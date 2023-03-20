Best Pet Insurance Companies [2023 Review]: Top Providers, Coverage Plans, Prices, and Discounts

By: Paradise Media LLC

With up to 90% coverage of veterinarian expenditures and protection against accidents and genetic and congenital diseases, pet insurance can be a reliable and trustworthy way to protect your pet’s health without breaking the bank.

For all your pet coverage needs, we think Pets Best is the best overall option, especially for animals with mobility issues.

We’ve also analyzed the other top players in the industry so you get a clear picture of their coverage plans, prices, and unique benefits. Read on to learn what company best works for you and your pet.

Best Pet Insurance Companies

Pets Best - Best pet insurance overall

ASPCA - Best pet insurance for pets with hereditary conditions

Figo - Best pet insurance for reimbursements

Lemonade - Best pet insurance to process claims fast

Embrace - Best pet insurance for pets advanced in age

Fetch - Best pet insurance for high reimbursements

Spot - Best pet insurance for unlimited coverage

Pumpkin - Best pet insurance for young kittens and puppies

Nationwide - Best pet insurance for exotic animals

Healthy Paws - Best pet insurance to cover alternative therapies

Quick Verdict

Your pet's demands and your financial situation are the two most important factors to consider when choosing an insurance policy for your pet.

It's a precaution against being caught off guard by the entire expense of emergency veterinary care should your pet get injured or unwell. Pets Best pet insurance is the finest and most comprehensive pet insurance provider available today.

1. Pets Best - Best Pet Insurance Overall

Pets Best Pet Insurance Pros:

Age restrictions do not exist.

Pets must be at least seven weeks old before they may qualify for insurance.

Wheelchairs and prosthetics are included.

Discounts for multiple pets available.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Cons:

You can upgrade once your subscription is up for renewal.

Without insurance, parasite treatment is not possible.

Isolation on both sides

Pets Best is a great option because of its variety of deductibles and coverage levels. The coverage options available via Pets Best are more extensive, making it an excellent choice for both younger and older dogs. Problems with mobility caused by tools and other implements are also addressed.

Unfortunately, Pets Best has bilateral exclusions, but that's how insurance works sometimes. For example, if your pet has hip dysplasia, coverage will not be provided if the disease spreads to the opposite side of its body.

Pets Best Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 5/5

When compared to other companies, Pets Best's insurance rates are on par.

Pets Best Insurance for Pets Discounts: 5/5

Multiple dogs, active duty military, and yearly payments all qualify for discounts. In all, discounts might add up to 12% off. Not all states provide these reductions.

Pets Best Dog, Cat, and Exotic Pet Insurance Coverage: 5/5

fewer age limits on pets may be insured with Pets Best. At the age of seven weeks, dogs are eligible for coverage under standard policies. Due to the lack of age restrictions, Pets Best is also a good choice for senior dogs.

It's also one of the few insurers caring for mobility aids like wheelchairs and prostheses. While these aids might increase your pet's quality of life, they can be expensive.

Pets Best Pet Insurance Plan Options: 5/5

Customized protection plans are available from Pets Best. The options for plans and coverage levels are varied. The inability to change your Pets Best plan until your renewal date is a major drawback of the service.

Pets Best Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

In certain cases, you may have to wait up to 45 days to get your money back after filing a claim. When compared to other companies, this is much longer.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

2. ASPCA - Best Pet Insurance for Pets With Hereditary Conditions

ASPCA Pet Insurance Pros:

Special protection for preexisting conditions and inherited diseases.

Coverage for up to 6 months if no sign of illness exists.

Includes both microchipping and stem cell treatment.

ASPCA Pet Insurance Cons:

Poorly designed website that's difficult to navigate

Expense for processing monthly payments

Claim adjudication may take up to 30 days.

ASPCA's insurance policies' premiums and terms are reasonable and adaptable. Preventive care, accident and sickness, and accident-only insurance are all available. If your pet has a congenital or inherited condition, the ASPCA will cover it no matter how old it is.

Curable illnesses and those that went undetected before enrollment are covered as long as your pet shows no signs of disease for 180 days. The time it takes to obtain your refunds might be rather lengthy.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cost: 5/5

The ASPCA's monthly premium costs are quite low compared to other insurance providers. They also give you more leeway in determining the details of your coverage.

Nevertheless, there is a cost to paying your subscription monthly rather than yearly, and that is a transaction fee.

ASPCA Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4/5

When you insure more than one pet with us, you'll get a substantial discount of 10%, over and above what is typically given.

ASPCA Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 5/5

Even if your pet is getting up there in years, ASPCA will still cover any genetic or congenital issues it may have. Even stem cell treatment and preexisting illnesses that can be cured are included.

ASPCA Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4/5

A variety of ASPCA-recommended best pet insurance policies are available. The ASPCA offers insurance that will cover the cost of microchipping your pet.

ASPCA Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 5/5

While waiting for reimbursement of a significant expenditure, 30 days is a long period to wait for claims to be processed.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

3. Figo - Best Pet Insurance for Reimbursements

Figo Pet Insurance Pros:

Instead, you may get a 100% refund.

Age restrictions do not exist.

Minimal out-of-pocket expenses.

Figo Pet Insurance Cons:

Insurance for genetic diseases is not available for pets registered after they turn two.

Care that is preventative in nature is not included.

Orthopedic insurance claims have a 6-month waiting period.

