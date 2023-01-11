Best Reverse Phone Lookup in 2023 – Get Accurate Results With Our Top Picks

In the age of privacy and anonymity, it often feels impossible to determine the source of an unknown caller or gain more information about someone based on their phone number. Luckily, the best reverse phone lookup services exist to make it easy to discover all the information you need about who's been calling - or who you are currently talking to.

Using public databases and information gathered from multiple sources, reverse phone number lookup services provide access to a variety of data about a given landline or cell phone number. This can include the registered location of a number, the owner's name and address, carrier, type of line, and so much more.

But how do you know if the information you find is accurate and up-to-date?

Find out the answer to this common question and more with our detailed reviews of the best reverse phone lookup sites. Chosen for their up-to-date database, reliable accuracy, and user-friendly interface, these reverse phone search sites will help you get to the bottom of any suspicious activity with only a phone number.

4 Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

1. Intelius - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site

2. Instant Checkmate - Best for Multiple Report Types

3. PeopleFinders - Best for Fast Searches

4. Spokeo - Best for Reverse Cell Phone Lookup

Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites Reviewed

1. Intelius — Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site

Photo by: Intelius

Pros:

Certified reports

Fast search times

Intuitive user interface

Daily database updates

Cons:

None

How Intelius Works

Using Intelius only requires the ten-digit phone number of the person contacting you or someone you've been in contact with. After entering the number and clicking search, Intelius gets to work scouring its hundreds of millions of public records to provide all the information about the user.

Throughout the process, you'll be asked to verify that you are only using the service for permissible purposes, adding an extra layer of protection to the user experience and keeping your search safe from legal recourse in accordance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Once your report is complete, you'll be directed to a preview page, redacted to provide basic information about the phone number, such as its location, carrier, and line type. Intelius will signal to you if it has more information you can glean from a comprehensive report available at significant discounts for monthly memberships to the site.

Information Provided By Intelius

Intelius doesn't just stop at a few details exposing the source of the phone number. Their comprehensive reports can also reveal a host of information related to a caller, such as:

Social media accounts

Images related to the phone number owner

Current address associated with the number

Phone owners name

Satellite images of the location area

The site may even be able to provide videos and public records related to the phone number's owner, as well as associated aliases and other registered numbers belonging to that individual.

Why We Chose Intelius

From the moment you visit the Intelius reverse phone lookup site, the entire process is intuitive and fast. With its top-tier security encryption, certified reports, and daily database updates, Intelius was an easy choice to include on our list of best reverse phone lookup sites.

Visit Intelius to learn more

2. Instant Checkmate — Best for Multiple Report Types

Photo by: Instant Checkmate

Pros:

Unlimited access to public data

Comprehensive reports

Hassle-free pricing

FCRA compliant

Cons:

Searches may take a little longer to run than others on this list

How Instant Checkmate Works

Like many other popular identity-finding services, Instant Checkmate's reverse phone lookup is as simple as putting in the number you want to look up and clicking search.

During the search process, you must refrain from doing anything to reload the browser as it can disrupt the multi-step search process that filters through federal, state, county, and social media records that Instant Checkmate uses for its comprehensive reports. You will also need to stick by your computer since you'll periodically be asked to verify that you are an actual human and not using the site for nefarious purposes.

Once your report is completed, you'll be directed to a viewing page ascertaining the caller's identity with information such as the carrier company and area code location. You can pay for a full report using any major credit card or PayPal.

Information Provided By Instant Checkmate

While the free reports are helpful for those who just want to see where a call is coming from, it pales in comparison to what Instant Checkmate can reveal. With a single ten-digit phone number, Instant Checkmate can help you determine the following about a caller:

Current and past addresses

Images of the phone owner

Aliases associated with the number

Public records related to the owner

Marital status and family information

Social media accounts

And if the information above doesn't satisfy your curiosity, you can order more in-depth criminal records and background checks for an additional small fee.

Why We Chose Instant Checkmate

With daily updates to its already massive database of public records, Instant Checkmate is best for those who need a comprehensive report on an individual with as little hassle as possible.

Visit Instant Checkmate to learn more

3. PeopleFinders — Best for Fast Searches

Photo by: Peoplefinders

Pros:

Reports available in under a minute

Multiple pricing plans

Secure checkout

Free trial options

Cons:

Higher price point for monthly membership than others on this list

How PeopleFinders Works

PeopleFinders has over 20 years of experience in the industry and offers a range of identity-finding features, including one of the best reverse phone lookup services. This extensive experience is how they've managed to create one of the fastest and most user-friendly reverse phone lookup sites.

