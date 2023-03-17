Best Payout Online Casinos in 2023: Reviewing the Top 5 Highest-Payout Online Casinos

By: Paradise Media LLC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WMAR.

Looking to play at online casinos with the highest payouts and odds of winning? Of course you are – that’s why we’ve put together this list of the 10 best payout online casino sites.

We’ve curated this list with a keen eye on casino games with high payout percentages, same-day withdrawals, and robust welcome packages to ensure you start your journey with a blast.

While Slots.lv takes the cake with some of the highest-RTP games, biggest jackpots, and super-fast withdrawals, we recommend you read through anyways and see how everything stacks up.

Let’s get started.

Best Payout Online Casinos

1. Slots.lv — Best Payout Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Up to $7,500 in welcome bonuses

400+ slots and table games

Progressive jackpots with massive payouts

Above-average payout percentage

Excellent mobile compatibility

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Few promotions after the welcome bonus

It’s no surprise to find Slots.lv at the top of a list of online casinos with the best online casino payouts. This casino is home to some of the highest-paying casino games from some of our favorite publishers.

The customer support at Slots.lv is fantastic, and any question we had was responded to within minutes.

Online Casino Games - 4.8/5

Slots.lv plays host to a horde of great games with a high payout rate, one of which we found ourselves playing quite a bit of – Pirates Pick.

Pirates Pick is a swarthy 5-reel slot game with a 5555x payout and a hearty 96.63% RTP, which is a great payout percentage. With the ability to get up to 50 extra spins and a treasure trove of wild and scatter symbols, you’ll be spinning the reels in no time.

While the rest of the Slots.lv catalog might not have you singing sea shanties, it should have you glued to your screen anyways.

We found several popular slot titles like Golden Buffalo, Mythic Wolf, and the massive progressive jackpot slot Shopping Spree – which has a $723k jackpot built up at the time of writing this review.

The table game selection doesn’t disappoint either, with plenty of card games like baccarat, a variety of blackjack, and a few casino and video poker options as well, including some progressive jackpot Caribbean Stud and Hold’em games with jackpots large enough to make someone’s day.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

Once you’ve signed up with Slots.lv, you’ll have access to two rather sizable welcome bonuses.

The first bonus is available to credit card depositors and will get you a 200% match bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit. After that, your next eight deposits will get a 100% match up to $500 each for a total of $5,000 in bonuses.

Slots.lv’s crypto bonus is a little more impressive, offering a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit plus a 150% match up to $750 on your next eight. This will get you up to $7,500 in bonus funds.

Both bonuses come with a very reasonable wagering requirement before you are able to request a real money payout.

Fast Payout Banking Options - 4.8/5

Players can make deposits by credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Online casino payouts are available for much the same, as well as checks by courier. However, if you’re looking for the fastest possible payout options, you’ll want to use Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, or Litecoin, as those all usually clear within the hour.

All that being said, our only gripe is that you have to poke through the help center before you can get direct contact with the support team. Once you do get in touch, you can expect swift assistance.

Claim up to $5,000 in bonuses at Slots.lv

2. BetOnline — Best Payout Online Casino for Live Games

Pros:

Two live casinos with over 20 games

Dedicated bonuses for casino, poker, and sports betting

Competitive odds on 35+ sports

Great selection of crypto banking options

Fair wagering requirements

Cons:

Casino bonus only applicable to Betsoft games

BetOnline very nearly ran away with our #1 slot, thanks to it being such a well-rounded casino site. Where else can you bet on your favorite sporting events, enjoy two live dealer casinos, cozy up to popular slots, and even enjoy a few rounds of poker against real players?

Online Casino Games - 4.7/5

Players looking for a diverse gaming experience are in luck. BetOnline has over 400 slots and table games, 30+ live dealer casino games from Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios – two of the top live dealer studios in the industry – as well as a solid poker app and sportsbook.

The BetOnline poker app makes it easy to go from opening the app to playing an exciting round of poker in just a couple of moments, and the selection of regular tournaments offered by BetOnline makes it a top contender.