Figo's restrictions aren't calculated yearly but on a lifetime basis. Figo's insurance includes no out-of-pocket costs and full reimbursement for medical expenses. Yet, there is a price to pay for these types of coverage.

Some pet owners may find it frustrating because there are no alternatives for covering preventive treatment, and that coverage for inherited illnesses is limited.

Figo Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4/5

Figo has higher-than-average premiums because of its generous benefit structure, which includes no limits on benefits paid out to covered individuals.

The greater premium for dogs needing regular medical attention is justified since it lowers the percentage of each visit that comes from your wallet.

Figo Insurance for Pets Discounts: 5/5

If you think you may be eligible for a premium discount but you're not sure, give customer service a call, and they can tell you what's offered in your state.

Figo Pet Insurance Coverage: 5/5

There are no yearly benefit limits, so you can be certain that you will always be protected. Nevertheless, there are restrictions for coverage for preexisting conditions. Figo is similarly uninsured when it comes to health care.

Figo Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4/5

There are three different Figo insurance options. It's possible to choose among several methods of reimbursement, however, riders cannot be added to your insurance.

Figo Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

Best pet insurance claims are typically handled within a 30-day period.

Overall Score: 4.4/5

4. Lemonade - Best Pet Insurance to Process Claims Fast

Lemonade Pet Insurance Pros:

Rapid handling of insurance claims.

There are a variety of price cuts to choose from.

Your purchase helps animals in need, and we appreciate your support.

Lemonade Pet Insurance Cons:

You can only get it in 36 of the 50 states.

We can only find so much of it online.

The interest rate you're given depends on your credit score.

Lemonade provides an all-inclusive plan with the option to include coverage for preventative services like vaccinations, wellness exams, and alternative therapies.

This insurance offers speedy claims settlements, which is a major perk. You should know that some of your payments go to charity.

Lemonade Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4/5

Lemonade's pet insurance policies often have more affordable premiums than those offered by competing companies.

Lemonade Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4/5

Discounts are available from Lemonade when you buy more of their insurance products.

Lemonade Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 5/5

Certain dog breeds have a maximum coverage age restriction starting at only seven years old. When compared to the other best pet insurance policies, this one is much cheaper.

Lemonade Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4/5

Lemonade provides many options for insurance plans. Riders are an optional addition to your selected package. Lemonade plans aren't offered in every state.

Lemonade Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

If you've used Lemonade, you know that the company employs an app that lets you submit a claim and get your money back in as little as a few minutes.

OverallScore: 4.2/5

5. Embrace - Best Pet Insurance for Pets Advanced in Age

Embrace Pet Insurance Pros:

48 hours waiting period for accident coverage.

Access to a hefty reimbursement cap.

Coverage for treatable pre-existing diseases is guaranteed.

Telehealth line available 24/7.

Embrace Pet Insurance Cons:

Just cats and dogs are allowed.

There is no cap on benefits.

Very little can be done to improve health.

As well as being unavailable in Canada, this product is also unavailable in U.S. territory.

When your pet is 15 years old or younger, you may get accident and sickness coverage via Embrace. Only accidental injuries are covered for senior dogs.

Which is the Best Pet Insurance? Embrace is the best pet insurance provider because its Wellness Rewards program allows members to make yearly payments. Many policies provide a refund or replacement within 30 days, and the deductible decreases each year that you don't make a claim.

Embrace Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4.5/5

The monthly cost of Embrace is cheap, and the deductible decreases with time. Your deductible will decrease as long as your pet is healthy.

Your reimbursement deductible will decrease by $50 every year that you do not submit a claim for reimbursement. In the long run, this may reduce your out-of-pocket costs significantly. Premiums may increase if a greater reimbursement level is selected.

Embrace Insurance for Pets Discounts: 5/5

At Embrace, you can utilize as many discounts as you are entitled to. The fee may be reduced by 10% for having several dogs, 5% for active duty military, and 10% for employees. These reductions, when added together, may amount to considerable savings.

Embrace Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4.5/5

According to our Embrace pet insurance review, care shouldn't be limited because of your pet's elderly age. Senior dogs often need more regular or intensive care to maintain their health.

Insuring your pet with Embrace is possible up until they become 15 years old. There is accident-only coverage available for senior dogs.

Embrace Pet Insurance Plan Options: 3/5

No health coverage is provided. At Embrace, we choose to provide a Wellness Rewards plan to which you make voluntary contributions rather than a typical insurance plan. Animals of the canine and feline varieties are only eligible for plans.

Embrace Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 3.5/5

Best pet insurance claims are typically handled within a 30-day time frame.

Overall Score: 4.1/5

6. Fetch - Best Pet Insurance for High Reimbursements

Fetch Pet Insurance Pros:

Covers expenses for emergencies and illnesses.

The expense of boarding your pet when you are in the hospital will be covered.

A veterinary examination during the first 30 days of coverage may bypass the policy's knee injury waiting period.

Available in every state across the country, as well as Washington, D.C.

Fetch Pet Insurance Cons:

No health or injury-only policies are available.

Animals under six weeks of age are not eligible for coverage.

Formerly referred to as Petplan, Fetch pet insurance (also identified as Fetch by The Dodo) provides financial support if an accident or illness occurs.

Behavioral therapy, cracked teeth, cancer treatments, and scans such as MRIs are all included in the coverage, in addition to veterinarian consultation fees.

Fetch pet insurance offers a special advantage to pet owners who need to board their pets while they undergo medical care: up to $1,000 in expenses will be taken care of.

