ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Review 2023: Insurance Plans, Pros, Cons, and Alternatives

An ASPCA pet insurance policy can give you peace of mind that your animal companion will receive the necessary medical attention in the event of a sudden illness or accident, regardless of how high the vet bill might be.

ASPCA is one of the best pet insurance providers available due to its comprehensive coverage and affordable policies. The company is also devoted to stopping any form of mistreatment of animals in the US, with a main emphasis on domestic pets like horses, dogs and cats.

Keep reading to learn more about the ASPCA pet health insurance history, plans, pricing, and customer reviews.

Pros

Insurance policies cover horses and other domesticated animals.

You don't have to wait for any length of time to treat ligament injuries.

The cost of sudden visits to the vet is included in the plan.

If you get multiple pets microchipped, you get a 10% reduction in the overall cost.

The vet service is provided through telemedicine and can be accessed on demand.

Cons

The waiting time for accidents to be included is 14 days, more than the usual 2- or 3-day waiting period.

The amount of deductible fee you can choose from is restricted.

Our Verdict

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is well known for its work to stop animal abuse and its ASPCA pet insurance and ASPCA pet insurance reviews.

ASPCA pet insurance reviews have partnered with Crum & Forster to provide pet insurance. The same coverage plan is accessible with different rates based on the deductible amount.

About ASPCA Pet Health Insurance: Overview

Crum & Forster, one of the country's oldest pet insurance companies, supports the ASPCA's Pet Animal Health Insurance program, provides an ASPCA pet insurance review, and manages the coverage.

Although Crum & Forster handles your pet compensation claims, receives your payments, and manages your insurance brokerage experience, the ASPCA pet insurance review concentrates on rescue, awareness, etc.

Contrary to widespread belief, the American Society for the Protection of Animals does not own ASPCA Animal Health Insurance. Its only source of income is from trademark licensing fees

Revenue, according to our ASPCA pet insurance review.

The ASPCA pet insurance review notes that the company offers several types of pet insurance coverage, including accident-only plans. Insurance policies cover horses and other domesticated animals.

In an ASPCA pet insurance review, note that the ASPCA Animal Health Policy specifically excludes "exotic pets" from coverage. Similarly, this exclusion is also in an ASPCA pet health insurance review.

Continue reading to find out if ASPCA Pet Medical Insurance is the best option for you and your pet by reading ASPCA pet insurance reviews.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Coverage Plans

The pet insurance plans that the ASPCA currently offers include:

Accident-Only Coverage Plan

An ASPCA pet insurance review shows that the best value available from ASPCA Pet Health Insurance is this particular plan which will provide coverage in case of accidental incidents like punctures, lacerations, fractured bones, swallowing of toxins, and damaged tendons.

According to our ASPCA pet insurance reviews, if your pet is involved in an accident and requires veterinarian care, this coverage will pay for all of it (including but not limited to: medical tests, consultations, operations, and diagnoses).

Complete Coverage Plan

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has established the Platinum Plan as the top-tier pet healthcare insurance, as our m ASPCA pet insurance review notes.

This ASPCA pet insurance review covers medical expenses due to any illnesses or accidents included in Accident-Only coverage in addition to any costs resulting from the listed accidents. Additionally, this ASPCA pet health insurance review covers any additional expenses.

ASPCA pet insurance reviews can help pet owners understand the types of ailments their pets may be susceptible to. These diseases include cancer, arthritis, hip abnormality, irritable bowel syndrome, urinary tract infections, heart disease, mental health conditions, and behavioral disturbances.

Preventative Basic Add-On

For a mere $9.95 each month, you can get in on the ASPCA pet insurance reviews of this service provider's preventive care plan, which will reimburse you up to $250 in yearly expenses.

What Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover?

An ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance review of the "Complete Comprehensive" plan helps to cover all costs related to your pet's medical care in the case of an injury or sickness.

This policy takes into consideration expenses such as:

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging.

Ocular, cardiac, and musculoskeletal diseases can be inherited or present at birth.

Prescription medications are drugs that need a prescription from a doctor.

As with conditions like IVDD and hip dysplasia or other medical issues.

Diseases like hypothyroidism.

Bloodwork.

Infectious disease (UTI) (UTI).

