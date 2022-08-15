6 Best Cheap Psychics in 2022 for Affordable Chat, Phone & Video Readings

Cheap psychics are ideal for anyone looking for insights and guidance into their life, relationship, and career but can’t afford a premium psychic.
They can give you answers to your biggest questions without breaking the bank.
But we get it.
The last thing you want is to connect with a cheap psychic advisor who simply lacks the experience or expertise you need.
We have good news.
We understand that top-rated affordable psychics can be harder to find than premium ones. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the absolute best cheap psychics available right now.
We’ve vetted each site carefully for the quality of its readings, reputation, compassion, empathy, and ability to get to the heart of your issues.
In this article, we’ll review and rate the best cheap psychics, list their pros and cons, and help you decide which ones are the right ones for you.
Best Cheap Psychics - First Look
- Kasamba: All-round best cheap psychics (70% OFF)
- AskNow: Most affordable phone psychics
- Keen: FREE app for phone and chat readings (1000s of advisors)
- Psychic Source: Personal low-cost readings by video
- Oranum: Cheap multilingual psychic readers (10,000 coins)
- Mysticsense: Up and coming new psychic service
1. Kasamba - Best Inexpensive Psychic Readings for Love Worries
Pros
- 20+ years experience
- Wide range of readings
- 70% off your first session
- Easy-to-use website
- Signing up takes just a few minutes
Cons
- No video calls
Kasamba is our top pick overall for anyone looking for an affordable psychic reading.
The site was launched over 20 years ago and has served more than 3,000,000 satisfied customers.
It’s home to hundreds of highly-rated psychic advisors, including numerous readers, with very reasonable rates.
And because it’s stood the test of time, it has a super-high trustpilot rating (4.2 stars).
What Types of Online Psychic Readings are Available?
Kasamba offers one of the widest range of spiritual readings, which is one of the reasons we rate it so highly.
The most popular readings include love and relationships, tarot card reading, career forecasts, dream analysis, and astrology readings.
However, you can also find a psychic reader at Kasamba experienced in palm readings, the occult, numerology, Kabbalah, picture readings, and the paranormal.
Best Features
One of the things we liked about Kasamba is that when you click on a category such as Numerology, you not only get a list of psychic advisors who specialize in that topic but who also list the various readings they offer.
Meanwhile, there are drop-down menus listing various sub-categories for the most popular categories, such as Love and Relationships.
For love and relationships, these include difficult but common worries, such as “Breaking up and Divorce” and “Cheating and Affairs.”
You can also arrange psychics according to price (lowest to highest or vice-versa), how new they are and how experienced they are.
Because there are so many psychic advisors at Kasamba, this feature makes it much easier to find cheaper psychics.
Another standout feature is the daily, weekly, and monthly horoscope. Expert psychics write these, and they’re all free for anyone to read.
Special Deals & Cheap Psychic Chat
When you first join Kasamba as a new customer, you’re entitled to your first 3 minutes free.
This is an excellent deal that allows you to test the waters with a psychic reader to see whether or not they’re a fit for you.
You also get 70% off your first session, and Kasamba offers a full refund to anyone who’s not fully satisfied after a psychic reading.
2. AskNow - Convenient Cheap Psychic Readings by Phone
Pros
- Established in 2005
- $1 per minute for new customers
- Free daily horoscopes
- Top-notch mobile app
- In-depth blog updated each week
- Range of trusted advisors
Cons
- No LIVE psychic readings by video
AskNow is home to a range of highly-qualified psychics that offer their psychic readings at super affordable rates.
This online psychic reading service has been guiding customers since 2005, their psychic advisors are available 24/7, and they divide their readers into three categories:
- Top Rated Advisors (most affordable)
- Elite Advisors
- Master Advisors.
What Type of Psychic Readings are Available?
AskNow is home to psychics experienced in love and relationships, money and finance, and careers and goals.
Other types of readings online include tarot readings, spiritual guidance, and astrological readings.
Unfortunately, AskNow doesn't have separate categories for different types of readings on their website, so you’ll need to apply search filters to help you find what you’re looking for.
Best Features
You can have a phone psychic reading at AskNow, as well as online chat readings, and we highly recommend the mobile app, which is extremely user-friendly.
But while video meetings are absent, there are detailed video recordings on their website presented by their expert psychics, who talk you through many subjects related to online psychic readings.
You can also access daily horoscopes for free, and the blog is regularly updated with fresh content each week.
The blog was actually one of our favorite aspects of AskNow (besides the readings), as it covers a diverse range of subjects and isn’t limited to psychic stuff.
Blog categories include dreams, past lives, destiny and goals, and health wellness.
Special Deals & Cheap Psychics
When you create an account and purchase an introductory package, you can ask a free question to a psychic advisor from any category of your choosing.
