The 27 Best Sites To Buy TikTok Followers (2023 Update)

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WMAR.

Tokmatik

It might be difficult to find more than a few people who aren’t on social media.

If they’re boomers, there’s a good chance that they use Facebook or Twitter. If they’re Gen-Xers, they may be on Facebook but they probably love Instagram more. And if they’re millennials or Gen-Zers, we’d bet that most of them are on TikTok.

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm, building a daily user base approaching one billion people in just five years. The mostly short-form videos that people post fly by in a flash, perfect for those with short attention spans.

Also perfect: the opportunity to build a large and dedicated following among all of those TikTok users. Anyone who perfects the art of creating TikTok videos can build a huge community of followers that will turn them into influencers. And businesses that master the art can create a huge audience ready to buy their products or services.

How to Buy TikTok Followers Safely

Many social media service providers sell packages of TikTok followers – but for a very different purpose than supplying people with a ready-made audience for their content.

There are billions of videos available on TikTok, so it’s extremely difficult for users to actually have their videos seen by a big audience. TikTok primarily decides which videos deserve exposure based on the poster’s popularity, so having a large number of followers is crucial for building importance on the platform. In short, very few followers means very little exposure.

That’s why people buy TikTok followers. Once they have enough for the platform to deem them important, their videos are displayed much more often. That allows new viewers to like the content and follow the account that created it – the key to rapid, “organic” account growth.

When you decide it’s a good idea to buy followers, though, you’re faced with a big problem. Hundreds of online vendors sell followers, and most of those followers are fake ones generated by bots. Fake followers won’t help your account. In fact, they may lead TikTok to delete your account.

So here’s the most important thing to know about buying followers: you have to use a trustworthy provider who supplies real followers from real TikTok accounts.

Where do you find those reliable suppliers? We’d suggest consulting our list of the 29 best places to buy TikTok followers.

The 27 Best Sites to Purchase TikTok Followers

1. TokMatik

When you need to find a professional, it’s usually the best idea to go to a specialist.

TokMatik has specialized in providing high-quality TikTok engagements ever since the social media platform burst onto the scene in the late 2010s. And that focus on delivering TikTok followers, likes and views has made TokMatik the undisputed leader in the field.

Ever since its launch, TokMatik has never relied on bots to provide “fake” followers. They’ve understood from the start that automating the process to create the illusion of popularity doesn’t work; TikTok recognizes fake followers, takes them right down, and sometimes penalizes or deletes the account using them.

Instead, this company has built an enormous network of real TikTok users with real accounts, who are ready to follow TokMatik clients. Those authentic followers boost an account’s popularity, tell the TikTok algorithms to display the account’s videos to a large number of random users on their “For You” pages – and trigger organic growth.

And TokMatik can also provide TikTok video views and likes, boosting your account’s authority and power even more. No wonder they were voted the best site to buy TikTok followers by Gotham Mag!

You might expect the market leader to charge higher prices than the competition, but that’s not the case. TokMatik’s followers packages are surprisingly inexpensive and affordable on any budget. Here’s what is higher than the competition: the quality of service: real people, real accounts, and real followers that won’t go away. If any drop, TokMatik will happily replace them.

TokMatik’s customer support team is available to help 24 hours a day, whether you need help with your order or advice about the type of boost your TikTok account needs. You can purchase anywhere from 100 to 10,000 followers, they’re delivered almost as soon as you submit your order – and you’ll be delighted with the results.

Buy TikTok followers from TokMatik

2. Twicsy

Twicsy is a big name in the world of social media service providers, but they’ve only recently started offering TikTok followers. Even so, their years of experience delivering Instagram engagements have let them jump right into the market as if they’d been there for years.

The followers you get from Twicsy are all authentic TikTok users, meaning they won’t vanish as quickly as they appear and they won’t hurt your account in any way. All they’ll do is increase your follower count so TikTok will begin showing your content to lots of users who’ve never heard of you before – elevating your presence on the platform higher than ever before.

Twicsy offers one other twist to users who are worried about a sudden influx of new followers. If you’d like, they’ll drip-feed your new followers slowly instead of delivering them instantly. Some people feel that makes the account’s new popularity look even more believable.

Customer support is top-notch, the ordering process is streamlined and takes less than a minute to complete, and you can purchase TikTok and Instagram followers, likes, and video views all on the same site with the same professionals behind the service.

3. Buzzoid

How successful has Buzzoid been over the years? Consider this: they’ve delivered more than ten billion Instagram likes to their customers.

Yes, we said Instagram. But like Twicsy, Buzzoid is now working to service TikTok users with followers, likes and views as well, and they’ve already become one of the Internet’s largest TikTok providers.

All of the engagements delivered by Buzzoid are from real users, the type that TikTok’s algorithms use to judge an account’s importance. The company’s experience with other social media platforms has let them adapt their Instagram systems to work just as well with TikTok, meaning the followers you buy from Buzzoid will boost your exposure and organic growth.

