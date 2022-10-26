Free Psychic Reading Online ▶️ Best Psychics Sites For Free Readings

Disclaimer: This post encloses details about 5 best free psychic reading online networks that may be perilous to your current way of life. Widespread acknowledgement may result in rampant outbreaks of joy, happiness, fulfillment, health and prosperity.
Different psychics use different mystical tools to conduct psychic reading free sessions. Some use the popular tarot cards for giving valuable life guidance while others incline towards more unconventional mediums, such as astrological dices and spiritual animal cards. Irrespective of the mystical tools they choose to use, every opportunity of receiving a psychic reading free session can prove to be extremely valuable for the sitter.
Mystical tools and mediums have been used by psychics for centuries to provide gentle direction and reassurance to clients. Some online psychics even combine different kinds of tools to provide an insightful psychic reading free session, especially if they feel the advice you need for meaningful direction can’t be offered by a single mystical tool.
Below we have listed our most favorite networks for the best free psychic reading experience along with their popularly used mystical tool:
Top 5 Free Psychic Reading Websites
1. Psychic Source - Best for free love and relationship readings, Popular mystical tool used: astrological dice, 75% discount for new comers + 3 minutes free with an advisor of choice
2. Kasamba - Best for financial guidance, Popular mystical tool used: tarot card readings, 70% discount for new comers + free trial readings
3. Keen Psychics - Best for accurate future predictions, Popular mystical tool used: crystal ball, 10-minute free trial psychic reading session in $1.99 only
4. Mysticsense - Best for business guidance, Popular mystical tool used: spirit animal card reading, Free 5-minutes for first session + Prices start at $1/minute
5. Purple Garden - Best for holistic healing and spiritual readings, Popular mystical tool used: angel card reading, Earn $10 credit with every purchase, 5-star reviews by past sitters.
Which Free Psychic Readings Site Is Right for You? We have listed the key offerings and features of each site in the table above. However, we feel that to make the right decision you will need more information than mere bullet points. So, here is an in-depth dive into each of our top-rated networks.
1. Psychic Source - Free Psychic Love Reading with Astrological Dice
Falling in love is easy but loving someone is not. If you ask us, it is like a river of fire, and not many people know how to swim across it without getting hurt or injured. It is during those testing moments when a free psychic love reading can help you tame down the flames and pave the way for you to experience the true blissfulness of this beautiful emotion.
We can’t deny that at the end of the day relationships can be complicated. Some duos are inseparable while others barely talk. Some spend all the time together, while others rarely do. Some stand shoulder-to-shoulder in every storm, while others find it difficult to meet eye to eye. And undoubtedly, there is a hint of all these little things and more in most relationships. And let’s not forget about the omnipresent ups and downs, no matter how prickly or positive the relationship is.
It is true that there are times when we cannot control the people that walk into our life unannounced, but we certainly can mold our relationships and take them in the direction we want. Boasting a massive 75% discount on new registrations as well as a free psychic love reading session of 3 minutes, the Psychic Source experts can help you ensure that the future of your love affair is nothing but smooth sailing and fulfilling.
Psychics are given different names in different parts of the world but one thing that remains unchanged is that these gifted individuals can help you best prepare for all aspects of life. Although numerous types of mystical tools have been used for decades and centuries to provide accurate psychic predictions to troubled couples, the decision of which tool to use usually depends on the advisors’ preference. Just as Kasamba psychics use tarot cards to give financial guidance, the experts at Psychic Source are well-known for delivering free psychic love reading and guidance with astrological dices.
You might have heard or read about astrology dices somewhere on the internet. Although some people use them for good vibes or merely fun, the Psychic Source advisors view them as a divination tool that enables them to deliver accurate online psychic readings.
Now, you must know that astrology dices do not come with any instruction manuals. Seasoned Psychic Source experts, however, fully understand and interpret the signs. They use the dice to provide meaningful relationship guidance via online psychic readings to troubled couples.
For those of you who are not familiar with this divination tool, here’s some more information on how Psychic Source experts use an astrological dice during online psychic readings to to provide accurate predictions:
Every astrological dice comes with numerous symbols signifying the twelve astrological signs, the twelve astrological houses, and finally the twelve planets. During online psychic readings, an expert will usually roll and throw the astrological dice, just like we do when playing a board game. The psychic will then advance to decipher the results, just like it is done during a tarot card reading session.
Each of the symbols represent a particular thing. For example, the zodiac sign symbols represent your feelings and emotions, the planet symbols represent your situation, and the astrological house symbols signify the part of your life that’s currently undergoing a crisis.
