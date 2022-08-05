Best Online Tarot Card Reading Websites: Accurate Readings from Gifted Readers (+ Free Minutes)

That said, you’ll notice that although talented psychics have a ton of positive reviews , the website doesn’t tell us exactly how many reviews a specific tarot reader has received, which is a bit frustrating.

Just head to the “Psychics” section and click on the “Filter” button to display only tarot card readers − and voila.

Like the best tarot reading websites above, AskNow’s filters allow you to get a gifted psychic in no time.

But perhaps more importantly, AskNow’s tarot readers are known for being very accurate when it comes to career and work-related questions. And, of course, they’re all thoroughly vetted by the platform.

With a solid 17 years of experience, AskNow gives you 5 free minutes with “Master” psychics (their highest-rated professionals) who are frequently touted as the best to talk to over the phone.

More than 69,000 psychic readings have been done by Psychic Intuitive Amy since she joined the site in 2009. A tarot expert and money and career specialist, she has received a wave of glowing reviews.

Considering that the website offers a generous $1/minute deal for beginners as well as 5 free Master minutes, they’re a pretty good choice if you’re looking for a phone tarot reading.

That said, I suppose they do this to prevent abuse . After all, 5 minutes is more than enough for a gifted psychicto show you that they know what they’re doing . Not to mention that all their psychics are thoroughly vetted, so you shouldn’t have any bad experiences.

First of all, the elephant in the room − the fact that AskNow only offers a satisfaction guarantee for the first 5 minutes of your tarot card reading is kind of lame…

On AskNow, Psychic Virgo is another highly rated tarot reader. With 22+ years of experience and 33,000+ readings under her belt, she specializes in love and career path.

Oranum’s most popular psychic readers change every week, which is a good way to see who’s popular now as opposed to 5 years ago.

Besides, while other online tarot reading websites only provide 3 or 5 minutes for free, Oranum’s free 10,000 coins can get you up to a 10-minute live video chat for free. Yes, you read that right.

No need to dabble with filters or anything here. Just go to the “Tarot” section and see which of the best psychics are LIVE and waiting for your question.

If you’re looking to have an insightful live video session in just a few minutes, this is the place to go.

Simply put − with its modern design, Oranum is the Netflix of online psychic reading websites.

As of this writing, Larikatarot is the best tarot card reader on the platform. When she’s not live, you can still check out the free tarot readings that are displayed on her page to get a “feel” for what you could expect from her.

It goes without saying that the 10,000 credits are a great way to get a free psychic reading . But in the end, what really differentiates Oranum from the competition is the company’s ability to offer live video chats.

One of the best ways to judge the quality of a virtual tarot card reading is to see the reader work in person before you pay.

Oranum is, without a doubt, a lot of fun, despite the fact that the coin system is a bit hard to figure out.

Although I am unable to vouch for the reliability of the free tarot reading, I was able to get a good sense of the reader and her approach, which is the most important thing to consider to get an accurate tarot card reading.

Zuf is another good tarot reader with 200+ followers who contacted me through live chat after receiving an anonymous query.

What makes the platform stand out , though, is that almost 3/4 of all its advisors offer online tarot card readings. As expected, they have a wide array of specialties, from love to career to general life questions.

Again, getting a tarot card reading on Mysticsense is quite easy . Just go to the “Our Psychics” section and use the appropriate filters.

The site provides a wide variety of psychics to pick from, with over three-quarters of the psychic advisors on Mysticsense giving tarot card readings.

With over 120 positive reviews, Shera Star is one of the best tarot card readers on the site.

She is categorized as having a “wise” tarot card reading method that is clear and to the point and specializes in Life Path and Destiny inquiries. She is one of the site’s busiest psychics and has an average customer rating of 5.

Shyrah is a tarot card reader who is also an empath and focuses on online tarot card readings that pertain to your future aspirations and ambitions.

She has received 50+ positive reviews and is regarded as one of the site’s best up-and-coming affordable psychic readers.