Unlike many competitors, Buzzoid accepts crypto payments as well as credit and debit cards when you choose one of their reasonably-priced followers packages (you can purchase as many as 20,000). Their experienced support team is happy to help you purchase followers, likes and views at the same time, and you can add Instagram engagements at the same time.

4. Rushmax

Everyone’s accepted the fact that TikTok is the social media platform of the future, and that includes established service providers like Rushmax. They’re another social media powerhouse that’s expanded its offerings to TikTok users who want to purchase followers (or video views and likes).

Rushmax offers two types of followers packages. Customers can choose to add high-quality, real followers to their account, or to add “premium” followers who are more active on the platform and can boost the account’s TikTok authority and presence even more.

Premium followers are slightly more expensive, as you’d expect, but both types of followers are priced at competitive levels, they’re delivered almost immediately, and they’re all authentic followers from real TikTok users with real accounts. They’ll tell the algorithms that your account has soared in popularity, and TikTok will respond by giving your videos greater exposure.

And that puts you on the way to organic growth and importance.

Their support team is terrific and always available, and you can purchase all types of TikTok and Instagram engagements on the Rushmax site.

5. BuzzVoice

BuzzVoice provides authentic, top-notch TikTok followers. However, they come at a premium price and take longer to deliver compared to others. They offer a complete suite of TikTok services, including followers, views, likes, comments, and shares. It's rare to find a vendor that delivers top-notch TikTok comments.

6. FeedPixel

FeedPixel offers a unique package deal of real followers, video views, and likes, setting them apart from most social media services. While they come with a higher price tag, the convenience they provide might be worth the cost. In addition to other popular platforms, they also offer boosts for Soundcloud and Telegram accounts.

7. InstaFollowers

InstaFollowers, a long-time provider of real followers for Instagram, has expanded its offerings to include TikTok. They offer up to 100K real followers from genuine accounts, at reasonable prices. They’ll now provide engagements for other major social platforms as well, and all of their likes, follows and views are high-quality.

8. Flatfitty

Flatfitty offers low-priced TikTok followers with packages starting at just 50 real followers for just 68 cents. You can’t do much better than that. If you’re serious about growth, you can purchase up to 20,000 followers at a cost lower than most other providers. Quality is guaranteed, with Flatfitty promising to replace any followers that drop from your account.

9. InfluBoss

You can also buy as few as 50 real TikTok followers from InfluBoss, if you just want to try them out or you want smaller groups of followers delivered every so often. Their larger packages are priced right, they deliver quickly, and they’re one of the few providers that let you pay in Bitcoin.

10. Stormlikes

Stormlikes is a social media engagement provider that offers both authentic TikTok followers at an affordable price, and more active followers at a higher cost. Their package options range from 100 to 10,000 followers, and they offer fast delivery, high-quality services, and helpful support from experienced staff.

11. TikTokRush

TikTokRush lets you try their service by purchasing as low as 20 real TikTok followers, but they come with a steep price tag. This may be an option if you're looking for a small boost, but purchasing only 20 followers won't have much impact on your TikTok account. They do offer larger packages, also at higher prices.

12. Boost Hill

Boost Hill is a top-tier provider that offers engagement services for all major social media platforms, including TikTok. Although they sell at a high price point, they deliver high-quality, real followers instantly, and their customer support is excellent. Boost Hill also sells hard-to-find TikTok comments and live stream views.

13. TikFuel

TikFuel is a cost-effective option for buying TikTok followers. The company offers real followers from real accounts, at prices lower than you’ll pay most of the other providers we’ve included on this list. They have quick delivery, and they also can provide likes, video views, and Instagram services.

14. BoostYourPresence

BoostYourPresence is based in the U.S., which is why many of their customers feel it’s worth paying much higher prices for fast delivery of their authentic TikTok followers. Be prepared to spend some time on their website; it can be difficult to understand exactly how to order.

15. UseViral

A premium service worth considering if you want to target TikTok followers from specific countries, UseViral offers high-quality, regional followers delivered quickly. Although more expensive than average, their services are a valuable option for companies that focus on certain countries or regions.

16. TikRoyal

TikRoyal is a budget-friendly option for real TikTok followers, with prices one-third lower than most providers. Delivery may take up to 24 hours, but their focus on TikTok allows them to offer services like live stream views that most competitors can’t provide.

17. Social Viral

This service offers comprehensive social media services, with a focus on TikTok. SocialViral can provide real and bargain-priced TikTok followers, with quick delivery. They also offer two options: quality followers or premium, active followers. Premium followers, who are very active users on TikTok, naturally come at a higher cost.

18. SocialFansGeek

SocialFansGeek offers quick delivery of real TikTok followers at very low prices, promising that they’re high-quality followers that will stick long-term. They’ll also work with you to put together a package of authentic followers from specific countries. That’s a potentially-valuable service worth paying extra for.

19. Trollishly

You get the biggest bang for the buck when you combine real TikTok followers with likes and views since they make your account look even more important and popular. Trollishly provides reasonably-priced followers but can go even further, supplying autolikes, mentions, and comments, in addition to views and likes, for your videos.