Disorders affecting the spinal column.

Microchip implantation.

Pacing, biting, and plucking at its fur or flesh are all problematic activities

Problems like broken bones are an example of such complications.

Illnesses like cancer and diabetes refuse to fade away.

Indigestion.

Dangerous absorption of the poison.

Torn tendons.

Physical therapy, chiropractic care, and other non-traditional approaches.

Middle ear infection.

Ultrasounds and other diagnostic techniques.

By reading an ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review, you can learn about the various plans supplemented with wellness coverage to assist with the expenses associated with preventive care, such as vaccinations, pest and tick control, and dental cleanings.

What ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Doesn’t Cover

According to pue ASPCA pet insurance reviews, ASPCA doesn’t cover the following:

Pre-existing conditions that occur before coverage begins

Cosmetic procedures such as ear cropping, tail docking and claw removal

Breeding costs

ASPCA Pet Insurance Waiting Periods

Even though it would make sense that once you have bought pet insurance, your pet would be immediately safe from any potential harm, this is not the reality, per our ASPCA pet insurance review.

There is a time frame in which your pet remains unguarded by the insurance policy you purchased.

In addition, the length of time it takes to protect your pet can differ depending on the insurance company and the type of issue you are trying to insure against (like illness, accidents, or chronic conditions).

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Pet Health Insurance requires a delay of two weeks before any medical bills associated with injury or sickness are covered.

With Pets Best and Embrace, the waiting time for the occurrence of accidents is only two to three days, whereas, with other insurers, it takes up to 14 days.

Furthermore, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance doesn't have long waiting periods for specific medical conditions such as cruciate ligament issues. If your pet comes from a breed predisposed to developing certain conditions, a longer waiting period may cause anxiety.

Cat Insurance could give you financial security and comfort if there are any unexpected medical issues, which could force you into getting a loan with high interest rates. Consider getting ASPCA pet insurance.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Routine Wellness Plan

Vaccination, annual check-ups by a veterinarian, and providing flea and tick treatments are all parts of preventive veterinary care, which can become costly.

When looking into ASPCA pet insurance reviews, it is essential to note that they offer wellness plans that help cover the cost of preventative care. This type of coverage comes as an addition to their pet health insurance.

To simplify your understanding, you must select a prevention care coverage plan (beginning at the cost of $9.95 per month).

Each policy has its annual limit on the amount it will cover and includes a range of services. For instance, yearly checkups may be reimbursed up to $50 according to the plan.

Once you have paid the initial fee to the veterinarian, you can request a reimbursement of the money, which it's good to take into account while you're going through the ASPCA pet insurance review.

Depending on the plan you select, you may be able to get money back for the following:

Proper dental hygiene requires routine cleanings.

Taking a blood sample.

The Fecal Screen is a Diagnostic Tool for Urinary Tract Infections.

Heartworm and flea control medication.

Vaccinations after spay/neuter.

Checkups in terms of health.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Coverage Levels

ASPCA pet health insurance provides the following coverage levels.

Maximum Annual Limit Options

The uppermost amount the insurance provider will pay out in compensation for an insured animal within a certain policy period is the yearly coverage limit, which is termed on the ASPCA pet insurance review.

According to the ASPCA pet health insurance review, the insurance company sets an upper limit for the number of benefits they will pay out for an insured pet in a given policy year, referred to as the yearly coverage cap.

$10,000

$3,000

$4,000

$5,000

$7,000

Deductible Options

When you receive veterinary care covered by your ASPCA pet health insurance review, you must pay a certain amount before your insurance provider begins to help with the cost.

$250

$500

$100

Reimbursement Options

When you receive veterinary care covered by your ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review, you must pay a certain amount (the deductible) before your insurance provider begins to help with the cost.

80%

70%

90%

How To Save Money on ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

Is pet insurance worth it? It is possible to reduce the cost of an ASPCA Pet Insurance policy according to the ASPCA pet health insurance review in two distinct ways:

Employees of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are eligible to receive a 10% reduction in price when they purchase the Society's primary insurance plan.

when they purchase the Society's primary insurance plan. If the same insurer covers several pets, the individual may be qualified to obtain a decrease of up to 10%.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Premiums

The rates for ASPCA Pet Medical Insurance are the same as those of other companies and depend on factors, like type and age of your pet and the region where you live.

