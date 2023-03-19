Best Pet Insurance for Cats 2023: A Comprehensive Look At the Top 10 Best Cat Insurance Plans

By: Paradise Media LLC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WMAR.

Getting a good cat health insurance policy can help you save money and provide peace of mind knowing that your pet will be cared for in the event of a medical emergency. Pets Best is our top choice when it comes to the best pet insurance for cats. However, the other pet insurance companies on our list are also some of the industry pioneers.

Keep reading this review to learn more about the best insurance options for your cat, with regards to their fees, benefits, user feedback, and customer service.

Best Cat Insurance Companies

Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Mobility Issues

ASPCA - Best Cat Insurance with Hereditary Conditions

Figo - Best for Cat Health Insurance

Lemonade - Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Older Cats

Fetch - Best Car Insurance for High Reimbursements

Spot - Best Cat Insurance for Unlimited Coverage

Pumpkin - Best Cat Insurance for Kittens and Young Cats

Nationwide - Best Cat Insurance for Bigger Cats

Healthy Paws - Best Cat Insurance To Cover Alternative Therapies

Quick Verdict

When choosing the best pet insurance for cats policy, you must consider your financial situation and your pet's specific needs. Cat Insurance could give you financial security and comfort if there are any unexpected medical issues which might force you into getting a loan with potentially high interest rates.

Those with cats looking for comprehensive and budget-friendly cat health insurance plans should look into Pets Best pet insurance. This company can help you choose a plan that fits your financial resources and your pet's medical needs.

Regardless of life's challenges and difficulties, you can trust that Spot affordable pet insurance for cats will take good care of your cat's well-being.

1. Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats With Mobility Issues

Cats Pets Best Cat Insurance Pros:

Prosthetics and wheelchairs are covered.

There is no specified maximum age.

When they are seven weeks old, kittens may get insurance.

Cats Pets Best Cat Insurance Cons:

Treatment for parasites is not covered.

Pets Best is an excellent choice with a selection of deductibles and cat insurance plans, making it an outstanding option for both kittens and elderly cats since it covers a broader range of cats. In addition, it takes into account any equipment or mobility issues.

The downside of Pets Best pet insurance for cats is that it won't cover any issues affecting both sides of the body.

For example, if a pet is diagnosed with hip dysplasia on one side, but the condition becomes a problem on the other, the insurance won't provide coverage.

Pets Best Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

The prices are similar when evaluating the cost of Pets Best pet insurance for cats versus other carriers.

Pets Best Insurance for Cats Discounts: 5/5

People in the military, owners of multiple animals, and those who make yearly installments can all get approved for discounts.

It is possible to get 12% off when combining different discounts, though not all states permit these types of savings.

Pets Best Dog, Cat, and Exotic Cat Insurance Coverage: 5/5

With Pets Best, the age restriction for the best pet insurance for cats is more lenient. Coverage can be obtained for cats as young as seven weeks of age.

Pets Best is an outstanding selection for elderly cats, considering no age limits exist. It is also one of the best pet insurance for cats that cover wheelchairs and prosthetics.

Although these items can be costly, they can significantly enhance the life of your feline friend.

Pets Best Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

It could take up to 45 days to receive reimbursement for your claim, which is a longer wait than what is offered by many other best pet insurance for cats providers.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

2. ASPCA - Best Cat Insurance for Cats With Hereditary Conditions

ASPCA Cat Insurance Pros:

There is no maximum age limit.

It covers both microchipping and stem cell therapy.

Outstanding protection against hereditary and congenital diseases.

ASPCA Cat Insurance Cons:

The processing of claims might take up to 30 days.

The website is difficult to use.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers various policies with flexible provisions and affordable pricing. Individuals can select from cat insurance plans for incidents, sicknesses, accidents, or preventive care. The ASPCA guarantees coverage for any congenital or hereditary diseases for cats of any age.

No matter what ailment your cat may have previously suffered from, provided it has not presented any symptoms for the last 180 days, you are eligible for coverage. However, you may have to wait a while for your reimbursement.

ASPCA Cat Health Insurance Cost: 4.8/5

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has affordable monthly payments for cat insurance plans. This offers users the option to personalize their insurance policy.

The downside of this payment system is that it comes with a processing fee. When a person insures multiple cats, a higher-than-normal discount of 10% is given.

