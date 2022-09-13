You can repair so many things with this $10 plastic welding gadget

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fixing things around the house requires the right tool for the job — and often that’s just a tube of super glue. Whether it’s chipped plastic on a piece of decor or a broken toy, these are the items you hate to throw out but also aren’t really worth taking to a repair shop.

Well, there’s a handy little gadget listed on Amazon for less than $10 right now that can replace all those dried-up tubes of super glue you’ve got sitting in drawers around the house.

The device creates a permanent, waterproof bond once the special glue-like substance it uses is exposed to ultraviolet light. It then dries clear and can be sanded and painted.

Technically, Bondic is not a true glue. Unlike super glue, Bondic glue doesn’t contain solvents so it won’t dry out. It’s a type of plastic welding that doesn’t melt into the joint like metal welding. It won’t stick to non-porous materials, rather it forms a bond around the plastic.

The brand behind this unique tool claims you can use it to bond, build, fix and fill all types of materials, including plastic, PVC, steel, rubber, wood, ceramic, wires, vinyl and leather. The company claims Bondic glue can mend everything from broken joysticks to frayed metal cables to leaky hoses to copper pipes.

Bondic glue works best on rough surfaces and undercuts, and you’ll need to be sure the surface is clean and free of grease before applying. Also try to apply it in layers if possible for the best hold. Then, be sure to use the included UV light to cure the Bondic.

Several reviewers at Amazon have mentioned you must build layers and wave the light for a minimum of 5 seconds for each area and that veering from the manufacturer’s instructions only sets you up for failure.

Reviewer Brad used it to repair a cracked automotive taillight lens, someone else used it to repair a broken piece on their printer and yet another person used it to repair their broken glasses. The latter said they wished they’d bought the Bondic gadget sooner and is now looking for more things to use it on.

With an overall rating of 4 stars out of 5, there are definitely some softer reviews in the collection (about one in 10 raters have given it a 1-star bomb), but the thousands of positive grades far outweigh the negative ones. At less than $10, it seems like a decent gamble for the potential gains around your house.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.