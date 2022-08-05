Best Online Tarot Card Reading Websites: Accurate Readings from Gifted Readers (+ Free Minutes)

There is no question that the Ancient Mystics had a high degree of intellect.
I say this because, despite all the technology at our disposal, many of us continue to seek solutions to our most pressing life difficulties via tarot card readings.
In other words, while we’ve managed to solve many external problems with technology, we still don’t know how to solve internal problems.
But luckily for us, getting a tarot card reading can be a life-changing experience.
But even better…
These days, you can get access to real Mystics without traveling for hours. You just need an Internet connection and some free time, and voila.
In this article, we’ll tell you all about the best tarot card reading websites that offer gifted psychics and great introductory deals. But most of all, these websites have been used by hundreds of thousands of happy customers, which shows that they’re legit.
By the way − we’ll also talk about how to prepare for an online tarot reading and answer some frequently asked questions at the end of this article.
Anyway, let’s get started.
Why Are These Sites “The Holy Trinity” of the Online Tarot World?
1. Kasamba: The Tarot Love Reading Experts
Kasamba is your go-to website if you want to gain insight into your current or future relationship.
Burning questions like “is my partner the right one for me?” or “when will I find my soulmate” are the name of the game.
On this site, you can expect:
- 70% OFF your first tarot card reading
- Tons of information content to learn more about tarot cards
- 3 free minutes with each tarot reader you try
- Gifted and compassionate psychics are available 24/7
- Phone, chat, and email tarot readings
2. Psychic Source: Online Tarot Readings for Whatever You Need
Unlike Kasamba, Psychic Source does offer video calls if you want something closer to an “in-person” tarot reading. And like Kasamba, it still offers gifted tarot readers and great introductory prices.
Here, you’ll find:
- Dozens of gifted psychics
- Only $1/minute for the first 30 minutes, plus 3 free minutes
- “In-person” tarot readings via video calls
- Free transcript of every tarot card reading
3. Keen: Pocket-Friendly Tarot Reading on the Go
With its free app, Keen allows you to get accurate tarot readings on the go. Not only that, they have some of the best psychics in the industry, a satisfaction guarantee, as well as great prices, and newcomer deals.
Keen offers:
- Get a tarot reading anytime, anywhere
- Detailed 10-minute tarot reading for only $1.99
- Handy search filters to find the right psychic for you
- 100+ vetted tarot card readers
Best Online Tarot Reading Sites (Free Minutes)
What To Consider When Comparing Tarot Card Reading Services
Let’s start with the obvious: if you’re considering online tarot reading services, you have to make sure you go with a reputable company that will protect your personal details. And, of course, the online tarot card readings they provide must be accurate and carried out by real professionals.
Here are some key points to keep in mind when choosing between online tarot reading services:
- What safeguards are present for video, chat, and psychic phone readings?
- Do the psychics have detailed user reviews, and are they easily accessible?
- Are tarot readings priced the same as regular psychic readings?
- What incentives, such as free discounts or free minutes,are offered?
- Does each and every suggested deal apply to each psychic?
- How much experience do the psychic mediums have?
- Is there a satisfaction guarantee that allows you to “test drive” a reader?
- Are there safe and easy payment methods available?
With these tips in mind, let’s look at our picks for the best psychic websites to get a virtual tarot reading session.
Pros
- Satisfaction guarantee - if you’re not happy, you can get your money back
- Completely anonymous and private live chat service
- 3-minute chat minutes with each and every tarot card reader
- Get 70% OFF your first tarot reading online
- The best relationship and love tarot readings
- Every conversation includes a free transcript
- Spiritual readings, fortune telling, past life readings, and more
Cons
- An offline tarot reading might take 24 hours or longer
Kasamba has been the best place to get a Psychic reading about love for over 20 years, and it’s working hard to maintain that legacy alive with its current lineup of online tarot readers.
Besides their extensive background checks to make sure that each and every tarot reader is the “real deal”, they’re also backed by thousands of customer reviews, which should tell you a thing or two about the kind of online tarot reading service they provide.
In fact, some tarot card readers have over 20,000 positive reviews (not a typo).
Best Features
Kasamba makes it easy for you to find the right psychic.
You simply need to click on the “Tarot Readings” drop-down menu to see the best psychics available, as well as what they specialize in. Whether you need advice on love, relationships, career, or just life in general, Kasamba’s got you covered.