ASPCA Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.9/5

Our ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews notes that regardless of age, the ASPCA will reimburse cats diagnosed with a health problem, either inherited or present from birth. This coverage also includes stem cell therapies and treatable illnesses.

ASPCA Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.8/5

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers multiple insurance coverage packages for cats with microchipping.

ASPCA Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.7/5

It can take as long as 30 days to process a claim, which is a considerable amount of time to wait to reimburse a considerable cost.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

>>Check best price for ASPCA here

3. Figo - Best for Cat Health Insurance

Figo Cat Insurance Pros:

There is no specified maximum age.

Reimbursement in full is optional.

reduced deductibles

Figo Cat Insurance Cons:

Excluded preventive care.

Cats that join after age two do not have access to hereditary disease coverage.

Orthopedic claims must delay for six months.

With Figo, you won't be limited to a certain amount every year; however, there are maximums in place over the lifetime of your pet. Figo offers cat insurance plans with 100% repayment, requiring no extra payments.

Unfortunately, the expense of these policies is higher. Some cat owners may find the lack of options for preventative care and the restrictions on inherited conditions an issue.

Figo Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 3.8/5

Since Figo's cat insurance plans don't limit how much money they'll pay out and have low co-pays and deductibles, their premiums are higher than the average.

However, for cats that require frequent medical care, the higher premiums are worth it because it reduces the amount of money you'll have to pay out-of-pocket.

Figo Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.7/5

You may be qualified to receive a reduction in your premium, but you need to contact customer service to find out what discounts are available in your state.

Figo Cat Insurance Coverage: 4.8/5

Our Figo Pet Insurance Review notes that the advantages associated with this plan are extensive, with no annual restrictions. However, it does not provide much protection for inherited health issues. Additionally, there are no wellness programs available from Figo.

Figo Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.8/5

Figo provides three types of insurance policies. There are many opportunities to receive compensation, but it is not possible to supplement coverage with additional riders.

Figo Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.8/5

It is customary for the best pet insurance for cats companies to take 30 days to process a claim.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

>>Check best price for Figo here

4. Lemonade - Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Lemonade Cat Insurance Pros:

Several options for discounts.

It makes a gift to a cat charity along with your purchase.

Processing claims quickly.

Lemonade Cat Insurance Cons:

Just 36 states may take advantage of the promotion.

Registration requires both an examination and vet records from the last 12 months.

Lemonade offers a comprehensive insurance policy extended to cover immunizations, checkups, and certain alternative treatments. One noteworthy element of this best pet insurance for cats is the swiftness with which claims are processed.

Additionally, part of your money gets donated to philanthropic organizations.

Lemonade Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.6/5

A Lemonade cat insurance plan often costs less than the standard rate for the sector. If you purchase additional coverage from Lemonade, you can obtain discounts.

Lemonade Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

For certain varieties of pets, the maximum age for the best pet insurance for cats could be as low as seven years. In comparison to most feline insurance, this is much more affordable.

Lemonade Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.6/5

Lemonade offers a range of insurance packages, some of which include additional riders. Unfortunately, not all states can purchase Lemonade cat insurance plans.

Lemonade Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 5/5

Lemonade has developed a handy mobile application that facilitates filing a claim and receiving reimbursement quickly.

OverallScore: 4.7/5

>>Check best price for Lemonade here

6. Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Older Cats

Embrace Cat Insurance Pros:

Curable pre-existing conditions are covered.

High rates of reimbursement may be possible.

Reduction of the deductible.

A considerable upper age limit.

Embrace Cat Insurance Cons:

Health advantages are not great.

No option for endless benefits.

Unavailable in Canada and the United States.

Just cats and dogs.

Embrace, one of the best pet insurance for cats companies, offers a Wellness Rewards program that is valid yearly. In addition, their cat insurance plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee and a diminishing deductible for years in which you do not need to claim a reimbursement.

Embrace Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

Embrace offers competitive prices and a decreasing deductible. Your deductible will decrease if your furry friend remains in good health. Each year you don't have to claim reimbursement; your deductible will reduce by $50.

This could help you save considerable money in the long run. However, if you opt for a higher level of reimbursement, it could lead to an increase in the premiums.

Embrace Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.8/5

Embrace offers several discounts you can take advantage of if you are qualified. This includes a 10% discount for employees, a 5% discount for military members, and a 10% reduction in premiums if you have multiple cats. Combining these discounts can lead to substantial savings.

