick tarot card reading can give you the specific details you need at any time.

Keen has handy search filters that connect you with the right reader for your needs that you can connect with no matter where you are.

First is the Get Matched filter.

If you're short of time, this search filter connects you with three Tarot reading experts in a matter of seconds after answering a few questions.

If you prefer to browse, Find Your Best Psychic Advisor allows you to refine your search based on your preferences.

Furthermore, Keen's Tarot Advice articles can teach you everything you need to know to get started with Tarot reading, including how to read the cards and use various spreads.

2. Kasamba: Best FREE Tarot Readings for Matters of the Heart

Kasamba’s Reputation - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Love and relationships are the most popular subject in psychic readings, no matter where you are in the world. The most common tool used is tarot cards, which makes Kasamba the best website to visit for a free love tarot card reading.

How to Get a Tarot Reading for Free?

Starting with their Best Match Guarantee, Kasamba welcomes you with 3 free chat minutes that apply to each tarot card reader you try.

After researching and finding a suitable reader, Kasamba will discount your first reading by 70% and give you an extra 3 minutes for free.

To ensure you’re getting value for your money, Kasamba offers a rock-solid satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your online tarot card reading, this psychic platform will refund you up to $50, which you can use to get another reading.

Kasamba Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 5/5

Finding the right Tarot card reading is a lot like finding the one; luckily, Kasamba has some experience with both. Kasamba has more than 200 online Tarot card readers to choose from.

You can peruse numerous detailed profiles, each providing a comprehensive account of the reader's background, skills, and customer feedback.

Moreover, a free love tarot reading is available via phone, online chat, or email to answer any questions or concerns you may have about your romantic life.

The site also has a free feature that lets you choose between an automated two-card and three-card free Tarot reading.

While you shouldn't rely on them for anything crucial, the results can be eerily accurate.

3. Psychic Source: Personalized Tarot Reading FREE for New Clients

Psychic Source Reputation - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 5/5

There’s more to Psychic Source's over 30 years of success than its reliable online Tarot readings. They've also adapted to the modern era.

How to Get a Tarot Reading for Free?

Psychic Source knows the rising cost of living stresses you out, so they waive the usual fee for the first three minutes of your online Tarot reading.

They also offer 10-, 20-, and 30-minute bundles for only $1 per minute because they know three minutes can go by quickly. This deal saves you nearly 80% off their regular rates, giving you a better chance of getting advice without breaking the bank.

And if you still aren't convinced, they offer a satisfaction guarantee that states that you will get a fee session if you’re not satisfied with your last Tarot card reading.

Yes, the free Tarot reading is on the house.

Psychic Source Features - ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 5/5

When it comes to Tarot readings, Psychic Source has you covered with over 200 expert readers to choose from.

Whether you're seeking guidance about love, relationships, family issues, or professional opportunities, such as your career or finances, you'll find a gifted reader on-site.

The Find a Psychic filter is a quick and straightforward way to find the ideal Tarot reader for your needs. This feature allows you to get in touch with three gifted psychic advisors in a matter of seconds after answering a few simple multiple-choice questions.

Psychic Source also provides video Tarot readings in addition to the traditional phone and online chat options.

We recommend a video session because it lets you see the reader and the cards themselves, mimicking an in-person-style tarot reading.

Another unique feature is the site's free automated online Tarot card readings.

All you have to do is shuffle and select six cards from an online deck, and what follows is an intriguing and insightful free tarot reading.

4. AskNow: Most Thoroughly Screened Tarot Card Readers

AskNow Reputation - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

AskNow, widely regarded as one of the best platforms for online Tarot card reading, prides itself on providing individualized service to each customer.

How to Get a Tarot Reading for Free?

In light of the current economic climate, they have adapted by providing several free Tarot readings online. AskNow, to give just one example has taken the standard $1 per minute offer found at many psychic hotlines and made it even more attractive.

AskNow's 40-minute package at $1 per minute is superior to the industry standard of 30 minutes at the same price.

Additionally, when you buy a $1 per minute plan, you get 5 free Master minutes. This equates to a tarot reading free session with one of their top-tier Master Readers (a $60 to $70 value).

AskNow Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

AskNow has the best-vetted Tarot card readers online and can help you get to the bottom of any issue you're having.

You can get help with anything from navigating your professional life, such as your career or finances, to figuring out the deeper meaning of your spiritual issues from one of their gifted readers on this online tarot reading platform.

AskNow's user-friendly filtering system makes it simple to zero in on the precise Tarot card reader you're looking for. After selecting a reading type, you can customize your settings to include the advisor you'd like to work with, the amount you're willing to pay, and the reading format you prefer.

