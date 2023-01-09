8 Best Crypto Gambling Sites & BTC Casinos To Keep Your Eyes On In 2023

2022 has, among all else, marked a substantial decrease in fiat money bets and a sharp increase in online bitcoin gambling. More specifically, the share of crypto bets has grown by more than 200% throughout the past year. The trend is not surprising given the multiple benefits implied by online crypto gambling. This includes increased transparency, lower transaction fees, and access to exclusive Bitcoin gambling games, to name but a few.

As more and more players turn to crypto casinos, the question naturally arises as to how one chooses a legit Bitcoin gambling website. After all, sticking with trusted and licensed online gambling sites only ensures your crypto casino experience is both safe and enjoyable. Thanks to ORDB, players can spare time when choosing a credible crypto gambling platform. Together with high rollers, ORDB’s experts have scanned over 100 Bitcoin online gambling sites to select the best of the best. Now, here are 8 leaders of the online casino industry to watch in 2023:

Cloudbet — Best crypto gambling site overall; Stake — Best for weekly tournaments with huge prizes; 7Bit Casino — Best for a generous welcome package; Bets.io — Best for a Drops & Wins promo with a prize pool of €13 M; Lucky Tiger Casino — Best for daily quests with rewards in free spins; BitStarz — Best for cashback bonuses twice a week; Red Dog Casino — Best for regular rewards for BTC deposits; LasAtlantis — Best rewards for playing new games.

The good news is that the ORDB team has currently conducted a survey among gamblers from various regions to identify which of these casinos click as the best in particular countries. And here is the answer:

Best for US 🇺🇸 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 LuckyTiger 🥇 Bets.io 🥇 Stake 🥇 CloudBet 🥇

61% of gamblers who took part in the survey claimed that one of the major incentives to opt for a particular online casino was the perks it offers. Unfortunately, even top-notch Bitcoin gambling hubs can only boast a limited number of promotions. ORDB handled it by launching a Private Club aggregating hundreds of exclusive bonuses that were not available to regular gamblers before. Now, everyone can benefit from it for free.

Top 8 Online Crypto Casinos to Gamble with Bitcoin

#1 Cloudbet — Best crypto gambling site overall

Photo by: Cloudbet

Cloudbet is a crypto casino that boasts one of the richest gaming assortments in the market. In addition to classic slot games, roulette, and table games, players can likewise enjoy virtuals, live games, first-person games, and a special section with provably fair titles. The Bitcoin casino partners with a whole host of top software providers from Evolution and Microgaming to Red Tiger and Betsoft.

Besides the great casino games gallery, Cloudbet treats its clients with lucrative welcome bonuses and regular promos. In addition to a generous VIP package, there are free spins Tuesdays, Thursday deposit bonuses, and various game-specific perks. There is also a six-layer loyalty program that opens access to priority customer support, lightning point multiplier, and bespoke bonuses, to name but a few.

BTC gamblers appreciate:

Fast withdrawals with high limits;

Extensive crypto sports betting options;

options; A great selection of slot games;

Opportunity to buy crypto on the website through Moonpay.

Top picks for BTC gamblers:

Evolution’s Monopoly Big Baller;

Relax Gaming’s Dead Riders Trail;

Red Tiger’s Bass Boss.

Bonuses: 100% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

#2 Stake — Best for weekly tournaments with huge prizes

Photo by: Stake

Stake casino US is one of the top Bitcoin gambling sites with its vast collection of all kinds of casino games from Stake originals and game shows to feature buy-in titles and live dealer games. The titles are sorted by type or provider: the latter are presented in a great variety from Endorphina and Booming Games to True Lab and Habanero. Most crypto games are available in the fun play mode meaning that players can test them for free before Bitcoin gambling for real money.

Of special interest are Stake’s regular challenges. At the moment of writing, there are 44 of them with generous BTC prizes varying from 0.009 BTC to as much as 0.07 BTC. Add to this weekly $50k giveaway and a birthday race with a huge five-million prize pool and you get a great crypto gambling site to fit any taste. The crypto casino likewise has a comprehensive five-tier VIP program, where each higher tier unlocks access to some exciting perks such as monthly bonuses, rakeback, VP host, and more. Every player can get a deposit bonus repeatedly and claim a welcome bonus right off the bat.

