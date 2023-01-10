Best Background Check of 2023– 3 Top-Rated People Finder Services To Get Answers

The ability to check the background of a new friend or neighbor, or potential romantic partner gives you peace of mind and helps protect you from potential harm. That's why it's crucial to find the best background check services out there.

But how do you know which ones offer accurate, up-to-date results to ensure the safety of yourself, those you care about, or your business? Just read our detailed reviews of the best background check services available online. Chosen for the wealth of data available, accuracy, compliance with regulations, customer service record, and more, each background check company on our list offers the best chance to protect yourself or your business from potential harm.

3 Best Background Check Sites

Detailed Reviews of the Best Background Check Sites

1. Truthfinder – Overall Best Background Check Service

Photo by: Truthfinder

Pros:

Searches millions of public records

Accurate, reliable reports

Unlimited searches available

Protects your privacy

Cons:

None

About Truthfinder

Started nearly a decade ago, Truthfinder has rapidly become the leading provider of background check services in the United States. Their database searches millions of public records, which they update daily so that you get the most accurate results possible.

The Truthfinder site offers paid and free searches, with the paid ones providing the most details about a particular person's background. Additionally, paid memberships offer unlimited background checks, so you can always get to know more about someone anytime they enter your life.

How It Works

Truthfinder is the easiest site to use when needing background checks on individuals. Simply enter a name and state into the search box, and Truthfinder will pull up all the most recent information it can find on that individual.

Within only a few minutes, Truthfinder works diligently to sift through its hundreds of millions of public record sources to give you the most accurate results on background checks.

At each stage in the paid search process, Truthfinder updates you on its progress, detailing the completion of search categories such as criminal records, sex offender status, social media accounts, as well as any other pertinent public record data it finds.

The search process is also interactive, with Truthfinder periodically asking for help narrowing down or confirming search results with the user in real-time to ensure the most precise results.

While the free searches don't provide as much detail as the paid searches, they are still excellent for verifying an address you have on file or confirming basic information about a person.

What the Background Check Shows

The detail that comes from Truthfinder background checks is impressive. In addition to the red flags mentioned above, the final detailed report also includes a person's age, address history, job history, any aliases they may use online or in the real world, known relatives, and even assets they may hold.

Also, premium membership through Truthfinder includes deep and dark web scans to help uncover any exposed identity or financial info. This information is vital to those running background checks on themselves.

Why We Picked Truthfinder

The detailed reports, daily database updates, and the ability to suppress your own information on the site make Truthfinder the gold standard for background checks. It's easy for anyone to use and comes with many perks and security features for a fast, secure, and accurate search experience.

2. Instant Checkmate – Best for Criminal Records

Photo by: Instant Checkmate

Pros:

Search criminal records from all 50 states

User-friendly search functions

Easy-to-read reports

Convenient app for mobile searches

Cons:

Higher pricing for one-off reports compared to others on this list

About Instant Checkmate

Amassing the largest database of criminal, arrest, and traffic records in the USA, Instant Checkmate is a great choice when you need to research someone's criminal background. Offering an extremely user-friendly experience, Instant Checkmate links searchable databases from all 50 states and provides accurate, up-to-date results within minutes.

How It Works

From the criminal records search home page on Instant Checkmate, you simply enter a last name with a city and/or state to get started. After pressing the search button, Instant Checkmate immediately gets to work sifting through hundreds of millions of public records, providing detailed results in minutes.

Those with limited information about the person they are searching for can dig up a person's criminal history by using the site's state and city links. Instant Checkmate regularly updates each location's newest data, using a fast and intuitive search engine to help you find exactly what you need, even if you don't know exactly what you are looking for.

Once the person of interest has been located on the site using either search method, you'll be presented with premium paid options that let you buy a one-off report or a membership plan. Each has its own perks and benefits depending on the purpose of your search and the frequency you plan on using Instant Checkmate.

What The Background Check Shows

Instant Checkmate's comprehensive searches make it extremely easy to uncover criminal records and even less public information like aliases, addresses, jail records, and sex offender status.

The results are broken down into separate cards for each category of background check, including last known location, criminal records, and aliases. In each category there may be multiple results to view and download for a more detailed understanding of the person you are researching.

Why We Picked Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate has one of the largest criminal records databases in the USA, and its easy-to-read reports make it simple to understand your search results - no matter your experience with conducting background checks. Plus, with options for one-time and subscription-based searches, it's ideal for those needing to perform a background check on one or many individuals quickly and accurately.

