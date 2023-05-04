A beach tent is a handy must-have for summer vacation with kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer means increased daylight, warmer weather and more trips to the beach. If you’ve got little ones in tow, it can be handy to have a beach tent. Portable pop-up tents allow you to keep your baby from overheating and reduce the chances of developing a sunburn.

An important thing to consider when shopping around for the best beach tent for babies is size. Do you want it to be large enough so you can be in the shade as well? Do you often travel with extended family or friends or have additional children to consider? Some tents are large enough to hold both children and adults.

Another factor to consider is how easy the tent will be to transport. As parents know, traveling with a little one already takes a lot of energy. The last thing you want is to purchase a product that will feel more like a burden than a helpful aid. Tents that come with carry bags make transporting them a cinch and offer protection while storing.

The best beach tents for babies allow for ample airflow to help them from becoming stuffy and may come equipped with side walls that can be opened. They also take the wind into account and should provide stakes, wind ropes or sandbags for you to fill which will keep it from blowing away. Additional options may include UV protection and built-in pools for babies to splash around in.

If you’re in the market for a beach tent, here are two highly-rated options on Amazon.

This Wolfwise pop-up tent makes it easy to create your own shade. Constructed with water-resistant material that provides UPF 50+ protection, it features a unique sandbag design and four wind ropes to help it stay put in windy conditions.

While customers unanimously found that setting it up was easy, some people mentioned it was tricky to put away and might take a little practice to get the hang of it. Users enjoyed how it extended their time at the beach. With 5,000+ global ratings, this tent averages 4.3 out of 5 stars. You can pick up the medium for $43.99 and attach a 10% coupon to bring the price down even further, or pick up the large for a sale price of $59.99.

Rated Amazon’s Choice for “Baby Beach Tent,” the lightweight Monobeach Baby Beach Tent is designed for children under the age of three. It offers UPF 50+ protection and features a small splash pool in the center to keep little ones occupied for hours.

This item comes with a carrying bag and gets a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from more than 3,600 customers.

User Lauren called it a “summer necessity” and added, “It’s like having a salt water swimming pool at the beach.”

It’s on sale now for $29.65 on Amazon, which is a 26% savings, but you can attach a 10% coupon for an even higher discount.

When the season comes to an end, don’t stow the tent for the winter without cleaning and drying it first. Otherwise, you could be at risk of unpacking a moldy tent next year.

If carting along a small beach tent allows us to enjoy longer days playing in the sand with loved ones, we’re all for it. Have a great summer!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.