You can also opt-in to daily free emails.
Other than that, all first-time customers are treated to 5 bonus minutes during their first session and an exclusive new customer $1 per-minute rate.
And while Elite Advisors and Master Advisors charge upwards of $10 per minute, you will find the cheapest psychics in the Top Rated Advisors section, where prices start from $3.99 per minute.
3. Keen - Best Mobile App for Inexpensive Psychic Readings
Pros
- 20 years experience
- First 3 minutes free
- 35 million satisfied customers
- Super user-friendly website
- Niche readings available, including Feng Shui
Cons
- No video calls
Keen is celebrating its 20th anniversary as we write this, which is a testament to its enduring appeal.
Over the years, Keen has guided people on matters such as their future, career, and love life.
They’ve amassed thousands of satisfied customer reviews who have praised the accuracy of their readings, and they claim to have helped 35 million people in total.
Keen has been mentioned extensively in the media and press and has received positive coverage in the likes of Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health.
What Type of Readings are Available?
It’s clear from the get-go that most of Keen’s psychic advisors have experience in love, financial advice, general life questions, and tarot reading.
In other words, they focus on the big questions.
However, you can also receive astrology advice and have a spiritual reading.
Keen also employs top-rated psychic mediums who can connect you with loved ones that have passed away.
Other niche categories include Feng Shui, aura cleansing, and Vedic astrology.
Best Features
There’s a Keen blog that Keen’s professional experts maintain with regular content. Here, you can access various articles on love, spirituality, and astrology topics.
There are also daily horoscopes that are free to use.
We also love the helpful feature on the homepage that lets you toggle between $1.99 and $9.99+ psychics.
All you have to do is drag your finger (if you’re using your mobile device) from left to right to settle on a price that’s right for you.
Then, just hit the “search” button to draw up a list of authentic psychics in your price range.
Special Deals & Affordable Psychics
Keen is offering new customers the chance to have their first 3 minutes with a psychic reader free of charge.
And if you’re not happy with your session, Keen offers all customers a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
Overall, Keen has some of the cheapest online psychics we’ve reviewed, with prices starting from just $1.99 per minute. ‘
There are multiple psychics available at this price, and you can chat with them on the phone or via live chat.
4. Psychic Source - Best for Affordable Psychic Readings by Video
Pros
- 30+ years experience
- $1 per minute for new customers
- Video readings available
- Excellent “Find a Psychic Tool”
- Bonus dollars available for members
Cons
- Video calls can be more expensive
Psychic Source is one of the most established psychics, founded in 1989.
Angela Marks currently owns it, and it was actually the first psychic service that offered video readings.
Its customers are super loyal, the company has a very high trust rating, and aside from offering affordable readings, you can have a video psychic reading here.
What Types of Online Psychic Readings are Available?
Psychic Source connects you with career psychics, love psychics, mediums, tarot readers, and clairvoyants.
You can also connect with a pet psychic, an astrologer, and an energy healer.
There are also empaths and initiatives at Psychic Source, and on the whole, a wide range of psychic reading styles are available.
Moreover, we found that the psychics here use numerous tools to help guide you and uncover critical insights.
Best Features
A handy feature at Psychic Source is the Find a Psychic tool.
With this tool, you just need to answer a few questions - such as what specialties you’re looking for and which tools you’d like your psychic to use - and Psychic Source will bring up suitable, accurate psychics for you to choose from.
And unlike other cheap psychics, Psychic Source offers video readings, although it’s worth bearing in mind that these can be more expensive.
Alternatively, you can connect with the psychics via live chat and telephone.
There are also fun quizzes on the website, like the love language test, that are free for anyone to try.
Special Deals & Cheap Readings
Readings at Psychic Source start from $1 per minute, making this one of the cheapest psychic reading services on our list.
However, it’s crucial to bear in mind that this is an introductory offer for new customers only.
New customers also get their first 3 minutes free, while all customers can claim a full refund if they’re not happy with how their psychic session went.
Regular prices typically begin at $4.99 per minute, but as a member, you can claim bonus dollars every month, which is an excellent way of saving money.
5. Oranum - Best for Multilingual Cheap Psychic Readers
Pros
- 10,000 credits for new members
- Excellent mobile app
- Video calls available
- Palm readings on offer
Cons
- Lack of advanced search filters
Oranum is an online psychic service that launched in 2013.
You can have a live video chat with psychic readers, and numerous psychics speak various languages, including Portuguese, Italian, and German.
All in all, Oranum is one of the biggest psychic communities on the planet, it has a very high trust rating, and many of its psychic readers have 5-star ratings.
What Types of Readings are Available?
Oranum offers a massive range of readings, from love readings to careers to astral predictions.
