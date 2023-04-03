10 Best Free Project Management Software - [In-Depth Guide]

If you're tired of using traditional methods to manage your projects, such as spreadsheets and post-it notes, there's a solution to your problem.

You can switch to using online free project management software that can help you streamline your team's workflow and get things done more efficiently.

With numerous options available in the market, it can be challenging to select the best one for your business. However, we researched to provide you with a list of the top ten options catering to different requirements.

10 Best Actually Free Project Management Software

Software Name Features Integrations Services Gantt Charts Monday.com Task management, team collaboration, project templates, automations, timeline view, and reporting Trello, Dropbox, Slack, Google Drive, Zapier, and more iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps Built-in, advanced ClickUp Task management, team collaboration, Gantt charts, time tracking, calendars, and reporting Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Jira, GitHub, Salesforce, Zapier, and more iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps Built-in, advanced Asana Task management, team collaboration, project dashboards, due dates, calendars, and file sharing Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Jira, GitHub, Salesforce, Zapier, and more iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps Built-in, basic Wrike Task management, team collaboration, Gantt charts, task dependencies, time tracking, and reporting Salesforce, Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox, Jira, GitHub, Zapier, and more iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps Built-in, advanced Zoho Projects Task management, team collaboration, Gantt charts, timesheets, bug tracking, and project budgeting Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, Zapier, and more iOS, Android, web-based, and desktop apps Built-in, basic

In order to determine the best online free project management software, we took into account a range of factors including functionality, user-friendliness, adaptability, interconnections, customer assistance, and feedback from users.

We carried out thorough research and experimentation of several tools to generate an impartial and all-encompassing assessment of the pros and cons of each free project plan software.

The intention behind our efforts is to assist you in finding the ideal online free project management software that caters to your requirements and financial constraints.

Monday.com – Best Free Project Management Software Overall

Star rating: 4.9/5

Monday.com is an online free project management software that operates through the cloud and assists enterprises in streamlining their workflows by enabling them to manage their resources, tasks, and projects from a single platform.

What makes monday.com special is its adaptability, as it can be employed for any workflow, be it customer relationship management (CRM), software development, human resources, or project management, free of cost.

In 2012, the company was established to simplify team collaboration. Today, monday.com has grown significantly with more than 152,000 paying clients and went public in 2021 under the NASDAQ symbol MNDY.

The platform features a user-friendly and contemporary spreadsheet-like interface that’s straightforward to navigate, even for individuals using it for the first time.

Pros:

One can get this project planning software free of charge

You may try out the more complex options for this project management software free of cost

Version for mobile apps

Several connections

Elegant, flexible user interface

There are many of examples available

Continuously updated with brand-new features

Workgroups within and outside of an organization working together

Kanban and Gantt diagrams

Cons:

Several bugs with new features

Limited alternatives for reporting

Sophisticated features with a steep learning curve

Lower levels have few characteristics

Cluttered project boards for detailed or difficult tasks

Features

Monday.com provides a variety of features that include resource and project management, time tracking, file management, collaborative documents, and reporting dashboards.

Integrations

You can access a wide range of project management applications through Zapier, including but not limited to Slack, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Calendar, Jira, GitHub, Trello, Dropbox, and Typeform.

Plans & Pricing

Individual : Two seats are available for free

Two seats are available for free Basic : The cost is $8 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, and it’s ideal for small teams

The cost is $8 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, and it’s ideal for small teams Standard : The cost is $10 per user per month, with annual billing, and it's ideal for managing work

The cost is $10 per user per month, with annual billing, and it's ideal for managing work Pro : The cost per user per month is $16, with annual billing being the preferred option.

The cost per user per month is $16, with annual billing being the preferred option. Enterprise: If you need a system to manage and expand your workflow, you can contact Monday.com to inquire about their pricing

ClickUp – Best for Agile Development Teams

Star rating: 4.6/5

Typically, online free project management software offer limited options for viewing tasks, such as a list, calendar, or Kanban view, with additional features like Gantt charts only available in premium versions. However, ClickUp stands out by providing more diverse task views at no extra cost.

This is an online free project management software that’s both easy to use and free of charge. It offers a choice of eleven task views, such as Gantt charts and mind maps.