Additionally, the tarot card reading platform has a whole blog section dedicated to understanding how tarot cards work. So if you’re a complete beginner, you might want to check it out.
Finally, if you want to remain anonymous, Kasamba’s phone or chat readings are ideal since the psychic won’t see your face. The platform is also pretty strict about not disclosing your personal information, but that’s kind of expected from such a reputable site.
Best Online Tarot Card Readers
David James Psychic Wisdom is one of Kasamba’s most highly rated counselors.
Tarot reading is his specialty, and he says that he is “here to help you traverse the twisted path of fate,” in his own words.
He is a member of the British Astrological and Psychic Society, and not only does he have over 38,000 reviews, but he also has reasonable prices.
Best Online Tarot Reading Sites − FAQ
Can You Do a Tarot Card Reading Online?
When Should You Get a Tarot Reading?
How Do Online Tarot Readings Work?
What Can You Ask During a Tarot Card Reading?
What Are the Traditional Tarot Decks?
How Accurate Are Online Tarot Card Readings?
How Accurate Is Yes or No Tarot?
Can Tarot Card Readers Make Mistakes?
Can I Read My Own Tarot Cards?
When Should You Not Use Tarot Cards?
So, What Are the Best Tarot Reading Sites?
Cali is a professional tarot card reader who has more than 7 years of expertise and 20,000+ reviews.
Her prices are a little higher than other tarot card readers, but they are still cheap. All those wanting to “sow the seeds of love” may turn to her for advice, and she is soft, caring, and compassionate.
If you need accurate love advice to get your joie de vivre back, Kasamba is simply the best tarot reading website for that.
But I’d say the main reason to trust them is that they have been in business for more than 20 years. And over that time, they have literally accumulated 200,000+ reviews. Surely, if they weren’t legit, they wouldn’t have had so many customers.
Although offline tarot card readings have a response time of at least 24 hours, this website still offers a wide range of psychics, so you should find one you can “connect” with on a deeper level.
Speaking about psychics…
Kasamba’s professional psychic readers have a wealth of knowledge and expertise in providing caring and informative guidance, no matter what state your heart is in.
And to sweeten the deal, you get 3 free minutes every time you test a new reader, plus 70% off your first session.
>> Let Kasamba reveal hidden secrets about your love life (70% OFF) >>
Pros
Cons
For almost 30 years, Psychic Source has been a leader in the field of virtual tarot readings, thanks to a good variety of well-screened, ethical psychics and a genuine dedication to customer happiness and privacy.
Just like Kasamba, Psychic Source does a pretty good job at letting you find the right psychic for you in no time.
In the “Tarot Readings” section, you can check the background and experience of every tarot reader, as well as reviews from previous customers.
Of course, there are also a few articles as well as a full “Guide to Tarot Readings” so that beginners can learn more about tarot cards and how they can help them get their lives back on track.
With over 1,400 5-star reviews, Psychic Rachelle tops the list of tarot card readers on Psychic Source. It’s no surprise that Rachelle is a frequent contributor to the site since she uses a wide array of psychic tools from Healing Crystals to Archangels and everything in between.
If you don’t connect with Psychic Rachelle, we think Psychic Cory is a solid second choice. With 1,000+ 5-star ratings and 20 years of experience, he should be able to provide you with accurate tarot card readings.
With more than 30 years in the business, Psychic Source is the oldest tarot reading site on our list. Pair that with the thousands of customer reviews they’ve received other the years, and you can see how their tarot readings must be accurate.
While you do need to pay at least $10 for a 10-minute session to get your free minutes, at least you get thoroughly-vetted, gifted psychics that have helped thousands of people like you.
But that’s not all.
Like Kasamba, Psychic Source also provides a pretty good intro deal to newcomers. You can get a detailed 20 or 30-minute tarot reading online for only $1/minute, which amounts to an 80 to 90% discount depending on the reader you choose.
>> Get a detailed tarot reading for only $1/minute on Psychic Source >>
Pros
Cons
With more than 300 professional readers, Keen claims to have the largest network of online psychics. As it celebrates its 20th year online, the brand is recognized as one of the best tarot reading websites online, offering a broad range of specialties.
Best Features
Like our other 2 picks below, Keen makes your life easy when it comes to picking a tarot reader.