Embrace Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.7/5

Even though your cat is getting older, it shouldn't be an excuse to provide less care. Elderly cats require more frequent and intensive attention to remain healthy, as they are more susceptible to illness and injury.

Purchasing a policy from Embrace for cats up to their 15th birthday is possible. For older cats, only accident cat insurance plans are available.

Embrace Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.6/5

Embrace does not provide cat health insurance but an alternative Healthy Rewards program for which customers spend money. This program is only available for dogs and cats.

Embrace Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.7/5

The usual period for the settlement for most of the best pet insurance for cats claims is 30 days.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

>>Check best price for Embrace here

6. Fetch - Best Cat Insurance for High Reimbursements

Fetch Pet Insurance Pros:

Covers all costs that are related with the upkeep of your pet while you are getting medical attention at the hospital.

This plan also pays for both conventional and alternative types of dental care.

Easy accessibility throughout the 50 states in the US along with the District of Columbia.

A check-up with a vet within the initial 30 days of the policy may allow one to bypass the waiting period for knee injury coverage.

Fetch Pet Insurance Cons:

If an animal is less than six weeks old, it is not covered.

Once known as Petplan, the insurance policy now sold under the brand name Fetch by The Dodo can protect you financially in the event that your animal is injured or becomes ill.

The costs of various treatments, including behavioral therapy, dental work, chemotherapy for cancer, and diagnostic procedures like MRIs, are covered here as well as the regular vet bill.

If you're a pet parent who's looking into dog boarding because your dog needs medical attention, you'll be happy to know that Fetch's policy covers boarding expenses for up to a thousand dollars. Only pet owners who have purchased Fetch pet insurance are eligible for this bonus.

With a smartphone app the company provides, customers may check in on their accounts, manage their concerns, and digitize their medical records.

There is also a page with a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions, and the company provides detailed information on what's within the packaging.

Fetch Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

There is a wide range of costs for the pet insurance that is provided by Fetch. These prices are dependent on a variety of variables, such as the type of pet, its age, species, and sex, in relation to the location of the policyholder and the particular household that the policyholder resides in.

The company's prices for senior dogs can be a sizable amount greater than those of its competitors.

Fetch Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4.7/5

These are the requirements that need to be met in order for you to be considered for a discount on the Fetch pet insurance plan that you have purchased.

Those who are now serving in the armed forces as well as people who may have served in the military services in the past are both included in this category.

as well as people who may have served in the military services in the past are both included in this category. Those who work in veterinary medical institutions such as hospitals and clinics as full-time employees.

such as hospitals and clinics as full-time employees. Participants of the American Association of Retired Persons, most commonly known simply as AARP members.

Acquiring a feline companion by way of an organization that facilitates adoptions or by visiting a sanctuary that specializes in the rescuing of animals that have been neglected or mistreated.

Fetch Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

If you use the all-inclusive pet insurance plan that is offered by Fetch, your pet will be protected against any injuries, chronic illnesses, inherited challenges, or other healthcare scenarios that may emerge as a result of utilizing the plan.

In addition, the expenditures associated with diagnostics, dental treatments (if linked to an injury or sickness), specialist and complementary treatments, and prescribed medications are obscured to the annual maximum amount.

Fetch Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

You will have the ability to select one of three possible annual limits when you buy the plan online: $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. You can choose whichever one works best for you.

Only Fetch provides its customers with accident and sickness insurance, making it the sole company of its kind. Customers are provided with the option of establishing an annual limit anywhere between $250 and $1,000, with increments of $50 available to you between those amounts.

In addition, the proportions of the initial cost that are acceptable for reimbursement might range anywhere between 70–90% of the whole price.

Fetch Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.3/5

There is a waiting period of 15 days that begins immediately following the accident taking place during which time insurance claims are processed. There is expected to be a waiting window of fifteen days for virtually any illnesses that may develop.

Before your pets are eligible to obtain treatment for

their ailment, cats who have been diagnosed with bicep tendonitis, hip dysplasia, or an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, all of which are conditions that affect the hip, are obliged to wait for a length of time equal to six months.

Other waiting periods for injuries are typically between 7 and 10 days. To give you an example, the time limits for the accident waiting periods for Embrace and Lemonade are likewise both two days long.