The company offers extensive information on the extent of coverage, a thorough FAQ page, and a mobile application that customers can use to control their accounts, submit claims, and store hospital data electronically.

XL Specialty Insurance Company and Axis Insurance Company

Support the strategies put forth by the New York-based company Fetch.

Fetch Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 3/5

Fetch offers pet insurance premiums that are determined by the type, age, breed, and gender of the animal along with the address of the policyholder.

It offers good value in terms of pricing when compared to other services, but we found that the premiums for older dogs may be significantly higher than other companies.

Fetch Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4/5

If you take out an insurance policy with Fetch for your animal, then you can qualify for a price reduction.

People must pay for their insurance coverage annually or in four quarterly installments.

People who work in animal health clinics.

People who are members of the American Association of Retired Persons.

Getting specialized attention for a pet from a vet.

Acquiring a pet through a shelter or adoption agency.

Having a clean record for a certain period of time.

Those who have served or are currently serving in the military.

Fetch Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4/5

Fetch's comprehensive pet insurance provides coverage for a broad range of medical issues, including harm, chronic ailments, hereditary conditions, and other urgent scenarios.

Additionally, they cover screening costs, dental procedures that are related to an accident or illness, prescription drugs, specialized treatments, and alternate therapies, all up to the annual limit.

Fetch Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4/5

Fetch only provides one health and accident plan, but when you purchase it online, you have the option of selecting from $5,000, $10,000, and $15,000 in annual coverage.

When you call in, you can potentially receive higher coverage up to an unlimited yearly benefit.

You can decide on a deductible amount varying from $250 to $1,000 annually, with a $50 difference between each option. Moreover, the reimbursement rate could be anywhere from 70% to 90%.

Fetch Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

Fetching necessitates taking the time to wait for three distinct durations.

For any other illnesses, there will be a 15-day waiting period.

Patellar tendinitis, hip dysplasia, and injuries to the anterior cruciate ligament will all require a six-month interval before treatment can begin.

In case of a sudden accident, the wait is also 15 days.

In comparison to other pet insurance companies, Fetch has a longer 15-day waiting period for injuries. For example, Embrace and Lemonade have a two-day waiting period for accidents, and Figo has a one-day limit.

The illness waiting time for Fetch is 15 days, which is only one day more than the average of the pet insurance companies evaluated.

Fetch has a half-year waiting period that may be too long for those who own pets susceptible to health issues, for example, ligament ruptures and hip dysplasia.

In that case, you should consider plans such as the one offered by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Overall Score: 3.8/5

7. Spot - Best Pet Insurance for Unlimited Coverage

Spot Pet Insurance Pros:

Infinite coverage choices.

Treatments such as acupuncture, hydrotherapy, and others are not typical.

Age restrictions do not exist.

Spot Pet Insurance Cons:

Younger dogs have higher premiums.

Limited covering of the knee and ligaments.

Weekend hours for customer support are not accessible.

Spot is an excellent option if you want the best pet insurance with no limits on coverage. Get free or low-cost medical care at each visit. You may pay more for your monthly premium if you choose a low co-pay or deductible.

Spot Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 3/5

According to our Spot pet insurance review, Spot's premiums are more expensive for younger dogs, but the company covers pets of any age. Thanks to this all-inclusive insurance plan, no deductibles or co-pays apply to medical or surgical procedures performed by a veterinarian.

Nevertheless, if you choose, you may select a plan with a $100 deductible, which would significantly reduce your out-of-pocket costs.

Spot Insurance for Pets Discounts: 3/5

You'll get a 10% discount when you insure many dogs, which is more than the industry norm.

Spot Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 4/5

With the choice of limitless coverage, Spot is among the best pet insurance providers. Some insurance companies, but not many, will cover everything that may go wrong.

Spot Pet Insurance Plan Options: 4/5

Preventative, accident and sickness, and accident-only plans are also available. Choose the degree of protection that best suits your needs.

Spot Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

After 14 days, newly enlisted pets are fully protected. As a rule, insurance claims are dealt with rapidly.

Overall Score: 3.6/5

8. Pumpkin - Best Pet Insurance for Young Kittens and Puppies

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Pros:

Foods for pets on prescription are paid for.

Hold off for 14 days.

There is no minimum age requirement.

Risk-free purchase with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Cons:

The inability to set a specific reimbursement amount.

Insurance Caps Per Year.

Limited options for the deductible.

Include Pumpkin as a preventive measure in your health care strategy. Medical costs and vaccine costs are included. The cost of a parasite test may be covered in certain areas.

Pumpkin Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 3/5

Compared to other providers, Pumpkin's pet insurance plans are more expensive, but they still provide reasonable premiums and the option to include wellness checks for puppies and kittens. You may get your money back in full for certain health care services.

Pumpkin Insurance for Pets Discounts: 4/5

You may save an extra 10% off your policy if you have more than one pet.

Pumpkin Dog, Cat, and Exotic Pet Insurance Coverage: 3/5

The health supplements from Pumpkin are ideal for pets in their early years. Several alternative therapies are covered by insurance as long as they are recommended and administered by a veterinarian.

Treatments for chronic pain and arthritis are examples of therapy in this field. Pumpkin includes coverage for pet prescription food for those dogs with unique dietary restrictions or demands.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance Plan Options: 3/5

Wellness and preventive medicine are optional additions to your Pumpkin coverage. Nevertheless, there is only one 90% reimbursement option, which may not be suitable for many households.

