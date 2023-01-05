9 Best Bitcoin Casinos for 2023: Top-Rated Online Bitcoin Casino Sites for Provably Fair Games & BTC Bonuses

The best Bitcoin casinos offer more benefits than traditional online casinos — anonymity, better bonuses, faster and fee-free payments, and more exciting online casino games.

Since you’re probably looking for these top Bitcoin gambling sites, we’ve decided it’s about time we researched the market to find you a few crypto casinos worth playing at. That said, our experts have reviewed the best Bitcoin casino sites and compiled a list of those that stood out.

Based on our research, we recommend Bitstarz as the best out of all options. It offers a massive range of over 3,500 crypto casino games paired with a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

Still, all other gambling sites excel in different ways, so it’s best that you read our reviews to find your most suitable option.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Best Bitcoin casino overall

7Bit: Best for Bitcoin casino games

Ignition: Best for Bitcoin poker

Slots.lv: Best for crypto bonuses

Bovada: Most user-friendly casino

mBit: Best for free spins promotions

Cloudbet: Best for Bitcoin betting on sports

Super Slots: Best for online table games

BetOnline: Great range of blackjack variants

Wild Casino: Best for specialty games

1. Bitstarz — Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

3,500+ casino games to play

Generous welcome bonus

Award-winning Bitcoin casino

Easy to use website

Numerous tournaments with fantastic prizes

Cons:

Geo-restrictive live casino games

Does not have a mobile app

Bitstarz was established in 2014, growing into one of the very best Bitcoin casinos you can join today. It has one of the largest crypto casino game selections and provides a range of valuable bonuses.

The website’s design is impeccable, and the customer support team is always willing to help (Best Support 2020 Award).

Game Selection: 4.6/5

There are more than 3,500 games at Bitstarz — so saying the selection is impressive would be an understatement. Games on offer include a range of slot games from top providers like Betsoft and Belatra, along with 17 more.

If you like games with crazy-high payouts, you can access Bitstarz’s jackpot selection, where 60+ jackpot slots await. The most rewarding titles we found here were Master of Starz, 20 Super Stars, 20 Bitstarz, and more. It’s all about the stars at this Bitcoin casino.

Table games are also available in many variants, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker. There’s also a healthy range of provably fair titles that are exclusive to Bitcoin casinos; we recommend you try Space XY. The live casino games, however, are restricted in many countries.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

Bitstarz offers numerous rewarding bonuses. New players who register on this online gambling platform get up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins distributed across their first four deposits. The minimum deposit is only 0.60 mBTC, which is fair and makes the bonus accessible to every type of player.

If you tend to wager more significant amounts of cash, you can opt for the exclusive VIP bonus. This is a 125% match deposit up to 1 BTC + 100 free spins to play slot titles. However, both of these bonuses come with a 40x wagering requirement, which means that you’ll need to spend some extra time playing to meet them.

Also available are many other bonuses and promotions, including weekly tournaments, deposit bonuses, free spins, and many more.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

When you load Bitstarz through your mobile device, the website doesn’t scale to fit your device — you’re actually accessing an entirely different, separate casino platform built specifically for mobile devices.

This web-based platform is accessible on Android and iOS devices via your mobile browser. It offers you the same benefits you’d get while playing on PC, including the extensive game selection and all bonuses. Although there isn’t a casino app to download, the gameplay is as smooth as it gets.

Crypto Banking: 4.6/5

As you would expect from a top Bitcoin casino, you can make payments on this platform using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin payments are instant, with a minimum deposit of 0.0001 BTC.

Other supported cryptocurrencies include Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and XRP. Since Bitstarz is crypto-exclusive for most countries, you might not be able to use traditional payment options here — even though there are a few available.

Website Design and User-Friendliness: 5/5

Bitstarz is highly user-friendly with a great UI and design. The website's dark theme allows you to enjoy marathon sessions without straining your eyes. New players can register within minutes, and there are links to essential pages spread across the homepage to ensure easy navigation.