Additionally, it provides four page views, including Chat, which allows users to see conversations related to their tasks, Doc, for creating documents and knowledge bases, Embed, for integrating apps and websites with tasks, and Form, for gathering and organizing data through a form.

With ClickUp's dashboard feature, you can customize it according to your preferences, with over 20 widgets to choose from. This allows you to highlight the essential information related to your projects. No information is left out with this level of customization.

Why we chose it: ClickUp is an ideal online free project management software for teams heavily dependent on Scrum methodology for product development.

It offers a wide range of free project management software features and goes beyond that by providing templates and functionalities that facilitate an Agile software development process.

Pros:

Several alternatives for automation

Manage difficult tasks with ease

Ready-made templates

Free blueprint for life for people

Several perspectives available

Nearly a thousand integrations

Higher level task management

Strong traits

Cons:

Time tracking has several problems

For new users, it could seem overwhelming

Not a very straightforward mobile application

For smaller companies, top levels might be rather expensive

Features

ClickUp provides a range of useful features such as live reporting, interactive whiteboards, shared documents for team collaboration, task management with multiple perspectives, tracking of goals, and pre-designed templates.

Integrations

You can add several tools to this online free project management software, such as Slack, G Suite, Dropbox, and more, in addition to over 1,000 integrations available through Zapier.

Plans & Pricing

Free Forever : A seat is available for personal use at no cost

A seat is available for personal use at no cost Unlimited : The most suitable option for small teams is available at a cost of $5 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle

The most suitable option for small teams is available at a cost of $5 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle Business : The most suitable plan for medium-sized businesses costs $12 per user per month and requires annual billing

The most suitable plan for medium-sized businesses costs $12 per user per month and requires annual billing Business Plus : The cost per user per month is $19, and this pricing plan is most suitable for multiple teams. The billing cycle is annual

The cost per user per month is $19, and this pricing plan is most suitable for multiple teams. The billing cycle is annual Enterprise: Best if you have a large team, you should contact ClickUp to inquire about their pricing options

Asana – Best Free Project Management Software for Collaboration

Star rating: 4.3/5

The online free project management software tool Asana is widely recognized for its use in project planning free of any cost by many teams.

Its popularity stems from its visually attractive interface that effectively organizes work into projects and sections, providing clarity to the team about each member's role in project planning.

Compared to other online free project management software solutions, this particular software is user-friendly and straightforward. Its drag-and-drop feature allows for easy task management and work assignment. No important details are left out in this description.

Why we chose it: Besides its other features, the software provides Team Pages that enable the sharing of ideas and discussions among all members. Furthermore, it includes a 'Smart Box' that filters out unnecessary messages and sends only essential project updates to team members.

Pros:

Adaptable processes

Flexible project management skills

Powerful teamwork capabilities

Pleasant user interface

Cons:

Incline learning curve

Little possibilities for customization

Many notifications

Limited capacity for reporting

Features

Asana offers several essential functionalities to its users, including the ability to manage tasks by creating, assigning, and monitoring them. Additionally, it has a calendar view that displays project timelines and deadlines in a graphical format.

Furthermore, Asana provides team collaboration tools like comments, tags, and mentions, facilitating smooth teamwork.

Integrations

It’s simple to use Asana in conjunction with other tools because it integrates with various well-known third-party tools, including Zapier, Slack, and Google Drive.

Plans & Pricing

Basic : Individuals or small teams can use the service for free

Individuals or small teams can use the service for free Premium : The cost for this service is $10.99 per user per month, with annual billing being the preferred method

The cost for this service is $10.99 per user per month, with annual billing being the preferred method Business: The cost of $24.99 per user per month is most suitable for businesses seeking to manage their operations. It’s billed on an annual basis

Wrike – Best Free Project Management Software for Custom Work Views

Star rating: 4/5

With a user-friendly interface that separates folders and tasks, Wrike’s online free project management software is simple to maneuver. Its home screen allows easy access to timesheets, dashboards, calendars, reports, and streams for notifications and messages.

Furthermore, this online free project management software provides a specialized help center with interactive training, videos, a ‘Getting Started’ guide, and a community to assist users.

