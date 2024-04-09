Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 law that bans most abortions

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld a Civil War-era abortion ban on Tuesday.

"To date, our legislature has never affirmatively created a right to, or independently authorized, elective abortion," the court's opinion stated.

This ruling makes nearly all abortion in the state illegal, with exception of saving the mother's life.

It also wipes out a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which was made law in 2022, prior to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

After the constitutional right to an abortion was overturned later that year, Arizona still had a law on the books from 1864 that banned nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest.

Republicans attempted to revive the law but faced opposition from abortion-rights advocates, including Planned Parenthood Arizona, which was a plaintiff in this case.

A lower court previously ruled that medical providers could perform abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy under the new law. But that ruling was overturned with the state Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday.

The Arizona Supreme Court is made up of seven justices: four men and three women. One of the justices, Bill Montgomery, recused himself from the case due to questions about his ability to be impartial. He has publicly expressed support for abortion restrictions.