Pumpkin Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 4/5

As compared to some of the other best pet insurance options, Pumpkin's 14-day waiting period is much shorter. When your pet has an emergency and requires immediate attention, this may assist. In most cases, we can handle your claim in less than 30 days.

Overall Score: 3.4/5

9. Nationwide - Best Pet Insurance for Exotic Pets

Nationwide Pet Insurance Pros:

Coverage options for exotic pets, including birds.

The line is open around-the-clock.

Go to any service provider anywhere.

Nationwide Pet Insurance Cons:

Limited $250 grace period.

Maximum age limitations.

Amounts of reimbursement are capped at a certain level.

If you have a more unusual pet, you should get coverage from Nationwide. When purchasing insurance, verify that your pet is on the approved list.

Dog and cat insurance policies may be purchased online, however, exotic pet insurance must be discussed and purchased over the phone by calling 844-244-3691.

Nationwide Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4/5

Pet insurance policies cost about the same throughout the country as the national average. An attractive aspect of the finest pet insurance is a reimbursement option that limits your out-of-pocket expenses at half of the total.

This lowers your premium and makes the coverage cheaper. As a result, you pay more for your pet's care, but if you don't have to make many claims, you may really come out ahead.

Nationwide Insurance for Pets Discounts: 3/5

Insuring more than one pet at once qualifies you for a 5% reduction. In addition, you may be eligible for a discount if you have several policies with Nationwide or if your company participates in a partnership program that provides the best insurance.

Nationwide Dog, Cat, and Exotic Animal Insurance Coverage: 3/5

Based on our nationwide pet insurance review, birds, reptiles, and other odd creatures may not be covered by standard pet insurance coverage. If you're looking for an insurance policy from a trustworthy provider, Nationwide can cover a variety of animals.

Nationwide Pet Insurance Plan Options: 3/5

There are four distinct insurance packages available Nationwide. Many plans focus on different aspects of health care, from major medical exclusively to all-inclusive including coverage for even exotic pets. Nevertheless, the $250 deductible is the only choice.

Nationwide Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 3/5

Best pet insurance claims are typically handled within a 30-day time frame.

Overall Score: 3.2/5

10. Healthy Paws - Best Pet Insurance To Cover Alternative Therapies

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Pros:

Insurance that covers alternative treatments.

Quickly processed claims.

In some conditions, direct payments may be an option.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Cons:

Have just one insurance plan to choose from.

Senior pets are not fully covered.

Exclusion of coverage for regular doctor's visits.

Hip dysplasia coverage is unavailable for dogs enrolled at age six or older.

Hip dysplasia coverage is unavailable for dogs enrolled at age six or older. There are no benefit limitations or deductible minimums with Healthy Paws for dogs and cats. File your claim quickly with the help of the mobile app.

Direct payment is an option that may be presented to you if you are unable to pay your veterinarian's bill in full after surgery. If you want the greatest coverage and reimbursement rates, enroll your pet when they're still a youngster.

Healthy Paws Pet Health Insurance Policy Cost: 4/5

Healthy Paws has somewhat higher than usual premiums. This is in part owing to the absence of reimbursement limits. There is a $25 registration fee for Healthy Paws.

Healthy Paws Insurance for Pets Discounts: 1/5

Healthy Paws Plans are not eligible for discounts. The good news is that you can still get insurance.

Healthy Paws Dog, Cat, and Exotic Pet Insurance Coverage: 4/5

Unique to Healthy Paws is its focus on complementary and alternative medicine techniques, including acupuncture, massage, physical therapy, and hydrotherapy. No conditions are placed by the insurer on the advantages your pet may get.

There are no limits on coverage for a specific occurrence, a certain year, or your pet's lifespan. Unfortunately, there is inadequate protection for hip dysplasia.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance Plan Options: 3/5

One single plan type covers medical emergencies and illnesses. On the other hand, it provides extensive protection.

Healthy Paws Animal Insurance Claim Processing Time: 3/5

Several insurance providers have a 30-day waiting period before paying for a claim. Healthy Paws can complete the procedure in only two days with a handy mobile app.

Overall Score: 3/5

What Is the Best Pet Insurance?

Pet insurance is medical costs associated with an animal's accidental injury or sickness that may be covered by indemnity insurance.

Preventative treatment for pets is not included in most of the best pet insurance policies, which is a major contrast to human health insurance. Vaccinations, parasite control, dental care, and microchipping are all part of these costs.

In most cases, the best pet insurance policies will pay for services rendered by any duly licensed veterinarian or animal specialty clinic in the country. Several insurance companies cover customers in the United States, Canada, and other countries like Puerto Rico.

Types of Best Pet Insurance

Consider your financial situation and how much you can and are willing to pay in an emergency before purchasing the best pet insurance.

Both the scope of coverage and the cost of the best pet insurance plans may vary widely. How to acquire pet insurance requires knowing the different policy kinds and the benefits they provide.

Guaranteed accident policies – If you're worried mostly about accidents involving your cat or dog, a plan that covers solely such incidents may be the best option for you (such as poisonings, broken bones, and bloating). These are often the least expensive option for covering your pet.

Insurance protection in case of illness or accident – The most common pet insurance policies include accidental injury and disease protection. The plans may be made more all-inclusive by including wellness coverage in the premiums, although this is more often a supplemental service than a standard one.

Prevention-focused strategies - Preventive care plans are often marketed separately from major medical plans or as add-ons to major medical plans. Checkups, dental treatment, spaying/neutering, immunizations, and preventative medications are all included.