Users can personalize workflows, dashboards, request forms, and reports using the tool, which also offers reporting tools, resource management, and allocation for advanced insights.

With Wrike’s online free project management software, you can keep track of the progress of your team's tasks by updating their status as in progress, on hold, canceled, or completed. Moreover, you can assign colors like green, yellow, and red to project statuses such as on hold or canceled.

This feature makes it effortless for you to produce weekly project status reports using this project planning software free plan.

Why we chose it: Wrike’s online free project management software provides ready-made workflows for various projects, such as event management, onboarding, and creative development, that are well-suited for professionals from various fields, including IT, marketing, engineering, creative, and consulting services.

Pros:

Projects in danger of sliding are flagged by new intelligent features

Simple to use

For marketing/creative teams and professional services, there are certain account categories

Able to handle current tasks and projects

Cons:

A few tools may only be purchased as an upgrade or add-on feature

Increased learning curve

Costly in comparison to other tools

Features

Wrike provides its users with an array of impressive functionalities such as pre-made templates, personalized request forms, interactive Gantt charts, visual proofing, automation of workflow, time tracking, management of project portfolios, and dashboards.

Integrations

Wrike provides over 400 pre-made integrations that are native to the software, featuring well-known file management tools such as those offered by Microsoft, Google, and Dropbox, as well as sales and marketing software from Salesforce and Marketo.

Plans & Pricing

Free : Teams who are beginning their journey can avail themselves of the offer of zero cost

Teams who are beginning their journey can avail themselves of the offer of zero cost Team : The price for the service is $9.8 per user per month, and it’s billed annually. This pricing plan is ideal for teams that are expanding and growing

The price for the service is $9.8 per user per month, and it’s billed annually. This pricing plan is ideal for teams that are expanding and growing Business : The best option for all teams within an organization is priced at $24.8 per user per month, with annual billing

The best option for all teams within an organization is priced at $24.8 per user per month, with annual billing Enterprise : Best for big teams. To get information on pricing suitable for big teams it’s recommended to reach out to Wrike

Best for big teams. To get information on pricing suitable for big teams it’s recommended to reach out to Wrike Pinnacle: If you have a team that handles intricate tasks, it's recommended to reach out to Wrike for pricing details

Zoho Projects – Best for Small And Growing Teams

Star rating: 3.9/5

Zoho Projects is an online free project management software solution that’s available for with some limitations, and it enables project managers to create their work breakdown structure easily.

It has a free project plan with essential modules like task lists, milestones, issue tracking, tasks, and subtasks.

Through the project planning system free of cost, project managers can classify their tasks and pinpoint the fundamental work elements by employing suitable tags.

This online free project management software that’s based on cloud technology can be accessed free of cost for a maximum of three users.

Zoho Projects offers a Gantt chart tool for project planning that’s available even in the free version. This tool allows project managers to visualize the entire project and decide on the timeline by plotting each project step with ease.

Why we chose it: This online free project management software offers Gantt chart features that are useful for project planning and monitoring.

These features enable you to divide large projects into smaller, more manageable sections and tasks, visualize different milestones and tasks, and create task lists to enhance your planning process.

Pros:

Monitoring of time for hourly billing

Syncing with Google and Zoho applications

Familiarity with the user experience and value of bundles for current Zoho customers

Five people may utilize the free plan

Strong feature Cheapest subscription options

Cons:

No choices to export certain file types

Not compatible with Quickbooks

The utilization of Gantt charts is challenging

With big teams, reporting tools fail

Several reporting features are missing

Features

Zoho Projects offers a range of features such as task management, task automation, blueprints, time and issue tracking, reporting, and forums for detailed team discussions.

Integrations

If you’re part of the Zoho ecosystem, you can easily link to various other Zoho services, including Zoho Books and Zoho's finance suite.

The recent Zoho marketplace allows the integration of third-party services such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Zapier, Zendesk, and ServiceNow. Additionally, it’s possible to connect via Zapier and Zoho Flow integrations.