We also recommend checking out BetOnline’s sportsbook. With competitive odds across over three dozen sports, you’ll be able to find action on everything from football and basketball to alternative markets like martial arts, snooker, and eSports.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

There are a variety of welcome bonuses available to new players, including one for casino games, one for sports betting, and one for poker. There’s even a bonus for crypto users as well.

Here’s a breakdown of each promo code:

BOL1000 - This bonus gets you a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 for sports betting and comes with a stunning 10x wagering requirement.

This bonus gets you a 50% match bonus up to $1,000 for sports betting and comes with a stunning 10x wagering requirement. BOLCASINO - Players using this code will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 with 30x wagering requirements, usable on Betsoft-branded casino games.

Players using this code will receive a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 with 30x wagering requirements, usable on Betsoft-branded casino games. NEWBOL - Enjoy a 100% match up to $1,000 for BetOnline’s exciting poker app. Instead of wagering requirements, you can unlock this bonus in $5 increments by staking real money at the poker tables.

Enjoy a 100% match up to $1,000 for BetOnline’s exciting poker app. Instead of wagering requirements, you can unlock this bonus in $5 increments by staking real money at the poker tables. CRYPTO100 - Our final welcome bonus code offers a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 when you deposit with cryptocurrency. This is another sportsbook welcome bonus and comes with a very sweet 14x wagering requirement.

In addition to the welcome packages, there is a variety of reload bonuses and special promotions for the sports betting side of things. We’re fans of BetOnline’s risk-free wagers on live betting events.

Fast Payout Banking Options - 4.9/5

All the standard fiat payment options are available, including most major credit cards, debit cards, MoneyGram, bank transfers, and more.

BetOnline’s 15 forms of crypto payouts are completed within 24 hours and have no fees attached. Where they really impressed us, though, is by offering a $100,000 withdrawal cap, making it easy to claim even massive payouts in one go.

Explore the highest-payout live casino games with BetOnline

3. Cafe Casino — Highest-Paying Online Casino for Jackpot Slots

Pros:

Over 30 progressive jackpots

350% crypto welcome bonus

250% fiat bonus

Hundreds of high-quality slots (available to try for free)

Great selection of video poker and bingo

Cons:

Limited deposit options

If you’re looking for the best progressive jackpots, pull up a seat and check out Cafe Casino.

This top-notch casino site is run by Lynton Limited – a company known for overseeing some of the best payout casinos in the business – so even though it’s only been around since 2016, it’s got nearly two decades of actual experience at the helm.

Online Casino Games - 4.7/5

We’re well pleased with the table game variety we found at Cafe Casino. We found 8 high-payout blackjack games, including perfect pairs, single-deck, and double-deck blackjack, among others. You’ll also find roulette, Teen Patti, craps, baccarat, Caribbean Stud, Pai Gow poker, and many more options.

Where Cafe Casino really delivers, though, is its slots. We found hundreds of slots from top providers like RTG, Genesis, Rival, and more.

There are also over 35 progressive jackpot slots, including high RTP titles like 777 Deluxe and Reels & Wheels – both of which sport massive jackpots and payout percentages of 96% or higher.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

New players will have access to two different welcome bonuses, depending on whether you’re a blockchain buddy or a fiat fiend (we totally didn’t make up those terms).

If you choose to make a deposit by credit card, you’ll have access to an impressive 250% welcome bonus of up to $1,500.

However, if you prefer to bet with Bitcoin (and other forms of cryptocurrency), you will get a 350% bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

After you’ve worked through your welcome bonus, you’ll have access to Cafe Casino’s weekly mystery bonus, where each Thursday, you’ll receive a new bonus offer. Don’t like what they’re offering? Don’t worry about it, you’ll get a new, different offer next week!

Fast Payout Banking Options - 4.6/5

Most transactions with Cafe Casino are fee-free, but there are exceptions – primarily associated with credit card deposits.

Payouts are fast and – if you use cryptocurrency – always free. Your first Visa withdrawal of each month is free, but every such payout after that incurs a $50 charge.