BTC gamblers appreciate:

Outstanding customer support;

Instant deposits and withdrawals with most cryptocurrencies;

User-friendly interface;

Varied and generous bonuses.

Top picks for BTC gamblers:

Stake’s Plinko;

Endorphina’s Samarkand’s Gold;

Evolution’s Side Bet City.

Bonuses: 10% rakeback using code 'GET10BACKBONUS'

#3 7Bit Casino — Best for a generous welcome package

Photo by: 7Bit Casino

Looking for a great selection of online BTC slots, live casino games, and jackpot games? If so, 7Bit might be just the right place. Its gallery hosts over 5k titles in all themes imaginable from Asian culture and wildlife to adventures and pirates. In addition to slots and jackpots, players can choose from a variety of table games, live dealer games, poker games, and a separate BTC game section. All titles are comfortably organized into collections including bonus buy games, high-risk titles, and megaways, to name but a few. Players can also sort games by provider choosing from over 50 industry leaders such as 1x2 Gaming, Amatic, Evolution, and others.

When it comes to bonuses, 7Bit Casino is, first and foremost, famous for its huge welcome bonus package: players keep getting welcome perks for as many as the first four deposits. Other regular rewards include Monday reload bonuses, Wednesday free spins, as well as daily and weekend cashback. An important part of the casino’s reward program is comp points. Thus, members of the VIP program enjoy a special exchangeable CP rate: the higher the status, the better the rate.

BTC gamblers appreciate:

Comp points that can be changed for currency;

Many cryptocurrencies available for deposits and withdrawals;

Fast and simple registration and ID verification;

A great selection of games, most of which are available in the free demo mode.

Top picks for BTC gamblers:

Booming Games’ Cash Pig;

BGaming’s baccarat;

Betsoft’s Gold Tiger Ascent.

Bonuses: 100% bonus + 100 free spins

#4 Bets.io — Best for a Drops and Wins promo with a prize pool of €13M

Photo by: Bets.io

Bets.io owes its status as the best bitcoin gambling site to several factors. First and foremost, it has an amazing game assortment boasting thousands of top-notch titles from Elk Studios, NetEnt, Nucleus, and other leading software providers. Apart from traditional slots and table games, gamblers can play poker, live casino games, feature buy-in titles, and plenty of specialty games such as Plinko or Aviator. Second, the casino allows buying crypto directly from its website which makes Bitcoin gambling much easier.

Besides, Bets.io is famous for its exciting short- and long-term tournaments. One of the most renowned of them is the massive Pragmatic Play’s Drops & Wins contest with a prize pool of 13 million pounds. More perks and welcome bonuses available include a considerable deposit bonus, daily cashback, weekly free spins, and regular reload bonuses.

BTC gamblers appreciate:

A huge game assortment that is regularly updated;

Excellent graphics and diverse software providers;

Exciting tournaments with big prize pools;

Fast withdrawals and prompt crypto casino customer support.

Top picks for BTC gamblers:

MrSlotty’s License to Win;

Pragmatic Play’s Gold Party;

Spribe’s Aviator.

Bonuses: daily cashback up to 20%

#5 Lucky Tiger Casino — Best for daily quests with rewards in free spins

Photo by: Lucky Tiger Casino

Lucky Tiger is a mid-sized casino that offers a high-quality experience of crypto gambling USA . Its assortment hosts a variety of titles in all popular online casino games: table, slot games, poker, and specialties. Most games are available in the free practice mode for players to test them before trying the best bitcoin gambling sites. The assortment is regularly updated. At the moment of writing, for instance, it boasts six new arrivals including RTG’s Sweet 16 Blast, Meerkat Misfits, and more.

Bonuses at Lucky Tiger are divided into three large categories: a fairly generous welcome package, daily bonuses (a new one for each day), and special bonuses. Some examples of special bonuses include rewards for playing new arrivals as well as ones for gambling with crypto.

BTC gamblers appreciate:

Great bonuses for new players;

A decent selection of table games;

The free practice mode to test games;

Fast BTC withdrawals.

Top picks for BTC gamblers:

RTG’s Coyote Cash;

RTG’s Count Spectacular;

RTG’s I, Zombie.

Bonuses: 260% + 100% cashback

#6 BitStarz — Best for cashback bonuses twice a week

Photo by: BitStarz

A rich variety of games including bonus buy titles and jackpot games;

Top software providers such as Platiplus, Evolution Gaming, and others;

Real-time statistics on the latest and highest wins like in reputable bitcoin casinos;

3 interface languages: English, German, and French;

Cashback bonuses several times a week;

A variety of “happy hour” bonuses every day;

A 22-level VIP program with diverse perks and exclusive rewards.