Join the world’s best Bitcoin casino and claim up to 5 BTC across your first 4 deposits

2. 7Bit – Best Game Selection of all Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

1,200+ slots

Bitcoin-exclusive games

Reliable, 24/7 support

Supports multiple cryptocurrencies

Great range of blackjack games

Cons:

Toll-free phone support is unavailable

Live casino is restricted for US players

7Bit is a Bitcoin gambling site with a Curacao eGaming license. It was established in 2014, and similar to Bitstarz — it quickly rose to become one of the best Bitcoin casinos currently available. There are numerous games and deposit bonuses here to ensure players have a fantastic experience.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

7Bit Casino has more than 1,280 casino games ranging from slots, table games, and provably fair titles. Slots make up most of the selection, with more than 1,200 great releases from developers like Booming Games and Betsoft. If you enjoy slots — this is the ultimate destination for you.

There’s a whole section called BTC Games (although not all of them are actually BTC games), and we recommend you check out Joker Chase, Cupid, and Primal Hunt.

Further down the line, you can play the trendy Megaways slots, in addition to a good range of provably fair games like Plinko and Dice.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

Like most top online crypto casinos, you'll find plenty of deposit bonuses on 7Bit. The welcome offer is one of the most profitable since players get up to 5 BTC + 100 free spins. This extends across your four deposits but comes attached with a 40x wagering requirement.

Beyond the welcome bonus, you will find other bonuses, including Wednesday Free Spins, Monday Reloads, and Daily Cashbacks.

Probably the most interesting aspect here is that you can enjoy slot and table game races each day of the week. These tournaments feature decent cash prizes that you can get just by playing your favorite game.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

7Bit accounts for players who love to play on the move with a highly functional mobile casino. This allows you to enjoy your favorite games via your mobile browser on Android and iOS devices.

You can also register, make payments, and access all the other features on the move. On the downside, this Bitcoin online casino does not have a dedicated mobile app.

Crypto Banking: 4.6/5

7Bit casino allows you to make payments via fiat and cryptocurrencies. If you decide to make payments with crypto, you can choose from Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Most crypto deposits come at no charge and are processed instantly.

However, if you opt for payments with BTC, you will need to pay 0.00002 BTC in fees. The minimum deposit for BTC is 0.0005, which is pretty fair for low-stakes players.

However, note that credit cards and e-wallets will be restricted depending on where you reside.

Website Design and User-Friendliness: 5/5

7Bit casino uses a dark theme design with a mix of purple colors. You'll find links to important pages on the home page, and the load speed is extremely fast. New users should have no problem registering and starting up on the platform within minutes.

Unlock the super-generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC

3. Ignition — Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker

Pros:

150% up to $3,000 casino and poker bonus

24/7 poker room

“Monthly Milly” poker tournament

24/7 phone, live chat, email support

Cons:

Limited slots library

Keno and bingo aren’t mobile-friendly

Ignition Casino emerged in 2016, ready to conquer the poker landscape worldwide. Fast forward to 2022, and they’ve done just that — thousands of dedicated poker players compete for varying prize pools on the daily.

Game Selection: 4.1/5

Ignition packs a surprising amount of firepower into 120 high-quality games, but their slots library is undoubtedly lacking in variety. If you’re a self-proclaimed slot junkie, you’ll have to settle for around 100 high-RTP reels from RTG and Betsoft.

That said, Ignition’s primary focus is catering to skill gamers. Their 24/7 poker room attracts thousands of very average players each day, so you’ll enjoy tables that are 5-10% softer on average.

Prize pools range from $25 to $25,000, so it’s easy to find a table that fits your budget while delivering maximum thrills.

If you’d rather play at your own pace, you’ll have 8 high-tech video poker variants to keep you occupied. Ignition prioritizes 3D graphics and hyper-realistic tables that put you in the virtual hot seat.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

When you sign up and deposit $20 or more via BTC, you’ll qualify for Ignition’s outstanding welcome bonus package.

You can take advantage of a 150% poker match worth up to $1,500 and another 150% up to $1,500 for casino games.

In total, new sign-ups can walk away with $3,000 to spend throughout Ignition’s premier game selection. The casino bonus has very low 25x wagering requirements, which means you should earn it back with just a little bit of luck.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Like most top-notch Bitcoin Casinos, Ignition’s web-based mobile version is polished to perfection, and you won’t face any trouble with it.