A sample policy from an insurer may generally be downloaded from their website and used to help you decide whether they are the best option.

Carefully review its terms to learn what you can and can't do. Enroll your pet if you feel confident about the terms and they are reasonable compared to those of other providers.

How To Choose the Best Pet Insurance Company for You

While looking for pet health insurance, there are several details to consider. Follow these instructions to locate the best pet insurance coverage and provider for you and your pet.

Figure out what kind of insurance you'll need. Generally speaking, pet owners have three policy options:

Health and accident coverage : includes care for things like sprained ankles, cancer, UTIs, earaches, and shattered bones.

: includes care for things like sprained ankles, cancer, UTIs, earaches, and shattered bones. A health care plan : includes preventative care, including shots, checkups, sterilization, and grooming.

: includes preventative care, including shots, checkups, sterilization, and grooming. Veterinary health coverage for rare animals: intended for small animals besides cats and dogs, such as hamsters, rabbits, geckos, and snakes.

Find out what's covered (or not) by the insurance. It's important to read your best pet insurance policy thoroughly to learn about the ailments, diagnostic tests, and treatments that are covered, as well as any limitations, exclusions, or age-related restrictions that may apply.

Verify that the insurance will cover treatment for genetic or congenital disorders, like hip dysplasia or asthma, if you own a breed that is prone to these problems. Remember that preexisting conditions are often not covered by insurance.

Set your deductible to the amount you're comfortable with. This means you will have to spend a certain amount out of pocket before your pet insurance company begins covering any medical care costs.

In general, our top-rated providers provide two distinct deductible options:

Similar to annual deductibles in health insurance for humans. All types of insured treatment must be paid annually (e.g. $500).

Your insurance company will pay for any remaining expenditures (up to your policy maximum) once you have met your deductible.

Deductibles that apply only in certain situations are called "per-condition deductibles." An insurance plan could have different deductibles for certain chronic conditions, including arthritis, heart disease, cancer, and liver illness.

An annual deductible might be more cost-effective if you take your pet to the vet more than once each year to treat separate injuries or illnesses.

Your pet may benefit from a per-condition deductible if they have a sickness or ailment that requires regular treatment or several visits but has no other difficulties. Each deductible kind has advantages and disadvantages, but none is clearly superior.

Choose a percentage to be reimbursed. The proportion of covered expenses that an insurance company will pay for is known as the reimbursement rate. Insurers' reimbursement policies may cover anything from 60% to 100% of your pet's veterinarian expenses.

Figure out the limits that can be reached. The annual maximum amount an insurer will pay for covered expenditures is an example of a limit. Some insurers don't put restrictions on payouts, and others do.

If your insurance coverage includes a yearly maximum, they will only pay for costs up to that amount. All charges incurred after the policy's renewal date must be paid out of pocket.

Investigate whether or not your premiums may be adjusted to fit your budget. Some insurance companies can let you tailor your rates by changing the specifics of your policy.

Each insurance company is different, but many allow you to tailor your premium to your requirements and budget by changing variables like your deductible, the percentage of covered expenses, and the maximum amount the company would pay.

Generally speaking, insurance premiums may be reduced by reducing both your payment maximum and your reimbursement percentage.

Raising your deductible is another strategy for cost reduction in your insurance plan. But, if your pet requires regular or expensive medical attention, consider that each modification might increase your out-of-pocket costs.

Look into price cuts. Insurance premiums could be reduced thanks to discounts provided by certain providers.

Annual salary discounts, multi-pet discounts, discounts for members of the armed forces, and discounts for employees of certain companies are only a few examples of the discounts that may be offered. For example, if you have several policies with Lemonade, such as auto and house insurance, you may save 10%.

There are a few more considerations to remember while you hunt for a pet health insurance plan.

Our top picks have many channels for contacting customer care, such as email, phone, and live chat; some even have mobile apps you can use to contact representatives.

Finding an insurer that fits your policy administration and claims filing needs may be facilitated by investigating the level of service and assistance it provides.

It's also important to think about any extra coverage options you could need. Hydrotherapy, acupuncture, and chiropractic are just a few examples of wellness and alternative treatment covered under the plans of the firms we ranked.

When choosing between two equally good solutions, looking into customer service and additional coverage can also be the deciding factor.

How Does Best Pet Insurance Work?

Simply put, the best pet insurance helps you out by covering the costs of treatment for your pet. However, the policy's tiny print lays forth other restrictions:

Waiting Periods: Until a certain time has passed, your insurance company will not cover medical expenses. To be eligible for reimbursement from your employer for a trip to the veterinarian due to sickness, you often have to wait at least 14 days following enrollment.

Exclusions: In most cases, the policy wording for best pet insurance will explicitly exclude certain scenarios. You should read the policy in detail before purchasing it to understand what is and is not covered.

Network restrictions: Certain insurers may restrict coverage for particular veterinarians, but unlike human health insurance, best pet insurance typically does not have a limited or preferred network of providers.

Nevertheless, there might be geographical limitations; for instance, taking your pet to Canada or Puerto Rico could not be protected.

What Does Best Pet Insurance Cover?

The best pet insurance policies cover the costs associated with veterinary care, such as examinations, medications, and veterinary hospitalizations.

A policy that covers solely accidents will pay out much less to policyholders than one that also covers disease, so it's important to keep that in mind if you're looking for the best pet insurance.

The following are some of the incidents and injuries that are covered by the best pet insurance.

Accidents:

Something alien being eaten.