Bonuses: up to 20% cashback

#7 Red Dog Casino — Best for regular rewards for BTC deposits

Photo by: Red Dog Casino

A good selection of RTG games including poker and specialties;

Regular new arrivals in the game assortment;

Monthly RTP reports for each title in the game gallery;

Downloadable Red Dog Casino application;

Fast and free withdrawals in Bitcoin;

A generous welcome bonus;

Special rewards for playing new arrivals;

Regular deposit bonuses for Bitcoins gambling.

Bonuses: 225% welcome bonus up to €12250

#8 LasAtlantis — Best rewards for playing new games

Photo by: LasAtlantis

A vast selection of RTG games, including poker, blackjack, and specialties;

Free demo play mode to test games before gambling Bitcoin;

An extensive welcome package with seven different perks;

Regular new game bonuses;

Three types of special bonuses and extra rewards for playing with crypto;

Games are fully adaptive for playing on a smartphone;

Downloadable Las Atlantis application for Windows;

Clear account validation instructions.

Bonuses: 280% slots bonus, welcome package up to $14k

ORDB Methodology: Tips to Select a Bitcoin Casino

As a bonus, here is a brief review of ORDB’s methodology that should help you to evaluate the quality of online gambling and sports betting platforms and independently find the best crypto casinos. Use the following step-by-step guide to pick a legit site for gambling Bitcoin:

Step #1: Briefly scan the key offers in the market. Choose several platforms that seem to provide the best Bitcoin casinos legal experience.

Briefly scan the key offers in the market. Choose several platforms that seem to provide the best Bitcoin casinos legal experience. Step #2: Carefully study clients’ reviews on the selected crypto casino sites. Use platforms such as AskGamblers and TrustPilot to get independent gambler feedback.

Carefully study clients’ reviews on the selected crypto casino sites. Use platforms such as AskGamblers and TrustPilot to get independent gambler feedback. Step #3: Make sure each online casino site has a trusted license. Exclude unlicensed platforms from your list.

Make sure each online casino site has a trusted license. Exclude unlicensed platforms from your list. Step #4: Test the most exciting casino games each casino offers using the free demo mode. Do not gamble Bitcoin in a crypto casino until you make sure it offers a rich game assortment and excellent graphics.

Test the most exciting casino games each casino offers using the free demo mode. Do not gamble Bitcoin in a crypto casino until you make sure it offers a rich game assortment and excellent graphics. Step #5: Examine the withdrawal terms paying special attention to aspects such as withdrawal methods, transaction fees, and time.

Examine the withdrawal terms paying special attention to aspects such as withdrawal methods, transaction fees, and time. Step #6: Contact the customer support to see if your casino is responsive to your needs and concerns before you choose it for online gambling with Bitcoin.

FAQ

How do I know the games on my Bitcoin gambling site are fair?

Most crypto casino sites use the Provably Fair algorithm to ensure the fairness of games. This means you can get a link to independently verify the fairness of any bet.

Are withdrawals faster if I choose cryptocurrency gambling?

Yes, one of the central advantages of crypto gambling is that withdrawals are either instant or fast (less than 24 hours) as opposed to withdrawals in traditional currencies.

Are there unique crypto casino games that are unavailable for playing with fiat money?

Yes, some software providers focus specifically on the development of online crypto casino offers. One good example, in this regard, is Turbo Games: you only find their products on crypto gambling sites.

Is it safe to play on crypto gambling sites?

If you stick with licensed crypto casinos and play responsibly, cryptocurrency gambling should be perfectly safe.

Is gambling with Bitcoin anonymous?

Online Bitcoin gambling is, indeed, almost anonymous. As opposed to traditional online casinos, Bitcoins casinos only ask you to provide your email while registering an account.

DISCLAIMER

All platforms mentioned in the article have an 18+ restriction and advocate for responsible gambling. If you or someone you know displays signs of gambling addiction, we strongly recommend contacting 1-800-522-4700 to get professional help from the National Problem Gambling specialists. Use these resources to find out more about gambling addiction, its symptoms, and treatment:

www.gamblersanonymous.org

www.ncpgambling.org