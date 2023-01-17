Best Probiotics of 2023: 5 Products Boosting Immune and Digestive Health

Probiotics have become the cornerstone of the health and wellness industry, with studies showing that the best probiotics can help support digestion, boost immunity, improve nutrient absorption, and reduce inflammation.

But supporting gut health with a high-quality probiotic supplement requires more than picking a random product off the shelf. For the best chances of balancing your digestive system and improving your overall health, you'll need to know what to look for and how to best use probiotic supplements.

Fortunately, we've created this handy buyer's guide to help you achieve your best health with probiotic supplements. With products chosen for their quality and effectiveness, along with tips to ensure optimal results, reading our best probiotics guide will have you on your way to a healthier, happier gut.

5 Best Probiotics

1. YourBiology – Overall Best Probiotic Supplement

2. BiOptimizers - Best for Gut-Brain Balance

3. Biotics 8 - Best for Men’s Health

4. Clear Products - Best for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

5. Probulin - Best Allergen-Free Probiotic Supplement

Best Probiotics – Reviews and Analyses

1. YourBiology – Best Probiotic Supplement

Photo by: YourBiology

Pros:

Suitable for men and women

Shelf-stable product (no refrigeration)

Live strain probiotic

Contains 40 billion CFUs

Cons:

None

About YourBiology

Leading the digestive wellness industry into the future, YourBiology, formerly known as Probiology, is the best for achieving optimal gut health with simple yet effective formulas. The company uses the latest technologies to formulate its all-natural product line and takes careful efforts to ensure its products are of the best quality.

Benefits of YourBiology Probiotic Supplements

The key benefits of YourBiology Gut+ lie in the formula's unique ingredient composition. Using the four best and most popular probiotic strains to promote digestive tract health, this supplement is gentle on the system but powerful enough to help with indigestion, nutrient absorption, and more.

Forty billion CFUs are contained within each serving, offering maximum potency to ensure the best results. As a result, customers have reported improvements in digestion, energy levels, and weight management, as well as improved immunity and better overall health.

As a bonus, YourBiology uses a patented technology involving brown seaweed, a powerful natural antioxidant and protectant, to preserve the composition of live probiotic strains during digestion. This means that users can expect higher bioavailability and more comprehensive results with every dose.

YourBiology Gut+ probiotic supplements are available in one, two, and three months supplies - with free perks for ordering two or more bottles at a time. With easy twice-a-day dosing and a 60-day money-back guarantee on all orders, this probiotic supplement is an excellent choice for those looking to support digestive health for the short or long term.

Why We Chose YourBiology

After vetting countless supplements, YourBiology stood out as our top choice for best probiotics thanks to its best-in-class ingredients, high potency, and shelf stability. The company is also highly reliable and transparent with its manufacturing processes, ensuring customers get the best quality results every time.

Learn more at YourBiology

2. BiOptimizers – Best for Gut-Brain Balance

Photo by: BiOptimizers

Pros:

Potent synbiotic formula

100% plant-based ingredients

Optimizes healthy gut microbe biome

Supports brain and emotional health

Cons:

Higher price point for free shipping compared to others on this list

About BiOptimizers

Since 2004 the team at BiOptimizers has created best-in-class products that help people to achieve their best health and fitness goals. With a product line that is plant-based, lactose-free, and regularly tested by independent labs for purity, BiOptimizers ensures a premium, safe product with each and every purchase.

Benefits of BiOptimizers Probiotic Supplements

BiOptimizers P3-OM probiotic supplements are best for people looking to improve their gut-brain balance. Their patented synbiotic formula contains prebiotics and probiotics to create the best environment for healthy gut flora.

With live cultures working to crowd out the bad bacteria in your gut and prebiotics strains providing increased energy and better nutrient absorption, users can expect improved digestion as well as enhanced mental clarity and emotional stability.

What sets BiOptimizers P3-OM apart from other supplements is the simple formula that uses a single-source extraction process that ensures maximum potency and bioavailability in every dose. The 250mg per serving of Lactobacillus plantarum ensures best-in-class results, while their advanced delivery system ensures maximum absorption of the probiotics into the gut.