After entering the Tarot Readers section, a search filter enables you to pick depending on pricing or rating. Each adviser has a comprehensive profile that includes information about their areas of expertise, as well as customer reviews.
But perhaps more importantly…
Keen offers a free app to both Android and iOS users, so you can browse psychics or read articles while you’re on the move.
Best Tarot Readers
With over 5,000 psychic readings completed and a 4.9 rating in over 1,600 reviews, AdvisorMaryam is one of the most popular tarot card readers on Keen and has been practicing since 2013.
Love tarot reading and women’s issues are her areas of expertise. She has been praised for her friendliness, helpfulness, and professionalism.
Again, if you just “don’t feel it,” you may want to go with Agent Carter instead.
A Keen Counselor since 2002 with more than 20 years of expertise, Carter has provided over 10,000 psychic readings with an average rating of 4.8.
She is an expert in love readings, as well as breakups and divorces, and she gives free reading minutes to everyone who gives a review of her tarot card reading services.
Why Trust Keen?
Just like our previous picks, Keen has been in the business long enough to be counted on.
Also, besides the 3 free minutes for every new customer, you also get a pretty sweet deal on a longer, 10-minute tarot card reading for only $1.99.
When you take that into account, plus the fact that their best psychics are also quite affordable, you can see why we think so highly of them.
And of course − their free tarot reading app is also a great way to get real-time help whenever an issue arises, without needing to wait to get back home.
>> Get a detailed 10-minute tarot reading for only $1.99 on Keen >>
Pros
Cons
With a solid 17 years of experience, AskNow gives you 5 free minutes with “Master” psychics (their highest-rated professionals) who are frequently touted as the best to talk to over the phone.
But perhaps more importantly, AskNow’s tarot readers are known for being very accurate when it comes to career and work-related questions. And, of course, they’re all thoroughly vetted by the platform.
Best Features
Like the best tarot reading websites above, AskNow’s filters allow you to get a gifted psychic in no time.
Just head to the “Psychics” section and click on the “Filter” button to display only tarot card readers − and voila.
That said, you’ll notice that although talented psychics have a ton of positive reviews, the website doesn’t tell us exactly how many reviews a specific tarot reader has received, which is a bit frustrating.
Best Tarot Readers
More than 69,000 psychic readings have been done by Psychic Intuitive Amy since she joined the site in 2009. A tarot expert and money and career specialist, she has received a wave of glowing reviews.
On AskNow, Psychic Virgo is another highly rated tarot reader. With 22+ years of experience and 33,000+ readings under her belt, she specializes in love and career path.
Why Trust AskNow?
First of all, the elephant in the room − the fact that AskNow only offers a satisfaction guarantee for the first 5 minutes of your tarot card reading is kind of lame…
That said, I suppose they do this to prevent abuse. After all, 5 minutes is more than enough for a gifted psychicto show you that they know what they’re doing. Not to mention that all their psychics are thoroughly vetted, so you shouldn’t have any bad experiences.
Anyway…
Considering that the website offers a generous $1/minute deal for beginners as well as 5 free Master minutes, they’re a pretty good choice if you’re looking for a phone tarot reading.
>> Make an important career choice with the help of AskNow’s tarot readers ($1/minute) >>
Pros:
Cons:
Simply put − with its modern design, Oranum is the Netflix of online psychic reading websites.
If you’re looking to have an insightful live video session in just a few minutes, this is the place to go.
Best Features
No need to dabble with filters or anything here. Just go to the “Tarot” section and see which of the best psychics are LIVE and waiting for your question.
Besides, while other online tarot reading websites only provide 3 or 5 minutes for free, Oranum’s free 10,000 coins can get you up to a 10-minute live video chat for free. Yes, you read that right.
Professional Tarot Card Readers
Oranum’s most popular psychic readers change every week, which is a good way to see who’s popular now as opposed to 5 years ago.
As of this writing, Larikatarot is the best tarot card reader on the platform. When she’s not live, you can still check out the free tarot readings that are displayed on her page to get a “feel” for what you could expect from her.
Zuf is another good tarot reader with 200+ followers who contacted me through live chat after receiving an anonymous query.
Although I am unable to vouch for the reliability of the free tarot reading, I was able to get a good sense of the reader and her approach, which is the most important thing to consider to get an accurate tarot card reading.
Why Trust Oranum?
