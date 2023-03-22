Best Creatine Supplements: 6 Products to Improve Athletic Performance

By: Originated Media, LLC

If you’re looking to build muscle mass or improve athletic performance, you might be searching for the best creatine supplements.

Taking creatine supplements may help you get more out of your weight training sessions by improving cell signaling for muscle repair and protecting against muscle breakdown.

But this begs the question: Which supplements are the best for creatine supplementation? There certainly are a lot to choose from.

Rather than trying creatine supplement after supplement, we encourage you to look over the six best creatine supplements featured here.

We thoroughly reviewed all of the most popular brands and are confident recommending these top-notch options.

6 Best Creatine Supplements: Quick Summary

Top 6 Best Creatine Supplements

You’ll notice that all of the best creatine supplements listed here contain creatine monohydrate. This is the most common form of creatine used in supplements. It consists of a creatinine molecule bound to one molecule of water.

There are other types of creatine supplements, such as buffered creatine and creatine ethyl ester, but they are not as well researched and may not be as effective.

So, we chose to feature only creatine monohydrate supplements here.

1. Best Creatine Overall: Promix Creatine Micronized Monohydrate

Promix

Our Best Overall winner is Promix Creatine Micronized Monohydrate, a supplement we appreciate for its simple formula and also for the brand’s emphasis on sustainability. This supplement contains only non-GMO, micronized creatine monohydrate — no additives, flavorings, or colors. It is made with sustainable ingredients and packaging for a 67% smaller carbon footprint.

Promix tests this supplement for heavy metals including mercury, cadmium, lead, and arsenic. You can review the lab test results on their website. We were also impressed by their 90-day money back guarantee, which is one of the best in the industry.

Customer Opinions:

Reviewers can’t find enough good things to say about this creatine supplement. They report that it mixes into their water or sports drinks well. Some say adding this supplement to their routine helped them move past a plateau in their training. Reviewers mention feeling like they have more endurance for long strength training sessions when taking Promix Creatine Micronized Creatine Monohydrate.

About Promix:

Promix was founded by Albert Matheny, a triathlete who is also a Registered Dietitian and nutrition expert. The company puts athletes first and formulates their products based on the latest research. Their manufacturing facilities are GMP-certified, and they source ingredients from within North America whenever possible.

Promix offers discounts for military members, first responders, medical professionals, nurses, and teachers.

Pros:

Unflavored; easy to add to your favorite drink

Micronized creatine absorbs faster

No added ingredients; just creatine

Made with 94% North American ingredients

Tested for heavy metal contamination

Cons:

Comes in a resealable bag, which some find cumbersome

Specs:

Size: 900 g bag

900 g bag Flavor: Unflavored

Unflavored Recommended dose: One scoop every 24 hours with a meal or shake contains carbohydrates

Promix Creatine Micronized Monohydrate comes in a 900g bag containing 180 five-gram servings. The company recommends taking one scoop every 24 hours with a meal or shake containing carbohydrates.

Learn more at PromixNutrition.com

2. Best Creatine Capsules: Bulk Supplements.com Creatine Monohydrate

Bulk Supplements

Some people find it easier to take creatine monohydrate capsules than powder. They like to swallow the capsules with a few sips of sports drink or a pre-workout shake. If you’re looking for creatine capsules, we recommend trying BulkSupplements.com Creatine Monohydrate. They sell their creatine supplement in powder form, too, but the capsules are quite popular and receive great reviews.

These capsules from BulkSupplements.com are dairy and soy-free. The capsules contain gelatin from bovine sources, so they are not appropriate for vegans. BulkSupplements.com promises that these supplements will not only increase muscle mass and boost exercise performance, but also support brain health.

Customer Opinions:

Customers report that this supplement helps them gain muscle mass faster in the gym. A lot of customers are mature adults looking to preserve their muscle mass as they get older. This supplement helps them do so. The capsule form of this supplement is popular with triathletes and others who work out outside. They find the capsules to be more portable than a powdered creatine supplement.

About BulkSupplements.com:

BulkSupplements.com is based in Nevada. They operate an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant facility and send all of their supplements out for third-party lab testing to ensure purity and safety. The company takes pride in offering their supplements in a variety of package sizes, including many large, bulk sizes.