BiOptimizers’ unique probiotics formula is available in 1, 3, and 5-bottle supplies with the most significant discounts for larger purchases. In addition, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders, with returns possible up to one year after purchase.

Why We Chose BiOptimizers

The unique combination of prebiotics and probiotics in BiOptimizers’ formula is the best on the market for tackling cognitive issues through better gut health. With an advanced delivery system and best-in-class ingredients, users can trust these best probiotics to do exactly what they need them to - improve gut health at the deepest level for better energy and cognitive function.

Learn more at BiOptimizers

3. Biotics 8 – Best for Men's Health

Photo by: Biotics 8

Pros:

Specially formulated for the male biome

Reduces gas & bloating

Contains energizing ingredients

Suitable for long-term use

Cons:

Short-term use may not provide lasting results

About Biotics 8

Biotics 8 is manufactured by Bauer Nutrition, an industry-leading wellness brand committed to improving the health of its customers. With a staff of health gurus, holistic practitioners, and supplement experts, this company has the experience and knowledge to create world-class products that balance the body and mind. Additionally, the dietary supplement brand uses best-in-class ingredients and manufacturing processes to guarantee the safety and efficacy of its products.

Benefits of Biotics 8 Probiotic Supplements

Biotics 8 probiotic supplements are best for men's health due to their specially formulated blend of beneficial bacteria strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and Lactobacillus rhamnosus. These probiotics reduce intestinal inflammation, improve digestion, and address the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome-IBS.

Additionally, Biotics 8 contains amylase, lipase, and protease enzymes that improve nutrient absorption and eliminate gas, bloating, and belching. Combined with the 10 strains of probiotics (400mg per serving), Biotics 8 is able to help support digestive and hormone processes to improve overall energy and wellbeing in men.

The Biotics 8 dietary supplement doesn't stop at helping relieve IBS symptoms; it also includes vitamin D - a key factor in mitochondrial health - for boosting energy levels that can be lacking in men as they age. With dietary fiber and a host of other natural ingredients to promote intestinal health, Biotics 8 is an excellent probiotic supplement for men looking to improve their overall wellbeing.

Why We Chose Biotics 8

We chose Biotics 8 as the best probiotic supplement for men's health because of its scientifically-backed formula and best-in-class ingredients. Specially formulated for male biomes, Biotics 8 is able to support digestive health and provide lasting energy boosts to maximize day-to-day performance.

Learn more at Biotics 8

4. Clear Probiotics – Best for Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Photo by: Clear Probiotics

Pros:

Digestive enzymes to support IBS symptoms

Scientifically research formula

Promotes healthy bowel movements

Boosts immune system response

Cons:

Slow-release formula may extend onset time for effects

About Clear Probiotics

Clear Probiotics uses the power of science and the benefits of natural plant-based ingredients to bring effective wellness solutions to their customers. Their products are carefully crafted by an in-house team of nutrition and health experts, ensuring high-quality, best-in-class ingredients for a better life free from the most common health issues that plague us.

Benefits of Clear Probiotic Supplements

Clear Probiotics is best for tackling the symptoms of IBS, as it contains a combination of digestive enzymes to support digestion and ease discomfort. The probiotic supplement contains two bacterial strains - Lactobacillus rhamnosus & Bifidobacterium longum - clinically shown to reduce intestinal inflammation and improve digestive health.

Additionally, the probiotic blend is combined with prebiotics, a type of dietary fiber designed to promote beneficial bacteria in the gut for better nutrient absorption. This unique formula is proven to increase nutrient absorption from food, promote regularity, and reduce the frequency of digestive issues like constipation, bloating, and cramps associated with IBS.

The probiotic supplement also contains unique herbal ingredients such as Reishi mushrooms and Slippery Elm, two ingredients known to reduce inflammation and support immune health.

Clear Probiotics' supplements are available in multiple order sizes and price points depending on your wellness needs and budget. Single orders offer an excellent entry point for new users, while three and six-pack supplies offer the best savings and chance of experiencing the best results.