Oranum is, without a doubt, a lot of fun, despite the fact that the coin system is a bit hard to figure out.
One of the best ways to judge the quality of a virtual tarot card reading is to see the reader work in person before you pay.
It goes without saying that the 10,000 credits are a great way to get a free psychic reading. But in the end, what really differentiates Oranum from the competition is the company’s ability to offer live video chats.
>> Get a front-row seat to the best tarot reading sessions by signing up on Oranum >>
Pros:
Cons:
The site provides a wide variety of psychics to pick from, with over three-quarters of the psychic advisors on Mysticsense giving tarot card readings.
Additionally, all of their psychics follow a strict 7-stage application procedure and accuracy testing.
Best Features
Again, getting a tarot card reading on Mysticsense is quite easy. Just go to the “Our Psychics” section and use the appropriate filters.
What makes the platform stand out, though, is that almost 3/4 of all its advisors offer online tarot card readings. As expected, they have a wide array of specialties, from love to career to general life questions.
Accurate Tarot Readers
With over 120 positive reviews, Shera Star is one of the best tarot card readers on the site.
She is categorized as having a “wise” tarot card reading method that is clear and to the point and specializes in Life Path and Destiny inquiries. She is one of the site’s busiest psychics and has an average customer rating of 5.
Shyrah is a tarot card reader who is also an empath and focuses on online tarot card readings that pertain to your future aspirations and ambitions.
She has received 50+ positive reviews and is regarded as one of the site’s best up-and-coming affordable psychic readers.
Why Trust Mysticsense?
While Mysticsense doesn’t have the same reputation as our other top picks, they’re still doing a lot of things right.
The fact that it’s the newest and has a more restricted return policy than the other tarot reading sites on our list is more than offset by the abundance of tarot card readers (600+, in fact) and the reasonable prices.
With their free tarot reading offer (for 5 minutes), you may consider giving them a shot.
>> Get 5 minutes free on the new yet promising Mysticsense >>
Aside from having a particular topic in mind, the second most crucial key consideration in an online tarot reading is selecting the appropriate spread.
This is due to the fact that each spread provides a different perspective from which to see the cards and derive meaning from them in accordance with their specific requirements.
Are You Looking for Motivation and Guidance?
The One Card Spread is recommended if you want inspiration and direction. For this online tarot card reading spread, you must select a card at random from an entire deck, and your reader will use it to give you answers about past or future events.
It’s the ideal option for beginners since it enables you to concentrate on a single sign rather than many.
Do You Want to See How Your Past, Present and Future Align?
The Three-Card spread is ideal for this circumstance because it reveals secret aspects of your history and how they link to your present situation and your romantic life.
The psychic will ask you to choose 3 cards from the tarot deck (including Minor Arcana and Major Arcana) and then analyze how your life will go based on those choices.
Are You Looking for Love?
If you’re seeking a soulmate, a little confirmation about whether you’re with the “right person,” or any other form of love readings, the “Love Spread” is the best deck for you.
Three cards are positioned at the top, and three are placed at the bottom of the spread, respectively.
The cards in this deck symbolize a different aspect of your romantic life. In the top three cards, you, your current/future partner, and the relationship’s potential are all shown in various degrees of detail.
In contrast, the bottom two cards indicate heavenly guidance on how to continue in your relationships and the results of your decisions.
The online tarot card reader will look at the cards you pick and tell you about your love life.
Are You Looking for a Roadmap?
In this case, the best spread is the Celtic Cross.
This tarot card reading spread uses ten cards and may answer a variety of specific questions about your life.
Each Major Arcana and Minor Arcana card symbolizes a distinct person or scenario, much like the other spreads.
When doing an online tarot reading, you have to choose a spread that’s suited to your session duration. Finding the sweet spot might be challenging at times, but the rewards can be pretty remarkable once you’ve achieved it.
When dealing with customers that are just starting out, it’s advisable to adhere to one-card or three-card spreads. These spreads provide you the opportunity to have a taste of the fascinating world of tarot reading without paying for a long, 30-minute+ session.
Once you’re more experienced, you may try booking a longer online tarot card reading with your favorite reader.
Here’s a more detailed explanation of the three most popular tarot spreads:
Left to right are the three cards representing the past, the present, and the future.
The major goal of this psychic reading spread is to predict the future course of a given scenario.
The three-card spread may also be used to examine a romantic connection.