Pros:

Comes in both capsule and powder form

Dairy and soy-free

Available in multiple package sizes

Made in a GMP-compliant facility

Cons:

Gelatin capsules are not appropriate for vegans

Specs:

Size: 100, 210, and 300 capsules / bottle

100, 210, and 300 capsules / bottle Flavor: N/A

N/A Recommended dose: 7 capsules before a workout

Learn more at BulkSupplements.com

3. Best Vegan Formula: Onnit Creatine Monohydrate

Onnit Creatine Monohydrate

While a lot of the best creatine monohydrate supplements happen to be vegan, the winner in our Best Vegan Formula category is Onnit Creatine Monohydrate. We appreciate that this supplement is specifically labeled as “vegan,” which assures customers that it is truly free from all animal products. It is also specifically marked as dairy-free and soy-free. Onnit Creatine Monohydrate gets a lot of glowing reviews from vegans who use it to help build lean muscle mass.

Onnit Creatine Monohydrate comes in a convenient, screw-top tub. It is unflavored, so it won’t affect the taste of your pre-workout shake or sports drink. Onnit recommends using it not only for weight training, but also short-burst anaerobic activities like jumping and martial arts training.

Customer Opinions:

This product receives good reviews from athletes in many different sports. We saw positive reviews from martial artists who feel it gives them a leg-up in competition. Other reviewers are cyclists who use this supplement to increase their power on hill climbs. Overall, reviewers report that this creatine supplement goes to work quickly and yields noticeable results within just a few workouts.

About Onnit:

Onnit makes it their goal to empower individuals on their physical journey. They create their formulas based on the latest clinical research. They also source their ingredients as responsibly as possible and cater to athletes on specialized diets, such as paleo, vegan, and keto. Onnit offers a 90-day, money back guarantee on first-time purchases of most products.

Pros:

Specifically labeled “vegan”

Soy-free formula

Unflavored; mixes into shakes well

Comes in a sturdy, screw-top canister

Informed Sport Certified

Cons:

Must use 2 scoops to get the recommended dose

Specs:

Size: 150 g tub

150 g tub Flavor: Unflavored

Unflavored Recommended dose: 2 scoops of this powder with eight ounces of water or another beverage

Learn more at Onnit.com

4. Best Gluten-Free Formula: Double Wood Supplements Creatine Monohydrate

Double Wood Supplements

If you’ve been diagnosed with celiac disease or prefer to avoid gluten for health reasons, the best creatine supplement for you is one that’s labeled “gluten-free.” Double Wood Supplements Creatine Monohydrate is a good creatine supplement to try. It is specifically labeled as “gluten-free,” and the only ingredient is creatine monohydrate.

Double Wood Supplements Creatine Monohydrate is unflavored, and it comes with a scoop that holds 5 grams of the product – the recommended dose. The company promises this product will support physical endurance and mental endurance while also optimizing power output. It is made in the USA and labeled soy-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO.

Customer Opinions:

This product receives a lot of glowing reviews from weightlifters and bodybuilders. They say it helps them bulk up and recover from their workouts faster. We also saw glowing reviews from several sprinters. Women seem to like this creatine supplement as much as men.

About Double Wood Supplements:

Double Wood Supplements places a huge emphasis on quality when manufacturing their products. Their facility is GMP-certified and registered with the FDA, and they contract with third-party labs for purity testing. They are transparent in their marketing, and their customer service team is always happy to answer questions. Double Wood offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

Pros:

Specifically labeled “gluten-free”

Made in the USA

Manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility

Unflavored; easy to mix into drinks

Cons:

Only comes in a relatively small, 500-gram container

Specs:

Size: 500 g canister

500 g canister Flavor: Unflavored

Unflavored Recommended dose: 5 grams per day, taken with or without food

Learn more at DoubleWoodSupplements.com

5. Best Creatine for First-Timers: Performance Inspired Micronized Creatine

Performance Inspired Micronized Creatine

If this will be your first time taking a creatine supplement, we recommend trying Performance Inspired Micronized Creatine. We chose this supplement as Best for First-Timers because it is free from any additives, is designed for both men and women, and mixes well into drinks or shakes. This is a micronized creatine product, which means it is broken up into smaller particles that dissolve better. Some also believe this makes the creatine monohydrate easier for your body to absorb.

Performance Inspired Micronized Creatine is unflavored, so it won’t change the flavor of your breakfast shake or pre-workout drink. The manufacturer does recommend “loading” with this creatine supplement. That means taking two scoops before and after your workouts for the first three days, and then cutting your dose back to one scoop twice a day.

Customer Opinions:

This creatine powder gets great reviews from first-time users. Some people start using it during a demanding training cycle and find that it helps them recover faster so they can fit in more workouts. We saw glowing reviews from boxers and MMA fighters, but also from cyclists, gymnasts, and even a few sprinters. Some customers enjoy adding this creatine powder to plain, chocolate milk to make a simple and affordable post-workout drink.