Our ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review notes that in a full Package in Columbia, South Carolina, includes a $5,000 yearly amount, a reimbursement of 80% of the costs, and a $250 deductible, making it the best pet insurance for dogs and the best pet insurance for cats.

ASPCA Pet Insurance Review: Our System for Ranking the Best Pet Insurance Companies

We used the data from PetInsurer.com to arrange pet insurance providers in order of merit using the following guidelines:

We computed the typical rates in our ASPCA pet health insurance review, including those with the most extensive coverage (insurance without any restrictions and a deductible of $500 with a reimbursement rate of 90%). As the waiting period lengthens, 10% of the total is held back.

Regarding pet insurance, issues concerning the hips and cruciate ligament damage typically have longer wait times for coverage. Policies with no waiting period, short waiting times (under six months), and exemption from waiting periods were rated the highest.

The vet will get a tenth of the combined rating. In addition, they reward pet owners who could pay for their veterinarian's services.

Occasionally, a telephone number for urgent veterinary care is available. Those who provided an all-day every day veterinarian helpline were commended.

Allocating 10% of the budget for standard health and well-being activities is necessary. Health insurance companies should provide wellness programs for an extra fee to gain a higher rating.

Not every insurance policy will pay for the examination, even if necessary due to an injury or sickness. Furthermore, they give extra points for assisting with the cost of the vet checkup.

The charges for euthanasia, cremation, and interment were considered when finalizing the score, leading to a higher return for the insurance companies.

According to our ASPCA pet health insurance review, if you possess more than one animal companion, your overall cost will decrease by 5% to 10%. Insurance providers often offer incentives to those who get coverage for multiple pets with them, including bonuses for having multiple pets insured with the same company.

How Do I File Claims With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance?

The American ASPCA pet health insurance reviews offers a pet health coverage plan for which a person can file a claim in several ways, including online, through their mobile app, over the phone, by email, or by fax.

After filing the claim, one must be able to keep track of its progress through the online or mobile phone app, which is clearly stated in the ASPCA pet insurance review.

An ASPCA Pet Insurance Review will show that receiving reimbursement through either electronic fund transfer (ACH) or a typical paper check is possible. According to an ASPCA pet health insurance review, most claims are resolved within one month.

The ASPCA pet health insurance review guarantees that customers will get an email notification about the progress of their claim.

Individuals that have subscribed to ASPCA Animal Health Insurance can get in touch with the corporation using one of the subsequent techniques:

Phone: 866-204-6764

Email: cservice@aspcapetinsurance.com

ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews: Customer Feedback

To determine their customers' satisfaction, the Guides Home Team analyzed more than one hundred Trustpilot scores for the ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance reviews.

Numerous customers claimed positive experiences with ASPCA pet insurance and praised the company for its affordable plans and more noteworthy than anticipated repayments.

Even though some have complained about the organization's reaction times in the ASPCA pet insurance review, which was slow to come, they have had the benefit of a straightforward procees.

Compare ASPCA Pet Health Insurance vs. Embrace

When it comes to ASPCA Pet Insurance Coverage and Embrace, both offer very comparable coverage when it comes to inherited issues, accidents, and sickness. The major question for these two insurance coverages is, how much does Pet Insurance cost?

Plans from both providers will compensate for medical assistance, diagnostic testing, and behavior therapy, making it important to go through our ASPCA Pet Insurance Review.

Our ASPCA pet insurance notes that the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance does not exclude the use of supplemental treatment or medicinal worms.

The ASPCA Pet Healthcare review reveals that this plan provides an accident-only policy available for animals of any age.

On the other hand, Embrace offers an accident insurance plan that is only valid for pets aged 15 and up, as revealed in the ASPCA pet insurance review and the ASPCA pet health insurance review.

ASPCA pet insurance review highlights that it is important to note that Embrace has a 48-hour leniency in sickness, compared to the two-week wait that ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance mandates for any illness.

In contrast to the 14-day grace period provided by ASPCA Pet Health Insurance reviews, Embrace requires a wait of 6 months for orthopedic issues.