Players can top up their accounts by credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Explore the highest-paying jackpot slots at Cafe Casino

4. Ignition — Best High-Payout Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

Up to $3,000 for casino and poker

Best poker app in the industry

Highest-paying poker tournaments

Great selection of high-payout table games

Over 30 jackpots slots and live casino games

Cons:

Fees on credit card transactions

No e-wallet banking options

It’s no wonder that Ignition Casino is the preferred high-payout gambling site for many poker players. This casino boasts excellent customer support, a reputation for fair play, and is easily our favorite online poker app on the market.

Online Casino Games - 4.7/5

The Ignition Casino slots offering is pretty impressive. We found tons of fan favorites like Cyberpunk City, A Night with Cleo, Golden Buffalo, and a ton of other fantastic slots with remarkable payout rates.

The table game selection is also worth exploring. There are several different varieties of blackjack, as well as American and European roulette, craps, baccarat, and a few flavors of casino poker like Tri Card and Caribbean Stud.

The video poker selection is not as robust as we’d like, with only three different rulesets available, but since the Joker Poker and Jacks or Better both go up to 10 hands at a time, we’ll let it slide. Especially since that’s not the poker we’re here for.

Ignition’s poker app is a beauty. Fully anonymous tables, easy to use interface on both mobile and desktop devices, plenty of tables to choose from, and some seriously exciting tournaments.

We found several varieties of poker tournaments suitable for all skill levels – Jackpot Sit & Go, Knockout Tournaments, Million Dollar Weekend events… There's plenty to explore.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

New players will get up to $3,000 in bonuses when they make their first crypto deposit at Ignition Casino. This bonus is actually made up of two separate bonuses, with the first one being a 150% match bonus up to $1,500 usable on Ignition’s slots, while the second bonus is just as big but only available for use at the poker tables.

The casino bonus comes with a clean 25x wagering requirement, whereas the poker bonus requires you to play real money games on the Ignition poker app to unlock it.

Don’t want to use crypto? No problem. Deposit by credit card and get two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 each with the same wagering requirements outlined above.

Fast Payout Banking Options - 4.6/5

Ignition casino uses Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin for its fast payout methods. If you prefer to deposit by credit card, you’ll be looking at a processing fee, depending on which card you use.

When you take that into account with the above welcome bonus, we recommend sticking with crypto if you can.

Claim up to $3,000 on your first deposit at Ignition

5. Red Dog — Best Bonuses of All Highest-Paying Online Casinos

Pros:

240% match bonus + 40 free spins

Great selection of high RTP slots

Tons of bonuses and promotions

All games are available to play for free

Cons:

Max payout is capped on some promos

Poor selection of table games

Finally, we come to Red Dog Casino, a fantastic little casino chock-full of bonuses with a full complement of high-payout games powered by RealTime Gaming, one of our favorite providers for high return-to-player slot games, with most titles sitting at about a 96% rating.

Online Casino Games - 4.6/5

This casino is certainly the smallest casino in our top five, with a little over 200 games to speak of. Thankfully, RTG is an incredibly prolific provider and is releasing exciting new games all the time. The most recent addition to Red Dog’s library is Tarot Destiny, a calm, mystical slot game with five reels, three rows, and 10 paylines.

This new slot has a ton of features, including free spins, a hold-and-spin function, multipliers, scatter symbols, and more. Being a RealTime Gaming slot, this game runs like a dream and looks great on all desktop and mobile devices.

Red Dog’s table game selection is not as good, though, with one each of blackjack, roulette, and Caribbean Hold’em. Thankfully, this casino makes up for it with a diverse array of video poker games, including Aces and Eights, Loose Deuces, Sevens Wild, and many more.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

Inside this high-payout online casino, you’ll find more bonus codes than you’ll know what to do with.

You would have to actually try rather hard to make a deposit at Red Dog and not have a massive bonus attached to it. And why would you? They’re all rather generous bonuses, like this welcome bonus.

New players can use the ADORABLE promo code to get a 240% match bonus of up to $2,400 on their first deposit. This bonus also comes with 40 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot game.

While this promo does have a maximum payout cap of 30x your initial deposit, that is high enough not to be a concern.