There are clairvoyants, tarot card readers, and fortune tellers here. Some psychic readers also specialize in numerology and dream interpretations, and you can also connect with experienced spiritual guides.
You can also get your palm read and speak with an energy healer.
Best Features
Oranum has its own app, which is easy (and free) for anyone to download and install.
It’s ideal for connecting with readers when you’re on the move or don’t have access to a computer, and it’s responsively designed (which means it looks fantastic.).
As mentioned, you can connect with psychic readers in multiple languages and have a video call if that’s your preferred method. This is especially ideal if you wish to have your palm read.
And if you don’t wish to have a session, you can watch a live stream of a psychic as they answer questions in real-time via live chat. This feature is free and available to guests and members.
There’s also a library of free videos in which Oranum’s psychics share general life advice.
Special Deals & Cheap Readings
When you create an account on Oranum, you’re entitled to your first 10,000 credits free. This is a fantastic offer that essentially equates to around $10 in free credit.
Unlike many other online psychics, Oranum then lets you buy credit packages, starting from $27.99. If you decide to buy a credit package, you’ll enjoy free extra credits.
6. Mysticsense - Best New Cheap Psychic Phone Service
Pros
- Launched in 2020
- Live chat available 24/7
- Prices start from $0.99 per minute
- First 5 minutes free
Cons
- Not an established site yet
Mysticsense is home to just over 600 trusted and expert experienced psychics.
It’s a popular psychic service that has amassed more than 28,000 customer reviews (many of which are positive), and a vast percentage of its psychics have at least a 4 out of 5 stars review.
What’s really amazing is that Mysticsense was only launched in 2020.
The fact that it already has so many satisfied customers is a testament to its commitment to employing gifted psychics who can guide you through life’s challenging questions.
What Types of Readings are Available?
Mysticsense’s best online psychics are versatile enough to cover various readings, but we found that a greater percentage focus on love and relationships.
However, you can connect with a grief counselor here, as well as a clairvoyant, an energy healer, a pet psychic, and a medium.
Best Features
When we first arrived on the Mysticsense homepage, a live chat appeared asking if we needed any assistance.
This is super useful. It makes you feel welcome, and it also means you can get fast answers to questions about psychic readings online before you create an account.
Live chat is also available 24/7, which means you can get answers at any time of the week.
We also loved the advanced search filter, which lets you apply filters like “reading style.”
With this feature, you can focus your search on online psychics who are thoughtful, compassionate, wise, expressive, or direct.
Free daily horoscopes are also available for everyone, and over 200 articles on topics like astrology, love advice, and career guidance.
Special Deals & Cheap Tarot Readings
Mysticsense goes a bit further than many other online psychic reading services in that they offer your first 5 minutes for free.
And like all the best cheap psychics, Mysticsense offers a complete refund if you’re unhappy with your session.
Other than that, prices for even 5-star psychics start from as little as $0.99 per minute, easily making Mysticsense one of the cheapest psychic platforms around.
How We Ranked the Best Affordable Psychics
When choosing our best cheap psychic readings, we identified 5 key benchmarks that we applied to each site:
Quality of the Psychic Readings
The first thing we looked out for was the typical quality of the psychic readings online.
This means that, while our list is clearly filled with inexpensive psychic websites, you will still be getting access to online psychic reading services that are accurate and insightful.
For example, psychic predictions, tarot readings, dream analysis, palm readings, psychic mediums, and more.
Variety of Readings
We also based our decision on the types of psychic readings available at each site and the readers' variety.
For example, apart from spiritual readings, past life readings, and tarot card readings, you can also choose the best psychic according to their personality type - compassionate, empathetic, and so on.
Special Deals and Discounts
Naturally, the deals and discounts on offer were an essential factor when choosing our cheap online psychic reading sites.
All our recommended best online psychics offer excellent introductory packages to new customers that ensure you can “test the waters” without spending too much.
Prices
Aside from deals and discounts, we made sure you can connect with an online psychic at an affordable price once you're a regular customer.
To that end, most of the readings we’ve recommended start from around $1 per minute.
Reputation
Lastly, we verified the reputability of every online psychic reading service we chose.
We researched their owners and the number of years they've been active and dug deep into their customer reviews to ensure that, whichever online psychic reading websites you choose, you'll be signing up to legit online psychic websites.
Tips for Finding Cheap Psychic Phone Readings
Applying a set of criteria is a brilliant idea when looking for the best possible cheap psychic readings. This will help you find a reliable free psychic reading much faster:
What Type of Reading Do You Want?
All online psychic reading platforms are home to psychics experienced in different topics, from love psychics to career issues.
As such, ensure you understand what questions you need answers to before searching for a psychic.
Understand Your Communication Style
Whether you’re having psychic phone readings or video calls, you must know how you best connect with others.