Why Trust Mysticsense?

While Mysticsense doesn’t have the same reputation as our other top picks, they’re still doing a lot of things right.

The fact that it’s the newest and has a more restricted return policy than the other tarot reading sites on our list is more than offset by the abundance of tarot card readers (600+, in fact) and the reasonable prices.

With their free tarot reading offer (for 5 minutes), you may consider giving them a shot.

>> Get 5 minutes free on the new yet promising Mysticsense >>

What Tarot Spread is “Right” for You?

Aside from having a particular topic in mind, the second most crucial key consideration in an online tarot reading is selecting the appropriate spread.

This is due to the fact that each spread provides a different perspective from which to see the cards and derive meaning from them in accordance with their specific requirements.

Are You Looking for Motivation and Guidance?

The One Card Spread is recommended if you want inspiration and direction. For this online tarot card reading spread, you must select a card at random from an entire deck, and your reader will use it to give you answers about past or future events.

It’s the ideal option for beginners since it enables you to concentrate on a single sign rather than many.

Do You Want to See How Your Past, Present and Future Align?

The Three-Card spread is ideal for this circumstance because it reveals secret aspects of your history and how they link to your present situation and your romantic life.

The psychic will ask you to choose 3 cards from the tarot deck (including Minor Arcana and Major Arcana) and then analyze how your life will go based on those choices.

Are You Looking for Love?

If you’re seeking a soulmate, a little confirmation about whether you’re with the “right person,” or any other form of love readings, the “Love Spread” is the best deck for you.

Three cards are positioned at the top, and three are placed at the bottom of the spread, respectively.

The cards in this deck symbolize a different aspect of your romantic life. In the top three cards, you, your current/future partner, and the relationship’s potential are all shown in various degrees of detail.

In contrast, the bottom two cards indicate heavenly guidance on how to continue in your relationships and the results of your decisions.

The online tarot card reader will look at the cards you pick and tell you about your love life.

Are You Looking for a Roadmap?

In this case, the best spread is the Celtic Cross.

This tarot card reading spread uses ten cards and may answer a variety of specific questions about your life.

Each Major Arcana and Minor Arcana card symbolizes a distinct person or scenario, much like the other spreads.

What Tarot Spread Should you Choose for your Tarot Card Reading Session?

When doing an online tarot reading, you have to choose a spread that’s suited to your session duration. Finding the sweet spot might be challenging at times, but the rewards can be pretty remarkable once you’ve achieved it.

When dealing with customers that are just starting out, it’s advisable to adhere to one-card or three-card spreads. These spreads provide you the opportunity to have a taste of the fascinating world of tarot reading without paying for a long, 30-minute+ session.

Once you’re more experienced, you may try booking a longer online tarot card reading with your favorite reader.

Here’s a more detailed explanation of the three most popular tarot spreads:

The Three-Card Spread

Left to right are the three cards representing the past, the present, and the future.

The major goal of this psychic reading spread is to predict the future course of a given scenario.

The three-card spread may also be used to examine a romantic connection.

The cards on the left, right, and center would represent the person asking the question, the (potential) partner, and the energy between them, respectively.

In spite of its seeming lack of complexity, this spread has the potential to be very useful for quickly getting to the meat of the topic.

The Five-Card Spread

In this particular arrangement, you begin with the standard three-card spread and then proceed to add a 4th and 5th card in order to form a cross.

The card located at the bottom of the three-card spread depicts the factor that brought about the situation, while the card located at the top of the spread depicts the opportunities that the future might bring.

The Celtic Cross

The prior spreads used few cards and were easy to understand. The Celtic Cross, on the other hand, requires 10 tarot cards and much more time. It includes Minor Arcana and Major Arcana cards to provide detailed answers about your personal situation.

However, this arrangement might be time-consuming and expensive for an online tarot card reading, where you likely pay by the minute.

Best Online Tarot Reading Sites − FAQ

Can You Do a Tarot Card Reading Online?