Additionally, at this time, all AskNow readings can be accessed via phone calls or online chat.

Following your free Tarot reading, if you're curious to learn more about the cards, the free Articles section is the place to go.

Everything you ever wanted to know about Tarot reading is right here, from the top 5 unknowns about online Tarot reading to the best questions to ask during a reading.

Additionally, if you sign up for any free Tarot reading offers or free online tarot reading, you can also send a question to a real psychic via email for free.

5. Oranum: Join FREE Tarot Card Reading via LIVE Stream

Oranum’s Reputation - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

Oranum is where you want to go if you want a Tarot reading online free of charge. When you sign up with a credit card on Oranum, you'll get $9.99 in free credit to use toward any reading you like.

That's sufficient to get a free Tarot reading from any of their 100+ online astrologers.

Oranum Features - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5

You'll feel like a kid in a candy store when searching for a free tarot card reading from the numerous profiles of Oranum's many talented Tarot readers.

The reason is that Oranum’s psychics are available round-the-clock in the chat room to answer the one question you can ask them without cost. Envision asking as many psychics as you like the same question for free.

Because it's all done via video call, you can watch psychics perform live readings and see the cards they're using. This means you'll not only get a free reading but a free introduction to the Tarot as well.

If you don't have time to try out different psychics, you can use Oranum's psychic match filter to locate a reliable Tarot reader in a matter of minutes.

After filling in your answers to a few simple questions, you’ll be quickly paired with a skilled tarot reader. After your free Tarot reading is up, you can learn more about the cards by reading Oranum's comprehensive blog.

Here, you’ll find standard Tarot knowledge that can be found everywhere online and more esoteric information.

The articles discuss topics such as how to shield your Tarot deck from negative energy and the astrological connections between the Major Arcana.

Best Free Tarot Card Reading Networks - Our Selection Process

Availability of Tarot Specialists

Tarot cards are the most commonly used oracle in online psychic readings. Therefore, it only makes sense that a reputable site would have many tarot reading experts.

For this reason, we considered how many real tarot experts each site has.

Additionally, we focused on finding psychics who only use Tarot cards or list them as their area of expertise.

Commitment to Tarot Reading

The Tarot deck is more than just a set of cards; it’s an unbound book of spiritual wisdom.

Therefore, reading tarot cards requires both psychic ability and academic rigor.

For this reason, we looked for sites with practitioners that are not only active tarot students but also readers.

Free Tarot Reading Deals

Because we wanted to provide recommendations for a trustworthy free tarot reading, we carefully evaluated the length of time offered in free trials by various Tarot card reading websites.

Getting a few minutes shaved off your first reading is not uncommon.

Similarly, it’s standard policy to give you a second reading at no extra cost if you aren't completely satisfied.

What we cared most about was how many minutes a site was willing to offer for free or at a very low cost.

Availability of Educational Resources

A professional Tarot card reading is a wonderful experience, but learning to read the cards on your own would be even better.

This prompted us to search for websites that gave visitors the option to study Tarot reading techniques for free.

Convenient Tarot Reading Formats

The success of your online free Tarot reading depends on its ease of accessibility.

Therefore, we evaluated the sites according to how they delivered their services.

Email readings, while convenient (like an eraser on a pen), aren't as essential to us as phone and chat readings.

However, we value video readings the most because they are the closest to a real-life reading and allow you to see the cards.

Is It Good To Get a Tarot Reading?

Yes, getting a tarot reading is a good idea.

A professional Tarot reading can help you in many ways, and we've listed some of the most important ones below.

You Get a Different Perspective

We tend to get bogged down in the weeds when trying to solve our problems.

If you're in a rut and can't seem to break out of it, consult the Tarot cards for some insight into yourself or the current situation at hand.

It’s Good for Spiritual Understanding

Understanding our place in the world and how the world fits within us is central to spirituality.

When we find ourselves needing to travel between these regions, the Tarot can serve as a useful road map.

You Get To See Yourself in the Mirror

Tarot readings are also useful because the cards reveal your hidden desires and the qualities you need to acknowledge in yourself at the time of the reading.

Hear the Voice of Silence

What a Tarot reader tells you in a tarot reading may be entirely new to you, and that's fine. You'll be surprised, but at the same time, think, "I knew that."

You Get a Sense of Healing

It's normal to feel better after a successful Tarot card reading because you've learned to see the big picture of what's wrong and can begin to formulate solutions.

Getting a Free Tarot Card Reading - FAQ

Are There Any Free Tarot Reading Sites?

Yes, free tarot reading sites exist.