For example, one online psychic reader may be more compassionate, while another is more empathic, and others are more direct.
Once you understand how you prefer to communicate, you’ll be able to find cheap psychic readings that have a better chance of working uncovering insights the first time around.
Apply Search Filters
All the best psychic sites, such as AskNow and Keen, let you apply search filters. Filters might include price range, reading type, and reading style.
By applying search filters, you’ll be able to access affordable psychic readings that are a strong fit for you and the cheapest possible psychics that suit your budget.
You’ll also be able to single out the live chat psychics, phone readings, and video psychics.
Read The Psychics Profile
Before you commit to any psychic, it’s wise to read a psychics profile thoroughly.
Check their star rating, read customer reviews/testimonials, and learn about their reading style, bio, and overall experience level.
Take Advantage of Deals
Lastly, all of the best online psychic websites offer deals and discounts to new customers.
Therefore, we advise you to look for the best ones available while ensuring any psychic reading platforms you choose have affordable psychics once you become a regular customer.
The best services offer cheap psychic readings long-term, with sites such as Mysticsense charging as little as $0.99 per minute.
Getting Cheap Psychic Readings: Your Questions Answered
Is It Possible To Get a $1.00 a Minute Psychic Reading?
Yes, cheap psychic reading services like Mysticsense and Psychic Source employ psychics who charge as little as $1 per minute.
You can also get discounts and even free psychic readings as a new customer from many of the best psychic reading services.
Why Do Online Psychics Offer Cheap Readings?
Some online psychics offer affordable readings because they’re new and are, therefore, using it as a tactic to find more customers.
Others lack a high level of experience, thereby charging lower prices than more experienced psychics.
What are the Advantages of Getting a Cheap Psychic Reading by Phone?
You can Save Money
Phone readings are typically one of the cheapest options.
Of course, visiting a psychic in-person will cost more. But even live-streamed video readings tend to be more expensive than phone readings - no matter the online psychic reading platform you use.
More Private Than Video Calls
Aside from saving money, phone readings are almost just a private as online chat or email readings.
Some psychic services, such as Psychic Source, let you have a video call with a psychic. However, some people might find these more invasive, which is why a phone call can be ideal.
Better Communication than Online Chat
While live chat readings can benefit some people, phone readings allow you to better connect with a psychic because you can hear their voice.
They can also hear yours, which is extremely important for allowing them to tune in to your frequencies.
With phone readings, you can better gauge what a psychic is saying to you and ask for clarity - and they can do the same when answering your questions.
Not just that, but a phone psychic reading is generally cheaper than a video call.
Are Cheap Psychic Readings as Good as Expensive Ones?
A cheap psychic reading can be just as accurate and insightful as an expensive one.
However, you need to sign-up to an established psychic site like AskNow and thoroughly vet your psychic reader to ensure they have the necessary experience.
You can check customer reviews to find the best cheap psychics and apply filters.
When Should You Call a Cheap Psychic Hotline for Guidance?
You should call a cheap psychic hotline for guidance if you’re experiencing doubt and need clarity on some of the big questions you’re facing.
For instance, if you’re struggling to deal with a break-up or the death of a loved one, or if you want insights into what the future might hold for you, a psychic hotline can illuminate the truth so that you feel more confident in your decision-making.
Which Psychic Reading is Best - Online Psychic Chat, Call, or Video?
The best psychic reading comes entirely down to your preferred communication style.
Phone readings work if you want more flexibility than live chat. They give your psychic reader the chance to hear your voice and learn more about you. You can also build a stronger relationship together this way.
On the other hand, a video psychic reading helps you to build an even more intimate connection with your psychic, which can improve the accuracy of the reading. If you're having a tarot reading, you'll also be able to see the tarot cards.
However, some people might feel uncomfortable being seen face-to-face and are therefore better suited to phone psychic readings or text chat readings.
Can I Get a Free Psychic Reading?
Yes. Many the best psychic reading sites, such as Kasamba, offer free psychic readings in the form of free minutes when you speak to a psychic for the first time.
Best Cheap Psychics by Phone: Final Thoughts
You can find accurate and insightful answers from the best online psychic websites above, regardless of your questions and the type of guidance you need.
Our overall winner among the cheap psychic reading websites we looked at is Kasamba.
On this site, you enjoy a wide variety of affordable psychic services from highly-rated psychic readers.
AskNow and Keen come at a close second, offering affordable mobile and niche readings for seasoned and psychic curious clients alike.
Just remember that whenever you look for cheap psychics, it’s always a good idea to take a closer look at each option to see if it’s got the right things for you.
Look out for special deals, discounts, prices, types of readings, and the website's overall usability.
Whatever you decide to do, we wish you the best of luck and hope you get the answers you seek.