Poisoning.

Broken bones, puncture wounds, and bite marks (including teeth).

Accidental ingestion of a foreign body.

Poisoning.

Damaged ligaments.

Illnesses:

Hepatitis.

Diabetes.

Allergies.

Arthritis.

Cancer.

Infections of the skin or ears.

Urinary tract infections.

Abdominal and bowel distress.

Epilepsy.

Conditions requiring orthopedic care include ligament tears and hip dysplasia.

Although some policies may compensate you for the value of your pet, most will not cover the cost of cremation or burial.

A pet's monetary worth may be insured against loss due to death or theft with a pet life insurance policy. Taking some of the best life insurance policies for yourself, and especially for your pet, means you get to save a ton of potential financial losses down the line and permanently reduce any source of stress and anxiety over the health of your trusted companion.

High-priced pets or "working dogs," such as show dogs, breeding dogs, and service dogs, are better candidates for this kind of insurance coverage.

Poisons in Your House To Remove To Ensure Your Pet’s Safety

There are many potentially harmful items in our houses, including food. Specifically, you should avoid the following.

Over-the-counter medications. Products like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, cold and flu remedies and vitamins and supplements fall under this category.

Products like acetaminophen, ibuprofen, cold and flu remedies and vitamins and supplements fall under this category. Prescription medications for people. Prescription drugs, such as those used to treat epilepsy, heart disease, and depression, are included..

Prescription drugs, such as those used to treat epilepsy, heart disease, and depression, are included.. People's food. You may want to give your pet a snack, but remember that certain human foods are poisonous to pets. They include the likes of sugar-free confectionery, energy bars, and protein powder, as well as the more popular items containing xylitol (a sweetener found in onions, garlic, grapes, and onions) and xylitol-containing protein bars (which are also low in sugar).

You may want to give your pet a snack, but remember that certain human foods are poisonous to pets. They include the likes of sugar-free confectionery, energy bars, and protein powder, as well as the more popular items containing xylitol (a sweetener found in onions, garlic, grapes, and onions) and xylitol-containing protein bars (which are also low in sugar). Chocolate. This delectable delicacy may be highly harmful to dogs and cats.

This delectable delicacy may be highly harmful to dogs and cats. Bouquets and plants. Several common houseplants and garden plants are toxic and should be avoided.

Several common houseplants and garden plants are toxic and should be avoided. Household toxicants. Products for personal care, house maintenance, and home upkeep all fall under this category.

Products for personal care, house maintenance, and home upkeep all fall under this category. Veterinary products. It's important to keep an eye on your pet at all times since even products made specifically for them, such as chewable pharmaceuticals like soothing chews, may be harmful if ingested in large quantities.

It's important to keep an eye on your pet at all times since even products made specifically for them, such as chewable pharmaceuticals like soothing chews, may be harmful if ingested in large quantities. Rodenticide. Ingestion of rodenticide may be dangerous for your pet, causing internal bleeding, renal failure, and convulsions.

Ingestion of rodenticide may be dangerous for your pet, causing internal bleeding, renal failure, and convulsions. Insecticide. Toxic chemicals in ant and insect sprays and other pest control items might harm your pet. Consider options that won't harm your pet.

Toxic chemicals in ant and insect sprays and other pest control items might harm your pet. Consider options that won't harm your pet. Garden products. Your dog may like the taste of fertilizer, but it is poisonous.

Most Insured Pet Breeds

Petinsurer.com quotation data shows that medium-sized mixed breed dogs (22.4% of insured pets) and domestic shorthair cats (52.5% of insured pets) are the most common types of pets to have insurance.

According to the proportion of estimates, Golden Retrievers (4.3%), Goldendoodles (3.9%), and German Shepherds (3.5%) are the most popular purebred dogs for insurance. The three most popular purebred cat insurance categories are Siamese (2.3%), Maine Coon (2.1%), and Ragdolls (1.9%).

Although certain dog and cat breeds are more likely to have health issues like hip dysplasia than others, you and your furry friend may still benefit from purchasing a pet insurance policy.

This is so because it provides financial protection against the high cost of treating unforeseen illnesses like cancer or tearing ligaments in your knee.

Most Common Best Pet Insurance Claims

According to Embrace, one of the best pet insurance companies, these were the major causes of dog and cat insurance claims in 2023:

Weight reduction.

Ear inflammation.

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Urinary tract disease.

What Is Excluded From Best Pet Insurance Coverage?

It's important to read the sample policy carefully before enrolling your pet in any insurance plan since the coverage restrictions may differ from company to company. But have no fear; we have you covered.

We'll take a look at five of the most typical exceptions in the business world in the following bullet point list.

Pre-existing conditions - Insurance companies for pets won't pay for preexisting problems your dog, cat, or other pet had before you purchased coverage. Diseases including diabetes, hay fever, cancer, and arthritis are just a few instances.

Check-up fees - While veterinary exams are standard expenditures in pet care, most businesses don't cover them (unlike accidents and injuries). Yet, some companies are beginning to cover the cost of routine veterinarian visits as part of their standard plans.

Pre-existing bilateral conditions -Suppose your pet's cruciate ligament was torn before you got pet insurance, and now they need expensive surgery. The damage isn't covered since it was already there when the policy started, and neither will future problems with the other knee. Cataracts, hip and elbow dysplasia, and other bilateral (affecting both sides of the body) disorders may be subject to the same limitation.

