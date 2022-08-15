6 Best Cheap Psychics in 2022 for Affordable Chat, Phone & Video Readings

Cheap psychics are ideal for anyone looking for insights and guidance into their life, relationship, and career but can’t afford a premium psychic. They can give you answers to your biggest questions without breaking the bank. But we get it. The last thing you want is to connect with a cheap psychic advisor who simply lacks the experience or expertise you need. We have good news. We understand that top-rated affordable psychics can be harder to find than premium ones. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the absolute best cheap psychics available right now. We’ve vetted each site carefully for the quality of its readings, reputation, compassion, empathy, and ability to get to the heart of your issues. In this article, we’ll review and rate the best cheap psychics, list their pros and cons, and help you decide which ones are the right ones for you. Best Cheap Psychics - First Look Kasamba: All-round best cheap psychics (70% OFF) AskNow: Most affordable phone psychics Keen: FREE app for phone and chat readings (1000s of advisors) Psychic Source: Personal low-cost readings by video Oranum: Cheap multilingual psychic readers (10,000 coins) Mysticsense: Up and coming new psychic service 1. Kasamba - Best Inexpensive Psychic Readings for Love Worries

Kasamba

Pros 20+ years experience

Wide range of readings

70% off your first session

Easy-to-use website

Signing up takes just a few minutes Cons No video calls Kasamba is our top pick overall for anyone looking for an affordable psychic reading. The site was launched over 20 years ago and has served more than 3,000,000 satisfied customers. It’s home to hundreds of highly-rated psychic advisors, including numerous readers, with very reasonable rates. And because it’s stood the test of time, it has a super-high trustpilot rating (4.2 stars). What Types of Online Psychic Readings are Available? Kasamba offers one of the widest range of spiritual readings, which is one of the reasons we rate it so highly. The most popular readings include love and relationships, tarot card reading, career forecasts, dream analysis, and astrology readings. However, you can also find a psychic reader at Kasamba experienced in palm readings, the occult, numerology, Kabbalah, picture readings, and the paranormal. Best Features One of the things we liked about Kasamba is that when you click on a category such as Numerology, you not only get a list of psychic advisors who specialize in that topic but who also list the various readings they offer. Meanwhile, there are drop-down menus listing various sub-categories for the most popular categories, such as Love and Relationships. For love and relationships, these include difficult but common worries, such as “Breaking up and Divorce” and “Cheating and Affairs.” You can also arrange psychics according to price (lowest to highest or vice-versa), how new they are and how experienced they are. Because there are so many psychic advisors at Kasamba, this feature makes it much easier to find cheaper psychics. Another standout feature is the daily, weekly, and monthly horoscope. Expert psychics write these, and they’re all free for anyone to read. Special Deals & Cheap Psychic Chat When you first join Kasamba as a new customer, you’re entitled to your first 3 minutes free. This is an excellent deal that allows you to test the waters with a psychic reader to see whether or not they’re a fit for you. You also get 70% off your first session, and Kasamba offers a full refund to anyone who’s not fully satisfied after a psychic reading. >> Click here [Kasamba] to get 70% OFF your first reading >> 2. AskNow - Convenient Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone

Ask Now

Pros Established in 2005

$1 per minute for new customers

Free daily horoscopes

Top-notch mobile app

In-depth blog updated each week

Range of trusted advisors Cons No LIVE psychic readings by video AskNow is home to a range of highly-qualified psychics that offer their psychic readings at super affordable rates. This online psychic reading service has been guiding customers since 2005, their psychic advisors are available 24/7, and they divide their readers into three categories: Top Rated Advisors (most affordable)

Elite Advisors

Master Advisors. What Type of Psychic Readings are Available? AskNow is home to psychics experienced in love and relationships, money and finance, and careers and goals. Other types of readings online include tarot readings, spiritual guidance, and astrological readings. Unfortunately, AskNow doesn't have separate categories for different types of readings on their website, so you’ll need to apply search filters to help you find what you’re looking for. Best Features You can have a phone psychic reading at AskNow, as well as online chat readings, and we highly recommend the mobile app, which is extremely user-friendly. But while video meetings are absent, there are detailed video recordings on their website presented by their expert psychics, who talk you through many subjects related to online psychic readings. You can also access daily horoscopes for free, and the blog is regularly updated with fresh content each week. The blog was actually one of our favorite aspects of AskNow (besides the readings), as it covers a diverse range of subjects and isn’t limited to psychic stuff. Blog categories include dreams, past lives, destiny and goals, and health wellness. Special Deals & Cheap Psychics When you create an account and purchase an introductory package, you can ask a free question to a psychic advisor from any category of your choosing. You can also opt-in to daily free emails. Other than that, all first-time customers are treated to 5 bonus minutes during their first session and an exclusive new customer $1 per-minute rate. And while Elite Advisors and Master Advisors charge upwards of $10 per minute, you will find the cheapest psychics in the Top Rated Advisors section, where prices start from $3.99 per minute. >> Enjoy $1 PER MINUTE on your first reading here [AskNow] >> 3. Keen - Best Mobile App for Inexpensive Psychic Readings