Why We Chose Clear Probiotics

We chose Clear Probiotics for our best probiotics list because of its scientifically-backed formula, best-in-class ingredients, and unique blend of beneficial ingredients that work to combat the effects of an irritable bowel. With a dedication to quality and customer service, Clear Probiotics is best for those looking to tackle the symptoms of IBS.

Learn more at Clear Probiotics

5. Probulin – Best Allergen-Free Probiotic Supplements

Photo by: Probulin

Pros:

Contains no wheat, gluten, soy, or dairy

High concentration of probiotic strains

Formulated by licensed medical professionals

No refrigeration required

Cons:

Packaging may vary based on order size

About Probulin

Probulin uses the health benefits of probiotic strains to create the best allergen-free health and wellness supplements on the market. From skin to digestion, Probulin goes above and beyond to create natural, doctor-formulated products that balance the mind and body for better living.

Benefits of Probulin Probiotic Supplements

Probulin's probiotic supplement is ideal for individuals looking for a hypoallergenic option, as the probiotic blend contains no wheat, gluten, soy, dairy, or any other common allergen. The 15-strain blend includes beneficial prebiotic, postbiotic , and probiotic strains designed to improve digestive and immune health, along with reducing the painful effects of gas and bloating.

Containing a unique proprietary delivery system that helps to protect the probiotics from stomach acid and deliver them directly to the gut, Probulin offers the best chance of relief for those looking to address their health issues - without triggering food sensitivities that can often be the root cause of imbalanced gut health.

The fruit and vegetable fermentation used to create probiotic strains in each capsule also makes it easy to take without worrying about refrigeration or taking multiple daily doses of probiotics.

With independent lab testing verifying the potency of each serving size (380mg) and a 45-day money-back guarantee, Probulin ensures that its customers get the best wellness support without making any compromises.

Why We Chose Probulin

We chose Probulin because of its hypoallergenic formula, a beneficial blend of probiotic and prebiotic strains, and unique delivery system that reduces digestive upset. With easy-to-consume capsules requiring no refrigeration, Probulin is best for those looking to address their digestive issues without triggering food sensitivities that can cause so much discomfort associated with an imbalanced gut.

Learn more at Probulin

What’s the Process We Used to Pick the Best Probiotics?

Our journey to find the best probiotics for sale by reputable companies started with research into the best bacterial strains for digestive health, immune system support, and overall wellbeing.

We then sought out brands that use the best ingredients, have rigorous quality control protocols, and employ best practices with their customers' health in mind. From there, we discounted any probiotics with questionable reviews or that did not meet our standards of safety.

After narrowing down our choices, we evaluated the best probiotic supplements on their value, effectiveness, and dedication to customer service.

Our final step was to test the products ourselves and see if they provided the best results for digestive health and overall wellbeing. The best probiotics in our list are the ones that stand out against their competitors - providing superior ingredients, efficacy, and a dedication to customer service.

What are Probiotics?

The live bacteria and yeast in nutritional supplements are known as probiotics. They help maintain a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut, promoting better digestion, immune health, and overall wellbeing.

Probiotics are often referred to as "good" or "friendly" bacteria because they can help improve the symptoms of digestive issues like gas and bloating, as well as reduce the risk of certain illnesses such as urinary tract infections and food poisoning. They can also help improve overall health by promoting a healthier balance of good bacteria in the gut.

But it isn't just gut health that can benefit from probiotics. They may also help with mood, energy levels, and skin health due to their positive effect on the immune and digestive systems. Probiotic dietary supplements can also be an excellent adjunct therapy for those looking for natural remedies for chronic conditions such as allergies, asthma, or autoimmune disorders .

Probiotics come in many different forms, including capsules, tablets, powders, and liquids. They can also be found in certain fermented foods like yogurt or kimchi. The most effective probiotics have the most potent bacterial strains to ensure the best health benefits for their customers, such as:

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Saccharomyces

Bacillus

Streptococcus

Enterococcus

Escherichia

Of these potent and well-known bacterial strains, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the most common and have the most research-backed benefits for digestive tract health. However, by blending the different strains and prebiotics, dietary supplements can create more powerful effects that address a more comprehensive range of health concerns.