Routine care - Although normal pet care isn't covered, several insurers provide payment options via wellness packages and riders. These extras provide a certain dollar amount toward routine medical care such as exams, immunizations, parasite prevention, dental cleanings, and spay/neuter operations.

Illnesses caused by lack of preventive care - If you neglected to give your pet heartworm prevention, your pet insurance policy will not pay for its treatment. Similarly, we cannot cover avoidable illnesses with immunizations, such as bacterial infections, flea and tick infestations, and dental disorders, if your pet does not have regular professional cleanings.

Injuries or illnesses linked to owner negligence - Injuries sustained by your pet due to competitive dog sports, such as racing or guarding, are not covered by the best pet insurance. You and your family members are also not liable for any injuries you cause.

How Much Does Best Pet Insurance Cost?

Cat insurance premiums tend to be lower than those for dogs. Accident and sickness coverage for dogs and cats typically costs around $50 and $30 per month, respectively. Although the premium you pay for the best pet insurance will depend partly on your insurer of choice, premiums may vary widely.

Factors That Affect Your Best Pet Insurance Premium

The following variables affect the price of the best pet insurance:

Pet’s age and breed - To ensure a purebred dog or cat will often cost more than a mixed-breed pet. Premiums rise dramatically for very senior animals of any breed. Also, if your pet reaches the age of 10 or 12, your options for insurance providers will drastically decrease.

Where you live - The cost of pet insurance often increases in metropolitan locations, particularly along the coastlines (New York and California.)

Deductibles - Deductibles, or the amount you must pay out of pocket before insurance benefits kick in, are often customizable by the policyholder with most service providers. Remember that although some businesses may insist on separate deductibles for each event or illness, one yearly deductible covering all treatments is the norm.

Preventative care add-ons - You may get the most bang for your buck with an accident or sickness plan that includes preventive services. Comprehensive health insurance plans cover all medical expenses, not only those incurred due to disease or injury.

Additional Expenses To Keep In Mind

You may still have to pay some out-of-pocket costs even after your best pet insurance kicks in, so be prepared to budget accordingly. When you plan how much money you may set aside for your pet's insurance, remember the following:

Reimbursements - After footing the bill for all necessary veterinary care, you may seek reimbursement (some providers may offer direct payment to vets). Plans routinely reimburse 70% to 90% of eligible costs.

Payout caps -Reimbursement often stops when you reach the policy's maximum coverage amount. Although most insurance limit payments to a certain amount each year, some limit certain illnesses, injuries, or the animal's lifespan. You must pay a larger fee if you want a greater cap.

Check out our top inexpensive pet insurance website if you're strapped for cash but still need coverage for your pet.

How To Get the Best Pet Insurance

Pet owners do not need to stress about finding the right pet health insurance policy, regardless of whether they have a cat or a dog.

A decent insurance plan will provide coverage for both cat and dog owners. The benefits should be as all-encompassing as feasible, and the owner's chosen level of coverage should reflect that. Coverage for pets is not standardized, and neither are insurance policies.

The NAPHIA Pet Insurance Purchasing Guide lays out the factors to consider when choosing insurance.

Decide which type of policy will be more appropriate - You may get coverage for accidents, illnesses, or just accidents. Comprehensive health insurance plans are more costly than accident-only policies but provide more protection. A wellness rider may be added to your policy to pay for preventative care like immunizations, dental work, yearly examinations, and parasite prevention if you want.

Get multiple quotes - It may be a surprise to learn how much variation there is in companies' prices for the best pet insurance. It's important to search around for pet insurance since the prices quoted by different companies might vary greatly.

Take a close look at what is and isn’t covered - Especially if your pet is a breed predisposed to a certain health problem, you should carefully read the policy's provisions pertaining to genetic, congenital, and chronic problems, as well as dental ailments, alternative treatments, and behavioral modification.

Look for the shortest waiting periods - There is often a 14-day waiting period before providers begin paying for accidents and sickness. However, some plans start paying on day one. Remember that many insurance providers have lengthy waiting periods for conditions like hip dysplasia and knee injuries.

Take note of providers with curable pre-existing conditions clauses - Insurance typically doesn't pay out for "pre-existing ailments," but there is an exemption for "curable pre-existing conditions." If your cat has previously been treated for a respiratory infection and has been symptom-free for 180 days before the policy's effective date, any subsequent illnesses will be covered by the insurance.

Premiums are determined by factors beyond your control, including your pet's breed and age, but you may adjust coverage to meet your needs and your budget.

Payout caps - High premiums are the price you pay for limitless coverage or payouts. The local average cost of veterinary care, including breed-specific and "worst-case scenario" costs, should be researched to determine an appropriate payment limit.

Reimbursement percentage - Insurance premiums will be cheaper if the reimbursement rate is low. Yet, a larger copayment is the trade-off for this convenience.

Deductibles - Your premium will be reduced in proportion to the amount of your deductible, whether yearly or per occurrence. Saving money if your pet stays healthy is a nice perk, but you'll have to pay more out of pocket if anything goes wrong.

Best Pet Insurance Discounts

Remember to use any discounts that may be available to lower your monthly cost. Discounts that are often offered include:

Multipet discount – By enrolling several pets with the same service, you will get a discount.

Annual pay discount – Annual premiums are more cost-effective than their monthly counterparts.

Spay/neuter discount –If your pet is spayed or neutered before enrollment, we'll discount your monthly payment.

Military discounts – All serving and retired military personnel are eligible for a 10% discount.