The cards on the left, right, and center would represent the person asking the question, the (potential) partner, and the energy between them, respectively.
In spite of its seeming lack of complexity, this spread has the potential to be very useful for quickly getting to the meat of the topic.
In this particular arrangement, you begin with the standard three-card spread and then proceed to add a 4th and 5th card in order to form a cross.
The card located at the bottom of the three-card spread depicts the factor that brought about the situation, while the card located at the top of the spread depicts the opportunities that the future might bring.
The prior spreads used few cards and were easy to understand. The Celtic Cross, on the other hand, requires 10 tarot cards and much more time. It includes Minor Arcana and Major Arcana cards to provide detailed answers about your personal situation.
However, this arrangement might be time-consuming and expensive for an online tarot card reading, where you likely pay by the minute.
Yes, you can do tarot reading on any of the tarot card reading sites we’ve mentioned above, like Kasamba and Psychic Source.
Consider tarot card readings as a sort of spiritual technology (much like the applications you have on your phone) − you can connect with a gifted tarot card reader even though you’re far away, as energies are not bound by space and time.
You should get a tarot reading online whenever you feel that you need some extra help. While most people wait until they’re neck-deep into problems, we would recommend having an online tarot card reading as soon as you see things getting out of hand.
Online tarot readings work the same way as in-person tarot card readings. Basically, you will ask burning questions first; then, the cards will be shuffled and laid out in a spread. After that, the psychic will read the cards to answer your question.
You can ask whatever is on your mind during a tarot card reading.
That said, because you will get detailed information, it’s better to stick to one important topic at a time (notice how we didn’t say “question” but “topic”) to avoid being overwhelmed.
The four traditional tarot decks are “The Marseille” (Tarot de Marseille), “The Waite-Smith” (Rider Waite deck), “The Crowley-Thoth,” and “The B.O.T.A.” (Builder of the Adytum).
These four decks have deep esoteric links with Astrology and the Kabbalistic Tree of Life and are the only decks considered authentic. Any other tarot deck in existence is basically a creative spin-off of these four.
Online tarot card readings are very accurate when done by gifted psychics.
In fact, this is one of the main things to look out for − if a psychic reader gives you specific details that only you would know about, then you know they’re giving you a good reading.
On the other hand, during a bad tarot reading, fake psychics will give you broad advice that doesn’t seem to apply to your own situation.
>> Get an accurate tarot reading on Kasamba (70% OFF) >>
Simply put, Yes or No Tarot is not very accurate. The free tarot reading websites that provide those readings use automated software and should be seen as a way to “have fun” rather than a proper tarot card reading.
If you need help to deal with a specific situation or you’re simply feeling overwhelmed, we recommend going for a real online tarot card reading instead.
Yes, tarot card readers can make mistakes, although the better the psychic, the more accurate they will be.
Generally, most psychic reading mistakes are very small and help you actually figure things out on your own, which teaches you to have more faith in your own judgment.
No, reading your own tarot cards is not a good idea. While it may be fun, you won’t get any results from it.
When you think about it, tarot cards are a divination tool that a gifted psychic will use to see your past, present, and future life. You can’t give yourself a tarot card reading just like you can’t sing like John Lennon.
You should not use tarot cards if you’re only interested in knowing someone else’s thoughts. For instance, if you want to know what your ex thinks about you.
While tarot cards are powerful, they can only tell you things about yourself. And while that does include other persons, it does not mean that a tarot card reading can reveal what others think.
If you need answers to get unstuck, you should now have all the information you need to get an accurate tarot card reading online.
That said, here’s a quick recap in case you’re still not sure what to do. The best tarot card reading sites are often the best psychic reading websites as well.
And Kasamba comes highly recommended if you need love advice because of its many experienced psychics with 20,000+ reviews, as well as 3 free minutes and 70% off your first tarot reading session.
If your problem isn’t love-related, then Psychic Source is a great choice. Like Kasamba, you will get thoroughly vetted professionals as well as 3 free minutes. But you’ll also be able to get a detailed, 30-minute reading for only $30.
And, of course, if any other tarot reading platform on our list caught your attention, feel free to go for it.
Simply remember to do your due diligence and avoid psychics that don’t have any reviews and who don’t “feel right.”
All that said, we sincerely hope you can get your life back on track. And most importantly, you can become the person you’ve always wanted to be.