Both the poker and casino sections work great, the games load swiftly, and the graphics don’t suffer.

The only downside is that bingo and keno games are still not mobile compatible at Ignition.

Crypto Banking: 4.8/5

Ignition Casino accepts LTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, and Bitcoin deposits. Cash bettors can deposit funds using their credit cards, but you should keep in mind that the fees can get pretty high for card deposits.

To start playing and claim your welcome bonus, you’ll need to deposit $20 or 0.0002 BTC.

Whether you’re playing for pennies or keeps, Ignition is happy to have you on board.

In comparison to cash withdrawals, BTC payouts are 100% fee-free. In most cases, you’ll have your winnings in-hand by the end of the business day.

Website Design & User-Friendliness: 4.6/5

Ignition’s website layout is rather easy-to-use. Their site invokes orange-and-gray overtones to deliver a professional look and feel. You’ll find it easy to get started, fund your account, and find the games you’re after within minutes.

Start playing Bitcoin poker at Ignition

4. Slots.lv — Best Bonuses of all Online Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

9-tiered welcome bonus package

35 progressive jackpot reels

Varied mixture of 244+ games

Easy-to-use, simplistic UI

Cons:

No phone support

Limited banking menu

As of right now, Slots.lv offers the best crypto bonus going. When you sign up today, you’ll get a generous match for each of your first 9 BTC deposits. Unlike some crypto casinos, Slots.lv doesn’t make it impossible to play through your bonus funds.

Game Selection: 3.9/5

Slots.lv doesn’t slouch in the gaming department. With 245 unique titles from 14 high-tech software providers on offer, you’ll have plenty of fun times ahead of you.

We came across 195 classic, graphics-intensive machines designed with lower-stakes players in mind. You can spin your way to victory from $0.01 to $50 (if you’re feeling lucky).

Big-fish hunters should listen up – Slots.lv houses 35 progressive reels with the potential to deliver multi-million dollar payouts. Their largest jackpot is listed at $609,000 right now, but it climbs over time.

That said, Slots.lv is home to more than just slots. Of note, you’ll find 38 live dealer variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat alongside 7 bingo games.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

Slots.lv brings over the best bonus in town. Over your first 9 Bitcoin deposits, you’ll claim up to $7,500 in casino bonus funds.

Taking the first step is easy – just deposit $20 or more to unlock the first deposit bonus worth 300% up to $1,500.

As it stands, keeping the action going is even easier with your next 8 transactions. For each deposit of $20 or more, you’ll get a 150% match bonus up to $750.

Quite frankly, we haven’t come across a Bitcoin casino with more to offer. Their long-standing welcome package comes attached to a 35x playthrough, but your funds aren’t limited to their slot machines.

You can play blackjack, video poker, bingo, and keno with your bonus cash. Although you should remember that only slots contribute 100% to the rollover.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.3/5

While there’s no downloadable app to speak of here, Slots.lv packs a powerful mobile punch.

Their seamless, instant-play mobile app is fully accessible via Google Chrome, and you won’t have to worry about wasting precious storage space on your phone.

Via Slots.lv’s mobile-friendly website, you’ll have complete access to their entire gaming library. All their slots, table games, and live dealer options are 100% optimized for your phone screen.

Crypto Banking: 4.3/5

Slots.lv’s banking menu is quite limited, but they make it a point to accept BTC and 4 additional cryptocurrencies.

So long as you deposit crypto, you can fund your account with $20 to get started and trigger the $7,500 welcome bonus.

As we’d expect here, Bitcoin payouts remain 100% fee-free.

Website Design & User-Friendliness: 4.7/5

This BTC casino is rather “light-footed,” and it benefits greatly from simplicity. We found it easy to register, fund our account, and claim our piece of the $7,500 welcome bonus in minutes.

Of course, their streamlined menus break down 244+ games into easily digestible (and navigable) chunks.