In addition to knowing what probiotics are and their many forms, it is also essential to know where they are sourced from. Vendors of dietary supplements that promote better health source their probiotics from foods and cultures rich in live bacteria including fermented dairy products, fruit, vegetables, sauerkraut, and pickles.

Each source has its own unique blend of bacteria, allowing those in need of specific dietary supplements to find the best solutions for their health concerns. By taking dietary supplements with a mix of probiotics, prebiotics, and dietary fiber, you can rest assured that your gut will get the healthy balance of bacteria it needs to promote optimal health and wellbeing throughout your entire body.

When to Take Probiotics

Generally speaking, beneficial gut bacteria supplements should be taken at the same time each day or after meals for optimal benefits. However, dosing probiotics requires a little trial and error for the best results.

Much of the process of finding the right time to take probiotics is related to your specific wellness needs, your experience with beneficial gut bacteria supplements, and the type of probiotic you are taking.

For example, those who find their Lactobacillus or Bifidobacterium supplement helpful for digestive issues may take their dose before a meal. But those taking probiotics for immune health may find it more beneficial to take their daily dosage at night, so the body has time to absorb the supplement for maximum benefit.

In cases where a probiotic formula is taken as a supplement to boost energy through better gut health, morning time is the ideal time to take their daily dose.

Others find that taking probiotics based on the specific strain or blend they are taking provides the best results. For instance, Lactobacillus acidophilus is often recommended to be taken 30 minutes before eating in order to produce more lactase, an enzyme that helps break down lactose sugar found in milk products.

On the other hand, Lactobacillus plantarum - thought to help support healthy bowel movements - is often recommended to be taken with meals for optimal absorption and efficacy in passing through the stomach acid barrier for reducing irritation when using the bathroom.

Furthermore, probiotic capsules are typically taken all at once at the start of the day to help the healthy bacteria colonize in time to help your body throughout the day. But taking them at night also helps to give these microbes plenty of time to colonize in your gut, allowing for better results over time. For live cultures that require refrigeration, it is best to take them before meals or snacks for higher chances of absorption and effects.

Ultimately, finding the right time to take your probiotic supplements depends on the type of supplement you are taking and what results you want from it.

How Long Does it Take for Probiotics to Affect Gut Health?

When looking at potential time frames to see the results of taking probiotic supplements, it is important to remember that everyone's body has different needs, and the effects of probiotics vary from person to person.

For some people, positive results start within hours or days after taking their first dose; but for most, probiotic benefits develop over weeks and months as the healthy bacteria works to balance out the gut microbiome.

In addition, the type of probiotic supplement you are taking and your individual health needs can impact how long it takes to see results. For instance, Lactobacillus acidophilus is known as a fast-acting strain of probiotics that provides relief from digestive issues such as gas and bloating within days, while other strains may take longer to work.

Ultimately, the best way to get the most out of taking probiotics is to be patient and consistent with your supplement routine over time. This will ensure that the healthy bacteria have enough time to colonize your gut for maximum benefit.

Additionally, it's important to remember that probiotic supplements are not a cure-all and that long-term improvements in overall gut health require lifestyle modifications such as eating more probiotic foods, exercising regularly, and managing stress.

It is important to note that probiotic supplements are unlike other prescription medications that could start working within 20 minutes of popping a capsule or two. It takes time for your gut to be rebalanced and for the probiotics to do their job, so it is important to be patient.

Do Probiotic Supplements Have Any Side Effects?

Wellness supplements such as probiotics are generally considered safe to take, especially since many of the health benefits from the live bacterial strains can be derived from eating popular foods such as yogurt and kombucha.

That said, some people may experience mild digestive discomfort or feel bloated after taking probiotic supplements due to the introduction of new strains in their gut. This is usually referred to as die-off and is a normal part of the body's adjustment period when introducing new bacteria into your system.

Furthermore, due to the varied extraction sources of these supplements, some individuals may experience allergic reactions related to lactose, gluten, and other allergens. Therefore, it is important to read labels and talk to your doctor before taking probiotic supplements if you have any food allergies or sensitivities.

The best way to avoid any potential side effects is to start with small doses and slowly increase your dosage as your body adjusts, rather than taking a large dose all at once. This will ensure your body isn't overwhelmed by the introduction of new bacteria and allow you to reap the full benefits of taking probiotics.