The Fetch program does have a waiting duration of six months for ligament and knee issues, which may seem like an excessively lengthy time frame for families who have animals that are prone to certain medical problems, such as ligamentous ruptured ligaments as well as hip dysplasia.

Other pet insurance providers, like the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), can be a better option in such a scenario.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>>Check best price for Fetch

7. Spot - Best Cat Insurance for Unlimited Coverage

Spot Cat Insurance Pros:

Included are acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and other alternative treatments.

Options for endless coverage.

The age limit is undefined.

Deductibles of just $100.

Spot Cat Insurance Cons:

There is no customer support on weekends.

Higher premiums are given to kittens.

Limited ligament and knee coverage.

Spot is an excellent choice if you are looking for the best pet insurance for cats policy with unlimited coverage. You can get a low deductible and free visits without any co-payment.

If you opt for a lower copayment or deductible, you may pay a higher monthly premium.

Spot Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

Kittens cost more to insure with Spot, while there are no age limit qualifications to insure older animals. You won't need to contribute to veterinary expenses without comprehensive car insurance.

Alternatively, you may opt for a deductible of as low as $100, which greatly lowers the amount of money you need to pay out-of-pocket.

Spot Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.5/5

As noted in our Spot Pet Insurance Review, if you have multiple cats that need to be insured, you can receive a more generous discount than the standard 10% discount.

Spot Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

Spot stands out from other cat insurance companies because of their option for complete coverage. Most insurances do not offer total protection.

Spot Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

You can choose between preventive, accident, sickness, or accident-only coverage cat insurance plans. Moreover, you can also determine the level of protection that you require.

Spot Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

Felines that have recently joined the family get insured after two weeks. Usually, claims are taken care of promptly.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>>Check best price for Spot here

8. Pumpkin - Best Cat Insurance for Kittens and Young Cats

Pumpkin Cat Insurance Pros:

There is no maximum age requirement to participate.

The cost of prescription cat food is reimbursed by insurance.

A waiting period of 14 days is required.

There is a guarantee that you may get your money back within 30 days.

Pumpkin Cat Insurance Cons:

Limits on coverage for one year.

No possibility of changing the amount of compensation.

Pumpkin allows you to add a preventive health plan to your coverage. This could cover various services like wellness visits, vaccinations, and even testing for parasites in certain areas.

Pumpkin Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

Even though the cat insurance policies from Pumpkin are pricier than the other options, our Pumpkin Pet Insurance Review notes that they are still manageable and can include preventative healthcare for kittens. Certain wellness services come with a full reimbursement.

Pumpkin Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.5/5

If you take out cat insurance for multiple cats, you will receive a more generous concession of 10% off the price.

Pumpkin Dog, Cat, and Exotic Cat Insurance Coverage: 4.6/5

Animals in their youth enjoy the supplementary care supplied by Pumpkin. If prescribed and performed by a vet, many different treatments get compensated by insurance. Treatments for chronic pain and arthritis are regular therapies in this domain.

Pumpkin also consists of prescription food for cats with particular dietary needs or limitations.

Pumpkin Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.4/5

Pumpkin provides the opportunity to add wellness and preventive care coverage, with only one option for reimbursement of 90%. Nevertheless, it might only be suitable for some budgets.

Pumpkin Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

In comparison to other best pet insurance for cats companies, Pumpkin's waiting period before coverage begins is only 14 days. This can be beneficial if your cat requires immediate medical care. The company typically takes 30 days to process claims.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>>Check best price for Pumpkin here

9. Nationwide - Best Cat Insurance for Bigger Cats

Nationwide Cat Insurance Pros:

24-hour help desk.

A service provider anywhere in the globe.

It covers exotic cats, birds, and other animals.

Nationwide Cat Insurance Cons:

It might be difficult to find information on coverage and exclusions online.

Restrictions on the amount of reimbursement.

If you are the proud owner of a less common type of pet, Nationwide is the best choice of the best pet insurance for cats. Before investing in a policy, review the list of animals included in the coverage.

You can apply for the best pet insurance for cats online, but if you want protection for exotic cats, you need to call 844-244-3691 to discuss the cost and purchase the policy.

Nationwide Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

The cost of the best pet insurance for cats is usually the same, no matter where you live. You can find cat insurance plans offering a reduced reimbursement option of 50%, making your premium less expensive.