As stated before, if your animal companion has frequent symptoms for half a year, most pre-existing illnesses will be thought to be "healed" by the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance.

This would make it possible for long-term illnesses to be treated in the same manner as mishaps and diseases.

Embrace has a 12-month "cure" requirement before an ailment is labeled as "healed." The site also states that it keeps the prerogative to cover pre-existing diseases in the future "as it sees fit."

Ultimately, the choice of which pet services provider to select will be determined by your and your pet's needs.

Compare ASPCA Pet Health Insurance vs. Lemonade

If you are searching for the best pet insurance, you have likely heard of ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance and Lemonade Animal Medical coverage — two of the most famous names.

Both companies offer similar types of insurance plans, including accident and health insurance.

Oue ASPCA pet insurance review reveals that some policies cover overall well-being and preventive care, including dental work, immunizations, and doctor visits for routine checkups, without charging anything extra.

According to thus ASPCA pet insurance review, some of their policies provide coverage for overall well-being and the utilization of preventive care, such as dental work, immunizations, and doctor visits for routine checkups, without any additional charge.

As noted in our Lemonade Pet Insurance review, the number of benefits you can receive with your Lemonade plan may reach as high as $100,000 annually. More cost-effective policies may only provide up to $5,000 in yearly benefits.

The number of benefits you receive from Lemonade will differ based on which plan you choose, with the most expensive plans potentially giving you up to $100,000 in benefits annually. In contrast, the least expensive policies may only cost you $5,000 annually.

It’s important to note that ASPCA Pet Medical Insurance is available throughout the United States. However, only a limited number of states (37) and the District of Columbia permit the sale of ASPCA pet health insurance reviews.

Even though ASPCA pet health insurance review coverage may be more adaptable, Lemonade might be a more cost-effective option for your pet. When looking into ASPCA pet insurance reviews to decide which service is best for you and your pet, consider what you want and can afford.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about pet health insurance.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Spaying and Neutering?

Your ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance may cover the cost of spaying and neutering your pet. However, this will be determined by your specific plan.

According to our ASPCA pet insurance review, spaying and neutering services and other preventive measures are incorporated in Prime Preventive Care at a regular fee of $24.95 per month.

For the low cost of $9.95 monthly, you can access the Preventive Basic Add-On package which includes a selection of health and wellness preventative measures.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

Any ailments already present before signing up for ASPCA Insurance will not be covered. Nevertheless, their interpretation of pre-existing circumstances differs from that of other pet insurers based on their ASPCA pet insurance review FAQ.

If your pet has stayed in diagnosis for 180 days or more, it could qualify for future protection except for some bone and joint problems.

How Long Is the Waiting Period for Coverage With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Plans?

The waiting period for ASPCA insurance plans is generally two weeks.

Do ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Premiums Help Shelter Pets?

The ASPCA, an organization devoted to protecting animals, receives royalties from insurance companies who employ the organization's logo in their products, as is described on the ASPCA's pet insurance reviews website.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is not an insurance company. Even though they may use the money to aid animals sheltered by the ASPCA, these proceeds are not classed as donations.

How Can I Reach ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Customer Service?

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance customer service is easy to connect with; call 1-866-204-6764 or email cservice@aspcapetinsurance.com from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time from Monday to Friday.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Exotic Animals?

As noted in our ASPCA pet insurance review, the ASPCA pet health insurance website can help you to find more information on how the coverages for horses vary from the insurance policies for cats and dogs.

Does My Pet Need a Vet Exam Before I Sign Up for a Policy?

No. You don’t need to provide documentation of a veterinary exam, physical or any other medical records when signing up for a policy.

The Bottom Line: Is ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Best For You?

If you’re looking for a reliable pet insurance company that has been around for a long time, ASPCA pet health insurance might be a great option.

The policies provided by this company also include coverage for the expenses related to microchipping and vet examination, which is not a usual offering in pet health insurance policies.

You should obtain a tailored estimate of ASPCA and compare the prices of plans based on the type of pet you own and your locality as these costs may vary.

If you don't want to wait two weeks for accident coverage or are seeking options with annual maximums that are more than $10,000, we suggest you go with other leading pet insurance companies like Lemonade or Embrace.