Fast Payout Banking Options - 4.5/5

You can top up your account via credit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Flexepin, and Neosurf. It’s important to note that withdrawals are capped at $2,500 unless you’re a VIP, so big wins might have to be broken up over multiple transactions.

Use the ADORABLE promo code to qualify for a 240% bonus and 40 free spins on your first deposit

How We Ranked the Best Payout Online Casinos

Online Casino Games

We’ve made sure all high-paying online casinos on this list have a great selection of online slots, table games, and live dealer games with high payout percentages. So you’ll have no problem finding a great selection of games in a broad range of payout rates.

Welcome Bonus

Everyone loves playing with some extra money. That’s why we’ve ranked the best-paying online casinos with sizable deposits, match bonuses, and reasonable wagering requirements.

Fast Payout Banking Options

When you’re looking for fast payout times, it doesn’t get much swifter than cryptocurrency – but because we know not every player is ready to embrace the blockchain, we wanted to select casinos that also offer up great payout options for fiat. And if there were any unseemly fees, we made sure to point them out.

Why is Slots.lv the Best Payout Online Casino Site?

At this point, you’ve probably looked over our top five and are saying to yourself, “Wow. Those are all really great casinos… what’s so special about Slots.lv that it was rated #1?”

Let’s get into it:

Fantastic Library of Games: Slots.lv has partnered with several of the most influential software providers to bring you over 400 of the best-paying casino games around. You’ll find games from big names like Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming, and Betsoft.

Handsome Welcome Package: Whether you’re looking for the $5,000 welcome package offered to fiat players, or the $7,500 that cryptocurrency players can lay claim to, you’re pretty much guaranteed a fantastic amount of bonus funds.

Mobile Compatibility: Few online casinos deliver as cohesive a mobile experience as you’ll find from Slots.lv. To make matters even better, the instant-play mobile app is built right into the mobile site, so you don’t even have to take up additional space on your device’s storage by downloading an app.

Fantastic Support: Whether you’re seeking help from the easily-navigated help center or talking to an agent via the live chat feature, there is a wealth of helpful information at your fingertips.

Why Should I Play at Online Casinos With High Payout Percentages?

While online casinos may never be able to capture the raw energy of being surrounded by dozens of slots and the roar of the crowds, high-payout online gambling does offer more than a few advantages:

Higher Payouts: The best payout online casinos host games with RTPs above 96%, which is something unlikely to find at regular, brick-and-mortar casinos. Plus, there are jackpots that can payout more than half-a-million dollars (think of Shopping Spree at Slots.lv), so that’s another area where high-paying casinos outshine the regular ones.

Convenience: There’s no need to leave the house with an online casino. Enjoy all the casino play you could hope for at home, on break, or even on the road, assuming you have a decent data connection.

Game Variety: No matter how big your brick-and-mortar casino is, it is still limited by the space it occupies. This is not so for the highest payout online casino sites. You’ll find hundreds – even thousands – of fantastic slots and table games ready and waiting for you, and you won’t even have to walk across the room to change games.

Deposit Bonuses: Quite possibly the biggest draw to the online gambling arena, the sheer number of deposit bonuses available let you double, triple, and in some cases quadruple your initial bankroll, letting you enjoy even more games… and giving you more chances to walk away a winner.

Highest Payout Online Casino Sites: FAQ

What does the term “Payout” mean at online casinos?

When people mention online casino payouts, it’s usually in regard to one of two things:

The payout percentages a particular game has built-in (also known as the Return to Player rate or RTP).

The process of claiming a payout or withdrawing your winnings from the casino.

What is a good payout rate for online slot machines?

If you’re playing slots, anything above 95% is considered a good payout rate. This would mean that for every $1.00 that gets paid into the machine over time, it pays out 96 cents. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the RTP plays out over a large period of time – that’s why you have big winners and losers.

Which games have the best online casino payouts?

Blackjack and Baccarat are the games with the highest payout rates, as both average out to just over 99%, with Baccarat taking the lead by a fraction of a percent.