If you don't make many claims, it could be cost-effective even if you must pay more for your cat's services.

Nationwide Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4.4/5

Insuring multiple cats will make you eligible for a 5% reduction according to Nationwide Pet Insurance Reviews. Additionally, if your company offers the best pet insurance for cats as a part of their partnership arrangement or if you own other Nationwide policies, you may get a discounted rate.

Nationwide Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

Insurance policies from reliable companies such as Nationwide often protect animals other than common cats, such as birds, reptiles, and other rare creatures.

Nationwide Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4.5/5

Nationwide offers four distinct cat insurance plans ranging from comprehensive care policies to ones that cover major medical costs. There is only one option that has a $250 deductible.

Nationwide Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4.5/5

The usual time to handle a claim is 30 days, a timeframe expected for the best pet insurance for cats.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

>>Check best price for Nationwide here

10. Healthy Paws - Best Cat Insurance To Cover Alternative Therapies

Healthy Paws Cat Insurance Pros:

Coverage of complementary treatments.

Direct payments could be practical in certain circumstances.

Claims are handled swiftly.

Healthy Paws Cat Insurance Cons:

The insurance does not provide coverage for routine office exams.

Older cats have limited coverage.

With Healthy Paws pet insurance for cats, you can choose your deductible, and no benefits are restricted. To ensure a fast claims process, use the mobile app.

You may get offered direct payment if you cannot pay the vet's fee after a procedure. Signing up your cat as early as possible is best to get the most out of your coverage and reimbursement rates.

Healthy Paws Cat Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4/5

Healthy Paws cat insurance plans cost slightly higher than other best pet insurance for cats policies. This is due to the lack of reimbursement caps. Additionally, there is an initial $25 enrollment fee for Healthy Paws.

Healthy Paws Insurance for Cats Discounts: 4/5

Even though Healthy Paws cat insurance plans are not available at a reduced rate, a policy is still available for those interested.

Healthy Paws Dog, Cat, and Exotic Cat Insurance Coverage: 5/5

Our Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Review notes that the company stands out from the competition due to the inclusion of alternative treatments such as acupuncture, massage, physical therapy, and hydrotherapy.

The insurer does not limit the benefits cats can receive from these therapies in terms of the frequency of use, the length of the coverage term, or the cat's lifespan. There are, however, more restrained benefits for hip dysplasia coverage.

Healthy Paws Cat Insurance Plan Options: 4/5

There is only one option for accident and sickness insurance. This plan offers a wide range of coverage.

Healthy Paws Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 5/5

Numerous insurance companies require you to wait 30 days before lodging a claim. Conversely, Healthy Paws can process claims in just two days due to its convenient mobile application.

Overall Score: 4.2/5

>>Check best price for Healthy Paws here

What Is Cat Insurance?

Cat insurance is an insurance policy for animals that can help pay for the medical costs if your cat has an accident or gets sick. When the insured cat is ill or injured, the insurance company will reimburse the policyholder for the cost of the veterinary treatments.

Having the most comprehensive cat insurance plan can assure you that your feline will be looked after and get the most suitable medical care without burdening your finances.

How Does Pet Insurance for Cats Work?

Having the best pet insurance for cats can help to lower the costs of caring for a cat's medical needs. Many pet insurance for cats providers will require that you bring your cat in for an examination before granting coverage.

This ensures that your cat isn't suffering from any existing health problems or diseases.

After your pet insurance for cats policy has been activated, there may be a waiting period before you can submit a request for reimbursement through an app, email, fax, or regular mail. You must pay the vet in full when your cat is seen.

If the application is accepted, your insurance carrier will repay you for the qualified services after deducting any applicable deductibles.

Much like car insurance, most pet insurance for cats policies has waiting periods, deductibles, yearly or per-incident maximums, and a cost or percentage of reimbursement.

The fees you pay each month to the pet insurance for cats provider depend on the type of plan you select, the breed and age of your pet cat, the area you live in, and other factors. Generally, pet insurance for cats companies operates by reimbursing you.

Before you can file a claim for a vet visit for your cat with your pet insurance for cats company, you must pay the entire bill. Once your claim is accepted, you will get the money for the accepted services minus the deductible.

The reimbursement percentage you will receive for your vet bills may range from 60% to 100%, depending on the plan you select.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

What Is and Isn’t Covered by Cat Insurance?