Plans & Pricing

Free : A maximum of three users can use the service for free

A maximum of three users can use the service for free Premium : The cost is $4 per user per month, with the option to pay annually. There is also a free trial period of 10 days available

The cost is $4 per user per month, with the option to pay annually. There is also a free trial period of 10 days available Enterprise: The cost is $9 per user per month, charged annually, and includes a complimentary trial period of 10 days

Trello – Best for Cross-Platform Management

Star rating: 3.6/5

Trello is a user-friendly online free project management software designed for project planning, which uses Kanban boards to help you manage your projects. It offers a project planning software free plan that includes 10 boards and unlimited users, making it accessible to everyone.

Trello is a versatile tool that individuals can use, such as freelancers, to plan their personal assignments or teams to manage a project's workflow and track progress at every stage.

To get started when using this online free project management software, you can either create a brand new board or select from various templates available for different purposes like marketing, sales, design, team management, etc.

Afterward, you can add a few lists for your tasks, each representing a column, and personalize them by adding the workflow steps or different sections of your project.

Once done, you can include your tasks as visual cards in each column, where you can add labels, due dates, checklists, images, attachments, and comments to keep everything organized in one place.

Why we chose it: Trello is an online free project management software that operates on the kanban card-based system. Its user-friendly interface and free plan make it a suitable platform for beginners and small groups who want to organize their projects effectively.

Pros:

It’s cloud-based

Supports several platforms

A united front

Depending on your recurring behaviors

Your board's functionality is increased by several add-ons known as Power-ups

Cons:

Unsuitable for intricate tasks

Not trustworthy for in-depth reporting

Absence of built-in time monitoring capabilities

User reviews indicate difficulties in contacting support

Features

Trello has various important functions, one of which is its adaptable board structure that permits users to generate boards for multiple projects and use cards to represent individual tasks or items.

Trello provides an effortless way for team members to collaborate through comments, attachments, and mentions. Users can also utilize labels and filters, set deadlines, and create checklists to help manage their work.

Integration

Trello provides the convenience of integrating with a range of well-known third-party tools, including Slack, Google Drive, and GitHub, enabling users to seamlessly utilize it in conjunction with other software.

Plans & Pricing

Free: The cost for your entire team is zero

Standard: The most suitable plan for small groups is available at a cost of $5 per user per month when billed annually

Premium: The cost is $10 per user per month, with annual billing, and this plan is recommended for teams who need to monitor various projects

Enterprise: The cost for using the service is $17.5 per user per month, with annual billing. It’s an ideal option for companies looking to facilitate collaboration between different teams

Teamwork - Best for Client-Facing Service Providers

Star rating: 3.3/5

Teamwork Projects is a widely recognized online free project management software, particularly designed for enterprise management that requires single sign-on, HIPAA compliance, and high-quality support.

The paid plans provide various features for clients, such as team chat tools, a collaborative document editor, client-access controls, intake forms, and the option to track time spent on work and generate invoices.

Clients can also give feedback on project deliverables, task lists, and milestones to ensure that their requirements are met during the project development process. As a result, clients are more content with the services and are more likely to become returning clients.

Why we chose it: For PMOs, effective collaboration assists in managing tasks, tracking time, managing resources, and generating reports, all of which are vital components.

Pros:

One can get this project planning software free of any cost

Large storage capacity for paid plans

Features for managing clients, such as invoicing

Can serve limited clients

All options provide a free 30-day trial

Infinite coworkers with paid plans

Budget monitoring

Cons:

Pricier than many competitors

Limited security features in lower tiers

Very limited free plan

Few integrations

Features

Task management, collaboration tools, time tracking, and project templates are all integral components of teamwork.

These features enable users to create and assign tasks, monitor their progress, collaborate more efficiently through comments, mentions, and file sharing, keep track of time spent on tasks, and quickly create new projects using project templates.

Integration

In addition to its user-friendly interface, this project planning software free solution provides integration options with various widely-used tools, including Slack, Dropbox, and Google Drive, making it a feature-rich project management solution.