Keen

Pros 20 years experience

First 3 minutes free

35 million satisfied customers

Super user-friendly website

Niche readings available, including Feng Shui Cons No video calls Keen is celebrating its 20th anniversary as we write this, which is a testament to its enduring appeal. Over the years, Keen has guided people on matters such as their future, career, and love life. They’ve amassed thousands of satisfied customer reviews who have praised the accuracy of their readings, and they claim to have helped 35 million people in total. Keen has been mentioned extensively in the media and press and has received positive coverage in the likes of Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health. What Type of Readings are Available? It’s clear from the get-go that most of Keen’s psychic advisors have experience in love, financial advice, general life questions, and tarot reading. In other words, they focus on the big questions. However, you can also receive astrology advice and have a spiritual reading. Keen also employs top-rated psychic mediums who can connect you with loved ones that have passed away. Other niche categories include Feng Shui, aura cleansing, and Vedic astrology. Best Features There’s a Keen blog that Keen’s professional experts maintain with regular content. Here, you can access various articles on love, spirituality, and astrology topics. There are also daily horoscopes that are free to use. We also love the helpful feature on the homepage that lets you toggle between $1.99 and $9.99+ psychics. All you have to do is drag your finger (if you’re using your mobile device) from left to right to settle on a price that’s right for you. Then, just hit the “search” button to draw up a list of authentic psychics in your price range. Special Deals & Affordable Psychics Keen is offering new customers the chance to have their first 3 minutes with a psychic reader free of charge. And if you’re not happy with your session, Keen offers all customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Overall, Keen has some of the cheapest online psychics we’ve reviewed, with prices starting from just $1.99 per minute. ‘ There are multiple psychics available at this price, and you can chat with them on the phone or via live chat. >> Get 3 FREE MINUTES and connect with experienced psychics here[Keen] >> 4. Psychic Source - Best for Affordable Psychic Readings by Video

Psychic Source

Pros 30+ years experience

$1 per minute for new customers

Video readings available

Excellent “Find a Psychic Tool”

Bonus dollars available for members Cons Video calls can be more expensive Psychic Source is one of the most established psychics, founded in 1989. Angela Marks currently owns it, and it was actually the first psychic service that offered video readings. Its customers are super loyal, the company has a very high trust rating, and aside from offering affordable readings, you can have a video psychic reading here. What Types of Online Psychic Readings are Available? Psychic Source connects you with career psychics, love psychics, mediums, tarot readers, and clairvoyants. You can also connect with a pet psychic, an astrologer, and an energy healer. There are also empaths and initiatives at Psychic Source, and on the whole, a wide range of psychic reading styles are available. Moreover, we found that the psychics here use numerous tools to help guide you and uncover critical insights. Best Features A handy feature at Psychic Source is the Find a Psychic tool. With this tool, you just need to answer a few questions - such as what specialties you’re looking for and which tools you’d like your psychic to use - and Psychic Source will bring up suitable, accurate psychics for you to choose from. And unlike other cheap psychics, Psychic Source offers video readings, although it’s worth bearing in mind that these can be more expensive. Alternatively, you can connect with the psychics via live chat and telephone. There are also fun quizzes on the website, like the love language test, that are free for anyone to try. Special Deals & Cheap Readings Readings at Psychic Source start from $1 per minute, making this one of the cheapest psychic reading services on our list. However, it’s crucial to bear in mind that this is an introductory offer for new customers only. New customers also get their first 3 minutes free, while all customers can claim a full refund if they’re not happy with how their psychic session went. Regular prices typically begin at $4.99 per minute, but as a member, you can claim bonus dollars every month, which is an excellent way of saving money. >> Experience live psychic sessions for cheap here [Psychic Source] >> 5. Oranum - Best for Multilingual Cheap Psychic Readers

Oranum

Pros 10,000 credits for new members

Excellent mobile app

Video calls available

Palm readings on offer Cons Lack of advanced search filters Oranum is an online psychic service that launched in 2013. You can have a live video chat with psychic readers, and numerous psychics speak various languages, including Portuguese, Italian, and German. All in all, Oranum is one of the biggest psychic communities on the planet, it has a very high trust rating, and many of its psychic readers have 5-star ratings. What Types of Readings are Available? Oranum offers a massive range of readings, from love readings to careers to astral predictions. There are clairvoyants, tarot card readers, and fortune tellers here. Some psychic readers also specialize in numerology and dream interpretations, and you can also connect with experienced spiritual guides. You can also get your palm read and speak with an energy healer. Best Features Oranum has its own app, which is easy (and free) for anyone to download and install. It’s ideal for connecting with readers when you’re on the move or don’t have access to a computer, and it’s responsively designed (which means it looks fantastic.). As mentioned, you can connect with psychic readers in multiple languages and have a video call if that’s your preferred method. This is especially ideal if you wish to have your palm read. And if you don’t wish to have a session, you can watch a live stream of a psychic as they answer questions in real-time via live chat. This feature is free and available to guests and members. There’s also a library of free videos in which Oranum’s psychics share general life advice. Special Deals & Cheap Readings When you create an account on Oranum, you’re entitled to your first 10,000 credits free. This is a fantastic offer that essentially equates to around $10 in free credit. Unlike many other online psychics, Oranum then lets you buy credit packages, starting from $27.99. If you decide to buy a credit package, you’ll enjoy free extra credits. >> Get psychic interpretations for cheap in various languages here [Oranum] >> 6. Mysticsense - Best New Cheap Psychic Phone Service

Mysticsense