20. Sides Media

The quality of TikTok followers that Sides Media delivers is high, but so are their prices. Don’t judge the book by its cover right away, however, since they are likely to offer discounts on their websites that take the cost way down. Be aware that they can take three days to complete your order, though.

21. SMM Laboratory

Many businesses, and even influencers, are seeking a predominantly male or female audience for their TikTok account. SMM Laboratory is the service for them because they’re able to choose the followers they buy based on gender. You can also buy “guaranteed” or “stock” followers; we’d guess the stock followers aren’t real ones.

22. Bulkoid

Another vendor that provides a somewhat different service that’s worth considering is Bulkoid. They have you order real followers on a sliding scale form that also lets you order video views and likes all at once, at a single price. Once you get the hang of their website, it’s a valuable convenience for those who want to give their TikTok accounts a huge boost.

23. ViralHQ

Viral HQ provides the same opportunity as Bulkoid, allowing you to package your real followers, views and likes in the same order. Prices for engagements are reasonable, although the only way you can obtain support services is by emailing them.

24. TokUpgrade

TokUpgrade won’t sell you a certain number of TikTok followers. Instead, they’re a “growth service” that finds specific users who they think might follow you, and then interacts with them on your account’s behalf. They say it’s a more reliable prescription for growth, but it takes a long time and you have to pay a hefty monthly fee for it.

25. YouBoost

It’s easy to order real TikTok followers (and also likes, views, and live stream views) as well as interactions on 12 other social media platforms from the same order form on YouBoost. Their prices for real interactions are quite high, however, because they all come from active accounts. There’s instant delivery and a 30-day refill guarantee.

26. Vast Likes

We’re not positive that this service delivers real followers from real accounts. They say they do, but they also say they use the latest in automated methods and their extremely low prices would imply that the followers are from bots. In any event, they’re worth a look if you’re on a budget and don’t need proof that you’ll be getting authentic followers.

27. Social Missile

Our final recommendation is for another “growth service” that identifies the ideal followers for your account, reaches out to them through social engagements, and eventually adds followers for you. It’s slow, it’s methodical, and it’s expensive. Social Missile says they’ll provide 1,000 or more followers for $60 per month, or 3,500+ followers for $80 per month. For more information on growth services, please keep reading.

How Much Does Buying TikTok Followers Really Help?

A lot.

Think about it this way. If you need a high number of TikTok followers to make sure that random users see your videos, where are you going to find them? You probably don’t have 50 or 100 friends on TikTok who you can ask to follow you, and you’re probably going to need a lot more than that for the platform’s algorithms to start showing your content widely.

That means you’re doomed to a TikTok existence where only the people you already know are going to see what you post. Maybe you’ll pick up a few more followers here and there, but you’ll be languishing in a never-never land where you’re almost all alone.

Buying real TikTok followers can change all of that. Adding 100 or 1,000 or 5,000 followers to your account will – all of a sudden – attract the attention of TikTok’s algorithms. They’ll begin showing your videos to users you don’t know, and if your content is good, many of those people will start following you. They’ll also like your content, which the algorithms also want to see.

Presto! You’ll start to see organic growth and your account will continue to grow in importance and authority. Whether your goal is to become a social media influencer, or to sell products and services, your audience will continue to grow, they’ll watch your videos, and they’ll become part of your TikTok circle.

That’s why it helps to buy TikTok followers. It sparks the organic account growth you wouldn’t be able to trigger on your own. Just be sure that you’re buying real followers with real accounts, because “fake” followers supplied by some vendors will disappear in a hurry and could hurt your account in the long run.

What About Subscribing to a “Growth Service” Instead?

Social media growth services work in a very different way than vendors who sell followers, likes, and video views. The most important question to ask yourself before deciding between the two is: “How long do I want to wait?”

When you use a growth service, you don’t pay them a one-time fee for a certain number of engagements. You sign onto a long-term service, paying them a pretty big chunk of change every month. In return, they say they’ll provide you with the engagements you’ll need to grow your account.

How many followers, likes and views will they provide? They don’t say. How long will the growth take? They don’t say. Essentially, they say “trust us, we’ll determine what you need to grow your account.”

If that works for you, great. But you’ve given up control, committed to paying anywhere from $50-100+ every month, and may have to wait for a long, long time to see results – if you get results at all.

Why do we say that? Simply because some “growth services” are more interested in getting you to commit to long-term, recurring payments than they are in delivering growth. There are some (not all) who use automation to deliver a small number of fake engagements every month, just to keep you on the hook. And those fake followers can hurt your account.

If you want to try a “growth service,” good luck. Just be sure to do plenty of research first to make sure the service is reputable, reliable, and really does deliver eventual account growth.

But if you want to be in charge of your account’s growth, and you want fast delivery of real followers, likes and views, we’d recommend using one of the trustworthy providers we’ve listed above.

What You Need To Know About TikTok

There are three ingredients to TikTok success and growth.