Plans & Pricing

Free Forever : A maximum of 5 users can use this project planning software free of cost

A maximum of 5 users can use this project planning software free of cost Deliver : The cost for each user per month is $9.99, with annual billing, and this plan is most suitable for fundamental project management needs

The cost for each user per month is $9.99, with annual billing, and this plan is most suitable for fundamental project management needs Grow : The ideal choice for intricate projects is available for $17.99 per user per month, with annual billing

The ideal choice for intricate projects is available for $17.99 per user per month, with annual billing Scale: For those seeking a tailor-made plan, it’s recommended to get in touch with Teamwork regarding pricing details

Smartsheet – Best Free Project Management Software for Automation

Star rating: 2.9/5

The Smartsheet platform is a project planning software free tool that resembles a spreadsheet. It’s a great alternative for those who are familiar with Excel but want to avoid complex formulas, as Smartsheet automatically performs calculations across multiple sheets.

Smartsheet offers project management functionalities, including task visualization in various views such as Gantt, calendar, and card views, as well as workflow automation.

In real-time, team members receive notifications of significant changes, and the tool provides shared views, activity logs, detailed history, automated alerts, reminders, and status reports to ensure that everyone is up-to-date and informed.

In addition to the project planning software free plan, the Critical Path function identifies all the activities that have a direct impact on the deadline of your project so that you can monitor significant milestones.

For those who prefer customized tools, it’s possible to include personalized brand logos and choose color schemes for specific projects.

Why we chose it: Smartsheet provides an enhanced version of conventional tools, incorporating user-friendly functions, essential integrations, strong adaptability, and the ability to operate without coding, all within a spreadsheet interface.

Pros:

To get started quickly, use prebuilt project and automation templates

A user-friendly interface

Connecting from sheet to sheet

Extensive paperwork and availability of onboarding support

Cons:

The Enterprise membership is the only one that offers security features

Only higher-tier plans are eligible for premium assistance

Certain tools that are add-ons that cost extra

Features

Smartsheet offers a range of useful features, such as dashboards, reports that combine data from various sheets, automated workflows, resource management, different viewing options, forms for gathering information, and digital asset management via Brandfolder.

Integration

This free project management software provides several integrations with well-known applications like Microsoft and Google apps, important tools like Jira for development, and beneficial business apps such as ServiceNow, Box, Tableau, Slack, and Salesforce.

Moreover, the project planning software free platform is expandable through a REST API and webhooks, which simplifies the process of connecting with other tools and personalizing your workflow.

Plans & Pricing

Free : A single user and two editors can get this project planning software free plan

A single user and two editors can get this project planning software free plan Pro : The cost is $7 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, and this plan is most suitable for teams with an unlimited number of viewers

The cost is $7 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, and this plan is most suitable for teams with an unlimited number of viewers Business : The ideal plan for projects that allow an unlimited number of editors costs $25 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle

The ideal plan for projects that allow an unlimited number of editors costs $25 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle Enterprise: If you have a big group of people working together, it's recommended to get in touch with Smartsheet to inquire about their pricing options

Nifty – Best for Communication and Task Management

Star rating: 2.6

Nifty is a project planning software free of cost designed to help users stay focused on their work rather than the tool itself.

It offers a range of features, including chat, tasks, documentation, and a calendar, allowing seamless collaboration between team members and clients in a single app.

Nifty provides various features to its users, such as the ability to generate project proposals and automate progress monitoring, set targets and timelines, work together on assignments, establish a knowledge center, produce documents and wikis, and manage workload distribution.

In addition, Nifty includes four different visual views for projects, including Milestones (similar to the Gantt view), Timeline, Swimlane view that resembles a board, and Master overview that provides a bird's-eye view.

Why we chose it: Nifty has incorporated time tracking and reporting features that provide valuable insights to teams about their project's progress. These tools enable accurate management of time and budget.

Pros:

Optimal group cooperation

Various project views for working with data integrations and imports

Constantly updating software with new features

Cons:

A lack of a visual insights dashboard

Doesn't have a native printing function

Without PDF annotation

Zero customized automation

Features

Nifty provides a range of features such as project planning, task management, team collaboration, time tracking, and project reporting. It enables teams to effortlessly generate and assign tasks, monitor progress, and communicate in real time.

Additionally, Nifty's timeline view is an efficient tool that helps teams visualize project timelines and dependencies.

Integration

Nifty offers a variety of well-known integrations such as Google Drive, Slack, Zapier, and GitHub that can be utilized.

