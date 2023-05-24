Bison calf killed after man disturbs animal at Yellowstone

A man intentionally disturbing a bison calf resulted in its death, Yellowstone National Park officials said.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, the man approached the newborn bison on May 20.

"The calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River," the press release states. "As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway."

Park regulations maintain that people stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife, including bison, elk and deer, noting that interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring.

In the case of the bison, it was reportedly observed following cars and people.

The Park Service said rangers "tried repeatedly" to reunite the calf with its herd, but those efforts failed.

"The calf was later killed by park staff because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway," the press release states.

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement is investigating the incident. The Park Service posted a picture of the man with his hands on the calf near the Lamar River.

People who may have witnessed the incident are asked to contact the Yellowstone National Park Tip Line at 307-344-2132.