Click here to redeem your $7,500 crypto bonus with Slots.lv

5. Bovada — Most User-Friendly Bitcoin Casino Site

Pros:

Stellar reputation

Beginner-friendly tables

Payouts are swift

Integrated with a sportsbook

Cons:

Doesn’t have a wide range of casino games

High fees on credit card payments

Bovada is a leading Bitcoin casino that has been operating since 2011. It has a balanced collection of casino, sports betting, and poker options, all of which are accessible using Bitcoin. These features and many more have earned it a spot on our list of top Bitcoin sites.

Game Selection: 3.7/5

Bovada’s variety of online casino games is decent at best. There are just shy of 200 games, ranging from slots, table games, progressive jackpots, and live dealer titles. If you enjoy poker, you can pick from many poker variants in Bovada’s dedicated poker room. These include variants like 7 Card Stud, Omaha Hi/Lo, etc.

If you want to take a break from casino games, Bovada offers a sports betting website. Here, you can bet on sports events like NBA, soccer, hockey, MMA, and tennis. There is also horse racing if that’s your thing.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

You can enjoy a range of amazing bonuses when you sign up with Bovada. New players who register using Bitcoin get a 100% match deposit of up to $3,750, spread across the first three deposits. The first deposit is subject to a 25x wagering requirement, which is more than fair.

If you’d rather stick with making deposits using fiat currencies, Bovada still has you covered. You will get a 100% match deposit of up to $3,000 attached with a fair 25x wagering requirement.

There are also many other bonuses on this platform if you continue to play. These include sportsbook offers, poker bonuses, refer-a-friend bonus, and a profitable loyalty scheme.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

Bovada has paid a lot of effort into the mobile platform as it is very responsive and user-friendly. It fits your device screen without issues, ensuring you have an amazing mobile game experience.

Crypto Banking: 4.6/5

Bovada casino lets you make deposits using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies. Payments with Bitcoin are instant and fee-free, and most crypto withdrawals are processed within one hour.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, Bovada accepts a range of other banking options. These include credit cards like MasterCard and Visa. However, depending on the card you settle for, you may need to pay fees of up to 15.9%.

Website Design and User-Friendliness: 4.6/6

Bovada Bitcoin casino has a white and red design which gives it an upbeat and modern look. Navigation is no issue either, as all the pages are properly categorized. There’s a whole section that’ll help you get started with Bitcoin if you don’t know how — perfect for new players who haven’t used Bitcoin to gamble.

Enjoy a 125% match bonus of up to $3,750 across your first three deposits at Bovada

Runners-up:

Café Casino: Up to $6,000 Bitcoin welcome package

Red Dog: 320% match bonus when you use the code REDCOIN

BC Game: 180% first deposit match bonus

Fortune Jack: Up to 6 BTC welcome offer

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Game Variety:

The game selection in a Bitcoin casino is vital since this is the main area responsible for your entertainment. Therefore, we made sure to select Bitcoin casinos featuring enough variety to suit most players’ tastes. You’ll even find dedicated crypto games at some of our recommended casinos — Bitstarz, for example.

Bonus Offers:

Searching for the best bonus offer before picking the ideal Bitcoin casino site should not be overlooked. The right Bitcoin casino bonus can help you prolong your gameplay and make larger bets. That said, we only recommend crypto casinos with the best variety of Bitcoin casino bonuses and promotions with fair wagering requirements.

Payment Options:

All crypto casinos accept Bitcoin, naturally — but we also paid attention to online gambling sites accepting other options like Tether, Litecoin, and even traditional payment options like credit cards.

Mobile Functionality:

Sometimes you'll want to play your favorite games on the move. This is where Bitcoin online casino sites with mobile functionality are highly beneficial. The cryptocurrency online casinos we recommend allow you to play your favorite games on both your Android and iOS-powered devices without hassles. This way, you can catch up and wager from anywhere.

User Friendliness:

There is nothing more frustrating than trying to register at an online casino or play games only to realize it's complicated. We make certain that all the Bitcoin casinos on our list are easy to use and allow you to register without problems.

Guide to Using the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Do Bitcoin Online Casinos Have Transaction Fees?