3. Spokeo — Best for New Relationships

Photo by: Spokeo

Pros:

Access to six billion records

Multiple search parameters

Personalized search dashboard

Excellent Customer service team

Cons:

Reports can take longer to generate than others on this list

About Spokeo

With over 6 billion records from public sources across the US, Spokeo is a powerful search engine for finding information about people. Offering an intuitive user interface, comprehensive database coverage, and an array of customizable search parameters, it's ideal for those needing to perform detailed searches on anyone new in your life that you need to know more about.

Spokeo's award-winning customer service team is also top-notch, making them a great go-to resource when you need to clarify anything or have any technical issues.

How It Works

Spokeo lets users choose from many parameters to help uncover important information about a person. You can search by name, email, address, or phone number to get started. After pressing "Search Now" Spokeo's powerful search software combs through consumer, criminal, property, historical, and social media records to find the data you need quickly.

To help guide Spokeo’s search engine to the right information faster, you'll be asked yes or no questions during the search. For example, if you know the person's age or if you are looking for particular criminal records (like felonies), these answers will help to narrow down and customize the search results.

When the report is completed - usually under ten minutes - you'll be presented with potential matches to ensure accuracy. From there, you can read through a redacted version of the report to better understand whether it's on the person you want to know more about. Detailed reports are available for a fee, with a la carte, one-time, and membership pricing unlocking more information about a person.

What the Background Check Shows

Spokeo's comprehensive searches make it easy to uncover information like aliases, addresses, criminal records, and sex offender status. The results are broken down into an easy-to-read format, separated into clearly labeled categories for fast vetting of the person you are researching.

Added detailed report information not standard to premium membership plans includes information from Spokeo’s 120+ social media network databases, ancestry records, property records, and even business affiliations.

Why We Picked Spokeo

With their strict adherence to industry-leading customer service standards and comprehensive search options, Spokeo is an excellent choice for those wanting to know more about someone new in their life. An intuitive user interface and the ability to customize each search make it incredibly easy to get detailed information quickly and accurately.

How We Made This List of the Best Background Check Sites

The background check sites included in this list were chosen using stringent criteria critical to the success of any background check. This includes the scope of records available, ease of use of the interface, customer service and support, accuracy of results, and pricing structure.

We also looked at how safe information is kept during the search process to ensure all data remains secure and confidential. In addition, we took into account user reviews from people who have used the services in the past to get feedback about effectiveness, accuracy, customer service, and more.

After extensive research and testing of several different background check companies claiming to be the best, we believe that this list represents the best background check options available for those wanting to know more about people in their lives.

What Information Comes in a Background Check?

Background checks can provide a wealth of information on just about anyone. From the arrest records of your favorite celebrity to the last known address of a long-lost friend to property records of that house you’re considering purchasing, background checks can provide access to all this and more.

Ultimately the type of background check service you use will determine what type of information is available. For example, some background check services provide criminal record history, while others offer access to government records like bankruptcy filings and property ownership.

Free background checks typically pull up a small amount of mostly redacted information to help users identify the person they are looking for. These checks are great for verifying last known addresses, identifying an unknown caller, or even just proving a person's existence.

The best background check companies, such as those listed above, are much more comprehensive and detailed in their reports, providing access to information such as:

criminal records

marriage and divorce filings

aliases used in the past

address history

phone numbers (old and current)

social media accounts

property records

bankruptcy filings

sex offender registry information

education history

Some reports even go so far as to ancestry records or business affiliations. So no matter what type of information from background checks you are looking for, there is a service that can provide you with the information you need, thanks to the billions of public records available through background check sites.

How to Choose the Best Background Check Service

There are a lot of factors involved when it comes to choosing the best background check service for your needs. We recommend examining background check websites for the following criteria when deciding which service suits you.

Scope of records available

A background check service requires comprehensive databases of public records to be successful. The more databases a service has access to, the greater the chances are of finding what you are looking for.

When looking for a background check service, it is important to make sure that they have access to as many public records databases as possible. This includes federal, state, county, business, property, historical, and even international records.

Ease of use

Using a background check service should be easy and straightforward, no matter what type of information you are looking for. All sites on our list have interfaces that are simple to navigate and quickly provide users with the data they need.

Even if going with your own search engine, it is important to make sure the process of searching and downloading records is fast and efficient. Clunky processes can lead to delays in retrieving the data you need, so it is important to ensure the background check service you use has a streamlined process.

Accuracy

When conducting a background check, accuracy is key. A background check should provide detailed information that is up-to-date and accurate. The sites we have listed here all have access to millions of public records and use proprietary algorithms to ensure that the data is accurate and up-to-date.

The best way to see how accurate a background check service is, is to use the free self-lookup offered by many background check services. This free feature will let you see how accurately they are able to return your own information, helping you to make an informed decision.

Customer service

Even the best background check site can make mistakes. When this happens, you need access to excellent customer service to address any issues that may arise. The sites we have listed here all have experienced customer service teams with fast response times ready to help with any questions or problems.

Additionally, an excellent customer service team means that there is someone to contact if you ever feel that your personal information is being misused. This can be a huge bonus when it comes to protecting your identity and data.

Purchase options

With everyone's budget and needs being different, background check sites should offer a variety of purchase options in order to meet the needs of their customers. The sites listed here provide users with varying purchase options, such as one-time reports, subscription plans, and bulk discounts. These options allow you to customize your background check experience in order to get the most out of your money and time.

Often, it's best to start with a reputable background check service offering free trials for new customers. This way, you can try out the service and determine if it's a good fit for your needs before committing to a paid subscription.

By keeping these criteria in mind, you will be able to identify the best background check services that offer comprehensive records, ease of use, accuracy, customer service, and purchase options that meet your needs.

How Long Does a Background Check Take?

One of the most significant benefits of using online background check services like the ones on this list is that they are all much faster than other methods of conducting background checks. Most companies can provide a report within minutes, though it may take longer if the site requires extra steps to stay in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

However, even with additional steps, the best background check sites should take at most 10 to 15 minutes to complete. If you are ever running into delays with a background check service, always make sure to contact customer service in order to get the process moving quickly again.

And once you've sat through the fast search process and selected the right payment plan for your needs and budget, the report is available for instant download and viewing anytime you need it.

How Far Back Do Background Checks Go?

A major advantage of background checks is that the information they pull can go back quite far, depending on the type of check and the provider. Generally speaking, if there is a public record on file within the past seven years, it should show up in the background check.

However, as mentioned earlier, some services may require additional steps to remain compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act - FCRA, which could result in information from before or after the seven-year limit being included.

For example, in some states, criminal records may be accessible for up to 10+ years, while in other states, they may only be accessible for a few years or until the statute of limitations has passed.

Some information will always be available no matter how long it has been since it was added to the public record. For example, those on the sex offender registry will remain on that list for life and, therefore, will have that particular information appear on background checks for the rest of their lives.

Fortunately, all of the services on this list can provide details from the past seven years in most cases, with the added benefit of going further into a person's background if necessary. So no matter what type of information you are after, there is sure to be a background check service that can help you find it.

Can I Use Background Check Services to Protect My Identity?

In addition to knowing more about a particular person in your life, background check services have the added benefit of helping protect your identity. By running background checks on yourself, you can quickly and easily identify any unfamiliar or incorrect information connected to your name.

For example, you may run a background check to find that you currently have an active judgment or civil lawsuit against you, which could signify that someone has stolen your identity. After discovering this information, you can take the necessary steps to dispute it and resolve the issue.

These services can also help protect your name and reputation in other ways. In addition to offering criminal background checks and court records, some background check services may also scan through public social media accounts to find anyone trying to impersonate you or your brand. This could help you avoid any potential online scams or identity theft attempts, allowing you to safeguard your name and reputation.

And performing a background check on yourself isn't the only way to protect your information from being found.

Almost every reputable background check site has options for suppressing your background check results, so if your data is ever made public without your permission, no one can view the information. This could help provide an additional layer of privacy and security for those in hiding, victims of abuse, or people who just want to keep their personal information private.

The best background check services even let you opt out of the personal information they collect being shared with third parties, so you know that your background check results will remain confidential and secure. All of these features can help to protect your identity and guard against any potential fraud or abuse in the future.

When Should I Use a Background Check Site?

There are many reasons to use background check sites, and the right time to perform a search on someone in your life will depend on the particular scenario.

Background checks on potential dates

With the popularity of online dating apps , more people than ever are taking a chance on someone they have never met and only know through brief chats and social media profiles. While this is a great way to keep an open mind and potentially meet someone amazing, it can also lead to serious safety concerns.

When meeting someone for the first time, background check services can help you uncover any concerning details about a person's background that may not be readily available online. This could include arrest records, past addresses, aliases, or other hidden social media accounts that you may not be aware of.

Background checks on neighbors

Performing background checks on your neighbors may sound intrusive, but it could help you decide where you should live. Searching for information about neighbors can provide insight into whether or not they have a criminal background, were involved in any civil lawsuits or had complaints against them. This could help you decide if the neighborhood is right for you and your family.

Furthermore, if you want to trust a neighbor with a spare key, taking care of your pet while you are away, or any other type of favor, background check services can help you decide if that person is trustworthy enough to let into your home.

Background checks on new acquaintances

Making new friends in real life or on social media can be exciting, but it can also pose some risks if the person isn't who they say they are. Background check services can help you uncover any background information about an acquaintance that may not be readily available on social media, such as criminal records or aliases.

This information could save you from being taken advantage of or putting yourself in an unsafe situation. By performing a background check, you can make sure your new friend is who they say they are and that there aren't any concerning background details about them that could put you at risk.

Background checks to find lost people

Not all background checks are completed just after or before meeting a new person. Sometimes, people get nostalgic about loved ones they have lost touch with or old friends from high school - background check services provide an excellent opportunity to reconnect.

A background check could help you uncover details about the person's current address, phone number, or other contact information that may not be readily available through social media or other internet searches. Furthermore, background checks can also provide insight into any potential criminal background information that could be concerning and should be taken into consideration before making contact with the lost person.

Background checks to verify buyers and sellers

Online shopping has taken off in the past few years and background checks can help you verify that buyers or sellers online are who they say they are. A background check can provide insight into whether a buyer is the rightful owner of their personal payment details (address, name, zip code, etc.) or whether a seller has any criminal records or aliases that could be concerning when it comes to exchanging money for goods.

Running a background check on someone before doing business with them online is a great way to ensure that you are dealing with trustworthy people.

Do's and Don'ts When Using a Background Check Service

Even the best background check service will have its limitations, so there are a few do's and don'ts to remember when using one.

DO feel free to run a background check for personal use.

A background check site exists to help people verify the legitimacy of people they are dealing with, so you can feel free to run one whenever you need more information about someone.

DON'T use the service to screen potential or current employees.

It is illegal for an employer to use the information in a background check to discriminate against potential employees. Additionally, employers may not run background checks on current employees in order to determine if they should be terminated or promoted.

If an employer needs to verify employment history, they must use references in a job application or follow fair credit reporting practices to ensure no rights are violated from a pre-verification background check.

DO run a background check to locate sex offenders in your area.

A feature not uncommon to the best background check services is the ability to find sex offenders in your area. This is a great way to keep yourself and your family safe by being aware of any potential risks nearby.

DON'T use the service to stalk someone or harass them.

It's important to remember that background check services are for personal use only and should never be used for malicious intent, such as cyberstalking or harassment. Doing so can lead to legal action being taken against you.

DO a background check if you're hanging out with a stranger.

Taking a group trip with people you don't know? It's always a good idea to do a background check on someone before spending time with them. This can help you uncover information about their past that could be concerning and make sure they're the type of person you want to associate with.

DON'T use the information in a background check to qualify someone for a loan.

Background check sites are not consumer reporting agencies ; it is illegal to use the information they provide to decide whether someone is qualified for a loan or to lease a rental property. Instead, this type of decision must be made using consumer credit or specialty consumer reporting agencies. None of the background check companies we’ve recommended here are consumer reporting agencies and use of information from their sites is restricted to personal use only.

Best Background Check Services FAQ

1. Will my employment history show up in a background check?

Only sometimes. Background check sites can only offer publicly available information about a person's employment history and private businesses as well as government employees keep most employment history data private (although some history may be publicly available for high-ranking individuals). Note that basing hiring decisions on data from these types of sites is not legal under the FCRA

2. Can background check sites access social media information?

The best background check services may be able to locate publicly available social media profiles for a person, but they cannot access private messages or posts. However, if your social media accounts are all set to private, but you are tagged in a public post by another person, that post may be visible to someone running a background check. It's important to remember this when posting online or tagging people in posts.

3. What is the Fair Credit Reporting Act?

The FCRA is a federal law that protects people from having their private, employment, and consumer rights violated by pre-verification background checks. It requires employers, loan companies, property management companies and others to follow certain procedures when requiring a background check, protects against discrimination based on the findings, and regulates how information from background check reports can be used.

4. Can you look up property records with a background check?

Yes, many background check services offer the ability to search public records for information on a person's property. This includes deed transfers, mortgage payments, and any other publicly available property records associated with residential or commercial properties.

5. How do I pay for a background check?

The best background check services generally accept payment via credit card, debit card, or PayPal. Fees vary depending on the type of background check and the information needed, so be sure to check each service's pricing before signing up.

Finding the Best Background Check Service

Whether you're looking to learn more about your upcoming date, verify an old address for a friend, or make sure your new neighbor isn't a criminal, the best background check services can provide the information you need. To find the right one for you, it's important to understand what type of information each service offers and how much it will cost.

With our list of the best background check services, you'll be able to choose the right one for your needs. Each service offers different levels of coverage, so take some time to review each option before making your decision.