Typically, the free readings advertised on sites that provide professional Tarot card readings are limited-time promotions that give new customers a few free minutes of reading time.

Free Tarot card readings can also be found on amateur platforms such as Facebook, though the readers there are often inexperienced and not psychic.

Is Free Tarot Reading Accurate?

Yes, free tarot readings can be accurate, especially if you visit a credible website.

You see, to convince you to pay for a longer reading, a professional reader will try to wow you with their abilities.

Is It Ok To Read Your Own Tarot Cards?

Yes, depending on the circumstances, it’s okay to read your own Tarot cards to get answers quickly.

In fact, some esoteric schools believe it’s a good idea to use Tarot cards as a daily meditation tool.

Nonetheless, it's probably best to seek expert advice before making any major life choices or when facing any serious difficulties.

Is There an App That Reads Your Tarot Cards?

Yes, some apps can read your tarot cards.

As a matter of fact, many reputable psychic networks provide free tarot reading yes and no readings and free automated A.I. Tarot readings for pleasure and enjoyment.

Kasamba is one such website that offers free online tarot reading. There, you can ask for a single card reading or a three-card spread to get an answer.

The first step is to formulate your question. Then, select a card or three and click the shuffle button.

Although we acknowledge that some of the responses we received were eerily accurate, we caution against using this type of free tarot card reading to find answers to important questions.

Where Can I Read Tarot Cards Online?

There are plenty of platforms on the web where you can read tarot cards online to find answers to pressing questions.

Sites like Kasamba and Psychic Source continuously seek skilled individuals to provide online Tarot card readings.

Alternatively, you can set up a profile on Facebook and provide free Tarot card readings.

This is an excellent option if you're new to conducting psychic or Tarot card readings and want some practice.

It’s common for tarot readers to engage in tarot reading for free because there is little expectation that a free online reading will be precise.

Can You Do Tarot Readings Every Day?

No, doing tarot readings every day is not a good idea.

To begin with, because most tarot reading platforms do so on a per-minute basis, a daily habit of consulting with a reader can quickly become expensive.

Furthermore, daily readings can be highly demoralizing since they encourage you to doubt what you've been told and what you know to be true.

What Questions Should I Ask the Tarot?

You can ask the Tarot any question.

Questions about love, relationships, friendship, family, career, finances, your future, and life, in general, are among the most popular in online Tarot card readings.

How Do I Know if a Tarot Card Reader Is Legitimate?

Here are some things to look out for to ensure your online Tarot card reader is trustworthy:

They Don’t Fish for Information

A Tarot reader who bombards you with questions should raise red flags. They're usually trying to figure out how to manipulate you by gathering as much information about you as possible.

An honest tarot reader would never resort to such deception to provide you the answers you seek.

They Don’t Go Off on Tangents

If your tarot reader starts giving you a lesson on the cosmos, they're only trying to extend the reading so they can charge you more. A genuine tarot reader doesn’t get down to the point.

They Don’t Imply You’re Cursed

If The Devil, Death, or The Hanged Man card appears in your reading, listen carefully to what your reader says about it.

If the tarot reader claims you are cursed or surrounded by negative energy and demand additional funds for a spell to break the curse, you should exit the premises immediately.

This is an old con to induce panic about the unknown.

A real tarot reader will just give you an honest interpretation of the cards based on your current situation without trying to scare you.

They Stick to Facts

To keep you coming back, some psychics will play along with your problems and give you the answers you want to hear, such as your ex-lover will come back.

True tarot readers always give you an honest assessment, regardless of whether or not it aligns with your preconceived notions.

Where To Get Free Tarot Card Reading Online - Wrapping Up

Is it possible to get a free Tarot card reading online?

If you've read this far, you know getting a free online tarot reading is a real possibility.

We've also directed you to where you can get free Tarot readings, but if your enthusiasm has caused you to forget, let's go over that again.

Keen Psychics is our top pick for a free online Tarot reading.

In our experience, they offer the best deal around for tarot reading: 10-mins for $1.99.

You’re going to need a 10-minute session to ask the tarot a question or two. They also offer FREE 3 minutes and a handy mobile app for readings on the go.

Kasamba comes in as the runner-up.

They have a Best Match Guarantee and offer a few free minutes + 70% OFF to help you find the perfect online free Tarot readings.

The second runner-up is Psychic Source.

It's the longest-running online Tarot card reading service, so the readers there know what they're doing. They also offer free readings and the option to connect via phone, chat, or video.

So, if you were wondering if free tarot readings are real, you now know they are and the best websites offering them.

Head over and see for yourself.