When deciding on the best pet insurance for cats for your feline companion, it is important to look into the various options pet insurance for cats offers.

Some of the coverage possibilities for cats include

Cancer therapy

Diagnostic procedures

Inpatient admissions

New and unforeseen injuries and illnesses.

Congenital and hereditary disorders.

Mobility carts and prosthetic devices.

Medications on prescription.

Veterinary dietary aids.

Surgeries.

What Is Not Covered?

Even the most reliable pet insurance for cats companies have certain items not included in their coverage for cat insurance.

Researching different options and comparing the offerings between different insurers is recommended to avoid surprises.

Many pet insurance for cats providers will generally not insure pre-existing conditions. However, some distinguish between the remedied conditions and those that cannot.

Common exclusions for some pet insurance for cats related are listed here.

Experimenting with new treatment methods

Cosmetic techniques

Birth, breeding, or pregnancy.

Existing health issues

Most medical and cat health insurance plans do not cover the cost of regular or preventive care since pet insurance for cats is designed for unforeseen situations.

However, wellness and preventative cat insurance plans are usually offered as an extra option by pet insurance for cats companies.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

What Does Cat Insurance Cost?

So, how much does insurance cost? Many factors influence how much you pay for your pet insurance for cats policy. These include the breed, gender, age, where you live of your feline, the sort of coverage you opt for, the amount of deductible, and the reimbursement rate.

To ensure that your cat's needs are met and that you can stay within your budget, you may personalize certain parts of your policy.

Generally, pet insurance for cats companies offers three distinct types of protection:

Cat health insurance typically includes additional coverage for standard and preventive care, such as annual examinations, immunizations, and dental hygiene. These are usually included as a supplement to an Accident and Illness policy.

Accident & Illness (A&I) Coverage: This insurance covers injuries and illnesses, including cancer, infections, and digestive problems. A&I insurance is more costly since it provides more coverage.

Accident-Only (AO) Coverage only pays out if an accident involves a car, ingesting a foreign object, cutting, poisoning, or damaging a ligament.

The following list presents the costs associated with each insurance policy type:

Accident and Illness Average Premiums

Annual: $342.84

Monthly $28.57

Accident-Only Average Premiums

Yearly: $130.24

Each month $10.85

Policies for animal health care often come with a monthly fee of between $20 and $25. These could be included in cat insurance plans that provide total coverage.

It might not be practical to secure an individual wellness plan for your cat because the insurance price is the same as what you would shell out from your pocket.

Where you live can impact the amount you pay for your monthly premium. For example, folks residing in California could expect to pay an average of $31.97 each month, while those in Wyoming may only need to pay about $19.35.

Additionally, particular breeds, such as Siamese cats, may require a higher premium due to their potential for certain health issues.

A selection of pet insurance for cats companies supplies multiple coverage options, flexible repayment rates, and deductibles. If you select a higher deductible, your pet insurance for cats premium will be less expensive.

Some companies further present deductions, such as multi-pet and military discounts.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Best Pet Insurance for Cats vs. Kittens

The age of your pet influences the price of pet insurance for cats. Insurance for older cats is comparatively more expensive than younger ones because they are more likely to suffer from accidents or illnesses.

Here are the usual insurance costs for cats, which depend on their age.

$23.68 is the typical premium for an 18-month-old cat.

$27.98 is the typical premium for a 5.5-year-old cat.

For a 6-month-old kitten, the average premium is $23.69

The insurance cost for an average 5.5-year-old feline may differ between Wyoming and California, with the former being cheaper at an estimated $21.60 and the latter being pricier at $35.80.

Regardless of the age and health of your kitty, you'll find the right coverage plan among the best pet insurance for cats companies on our list.

How To Choose the Right Cat Insurance Company for You

When choosing the best pet insurance for cats, consider the following factors:

Choose a Plan That Provides Quality Coverage at a Price You Can Afford

Insurance providers offer varying levels of flexibility regarding premiums, deductibles, and reimbursement rates; some, however, have a set fee for all cats.

It is important to thoroughly research insurance policies and obtain estimates that consider your cat's age and health status.

You can customize the deductible, maximum coverage, and reimbursement proportion to suit your budget.

This feature also provides the opportunity to modify premiums over the course of time. By adjusting the deductible and reimbursement rate, you can balance out the higher premiums that come with age.