Getting started is simple - just type in the number you want to search and click "Search Now". If information is available, you'll be given an immediate free reverse phone number lookup report with details about the caller, including the phone type, carrier, and area code location.

This always-free reverse phone lookup report is excellent for those just wanting to identify the caller quickly, but if you're looking for more information, you can upgrade to a premium report and get access to additional details at special rates.

Information Provided By PeopleFinders

The free reverse phone lookup report is only a tiny fraction of what the millions of public records available on PeopleFinders can tell you. With a premium report upgrade, you'll have access to the more information including:

Current and past addresses

Phone owner's name

Month & year of birth for the phone owner

Relatives and neighbors of the caller

Aliases associated with the number

Those who want to use the information gleaned from this reverse phone number lookup site to dive deep into the caller's identity should consider purchasing a membership plan that includes unlimited people searches in addition to reverse phone lookup services.

Why We Chose PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders is best for those looking to quickly get started on the reverse phone lookup process. With their no-questions-asked free trial and membership plans, you'll immediately have access to all of the best reverse phone number lookup services they offer for as many fast, detailed searches as you'd like to make.

Visit PeopleFinders to learn more

4. Spokeo — Best for Reverse Cell Phone Lookup

Photo by: Spokeo

Pros:

Access to landline and cellphone information

Billions of public records in the database

Free reverse phone lookup service

Secure checkout

Cons:

Access to other searches not included with a one-off report payment

How Spokeo Works

With over 12 billion records in its database, Spokeo is the best reverse phone lookup for a cell phone number. With the number of burner phones, prepaid phones, and other non-landline numbers on the rise, Spokeo has managed to keep up with modern technology by creating a reverse phone lookup service that gives you access to all types of phone numbers.

To get started, all you have to do is enter the number you want to search and click "Search Now". From there, Spokeo takes a few minutes to scour its over 12 billion records and generate a basic free reverse phone lookup report detailing the carrier, location the cell phone number came from, and type of line.

The basic free reverse phone lookup can be fully unlocked to reveal a host of information available through public records in federal, state, county, and city databases. Pricing varies by membership type but typically includes a free trial to ensure you get what you expect from Spokeo's best reverse phone lookup services.

Information Provided By Spokeo

The premium information provided by Spokeo's reverse phone lookup services includes common information, such as the owner of the landline or cell phone number, in addition to:

Current and past addresses

Background information

Phone type, carrier, and area code location

Relatives and neighbors of the caller

Aliases associated with the number

Social profiles of the phone owner

Why We Chose Spokeo

Spokeo stands out amongst the best reverse phone lookup sites because of its expansive database and commitment to providing users with access to all types of phone numbers.

Visit Spokeo to learn more

How We Picked Our Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

Sifting through the countless reverse phone services online to find the most reputable and reliable ones was no easy task. Our team needed to consider several safety and legal concerns to ensure our recommendations for cell phone number or landline lookup sites met the highest standards for accuracy, safety, and customer service.

We started by researching reverse phone lookups to determine which ones have the most up-to-date information in their databases and which offer accurate results. Then we looked at reviews from customers that had used each reverse phone lookup site to judge how well they delivered on their promises.

Next, we looked at how each phone number lookup site handled fair credit reporting laws, ensuring they properly protected their customers' personal data.

Finally, we ran several phone number lookups of our own numbers, friends' cell phone numbers, family members, and spam callers to test the accuracy of each reverse lookup service.

After taking a closer look at all the best reverse phone lookup services available, we narrowed it down to four top-rated reverse phone lookup services that offer the most accurate, reliable, and safe results.

How to Choose the Best Reverse Phone Lookup Service

Choosing the right phone lookup service is about more than knowing which sites are reputable. To get the best results when using any reverse phone lookup sites, it is best to consider a broad range of criteria that will ensure you have the information you need to make the right decision.

Who is calling?

Do you know the person you are running through a phone lookup service? Are they new friends, strangers, or potential scammers? Depending on the answer, you may need to research phone lookup websites more geared toward individuals or businesses.

Location

Where is the caller located? Phone numbers from different regions of the USA may only be included in some reverse phone lookup databases, so you will need to look for reverse phone search sites that cover a wide range of locations and area codes.