For instance, if you are concerned about your dating life, the Psychic Source expert will use the astrological dice to figure out the answers and explain how the presence and/or lack of companionship will impact your feeling, emotions, and overall wellbeing .
So, if you want to know what your love life has in store for you, feel free to contact a Psychic Source expert via free psychic chat, call, or even video session – whenever and wherever. To book your first session or to learn more about online psychic readings at Psychic Source
⭐⇒ Book A Free Psychic Love Reading & More⭐
2. Kasamba - Best Free Psychics by Phone or Chat (Tarot Experts)
At Kasamba, you can choose from over 100+ experienced free psychics to get the best tarot card reading for financial advice and guidance. The free psychics of this network also use different kinds of divination decks and mystical tools to impart meaningful revelations. However, Kasamba online psychics are most celebrated for their tarot reading sessions.
You might be astonished to learn that tarot card reading is a practice that dates back to centuries and was first carried out in the 1800s. Before then, this mystical tool was merely used for playing a game of cards. Over the years, gifted advisors including online psychics realized the true worth of this deck of cards and began using it for giving free psychic readings and spiritual guidance.
Although the free psychics of this network are proficient in providing guidance related to all life aspects, they are particularly well known for financial and career related free psychic readings.
Here’s what you can expect from your first free online psychic reading using tarot cards at Kasamba:
Every tarot deck comprises a total of 78 cards. The design of the deck might vary from psychic to psychic but the number of cards will always remain the same. Additionally, the tarot deck is usually split into two arcana’s: one is the major while the other is minor arcana. The former includes 22 trump cards whereas the latter contains 56 cards.
When free psychics choose any of the cards from the major arcana during your free online psychic reading, you will most likely be informed with a significant revelation. Because each card from this arcana signifies a crucial life event. Moreover, major arcana cards aren’t in a suit. On the other hand, minor arcana cards signify everyday experiences and influences and are generally presented in four suits:
- Cups
- Wands
- Pentacles
- Swords
Pentacles are also called “coins” in some instances. Each of the aforementioned suits symbolize a particular life aspect. For instance, pentacles/coins represent your career and money, swords symbolize intellectual ability, cups signify your feelings and emotion, and wands symbolize your creative abilities and passion. In addition to this, the four suits are also used to represent astrological signs. For example, pentacles/coins represent the Earth sign, swords symbolize the Air sign, cups represent the Water sign, and wands symbolize the Fire sign.
If you go to Kasamba free psychics for specialized financial guidance, you will notice that pentacle/coin cards will be picked out more during the free online psychic reading. If your advisor picks two or more pentacle/coin cards during the free online psychic reading, it is most likely an indication that you are either experiencing or will experience financial difficulties.
Apart from using tarot cards for psychic predictions, Kasamba online psychics may also use other mystical tools and mediums to provide you gentle direction and reassurance from the spiritual world. In addition to this, some online psychics of this network may even combine seven different kinds of free psychic readings if they feel the advice you need for meaningful direction can’t be offered by a single card reading type.
Kasamba online psychics provide free psychic readings through 3 different communication channels: email, phone call, and chat. In addition, to make the experience of first-time sitters worthwhile, the network also gives a hefty 70% discount on new registrations as well as a free online psychic reading of 3 minutes. So, don’t think twice before availing these great offers!
⭐⇒ Start a Free Psychic Readings with Kasamba Expert ⭐
3. Keen Psychics - Best Free Psychics for Future Readings
If you are new to the world of future predictions and have never experienced what a free psychic chat session might look like, you might visualize a gypsy psychic seated in a dim, dark room, covered in drapes with a crystal ball in front of her/him.
Now, your imagination might not be a hundred percent wrong. Many psychic advisors – especially in the past – had a similar set up. But with time, the world has changed and so has the way psychic readings for free are performed. Today, reputable networks like Keen might not wear capes or heavy cloaks to prove their credibility but they do use special mystical tools including crystal balls to provide accurate and meaningful future predictions.
Many of our readers often ask us where they can find crystal ball readings that are actually true and not merely a gimmick used for theatric effects. If you are looking for the same then don’t look far from Keen Psychics.
Crystal ball readings by Keen psychics are, in fact, super useful in gauging what the future holds for you. Just like some mystical advisors use a deck of tarot/angel cards, astrological dices, tea leaves, or other mediums to conduct psychic readings for free, the Keen psychics specialize in crystal ball readings to extend meaningful insight to sitters regarding their future life. You can ask a free psychic question related to any aspect of your future life – health, love, career, spirituality, and more.
If you have never received a crystal ball prediction before, here’s something the advisors of Keen would like you to know:
Although crystal ball predictions are very much real and accurate in fortune telling, psychic readings for free using this tool does not quite work the way you might have witnessed on TV or in movies. Crystal ball predictions are kind of abstract rather than clear, exact visuals of future incidents. Just like every other mystical tool discussed in this review, every psychic advisor has their own unique approach towards this type of mystical divination. Some Keen psychics use this tool as a pivotal point for meditation and tap into energy channels to find solutions/visions that are helpful for sitters. Similar to other tools, a crystal ball also serves as merely a link between the psychic, the physical as well as the mystical world.
Keen advisors provide insightful solutions and revelations by deciphering the shadows and reflections casted by the tool. This is one of the core reasons why every psychic using a ball crystal for future readings prefers varying lighting and environment. Based on a sitter’s energy, a Keen psychic will determine which environment is best for foretelling the future.
Put simply, you can expect your Keen advisor to perform psychic reading free sessions in both open and sunny environments, as well as, in dark, gloomy settings with only a candle burning on the table. In addition to this, you might even come across psychics who prefer immersing their crystal ball in water to provide an accurate prediction. As said earlier, each reader has their unique approach when it comes to using a crystal ball for fortune telling.
All in all, with hundreds of top-rated advisors, Keen is one of the places on the web to get your free psychic question answered with the help of a crystal ball. And though the platform does not showcase a specific crystal ball reading filter, you can easily figure out which advisors use this mystical tool for future predictions during their sessions with the help of their Keen reader bios.
In addition, if you are a first time Keen user, you can even avail 10 minutes of the best free psychic reading session in less than $2! So, buckle up and get ready to sign up today for many outstanding features and free perks (available to both subscribers and non-subscribers).
⭐⇒ Get Accurate Predictions on Free Psychic Chat With Keen Psychics ⭐
4. Mysticsense - Best Free Psychic Readings for Business Guidance
Know what your career has in store for you with the gifted talents of expert Mysticsense psychics – that too without spending a single penny. With the ongoing offer, you can enjoy a complimentary psychic reading free session with a reader of your choice. Mysticsense is well famed in the industry for several of its amazing offerings, including cheap psychic readings (prices start at $1/minute), a wide network of incredible advisors, vast array of psychic reading variety, etc.
But the feature that stood out the most for us were the spirit animal card readings.
As the name suggests, a deck of spirit animal cards comprise pictures of numerous creatures from nature. Every creature has a concealed symbolic meaning and represents certain characteristics. With the help of spirit animal card readings, sitters can look closely into a particular situation that they have already lived in and /or can even plan future steps in the right direction illuminated by their spiritual guide a.k.a. spirit animals.
A gifted advisor will be able to accurately decipher the message your spirit animal is trying to tell you for a life that’s more suited to your true powers. Just like most mystical tools, these cards too can be utilized by psychics to provide useful insights regarding the sitter’s future, present, and even past life. And although Mysticsense advisors offer psychic reading free sessions for several purposes, their spirit animal card readings are most popular for business guidance.
A lot can be said for people who start their own businesses. It takes a certain amount of know-how, courage, risk-taking, and pure faith to take the leap and join the entrepreneurship bandwagon. But to be truly successful – in any industry – it requires more than a merely decent business plan, an eye-catching storefront, or appealing signage. We are sure you must have heard of at least one business owner who named their enterprise from a certain alphabet or used a certain number to increase their chances of success in their venture?
You might be a non-believer and call all this superstition, but as experts of this industry, we can vouch that all this actually works! Mystical tools like spirit animal cards can help you navigate the ups and down of your business venture while ensuring you reach the shore safely.
So, before you embark on the journey of starting your business that comes with its own unique set of challenges, we suggest you book a quick psychic reading free session with the best Mysticsense advisor. The psychics of this platform will answer all your business and career related queries to ensure you are ready for the exciting journey.
Additionally, you can even enjoy five free minutes on your first spiritual readings.
⭐⇒ Navigate Life Problems with Mysticsense Free Psychics⭐
Several individuals, even those who have never been to a free psychic reader in their lives, know something or the other about tarot cards. But there are very few people who’ve heard angel card readings. This mystical tool for free psychic reading online might not be very common, but the cards can be extremely helpful, especially if you are seeking holistic spiritual healing. Similar to a tarot card deck, angel cards also comprise distinctive images that hold concealed yet meaningful guidance for readers. On the other end of the spectrum, an angel card deck might even contain simple terms, such as healing, peace, love, wisdom, etc.
A free psychic reader at Purple Garden will tell you that a deck of angel cards is all about love and good vibes. The cards are infused with a rejuvenating vigor and radiate positive energy. The free psychic readers of this network aim to share the magic of this divine tool with their clients and help them acquire true healing – both hidden and apparent.