Before altering your plan, consult your provider. Certain plans necessitate you to start a fresh contract, which may result in any ailments under your former plan becoming pre-existing conditions under the new one.

It is important to remember that some pet insurance for cats policies has age limitations. Certain cat insurance plans may not accept pets that are advanced in years as they are more likely to experience health concerns.

Nevertheless, if you sign your pet up for a plan while they are still young, many policies will still provide coverage.

To find out if your pet's age influences the cost of your premium, consult the FAQs or speak to customer service.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Best Pet Insurance for Cats: Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Good Customer Service

Taking care of a sick car can be very nerve-wracking, and your insurance company should help reduce your anxieties.

Despite your frustrations, tearing up documents on your desk or shouting profanities as you wait on the phone for your pet insurance for cats company to answer you is not advisable.

Test a potential provider's customer service by phoning their customer support number, utilizing the website's chat function to inquire questions, and verifying if they offer 24/7 assistance.

Look into customer reviews to observe how the company deals with policyholders, acknowledging that most customers wouldn't hesitate to express their experience online.

Suppose you encounter numerous complaints regarding an inadequate customer service team, confusing policy information, unreliable reimbursement, and costly prices. In that case, the pet insurance for cats will likely generate more problems than solutions.

Choose a Provider That Offers Extensive Coverage and Check Customer Reviews To Ensure You’re Getting the Coverage You Expect

It's a disadvantage for pet owners that no pet insurance for cats companies covers pre-existing conditions. Furthermore, the exact definitions of pre-existing conditions are not usually specified in the policy and can differ from insurer to insurer.

Providers may exclude or limit inherited or existing medical conditions from their coverage. Although certain insurers do not cover pre-existing illnesses, they may cover it if your cat has been free of symptoms and treatment for a given period.

Some companies may also restrict coverage for chronic ailments.It is important to look into the medical insurance benefits that come with the plan. Examinations, immunizations, and medical procedures such as spaying or neutering are often not included.

However, you can purchase this coverage for an additional monthly fee. To find out which medical conditions are included in each plan, check out the providers' web pages.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Select a Cat Insurance Plan That Reimburses a Percentage of the Actual Vet’s Bill, Not a Standard Charge

As opposed to typical medical insurance, pet insurance for cats commonly refunds you for some of the total cost.

You have to take care of the initial part of the bill, yet you can present a request for reimbursement of, usually, somewhere in the range of 70% and 90% of the covered costs. Generally, there is no additional expense.

Various pet insurance companies decide how much cat insurance is and refund using "customary and normal" charges instead of a fixed proportion. These costs are worked out using regional information, internal documents, and outcomes from national studies.

But, these fixed payments do not apply to real-world situations. The most suitable option would be to pick a payment system that considers the particular services your pet receives.

Choose the Best Pet Insurance for Cats Policy With a Reimbursement Maximum That Works for You

With some pet insurance for cats policies, you may be able to claim a limitless amount, however, many policies do have a yearly or a lifetime limit. Knowing what you can afford to spend and what your cat needs will help you decide on a limit.

Adjusting the maximum payment amount on your insurance policy as part of the customization process is a great idea. This could cause your premiums to increase, but less drastically than you would initially assume.

When making your decision, it's essential to remember that if you opt for a lower yearly maximum, you will have to pay more out-of-pocket if you require medical care.

To find the best option for you, compare different cat insurance plans and decide on the one that meets your needs in the present and future.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Pet Insurance for Cats

We assessed each cost-effective pet insurance for cats providers according to the criteria listed on PetInsurer.com and then assigned them a rating.

Cheap cat insurance rates: For cat insurance plans with unrestricted coverage, a $500 deductible, and a 90% compensation rate or the most similar alternatives, we determined the usual cat insurance premiums to be worth 40%.

Special waiting period: Numerous companies with the best cat insurance policies have a designated pause for issues like hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament difficulties. Plans with a lack of waiting time, a brief duration (less than six months), or the option to make the waiting period null got higher ratings than the other plans.

Direct payment to the vet: A maximum of 10% of the points were allocated to the highest-rated cat insurance companies that can transmit payments to vet clinics.

24/7 vet health line: Ten percent of the total was awarded to insurance firms offering a round-the-clock helpline.

Routine wellness plans: Insurers offering additional wellness plans were rewarded with 10% of all points.