About Performance Inspired:

Performance Inspired is a nutrition and supplement company co-founded by Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd. With headquarters in Pennsylvania, the company aims to create the most natural and effective products for fitness enthusiasts of all ages. They avoid overhyped marketing and only use tested formulas. They also source the best-quality ingredients and maintain a GMP-certified manufacturing facility.

Pros:

Micronized creatine for optimal solubility

Ideal for men and women

Unflavored

Endorsed by Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd

Cons:

Only comes in a 500-gram container

Specs:

Size: 500 g container

500 g container Flavor: Unflavored

Unflavored Recommended dose: 1 scoop

Learn more at PI-Nutrition.com

6. Best Creatine for Adding to Shakes: Naked Creatine

Naked Creatine

If you primarily want to add a creatine supplement to shakes, we recommend trying Naked Creatine. This creatine monohydrate powder contains only 100% premium creatine – with nothing else added. You don’t have to worry about additional ingredients changing the flavor or consistency of your shake. Naked Creatine is also independently tested for heavy metal contamination, so you can be assured of its purity.

Naked Creatine is ideal for people on a wide range of diets. It is keto-friendly, vegan, soy-free, and even GMO-free. Naked Nutrition promises that this creatine powder dissolves quickly, is easily absorbed in your intestines, and is formulated to optimize muscle energy and growth.

Customer Opinions:

Reviewers are impressed by how well this supplement dissolves in their shakes. Some add it to a blender along with other shake ingredients, and some stir it into an already-made shake. We saw lots of glowing reviews reporting substantial muscle gains after just a few weeks or using Naked Creatine. Customers with sensitive stomachs often report that this creatine supplement does not bother them.

About Naked Nutrition:

Naked Nutrition was founded by Stephen Zieminski, a former All-American track athlete. At first, they only sold whey supplements, but they have since expanded to offering more than 50 products. Most of their products include three of fewer ingredients. Naked Nutrition accepts returns of unopened products within 14 days of purchase.

Pros:

Tested for heavy metals in a third-party lab

Formulated to be fast-dissolving

Contains only creatine monohydrate; no added ingredients

Vegan, soy-free, and GMO-free

Cons:

Naked Nutrition recommends a loading phase with 3-4 servings per day

Specs:

Size: 1.1 lb container

1.1 lb container Flavor: Unflavored

Unflavored Recommended dose: The instructions recommend adding one scoop to a 14-16-ounce drink. For the first three days, they recommend using 3 - 4 scoops per day. Then, they recommend cutting back to 1 scoop per day.

Learn more at NakedNutrition.com

How We Found the Best Creatine Supplements

Choosing the best creatine supplement was not easy. Creatine monohydrate is a very popular supplement among athletes, and thousands of supplement brands make it. As such, we were able to set really high standards when considering various products.

We started by reading product descriptions. At this stage, we teased out products with the following characteristics:

Made in GMP-certified facilities

Made in the USA

Labeled clearly with a complete ingredients list and dosing instructions

Formulated with good-quality ingredients

Contained creatine monohydrate rather than a less-absorbable form of creatine

Setting these standards helped us narrow down our list considerably in order to find the best creatine supplement options.

Reading reviews

Our next step was reading reviews. We looked for three key things as we browsed reviews. First, we wanted to see good reviews from athletes in a range of sports. Second, we wanted to see that reviewers liked the taste and solubility of the product. Third, we wanted to see reviews reporting good results after at least a month of use.

Customer opinions made it pretty clear which creatine supplements were the best creatine supplements. With a shorter list of options, we called our testing team to action. They gave each of the front-runners a try and let us know what they thought.

Based on their assessment, we were able to choose our overall best creatine supplement and five additional category winners. We think you’ll agree that these are the best creatine supplements available today.

What to Look for When Buying the Best Creatine

Say you want to buy the best creatine supplement. What should you be looking for as you browse the various options? Here are the key factors and qualities we recommend focusing on as you shop.

Type of Creatine

There are a few different kinds of creatine used in creatine supplements including creatine hydrochloride, buffered creatine, and creatine magnesium chelate. Some people do have good experiences with these forms of creatine, but they have not been that well studied.

Most studies done on creatine have used a form called creatine monohydrate. This specific form of creatine has been scientifically shown to increase strength and performance. Its safety has also been widely studied. As such, when buying creatine powder, you’re generally best off choosing one that contains creatine monohydrate and not creatine magnesium chelate or the others.