Additionally, consulting with your primary healthcare provider before taking any new supplement is always recommended. While the possibility is small, drug interactions, undiagnosed medical issues, and preexisting conditions may require special considerations before taking any probiotic supplement.

Who Should Not Take Probiotics?

While they are considered generally safe to take, there are groups of people that should avoid probiotics for the risk of further health complications.

For instance, people with severe immune system issues should not take probiotics without the recommendation from their doctor as there is a risk of the healthy bacteria triggering an adverse autoimmune response in those with weakened immune systems.

Additionally, pregnant women and young children should also consult with their healthcare provider before taking probiotics due to the risk of potential adverse side effects on developing bodies.

Many patients who have just completed surgery are recommended to avoid taking Lactobacillus acidophilus supplements due to the risk of infection that can be caused by introducing foreign bacteria in an immunocompromised state.

Who Should Take Probiotics?

While there is a small list of people who would want to avoid probiotic supplements for safety, there is a much more extensive list of those who should be incorporating probiotics into their daily wellness routine.

Anyone wishing to improve their digestion and immunity to promote a healthy gut can benefit from taking probiotics. This includes those suffering from lactose intolerance or small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

Those with chronic systemic inflammation due to poor dieting or antibiotics should also consider taking probiotics to rebalance their gut bacteria, as studies show that taking probiotics can help reduce inflammation in the body.

Anyone suffering from a condition that limits their body's ability to absorb nutrients from food can also benefit from taking Lactobacillus acidophilus or other similar types of probiotic supplements. Many of the best probiotics have digestive enzymes to aid in breaking down foods and thus improving nutrient absorption.

Finally, individuals who have taken antibiotics recently should take probiotics to replenish their gut with beneficial bacteria that would have been killed off during treatment. The live bacterial strains found in probiotics are necessary for proper digestion and nutrient absorption, potentially reducing medication-related diarrhea and digestive issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Should I put probiotics in the fridge?

It depends on the type of probiotic supplement you are taking. Generally, Lactobacillus acidophilus and other shelf-stable probiotics do not need to be refrigerated, while more delicate strains such as Bifidobacterium may require cold storage in order to remain viable. Always refer to the specific instructions provided by your supplement manufacturer for the best results.

2. How long do probiotics last?

The shelf life of most probiotics is usually around 18 months, though this varies depending on the exact strain and supplement you are taking. Make sure to check the expiration date on your supplement before taking it, and discard any expired capsules or powders promptly.

3. Are probiotics safe for everyone?

Probiotics are generally considered safe for most people, but it's always best to consult your primary healthcare provider before taking any new supplement. Certain groups of people may need to use caution when taking probiotics due to underlying medical conditions or autoimmune issues, so it is important to make sure that probiotics are right for you.

4. How often should I take probiotics?

The frequency at which you should be taking probiotics will depend on the type of condition you are trying to address and any persisting symptoms that may occur after starting a supplement regimen. Generally speaking, most people will benefit from taking 1-2 capsules daily, but it's always best to check with your healthcare provider for specific recommendations.

5. What are the side effects of probiotics?

The most common side effects associated with probiotics include digestive disturbances such as bloating, gas, and constipation. In rare cases, some individuals may also experience allergic reactions to certain live strains. If side effects persist or become severe, it is best to stop taking the supplement and consult your healthcare provider immediately.

6. What is the best probiotic strain?

The best probiotic strains will depend on the individual and their specific needs. Typically, the most commonly used and clinically studied strain of probiotics is Lactobacillus acidophilus. This strain has a long history of helping to improve health for the digestive and immune systems.

Better Health Starts With the Best Probiotics

Newly emerging research points to the proposition that the best way to improve your health is to start with the best probiotics. These specific strains of beneficial bacteria can help to rebalance your gut microbiome and reduce inflammation, ultimately leading to better digestive health, improved immunity, and better overall wellness.

To get the most out of probiotic supplementation, consider purchasing any products from the list above. Chosen for their purity, potency, and efficacy, these probiotic supplements are sure to help you on your journey toward better health.