If you use Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to transact in Bitcoin casinos, you typically won't need to pay a transaction fee. However, some Bitcoin casinos that support traditional payment methods may charge a fee if you decide to use them.

How Do I Pick the Best Bitcoin Casino for Me?

Choosing the best Bitcoin gambling site depends on your personal needs. However, it’s best to check out the available games, payment methods, mobile functionality, bonuses, and user-friendliness. Only the best Bitcoin casinos excel in these areas and will ensure you enjoy an amazing gambling experience.

What Is the Best Bitcoin Casino Site?

Based on our research, we concluded that Bitstarz casino is the ultimate gambling destination for Bitcoin players. The casino has over 3,500 games, generous bonuses, and many more exciting features like table and slots tournaments with big prize pools. It is the most balanced Bitcoin site that is sure to satisfy all your gambling needs.

Where Can I Play Provably Fair Bitcoin Casino Games?

You can start playing provably fair games at Bitstarz and 7Bit. These two are some of the most popular Bitcoin casinos you can register with, and they offer numerous casino and provably fair titles. Some that we’ve tried and would definitely recommend are Aviator, Space XY, and Plinko.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos Online

Here's a quick overview of the features you can expect from our top 5 Bitcoin gambling sites:

Bitstarz: This Bitcoin casino has more than 3,500 titles on offer which means you will always have something to play here. To get you started on the right track, Bitstarz offers a no deposit bonus worth 20 free spins — just create an account and verify your email. Then, you can claim up to 5 BTC +180 free spins worth of welcome bonuses.

7Bit: If you want the biggest range of online Bitcoin slots, you can’t do better than 7Bit. You’ll get to enjoy over 1,200 high-quality games, some of which are exclusive to the platform (7Bit Billion). You can take advantage of the welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins when you register here.

Ignition: This Bitcoin casino is highly recognized for its massive collection of poker games and tournaments with enormous prize pools. If you redeem the promo code "IGWPCB150" before depositing, you get a crypto welcome bonus for the poker and casino sections worth up to $3,000.

Slots.lv: If you want the biggest match bonus — then Slots.lv might be your perfect casino. You’ll enjoy more than 200 quality games ranging from slots, table games, and live dealer games. New players who register and deposit Bitcoin become eligible for a welcome bonus of up to $7,500.

Bovada: This casino is a beginner-friendly site running since 2011. It offers a sportsbook, online casino, and poker site with guides on how to get started with Bitcoin. If you register and decide to use Bitcoin, you get a 125% match deposit of up to $3,750.

How to Sign Up at the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Signing up at a Bitcoin casino site is as simple as registering at standard online casino sites. Here's how to get started with our top Bitcoin gambling site — Bitstarz Casino.

1. Sign Up for a BTC Casino Account

Open Bitstarz and click the “Sign Up” button

Input your email address and username, and create a password

Accept the terms and click “Sign Up”

Personalize your account by answering the four questions Bitstarz asks. Doing this allows Bitstarz to tailor specific games for you

2. Verify Your Email & Claim the Bitstarz No-Deposit Bonus

Open your email

Search your inbox for a mail by Bitstarz

Click the link inside to verify your email address

Get 20 free spins

3. Deposit Funds & Start Playing

Once you exhaust the free spins, you might want to deposit; here’s how:

Click the “Deposit” button at the top right of the website

Choose your preferred deposit option

Copy Bitstarz’s wallet address or simply scan the QR code with your phone

Send your preferred amount of cryptocurrencies to Bitstarz

Your funds will appear once the transaction is processed by the Blockchain (5 minutes), and you can start playing casino games for real money

Ready to Get Started at the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites?

Finding the best Bitcoin online casinos among so many options was a serious grind. However, based on our extensive research, Bitstarz stood out from all other crypto gambling sites we’ve reviewed.

We picked this casino as our top option because of its massive game repertoire with over 3,500 top-quality games and a welcome package of up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins — not even mentioning the 20 free spins you get just for creating an account.

But since you might be interested in something else, we advise you to recheck our list and take it from there — maybe Ignition will suit you more if you’re a poker player, for example.

Whatever Bitcoin casino you choose, always remember to gamble responsibly!