Other games, such as Craps, Roulette, and certain online slots, are close behind.

What is the fastest online casino payout method?

Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency have become the kings of fast-payout casino payment methods. While it varies from one site to another, most online casinos offer payout times of under 24hrs for crypto withdrawals, with some payments clearing in under 10 minutes.

How do I pick the right high-payout online casinos for me?

When shopping for the best payout casinos, it’s important to make a list of must-have features to make sure you’re not missing out on anything you consider vital. Here are a few things we look for when looking for the best payout online casinos.

Game Selection: It’s important that any casino you join not only has the sorts of casino games you want to play but that the payout percentage on the games they offer is worth your time. The best way to do this is to make sure the casino uses trusted software providers known for their fair gameplay, like RealTime Gaming.

It’s important that any casino you join not only has the sorts of casino games you want to play but that the payout percentage on the games they offer is worth your time. The best way to do this is to make sure the casino uses trusted software providers known for their fair gameplay, like RealTime Gaming. Payout Speed: We’re not going to tell you that you need to make sure the casino offers instant payouts, but you do want to make sure you play at online casinos that payout in a timely fashion. Some places only verify withdrawals once a week, which means you could be waiting 2-3 weeks for your payments to clear and make their way to you.

We’re not going to tell you that you need to make sure the casino offers instant payouts, but you do want to make sure you play at online casinos that payout in a timely fashion. Some places only verify withdrawals once a week, which means you could be waiting 2-3 weeks for your payments to clear and make their way to you. Cryptocurrency Support: Due to the fast-paced nature of the blockchain, cryptocurrency withdrawals are pretty much the fastest way to get your money in a timely manner. Pretty much all same-day payout casinos support at least one form of cryptocurrency.

What is the fastest payout online casino?

Following our thorough research, we have discovered that the best-paying online casino sites with the fastest withdrawals are Slots.lv and Cafe Casino – both of which will have your crypto payout request processed and delivered within 1 hour during off-peak hours.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Highest-Payout Online Casinos

Slots.lv: Our top pick for the highest-paying casino overall, Slots.lv has over 400 casino games, a solid live dealer casino, great support, and offers up to $7,500 in bonus funds to get you started.

BetOnline: Our favorite casino for high-payout live casino games, BetOnline has two dedicated live casinos, Black and Red, with more than 20 games to choose from. Sign up now to get up to $1,000 in bonus cash.

Cafe Casino: Top pick for progressive jackpot slots, Cafe Casino also offers an impressive 350% match bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit.

Ignition: If you’re interested in playing in some of the most competitive poker tournaments around, join Ignition Casino and claim your $3,000 welcome bonus for its poker app and casino games.

Red Dog: A solid RealTime Gaming casino packed with tons of bonuses for you to enjoy, starting with a 240% match bonus and 40 free spins when you use the ADORABLE promo code.

How to Get Started At the Best Payout Online Casino Sites

Ready to start playing your way through some truly exciting, high-paying casino games? Good. We’ve put together an easy-to-follow guide to signing up at our favorite fast-payout online casino: Slots.lv.

Step 1: Get Started

Make your way to Slots.lv and click the ‘Join’ button to start the registration process.

Step 2: Create Your Account

Fill out the form with your name and contact information. You’ll also want to create a unique password at this stage. Once you’ve filled everything out, make sure you check the box indicating that you’re of an appropriate age for gambling.

Step 3: Claim Your Reward

Now that you’ve created your account and are able to log in, you can claim your first bonus by clicking on the profile icon at the top right of the browser and opening up the ‘Deposit’ option. From there, you choose your preferred deposit method and welcome bonus.

Once your payment is processed, your bonus should instantly be credited to your account.

Still Looking For the Best Paying Online Casinos?

There are a ton of online casinos out there – but not many of them can compete with the best online casinos for high payouts on our list.

While we found Slots.lv’s blend of high-quality games, mobile compatibility, and the welcome bonus ideal, you’d do well playing at any one of the casinos on our list.

Any two, even.

Just make sure that you always focus on having fun and never bet more than you can comfortably lose.

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