Pays veterinary exam fees: For any medical visit due to an illness or injury, not all insurance will cover the examination expenses, which account for 10% of the total. Cat insurance plans that pay for veterinary exams were considered for this criterion.

Euthanasia or end-of-life expenses: Five percent of the whole. This classification obtained points from insurance companies that cover expenses related to passing away, including euthanasia, cremation, or interment fees.

Multipet discount: A few of the most highly rated pet insurance companies offer a reduction if you insure more than one animal. The score was raised for those that offer a discount for multiple pets, which amounts to 5% of the total.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Best Pet Insurance for Cats: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently answered questions about the best pet insurance for cats.

Is Pet Insurance for Cats Worth It?

Investing in pet insurance for cats can have advantages if your furry companion ever experiences a long-term illness. Veterinary hospital stays can be expensive, ranging from $800 to $1,500 a night!

Paying an average of $360 per year for a cat's insurance plan could easily be recouped with just a single visit to the emergency clinic, where costs can be quite high.

If you had pet insurance for cats, you could save thousands of dollars annually on visits to the vet and medications.

What Is the Best Pet Insurance for Cats?

While Pets Best is a great option, it is important to remember that pet insurance for cats is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Make sure to take the time to understand the pet insurance for cats industry and your needs when selecting the right insurance plan for your feline. Below are some of the top pet insurance for cats providers.

Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Mobility Issues

ASPCA - Best Cat Insurance with Hereditary Conditions

Figo - Best for Cat Health Insurance

Lemonade - Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Older Cats

Fetch - Best Car Insurance for High Reimbursements

Spot - Best Cat Insurance for Unlimited Coverage

Pumpkin - Best Cat Insurance for Kittens and Young Cats

Nationwide - Best Cat Insurance for Bigger Cats

Healthy Paws - Best Cat Insurance To Cover Alternative Therapies

How Much Is Cat Insurance Cost Per Month?

So, how much does insurance cost? The cost of pet insurance for cat coverage can vary significantly, from around $11 to as much as $50 per month. Factors such as the breed, gender, age, and location of your cat are all considered when determining the price.

Other elements that can affect the rate include the type of policy you select, your deductible, and the reimbursement rate.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Is It Cheaper To Insure a Kitten?

The cost of insuring a younger feline is usually less than an older one because they are usually in better condition. Conversely, older cats have higher premiums as they are more prone to accidents and illnesses.

What Is Not Covered by Pet Insurance for Cats?

Any pet insurance for cats policies will generally not provide coverage for pre-existing conditions your cat has already exhibited symptoms of, been diagnosed with, or had some treatment before the policy's initiation date.

Many of these policies also do not pay for routine veterinarian visits or wellness costs.

Does Pet Insurance for Cats Cover Routine Visits?

Whereas certain pet insurance for cats firms gives distinct coverage for normal well-being, most policies do not. Optional insurance may take care of preventive care and different therapies such as chiropractic and acupuncture.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

The Best Pet Insurance for Cats 2023: The Verdict

While owning a cat can be a wonderful addition to your home, it can also be expensive. With the best pet insurance for cats, like Pets Best Pet Insurance, you don't have to concern yourself about the expense of medical care in the event of accidents or sudden illnesses.

If you are not in a position to pay a regular premium, putting some money aside in a savings account solely for unexpected pet expenses is also a wise decision to make sure you are prepared.

Additionally, spay and neuter clinics offer low-cost services and financial assistance programs throughout the United States for pet owners who are having trouble affording the insurance costs.

To save you the hassle of researching, here is a quick rundown of the most economical pet insurance providers for cats.

>>Check best price for Pets Best here

Best Pet Insurance Companies for Cats:

Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance for Cats with Mobility Issues

ASPCA - Best Cat Insurance with Hereditary Conditions

Figo - Best for Cat Health Insurance

Lemonade - Best Cat Insurance for Speedy Claims Processing

Embrace - Best Cat Insurance for Older Cats

Fetch - Best Car Insurance for High Reimbursements

Spot - Best Cat Insurance for Unlimited Coverage

Pumpkin - Best Cat Insurance for Kittens and Young Cats

Nationwide - Best Cat Insurance for Bigger Cats

Healthy Paws - Best Cat Insurance To Cover Alternative Therapies

Related Articles: