BeenVerified Review: Pros, Cons, and Features

Do you have questions about BeenVerified? Do you want to know if the BeenVerified cost is worth your time and money?

If you’re looking for BeenVerified reviews, then look no further! This thorough BeenVerified review will cover BeenVerified cost, features, and overall value to help you make the best decision for yourself.

If you need details concerning a romantic interest, trying to figure out if someone is a scammer, or trying to get back in contact with a former acquaintance, our examination has got you covered.

What Is BeenVerified?

Background check websites have evolved a lot. Customers can search public records on BeenVerified. The portal lets users search for contact information, criminal history, career history, social media profiles, and more using its billion-plus items.

Many individuals turn to BeenVerified for their background check needs, as the platform is known for its user-friendly experience and comprehensive reports. It’s also used to find missing relatives and friends, as well as to confirm information regarding potential business partners.

BeenVerified has been overwhelmingly positive ever since its launch, making it one of the most popular background search websites on the web. This is thanks to its ever-growing range of features and continuously expanding information database.

Apart from its popular people search, BeenVerified also offers a number of helpful features designed to meet specific demands, as reflected in BeenVerified reviews.

Is BeenVerified Legit?

Before investing in BeenVerified, you may want to check BeenVerified reviews to see if it’s effective. You may also be interested in knowing if the platform is able to meet its claim of providing quick access to sometimes unexpected data on any person.

After all, such an assurance needs to be looked into properly. We are confident that BeenVerified lives up to its pledge, judging from the abundance of BeenVerified reviews.

In this BeenVerified review, we’ll dive into the contents of a BeenVerified report, how it operates, and its capacity to uncover tricky information that may not be easily discoverable on Google. Keep reading to find out more about this reliable platform.

What Can You Do With It?

BeenVerified is a platform that allows users to look up various personal data about individuals, such as contact information, residential background, criminal background, online accounts, prior job experience, academic records, and any other details.

This data can be utilized to carry out investigations about missing family members or acquaintances and to validate details about potential business associates.

BeenVerified also permits you to keep track of your online presence and determine what information about you is visible to others. BeenVerified provides a wide range of resources to assist you in obtaining information and making informed decisions.

BeenVerified Features?

BeenVerified compiles public data to help people to find individuals all over the country. You can perform a search with any of the provided sources, like a name, address, telephone number, email, social media account, or VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

This website displays probable matches after a search query. Downloading these reports gives you contact information, property records, criminal records, and social media information.

BeenVerified provides a complete report but less information on specific records like gun permits and traffic citations than other search engines.

BeenVerified offers some fundamental characteristics that include

Emails and phone numbers

Access to multiple devices

Record of all searches conducted

Discovering unclaimed funds

Check of vehicle identification numbers

Unclaimed asset search distinguishes BeenVerified from other people search technologies. You can check if someone has unclaimed property in any state. Most states offer a free search function on their websites, but this added option is helpful for BeenVerified users.

How Does BeenVerified Work?

BeenVerified consolidates data from many public sources, making it simpler and easier to collect data. With one search, users can now find multiple records instead of visiting multiple locations and can access records from various courthouses and records repositories.

The BeenVerified cost is also much lower than visiting each source individually. In spite of the copious data in the firm's background checks, all the facts given by BeenVerified are obtained exclusively from collected public registers. BeenVerified's facts are taken from many places, such as

US Census Bureau

Banks and credit cooperatives

Governmental archives

Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies

Credit bureaus

Local police departments

Social networking sites

Pros and Cons

BeenVerified, just like any other people search site has its pros and cons.

Pros

The BeenVerified app is a high-grade mobile application

With a three-month prepay discount available.

It’s possible to look for possessions that have gone unclaimed

Access to a diverse selection of amenities

Caring customer assistance

A social media handle search is offered

Full reimbursement in case of discontent

Results of people searches will provide extensive details

Simple and convenient cost structure

Various data input choices

Cons

It's not possible to purchase a single report

It’s not guaranteed that the search results are precise

Unless a user ends their subscription prior to the beginning of the following month, their membership will be continued monthly

The Fair Credit Reporting Act prohibits this institution from reviewing employee data because it is not a consumer reporting agency

Delays in obtaining search results may occur intermittently

No free sample is available

Canceling orders is a difficult procedure

BeenVerified offers two membership plans that each come with a limit of 100 searches per month. The only difference between the two plans is the duration of the membership, but both come with the exact cost.

Membership for three months can be availed at $17.48 per month

One month of membership will be $26.89 per month

The BeenVerified cost for both memberships offers the same features, but customers can take advantage of a 35% saving when they choose the three-month membership. It’s important to remember that the 3-Month Membership is charged every three months at a rate of $52.44.

BeenVerified offers a one-week trial for just a dollar. After the seven-day period has ended, the regular BeenVerified Cost of $26.89 every month will be charged to your account, so make sure you cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue.

Customer Support

The BeenVerified customer service group is typically available and responsive to customer questions.

Their help phone line is operational on a weekly basis for almost 18 hours a day, with personnel providing swift and comprehensive answers to inquiries sent through the website or to the support staff's email address.

BeenVerified Reviews From Real Users - How Legit Is It?

To help you make an informed decision, we examined many BeenVerified reviews from real customers to determine their take on the service. This should provide you with a simple answer to the question whether BeenVerified is a legitimate provider and if it performs as advertised.

Of the 316 BeenVerified Reviews, consumers have given an average score of 2.89 stars, implying that most customers are not satisfied with their purchases.

In their Reviews, patrons usually raise concerns about issues concerning credit card payments, troubles with the free trial period, and having trouble getting criminal records.

Alternatives to BeenVerified

TruthFinder is an internet-based public records search platform that gives users the capacity to investigate other people's backgrounds. They can do inquiries using a person's name, phone number, email address, or residential address to gain access to details such as contact details, criminal histories, and property records.

In addition, TruthFinder offers a reverse phone search option, which can identify the individual behind an unrecognized phone number. TruthFinder is easy to use and includes a mobile application that makes accessing search results convenient. However, similar to other services, there’s an expense connected with using it.

If you’re finding an efficient background check service, Intelius is an excellent option. They provide users with access to a vast array of data, comprising contact info, criminal histories, real estate records, and job background.

Intelius offers a background check feature that provides users with a comprehensive account of a particular individual. Moreover, Intelius offers a reverse phone lookup service and a mobile application for easy access to search outcomes.

Individuals should know using Intelius entails a fee, and some people have noticed inconsistencies in the details offered by the platform.

PeopleLooker is a platform that grants users access to data about other people. It provides a broad range of facts, such as contact info, criminal background, and social media details. Additionally, it allows people to do a reverse phone search in order to discover who owns a certain phone number.

PeopleLooker is simple to move around on and offers a mobile phone application for quick access to search results.

However, there’s an expense linked to using PeopleLooker, and some clients may discover the cost structure is hard to comprehend due to the various subscription plans offered.

PeopleFinder sets itself apart by providing distinct features, such as a broad criminal history database, the capacity to conduct background checks on individuals, and the option to search for people by their social security numbers.

Furthermore, PeopleFinder presents a "people search plus" feature which gives users supplementary information about people, like their educational background, job titles, and social media accounts.

In addition, PeopleFinder permits users to set up and administer their address book, which can be helpful in remembering contacts and their data. PeopleFinder is a potent utility for anyone seeking to uncover details about people and undertake comprehensive background checks.

Instant Checkmate is a website that allows individuals to search through the public record data of other people, performing background checks. It’s considered one of the most reliable and detailed background check providers currently available.

Individuals take advantage of this service for their own personal purposes, like getting to know more about their neighbors, friends, or even possible romantic interests, even though it’s prohibited to use it for any professional reasons, such as examining new recruits.

This service gives access to multiple searchable data sources that contain phone numbers, email addresses, mailing addresses, social media profiles, and criminal records.

Spokeo has been functional since 2006, giving people access to information like personal history, criminal past, or even helping to locate a missing friend. In the past 14 years, the platform has gained the trust of over 20 million users. If you just need a few details, you can use the site's services without any cost by simply typing a name or phone number.

It only offers a small amount of information, but almost all of it is difficult to interpret and read. People who analyze the details carefully can find some crucial details by carefully studying the data.

US Search is one of the most renowned companies out there when it comes to background checks and people search. What's great about it is that its platform is designed to keep your information private, so the people you are looking for won't be aware that you’re searching for them.

US Search digests its considerable database of public records and gathers all the pertinent facts in one report. It’s a cost-effective and more advantageous approach to finding data while keeping down the expense of discovery.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

Using a professional background check service offers many advantages. The availability of data is undeniable when it comes to ease of access.

BeenVerified provides a way to get to know more about a person or to look into your own past and that of your family. By examining someone on the internet, you may be able to uncover their home address, telephone number, and even the names of their relatives.

Because of the availability of apps like background check services, it’s common for services to give you the choice of permitting the provider to access your data. Determining whether you have opted out of this may be complicated.

BeenVerified Review – Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?

BeenVerified is a website that requires a subscription to access its search functions. While there are some free search options, users must pay a monthly fee to benefit from the comprehensive data that can be found on the platform.

The paid features are very beneficial and will help you access accurate information.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?

Despite the fact that some BeenVerified reviews point out that some reports and criminal records contained inaccurate data, there’s no evidence of any information being stolen or compromised.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?

Reports generated by BeenVerified are kept private, and the individuals searched will not be made aware of the search.

Is BeenVerified Legal?

BeenVerified reviews show that performing background checks is possible with their privacy-respecting public record searches. However, since BeenVerified isn’t a consumer reporting agency in compliance with the FCRA laws, it cannot be used for screening job applicants or potential tenants.

Final Thoughts on BeenVerified

BeenVerified offers a comprehensive people search service with various search options. It can be a helpful tool when attempting to locate someone utilizing a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or a social media identifier, as many other sites don’t offer this capability.

Unfortunately, BeenVerified doesn’t provide access to its search results unless you sign up for a membership plan. This makes it hard to understand what data you'll get before making any commitment to a subscription.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