We are supposing that you already know why holistic healing is so important for leading a peaceful and fulfilling life. Remember, there is energy within as well as all around us that keeps us healthy, excited, and happy. But owing to the never-ending troubles of life, you might often lose that spark. A qualified and credible free psychic reader at Purple Garden can help you reignite that spark in all facets of your life by focusing on holistic healing during a free psychic reading online session.
“My Purple Garden free psychic reader revealed to me that holistic healing is connected to our mental, physical and spiritual states of health and well-being. In every free psychic reading online session, he guided me which path to take to ensure optimal functioning of my body, mind, and soul. I don’t have the words to describe how my reader helped me to feel abundantly alive with energy.”
- John Danes
(Purple Garden member)
The aforementioned review by a Purple Garden sitter is evidence that the free psychic reading online sessions are extremely helpful for holistic healing and becoming the best version of yourself.
In a nutshell, a Purple Garden free psychic reader will use several methods of mystical readings (including angel card readings) as well as active healing and energy awareness to restore your spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional vitality. Not many people know this but through free psychic reading online sessions, somebody who is feeling depressed, weak, tired, angry, and restricted through any reason can take a positive step to recover and heal themselves.
To envision somebody with a balanced life, imagine a person surrounded by an invigorating energy flow who easily navigates and moves through their world. The person seems to naturally smile and shine from the inside out. Moreover, they also make decisions and speak with confidence as there is nothing to hold them back. The individual has no closed-off areas or no aspect of their life is moving faster or slower than another; no life aspect is more or less active than another as they are all humming along in impeccable harmony.
In this balanced state, all aspects of our being – mental, emotional, and physical – remain open to the point necessary to foster and support personal well-being. As an individual, you would not feel too wide open or too tightly clamped down. Instead, you would experience the joy of feeling calm, positive, healthy, and ready to handle anything the world throws at you.
What’s even better is that while doing so, you can earn $10 worth of credit through any Purple Garden purchase. So, sign up today and ask a free psychic question from a credible expert via free psychic chat, video, or live call. At Purple Garden, the opportunities to attain holistic fulfillment are limitless. Don’t believe in our words? Feel free to check out the hundreds and thousands of reviews/testimonials by past sitters on the network’s social hub, Journey’s.
⭐⇒ Ask A Free Psychic Question Today ⭐
Which Mystical Tool is Best for Free Psychic Readings?
We get this question a lot so we thought we’d end this debate once and for all.
In all honesty, there is no right or wrong answer to this question. It is important to understand that every mystical tool has its own unique significance in the psychic world. And though no tool is better or superior to another, the true power of a mystical tool lies in the unique abilities of the psychics using them. For instance, the talents of some readers might be more suitable for tarot readings while the special gifts of other psychics might be more effective for astrological readings.
Frankly, the mystical tool to use depends entirely on the unique abilities and talents of each reader. Keep in mind, each mystical tool is a powerful medium for gaining insightful revelations but they must be used in the right manner.
Just because tarot card readings work for one reader, does not mean they will work the same way for another psychic. So, be sure to do your homework and find a psychic that fully knows what they are doing.
Do Psychic Readings for Free Encourage Holistic Healing?
Remember, psychic readings for free can offer much more to you than just positive self-esteem or a peaceful state of mind. They influence holistic energy and ensure we experience wholesome wellness and electric flow of energy in every aspect of our life.
Before you ask a free psychic question or begin your psychic healing journey to attain holistic balance, please note that as you go through the process, feelings and emotions may emerge, such as past traumas, disappointments , personal loss, etc. This is entirely normal since you might start releasing some of the stuck energy that is trapped inside your body. Moreover, also know that crying or the urge to cry during the process is normal and extremely healing as well! On the other end of the spectrum, you will feel parts of yourself revitalized, aligned, more open, and most of all, free! Thus, be open to feeling your way through
Get Started with the Best Free Psychic Reading Networks
Before we take our leave, there is one thing that we’d like to point out. The best free psychic reading experience is not a “once-done” approach. Rather, it’s a lifestyle and should be part of your self-care and soul-care routine. Attending psychic reading free sessions can help you maintain lasting balance and energy flow throughout all aspects of your life. From love to career to health and finances, the best free psychic reading network will be there for you on every step of the way.
Remember, in life you’ll continuously face challenges. Those challenges will threaten to break your spirits and weigh you down. Thus, you must stay vigilant in your journey to heal and prosper. The best free psychic reading networks and their advisors will make sure that the pain of the past and future do not hold you back from attaining your true potential.
The best psychic reading free networks that we have shared in this post can make massive positive contributions to your lifelong well-being. So, don’t waste any more time and get started!