All serving and retired military personnel are eligible for a 10% discount. Group discounts at work –Insurance for pets given by employers is discounted.

Bundle discounts –bundle with homeowners or renters insurance from the same company and save money

Most businesses provide a refund policy, also referred to as a "cooling off" or "free look" period, in places where it is legal to do so. Up to 30 days after membership, pet owners may cancel with a full refund if they haven't received money or lodged a claim.

Best Pet Insurance - FAQs

Find the most asked questions about best pet insurance below.

Is Best Pet Insurance Worth It?

Pet owners may question if the additional monthly cost of the best pet insurance is justified by the amount they already spend on their dogs.

Consider purchasing the best pet insurance if:

Vet costs are expensive and unexpected.

You can afford the monthly premiums plus a substantial copayment (20-30%) toward the high expense of veterinary care.

When you sign up, your pet is a young adult in peak health.

Comprehensive protection for your pet.

Let's pretend you just invested in a pet insurance coverage for your Pomeranian, age 3. The coverage has a yearly deductible of $200 and will pay 80% of eligible veterinary expenses, up to a maximum of $10,000, when the deductible has been met.

Patellar luxation, a knee issue prevalent in toy breeds, is subsequently identified as the pup's ailment.

The policy would function as follows:

Unless your insurance company provides for direct payment, you will be responsible for the entire $1,500 cost of the procedure when you bring your pet in for surgery. After deducting the policyholder's $200 deductible, the insurance company will cover 80% of the remaining sum, or $1,300. You'll be reimbursed $1,040, bringing your net cost to $460 ($200 deductible + 20% copay).

Who Is the Best Pet Insurance for Dogs?

Which Is the Best Pet Insurance for Cats?

What Is the Best Pet Insurance?

Are Best Pet Insurance Expensive?

How much you pay for your pet's insurance will be determined by both the policy you choose and the animal you insure. For example, dog insurance tends to be more expensive than cat insurance.

How Do Best Pet Insurance Companies Know About Pre-existing Conditions?

Before they cover your pet, many insurance companies may need a veterinarian exam or assessment of your pet's medical history. These checks aim to find evidence of pre-existing illnesses the insurance provider would not cover.

Is Best Pet Insurance Tax Deductible?

If your pet qualifies as a service or working animal, its medical care costs are 100% tax deductible. If the organization you work for is recognized by the IRS and has not compensated you for the service, you may be entitled to deduct veterinary costs associated with dogs you have fostered on your taxes.

Tax deductions may be claimed for many pet-related expenditures, including those for vet care, pet insurance, food, supplies, training, grooming, boarding, and transportation. Some conditions must be met before a pet may be claimed on taxes, such as making a financial contribution or meeting a medical need.

Does Best Pet Insurance Cover Only Cats and Dogs?

No matter how unusual, every kind of pet is not excluded from insurance. Because cats and dogs are so often kept as pets, most insurance policies only cover these species.

Methodology: How We Chose the Best Pet Insurance

We ranked the best pet insurance providers using data from PetInsurer.com, which we used to evaluate them on the following criteria:

Pet insurance rates: 40% of the score. We computed typical premiums for canines for plans with unlimited coverage, a 500 deductible, and a 90% reimbursement threshold, or the closest alternatives.

40% of the score. We computed typical premiums for canines for plans with unlimited coverage, a 500 deductible, and a 90% reimbursement threshold, or the closest alternatives. Special waiting period: 10% of the score For illnesses like cruciate ligament disorders and hip dysplasia, many pet insurance providers offer a unique waiting period. Plans with no waiting period, a short waiting period (less than six months), or the option to waive the waiting period scored better.

10% of the score For illnesses like cruciate ligament disorders and hip dysplasia, many pet insurance providers offer a unique waiting period. Plans with no waiting period, a short waiting period (less than six months), or the option to waive the waiting period scored better. Direct payment to the vet: 10% of the score Points were awarded to pet insurance providers that can pay a veterinarian directly.

10% of the score Points were awarded to pet insurance providers that can pay a veterinarian directly. 24/7 vet Healthline: 10% of the score This category awarded points to insurers that provide a 24-hour vet health line.

10% of the score This category awarded points to insurers that provide a 24-hour vet health line. Routine wellness plans: 10% of the score. Points were awarded to insurers that provide optional wellness programs.

10% of the score. Points were awarded to insurers that provide optional wellness programs. Pays veterinary exam fees: 10% of the score. Even if the expense is tied to a visit for an illness or injury, not all insurance will pay exam costs. Plans that pay for veterinary exams received points in this category.

10% of the score. Even if the expense is tied to a visit for an illness or injury, not all insurance will pay exam costs. Plans that pay for veterinary exams received points in this category. Euthanasia or end-of-life expenses: 5% of the score. This category received points from insurers paying for death costs, such as euthanasia, cremation, or burial costs.

5% of the score. This category received points from insurers paying for death costs, such as euthanasia, cremation, or burial costs. Multipet discount: 5% of the score. Many pet insurance providers discount you if you cover more than one pet. Points were awarded to insurers that provide a multi-pet discount.

The Best Pet Insurance of 2023: The Verdict

Being comprehensively covered with pet insurance is a time-tested way to protect your companion’s well-being without straining your budget. Pets Best is the highest-rated choice for pet insurance due to its fair pricing, comprehensive coverage, and special focus on mobility issues.

However, if you have other preferences or your animal has specific needs, consider checking out the other top insurance providers for pets we’ve covered.