Plans & Pricing

Free : Unlimited members can get this project planning software free plan

Unlimited members can get this project planning software free plan Starter : All the essential features are included in the package, which costs $39 per user per month when paid annually

All the essential features are included in the package, which costs $39 per user per month when paid annually Pro : The cost for this service is $79 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, and is recommended for teams that are expanding

The cost for this service is $79 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle, and is recommended for teams that are expanding Business : The optimal choice for proficient teams is priced at $124 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle

The optimal choice for proficient teams is priced at $124 per user per month, with an annual billing cycle Unlimited: The cost for one user per month is $399, and this price is charged annually. The service is fully scalable

Freshteam – Best For Streamlining HR Processes Efficiently

Star rating: 2.3

Freshteam is a free project management software that’s designed for expanding businesses.

This project planning software free plan allows you to perform various HR tasks such as attracting, hiring, and onboarding new employees, offboarding existing ones, and managing employee information and leave time, all in a single platform.

Freshteam offers multiple channels to attract and source top talent, including a customizable career site, integration with free and premium job boards, and social media.

The platform allows for collaboration between recruiters and hiring managers to screen, interview, provide feedback, and ultimately hire the best candidates.

With Freshteam, the HR team can begin the onboarding process for new employees before their first day of work. This includes completing forms, obtaining signatures, and distributing handbooks, all with ease and efficiency.

Additionally, Freshteam offers the ability to create a task list for onboarding and assign it to the appropriate individuals. It allows for the collection of all required information and the creation of employee profiles that can be easily accessed in a directory.

Furthermore, access permissions to employee information and documents can be managed through the platform.

Why we chose it: Freshteam's HR software provides comprehensive management of employee time off, as well as self-service options for employees and managers to submit and approve requests.

The software also generates time off reports for both individual teams and the entire organization, offering insights into upcoming leave schedules and absenteeism patterns.

Pros:

Customizable

Time-saving

Comprehensive

Easy to use

Collaborative

Cons:

Small reporting

Centered on HR

Restricted functionality

Only a few integrations

Features

Freshteam is a tool that provides various features to enhance team effectiveness, such as task management, team calendars, file sharing, and collaboration tools. It has customizable workflows and access control to ensure smooth work processes.

Although it may not have the most comprehensive project management features as specialized software, it’s still a suitable choice for smaller teams or those who require both HR and project management features in a single tool, mainly due to its user-friendly interface and collaboration-focused approach.

Integration

Freshteam offers several well-known integrations, including Google Calendar, LinkedIn, Slack, and Zapier. By integrating with Google Calendar, users can access and handle team calendars from within the Freshteam platform.

The LinkedIn integration makes candidate sourcing and recruitment more straightforward. Additionally, the Zapier integration provides numerous connections to other popular business software like Asana and Trello.

Plans & Pricing

Free Forever : Businesses with up to 50 employees can get this project planning software free plan

Businesses with up to 50 employees can get this project planning software free plan Growth : Growing businesses can access essential HR services for a monthly fee of $1.20 per user, along with a platform fee of $71, which is billed every month

Growing businesses can access essential HR services for a monthly fee of $1.20 per user, along with a platform fee of $71, which is billed every month Pro : For a monthly billing cycle, you will be charged $2.40 per user along with a platform fee of $119 per month

For a monthly billing cycle, you will be charged $2.40 per user along with a platform fee of $119 per month Enterprise: For businesses with intricate HR requirements, Advanced HR is available at $4.80 per user per month, along with a monthly platform fee of $203 that’s charged monthly

Ranking Methodology For The Best Free Project Management Software

To create an unbiased and comprehensive list of the best online free project management software, various factors were considered during the ranking process.

The ranking methodology used to assess and arrange the online free project management software is elaborately explained below:

Features: When evaluating software, we prioritize the number and quality of features available to the user. Specifically, we examine essential features such as managing tasks, collaborating with teams, tracking time, generating reports, and sharing files.

Additionally, we search for supplementary features such as Gantt charts, pre-made project templates, automated functions, bug-tracking tools, and resource management capabilities.

Ease of use: The ideal software should possess a simple and user-friendly design with an interface that’s clean and easy to understand. It should enable users to navigate through its features without any difficulty and with minimal time required to adapt to the software. The learning curve of the software is also taken into consideration.