Solubility

Most people take creatine supplements by stirring them into water, a sports drink, or a shake. As such, you want a product that dissolves well — not one that separates from the liquid or clumps together. If you find a specific creatine powder you’re interested in, read some reviews to see what former customers have to say about its solubility.

The best creatine supplements advertised as “micronized creatine” generally dissolve well. When a supplement is micronized, its components are broken down into smaller particles. This helps them stay better suspended in a liquid.

Added Ingredients

Some creatine supplements contain only creatine monohydrate – and nothing else. These tend to be good choices, especially if you plan on adding the creatine into an already-flavored sports drink or pre-workout shake. Some creatine supplements do contain added flavorings or other active ingredients. If the creatine powder you’re considering contains more than just creatine monohydrate powder, do a little reading about the other ingredients to make sure they’re ones you’re comfortable consuming.

Some food additives to avoid in not only creatine supplements, but in any supplement, include BHT, BHV, and titanium dioxide. All of these compounds have been linked to negative health outcomes.

Dietary Suitability

If you follow a specialized diet, make sure the creatine monohydrate powder or capsules you purchase is specifically labeled as suitable for that diet. For instance, if you are vegan, look for a supplement labeled “vegan.” If you are eating gluten-free, look for a supplement labeled “gluten-free.” Creatine, as a compound, does not contain animal products or gluten. However, some creatine supplements do contain additives that aren’t vegan or gluten-free.

Manufacturing Facility Regulation

Look for a creatine powder made in a GMP-compliant facility. This means the manufacturing facility adheres to good quality control standards to ensure a pure and consistent product.

Lab Testing

Ingesting heavy metals can lead to symptoms like nausea, weakness, diarrhea, numbness in the extremities, and an abnormal heartbeat. Irresponsibly made supplements can be a cause of heavy metal poisoning. So, all of the best creatine has been tested for heavy metals. Review the lab reports before you buy. Honest supplement companies make them available on their website, or will at least email you a copy upon request.

The Benefits of High Quality Creatine

Athletes generally take creatine supplements, like creapure creatine monohydrate, to improve performance.

Here are some of the more specific benefits you can expect if you begin taking creatine monohydrate powder or capsules.

Stronger, Larger Muscles

Many athletes take creatine to help them build larger or stronger muscles . It is a common supplement among bodybuilders and weightlifters.

There is plenty of science to support creatine’s ability to increase muscle gains. In one study , participants who took creatine over a 3-week period gained 0.92 kilograms more lean body mass when compared to those given a placebo. In another study , participants given creatine over a 14-week period experienced a greater increase in muscle strength than those given a placebo.

Faster Recovery During Competition

In sports that require repeated bouts of intense exercise, creatine can help athletes recover faster between bouts. Boxers and MMA fighters often use it to help them bounce back between rounds. This benefit is supported by scientific research .

Reduced Risk of Injuries

Many athletes find that once they begin taking a creatine supplement, they suffer fewer injuries. In one study , Division 1A football players were randomly assigned to creatine and placebo groups. Those who were given creatine supplements reported less cramping, fewer bouts of dehydration, and fewer injuries than those given the placebo.

Improved Mental Clarity and Focus

Mindset and mental health can have a big impact on an athlete’s performance and their ability to train. Studies have shown that the best creatine supplements can help athletes focus and retain mental clarity. Some researchers even feel that because of this benefit, creatine powder should be considered as a remedy for patients with dementia.

Better Bone Health

Taking most creatine supplements may help keep your bones strong and healthy as you age. In one meta analysis , it was found that a creatine supplement, when combined with resistance training, can help increase and maintain bone mineral density.

When Should You Take Creatine?

Creatine is a pretty flexible supplement. In other words, you can take it before you exercise or after you exercise. There have been several studies conducted to investigate when to take creatine for maximum effectiveness. The results have varied. Creatine seems to be similarly effective when taken before and after exercise.

However, it does appear to be important to take creatine close to your workout time – either a few minutes before or a few minutes after. So, for example, you would not want to take your creatine at 8:00 am and work out from 5:00 - 6:00 pm. Taking it at 4:30 pm or 6:30 pm would be better.

How Should You Take Creatine?

For best results, check the instructions on your creatine supplement label, and follow them. Every creatine powder is a little different, and yours may have specific dosing instructions relevant to its concentration or formula.

Here are some general guidelines for taking the best creatine supplements.

Start With a Loading Phase

Many people who take creatine find that they get better results when they start with a loading phase. This is a phase during which you take a larger dose of the supplement. A commonly recommended dose during the loading phase is 20 grams, split up into four, 5-gram doses. If you choose to load, stick with this dosing schedule for five to seven days. This gives your muscle cells time to start storing more creatine so it is always available for them to use.