Accuracy

Detailed reports from reverse phone number lookup websites are only valuable if they provide accurate information on who the phone number belongs to. Make sure to read reviews from other customers to ensure the reverse phone lookup sites you are considering deliver reliable, up-to-date information.

Safety

It is important to make sure any reverse phone lookup service you use takes your privacy and security seriously. Look for reverse phone lookup sites that value protecting their customers' personal data by enacting SSL encryption, following strict fair credit reporting laws, and offering easy ways to opt your personal information out of their search results.

Frequency of use

Is this to figure out who is calling once, or will you need reverse phone lookup services regularly? Different reverse phone number sites have different rates and services, so make sure to choose one that fits your needs.

By considering all these criteria when choosing reverse phone lookup sites, you can be sure you find the reverse phone lookup service that best fits your needs. Whether you are looking to expose a stranger or protect your family from scams, knowing how to find the best reverse phone lookup sites will keep you informed about who you are speaking with.

How To Do a Reverse Phone Lookup

Using a reverse phone lookup service is the most effortless search function to use next to Google. All you need to do is enter the phone number into the search field of your chosen reverse phone lookup service and wait for the results.

These results can take up to 15 minutes to show up, depending on the reverse phone lookup service you are using and how busy it is. Once your report has been compiled, the site will ask you to confirm your intent and accept their terms of service before displaying the results.

If the basic information isn't enough to satisfy your curiosity, you can purchase detailed reports that include more private and sensitive information associated with the phone number you are looking up.

Paid reports are accessible for life after a payment has been submitted. So if you need to double-check information from a one-time report or want to verify information from a previous search, you should be able to access it - even without an active account.

Be aware that if you cancel a membership plan, you may not be able to complete new searches until it has been reactivated with the help of the site's customer service team.

What Information Can I Get From Reverse Phone Lookups?

While even the best reverse phone lookup report isn't as detailed as a full background report, it can still pull up a ton of information on a known or unknown phone number that's been in contact with you.

Basic personal information

The most valuable piece of data that comes from using a reverse phone lookup service is arguably the identity of the phone's owner. This can include their first and last name, along with other identifying information like an address, year of birth, and age.

Extended contact info

Most reverse phone lookup sites also offer extended contact information, such as email addresses, social media accounts, and previous phone numbers. This can be extremely useful for verifying a seller's identity or tracking down a missed connection.

Phone status information

Carrier information is also included in reverse phone lookup reports. This includes the phone's provider and whether it is active or inactive. Knowing this information ahead of time can save you a lot of time if you are trying to contact someone who has recently changed phones or carriers.

Location information

Reverse phone number lookup sites also have access to location-based information. This can include the phone's service area and any other locations associated with it. This can be extremely useful if you are trying to track down someone who has gone missing or is avoiding contact.

Aliases

Reverse phone lookup sites can also provide information about any aliases the person is known to use. This can include nicknames or other false identities they may have used in the past. Knowing this information ahead of time can help you avoid being scammed or misled by someone using an alias.

Relatives and known associates

Many reverse phone number lookup sites also provide information about the person's known relatives and associates. This can include spouses, family members, or anyone else associated with the phone number you are looking up. Knowing this information can help you track down someone through their family or friends if they have gone missing.

Information a Reverse Phone Number Lookup Will Not Show

While there is plenty of helpful information obtainable from a reverse phone lookup, there are some things it won't show. In some cases, this could be because there is no information on the public record, and in other cases, this could be due to protections in place from the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Credit history

Reverse phone lookups, or any reverse phone lookup service not deemed a consumer reporting agency , are not legally allowed to provide you with any credit history or score. If a service claims it can do this and is not a consumer reporting agency, it's likely operating illegally and should be avoided.

Criminal record

Reverse phone number lookup sites don't usually provide information about the owner's criminal history or associated records. If a detailed background check showing traffic, criminal, or other felonious information is needed, you'll need to rely on a more comprehensive background report once you have the caller's identity from the reverse phone number search.

Financial information

Access to assets, business dealings, and other financial information associated with the person to whom the phone number belongs is not usually available from even the best reverse phone lookup sites. This type of detailed information can only be obtained through an in-depth background check, and even then, only if that information is available on public records.

Sensitive personal information

Social security numbers, ancestry or DNA information, and other highly sensitive personal data are not available from a reverse phone number lookup. Any service claiming to provide this information should be approached with caution as it could be operating illegally.