The ideal software should possess a simple and user-friendly design with an interface that’s clean and easy to understand. It should enable users to navigate through its features without any difficulty and with minimal time required to adapt to the software. The learning curve of the software is also taken into consideration. Integrations: When evaluating software, we consider both the quantity and caliber of its integrations. The software should be able to connect with various tools and services, including but not limited to Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, Trello, and Zapier. The software's versatility is directly proportional to the number of integrations it has.

When evaluating software, we consider both the quantity and caliber of its integrations. The software should be able to connect with various tools and services, including but not limited to Google Drive, Dropbox, Slack, Trello, and Zapier. The software's versatility is directly proportional to the number of integrations it has. Services: When assessing software, we consider the accessibility and excellence of customer assistance, training materials, and online forums. The software must provide extensive documentation, instructional materials, and manuals to aid the user in beginning their usage. Furthermore, it must have responsive and beneficial customer support.

When assessing software, we consider the accessibility and excellence of customer assistance, training materials, and online forums. The software must provide extensive documentation, instructional materials, and manuals to aid the user in beginning their usage. Furthermore, it must have responsive and beneficial customer support. Gantt charts: The quality of the Gantt charts provided by the software is an important factor to consider. The software must provide a Gantt chart that’s easy to read and understand, enabling the user to visualize the project timeline, dependencies, and progress. Additionally, the software should offer customization options for the chart and allow the user to export it in different formats.

The online free project management software is evaluated and ranked based on its overall score and market popularity, considering various factors.

The objective is to provide users with an unbiased and comprehensive ranking methodology to assist them in selecting the most suitable online free project management software for their requirements.

Best Free Project Management Software – Buyer’s Guide

What’s The Best Free Project Planning Software?

To be honest, there are numerous online tools available for project management. Many of them claim to offer "free" plans but in reality, they’re not completely free as they require upgrading to manage all your projects.

The most efficient project planning software, a free plan for task management, will allow you to perform the necessary tasks without any cost. Moreover, as your requirements evolve, they will provide you with advanced higher-level features, such as Monday.com, ClickUp, and Asana.

How To Choose Free Project Management Software?

When selecting an online free project management software, it’s essential to take certain factors into account. Initially, you should determine the essential features that align with your business objectives.

If you require online free project management software with file-sharing capabilities, then it’s advisable to opt for a product that incorporates this feature. Besides, typical features of project management software include task management, collaboration tools, timelines, and mobile applications.

When selecting an online free project management software, it’s crucial to take into account its level of user-friendliness. Certain software can be difficult to navigate, which is why it's essential to opt for a product that’s straightforward to use.

Additionally, it's advisable to assess the customer support provided by the software, as this will guarantee that assistance will be available whenever necessary.

What Are The Benefits Of Using Free Project Management Software?

The usage of online free project management software offers numerous advantages, such as the capacity to monitor tasks, handle documents, and work with team members.

Additionally, project management software is beneficial in keeping things organized and ensuring progress is on the right path.

Best Free Project Management Software – Frequently Asked Questions

We have compiled a list of commonly asked questions to provide answers to any additional inquiries you may have.

Should I Use Free Agile Project Management Software?

The use of agile online free project management software that isn’t for free might be necessary for certain teams that require a more extensive range of features.

Nevertheless, if you work in a small team that handles projects with a limited backlog, you can consider using any of the online free project management software tools mentioned in this list for your next agile project.

My opinion is that as long as you have access to a kanban board, you should be good to go.

Is Project Management Software Secure?

Project management software, like other software, provides various levels of security to ensure information safety.

When selecting such software, it’s important to consider security features such as two-factor authentication, documentation of regular security updates and patches, intrusion detection, user activity monitoring, data encryption, and privacy protection.

Bottom Line On Best Free Project Management Software

To sum up, there are numerous free software options for project management that teams can utilize to enhance their collaboration and efficiency without incurring high costs.

These tools offer a range of features, from basic task management to more advanced functionalities like time tracking and Gantt charts, making it possible for everyone to find a suitable option.

It’s crucial to remember that even though free project management software can be helpful, it may have certain drawbacks, such as limited features, personalization, and assistance.

Hence, it’s essential to assess your team's distinct needs and objectives before selecting the most suitable free project management software for your purpose.