Once your loading phase is over, reduce your dose to 3 - 5 grams of creatine, taken once a day.

Some people choose not to load creatine and simply jump right into a dose of 3 -5 grams once a day. This is a perfectly acceptable way to use creatine, but be aware that it may take you longer to see results if you don’t load.

Take It With Liquids

Creatine causes your muscles to hold onto more water. As such, it is important to stay hydrated when taking creatine. Take every dose of creatine with water or another liquid, and be mindful about continuing to hydrate throughout the day.

Some people mix creatine into their pre-workout shake or smoothie. Others simply stir it into a glass of water. If you have creatine capsules instead of powder, you can simply swallow a few capsules with a full glass of water.

Can Creatine Cause Side Effects?

The International Society of Sports Nutrition considers creatine to be safe and well-tolerated for both long and short-term use. Studies have also shown that long-term creatine supplementation does not have any negative impacts on clinical biomarkers in athletes. One study conducted in college football players found that creatine did not increase the incidence of injuries or muscle cramps.

While some people report that creatine supplements give them muscle cramps, cause bloating, or make their stomach upset, the science does not appear to support these claims.

Some people do report a rapid increase in body weight with creatine supplementation. This is thought to occur because creatine causes the muscles to retain more water – and water is heavy.

FAQs

How does creatine work?

Your muscle cells naturally contain some creatine. When you work out at a high intensity, creatine causes your muscle cells to produce ATP, which is the molecule used for energy at the cellular level. If you begin creatine supplementation, the levels of creatine in your muscle cells will increase. This will allow your cells to produce more ATP when you exercise at a high intensity. This increased production of ATP will allow you to work harder, recover faster, and perform at a higher level.

What’s the difference between creatine monohydrate and creapure creatine monohydrate?

While very similar, there is a small difference between creatine monohydrate and creapure creatine monohydrate.

Creatine monohydrate contains 99.9% of creatine along with a few other ingredients, where creapure monohydrate contains 99.99% pure creatine monohydrate.

While the difference may look very little to some (it’s only a 0.09% difference in creatine monohydrate between the two), serious athletes prefer creapure to regular creatine monohydrate because that slight difference in the amount of pure creatine monohydrate in their supplement makes a vast difference in their athletic performance.

Can women safely take creatine?

Yes, women can safely take creatine monohydrate supplements. It can help them build muscle mass and strength. Some women avoid taking creatine because they fear it will cause them to gain weight. However, this appears to be a myth. A study conducted in 2016 found that creatine did not increase the risk of weight gain or kidney problems in women.

Does creatine have benefits for endurance athletes?

Creatine appears to have fewer benefits for athletes who focus on low-intensity, long-duration workouts than for those who exercise in short, powerful spurts. Cyclists, runners, and other endurance athletes are less reliant on ATP production for performance, and creatine mostly works by increasing ATP production.

Some endurance athletes may benefit from using creatine to improve the quality and effectiveness of high-intensity interval workouts. Endurance athletes who use strength training to supplement their routines may also see an improvement in their results when using creatine before these workouts.

Is creatine a steroid?

Creatine is sometimes confused with anabolic steroids, but it is in fact not a steroid at all. Chemically, steroids are compounds consisting of four cycloalkane rings. Creatine does not have this structure; it is made of amino acids. Creatine is widely considered to be a safe, beneficial supplement for athletes to use, while anabolic steroids are known to cause a long list of negative side effects.

What is micronized creatine?

You’ll see most creatine supplements advertised as “micronized creatine monohydrate.” This just means that the creatine has been broken up into smaller particles than usual. Micronized creatine monohydrate powder tends to dissolve more easily in water.

Some people think micronized creatine monohydrate is also easier to absorb and less likely to cause an upset stomach.

What is the most common type of creatine supplement?

The most common type of creatine supplement is creatine monohydrate, which helps to increase muscle performance during short duration, high-intensity training.

Creatine monohydrate is also ideal to use during strength training, including both weight lifting and powerlifting.

Conclusion

If you’re an athlete looking to build muscle mass , increase your strength, or recover faster from hard workouts, you may want to begin creatine supplementation.

The best creatine is widely accepted to be both safe and effective for athletes of all genders. Whether you take it for a few weeks or for many years, you can look forward to a range of benefits, both physical and mental. There are a lot of excellent creatine supplements out there, but make sure you do your research before you buy.

The top 6 best creatine supplements described above are all good ones to consider. We wish you the best of luck on your fitness journey.