What Can I Use a Reverse Phone Search For?

The purpose of phone number lookup sites is to provide people with the information they need to stay safe in today's digital society. The most common use for phone number lookup sites is identifying unknown callers, finding out who is calling you from a blocked phone number, or tracking down a missed connection.

It can also be used to verify the identity of an online date before meeting them in person, verify someone's phone number when conducting business with them, and help reunite with long-lost relatives or friends. Phone number lookup sites are also invaluable resources for finding phone numbers of companies, organizations, and services you need to contact.

Phone lookup websites are also great for protecting your own identity. By periodically running your phone number through a lookup service, you can ensure that your information isn't being used by scammers or people pretending to be you. Additionally, searching your own number can offer you more control over what information is easily accessible about you .

With all of the benefits of phone number lookup sites, it's easy to overlook the importance of using them responsibly. Any personal information obtained from phone number lookup sites should only be used for lawful purposes and never shared with anyone else unless you have the person's permission to do so. Some of the purposes that reports from a phone search can’t be used for include:

Harass, stalk, or threaten someone

Interfere with an ongoing investigation

Determine employment eligibility

Make credit, loan or leasing decisions

By following these guidelines and using phone number lookup sites responsibly, you can rest assured that you're getting the most out of your phone search while staying legally protected and respecting the privacy of others.

Are Free Phone Lookup Services Legit?

With misinformation and data privacy concerns circulating around phone lookup services, it's understandable to be wary of any phone lookup service offering free or paid reverse phone number lookups. After all, it can be challenging to imagine how lookup websites can access so much information about phone numbers with a few clicks of a mouse.

The good news is that phone lookup services are legit and legal in the USA, provided they follow these and other regulations:

Only use information obtained from public records, such as phone directories, government records, and other public databases.

Do not allow people to use the services on the site for any illegal or unethical purposes.

Do not collect information from phone carriers, phone records companies, or other non-public sources.

Do not store or resell customer data without permission.

When using a phone lookup service, it is important to do your research and make sure that the provider you are using follows all of these rules. That way, you can be sure that you are getting accurate, up-to-date phone lookup information without worrying about your data privacy and security.

And don't forget: a phone lookup service is only as reliable as the public record data they use. So make sure the site you choose has access to more than a few directories if you want a legitimate and comprehensive phone lookup report.

What is the Fair Credit Reporting Act?

The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) is a US federal law that protects consumer rights regarding credit reporting and background checks. The Act regulates how personal information collected by Consumer Reporting Agencies and other services (including reverse phone lookup sites) is used.

It's important to be aware of the Fair Credit Reporting Act if you're considering using a phone lookup service to ensure you comply with the law and that the phone lookup site you’re using is operating within FCRA regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I run a reverse phone lookup on myself?

Yes, many people will periodically check lookup sites to make sure their phone number is not being misused or sold without their knowledge. It is a great way to protect yourself from identity theft and phone scams while also giving you control over what information is available about you online.

2. Are phone lookup sites safe?

Yes, lookup sites are generally safe and secure as long as they are reputable websites that abide by the FCRA guidelines for phone lookup services. When using lookup services, always be sure to read through their privacy policy and security measures before entering your data for a completed report.

3. How can I find out who owns a phone number?

You can use a phone lookup service to find out who owns a phone number. Many of these services will search through public records and directories to give you the name, address, and other information associated with that phone number. Keep in mind, however, that lookup services are only as reliable as the public record data they use. To get a comprehensive phone lookup report, choosing a phone lookup service with access to multiple directories is best.

4. How much do phone lookups cost?

Pricing varies from site to site, but special trial packages or discounts are often available. Many phone lookup services offer a one-time fee for access to their phone lookup service, with no additional charges for searching multiple phone numbers.

5. What do I need to know about phone lookup services and privacy?

Understanding the FCRA is important when using a lookup service, as it lays out guidelines for how phone lookup information can be used. Additionally, be sure to do your research on lookup sites before entering any personal data in order to make sure they are legitimate and secure.

Know Who You’re Speaking With

With the help of phone lookup sites, users can gain instant access to the phone numbers and owner's identity associated with any phone number, allowing them to make informed decisions about who they are speaking with.

Got a troubling caller on the other end or want to know more about the phone numbers that keep popping up in your phone? Use any of the best reverse phone lookup services on this list for accurate phone lookup information and get the peace of mind you're looking for.