Yes, you can do tarot reading on any of the tarot card reading sites we’ve mentioned above, like Kasamba and Psychic Source.

Consider tarot card readings as a sort of spiritual technology (much like the applications you have on your phone) − you can connect with a gifted tarot card reader even though you’re far away, as energies are not bound by space and time.

When Should You Get a Tarot Reading?

You should get a tarot reading online whenever you feel that you need some extra help. While most people wait until they’re neck-deep into problems, we would recommend having an online tarot card reading as soon as you see things getting out of hand.

How Do Online Tarot Readings Work?

Online tarot readings work the same way as in-person tarot card readings. Basically, you will ask burning questions first; then, the cards will be shuffled and laid out in a spread. After that, the psychic will read the cards to answer your question.

What Can You Ask During a Tarot Card Reading?

You can ask whatever is on your mind during a tarot card reading.

That said, because you will get detailed information, it’s better to stick to one important topic at a time (notice how we didn’t say “question” but “topic”) to avoid being overwhelmed.

What Are the Traditional Tarot Decks?

The four traditional tarot decks are “The Marseille” (Tarot de Marseille), “The Waite-Smith” (Rider Waite deck), “The Crowley-Thoth,” and “The B.O.T.A.” (Builder of the Adytum).

These four decks have deep esoteric links with Astrology and the Kabbalistic Tree of Life and are the only decks considered authentic. Any other tarot deck in existence is basically a creative spin-off of these four.

How Accurate Are Online Tarot Card Readings?

Online tarot card readings are very accurate when done by gifted psychics.

In fact, this is one of the main things to look out for − if a psychic reader gives you specific details that only you would know about, then you know they’re giving you a good reading.

On the other hand, during a bad tarot reading, fake psychics will give you broad advice that doesn’t seem to apply to your own situation.

>> Get an accurate tarot reading on Kasamba (70% OFF) >>

How Accurate Is Yes or No Tarot?

Simply put, Yes or No Tarot is not very accurate. The free tarot reading websites that provide those readings use automated software and should be seen as a way to “have fun” rather than a proper tarot card reading.

If you need help to deal with a specific situation or you’re simply feeling overwhelmed, we recommend going for a real online tarot card reading instead.

Can Tarot Card Readers Make Mistakes?

Yes, tarot card readers can make mistakes, although the better the psychic, the more accurate they will be.

Generally, most psychic reading mistakes are very small and help you actually figure things out on your own, which teaches you to have more faith in your own judgment.

Can I Read My Own Tarot Cards?

No, reading your own tarot cards is not a good idea. While it may be fun, you won’t get any results from it.

When you think about it, tarot cards are a divination tool that a gifted psychic will use to see your past, present, and future life. You can’t give yourself a tarot card reading just like you can’t sing like John Lennon.

When Should You Not Use Tarot Cards?

You should not use tarot cards if you’re only interested in knowing someone else’s thoughts. For instance, if you want to know what your ex thinks about you.

While tarot cards are powerful, they can only tell you things about yourself. And while that does include other persons, it does not mean that a tarot card reading can reveal what others think.

So, What Are the Best Tarot Reading Sites?

If you need answers to get unstuck, you should now have all the information you need to get an accurate tarot card reading online.

That said, here’s a quick recap in case you’re still not sure what to do. The best tarot card reading sites are often the best psychic reading websites as well.

And Kasamba comes highly recommended if you need love advice because of its many experienced psychics with 20,000+ reviews, as well as 3 free minutes and 70% off your first tarot reading session.

If your problem isn’t love-related, then Psychic Source is a great choice. Like Kasamba, you will get thoroughly vetted professionals as well as 3 free minutes. But you’ll also be able to get a detailed, 30-minute reading for only $30.

And, of course, if any other tarot reading platform on our list caught your attention, feel free to go for it.

Simply remember to do your due diligence and avoid psychics that don’t have any reviews and who don’t “feel right.”

All that said, we sincerely hope you can get your life back on track. And most importantly, you can become the person you’ve always wanted to be.