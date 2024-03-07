Creamer in soda? Coffee Mate’s new Dirty Soda Creamer lets you try the trend

Coffee Mate is getting in on the dirty soda trend that’s going viral on social media by offering up a brand-new creamer made for mixing with soda.

In partnership with Dr Pepper, new Coffee Mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer is made to pair with Dr Pepper’s 23 flavors to add the flavors of cream, coconut and lime to the soft drink — no extra ingredients required.

The creamer is not made with Dr Pepper, however, so it is simply suggested that you mix the two. If you have a different soda you prefer, you can use the creamer with that instead. There’s no wrong answer here — TikTokers hoping on the dirty soda trend are creative with their concoctions, and it’s only a matter of time before someone makes Dr Pepper ice cream with this new flavor.

Coffee Mate Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer is available at grocery stores nationwide now for a limited time. It is priced at around $3.29 for a 16-ounce bottle, but prices may vary by retailer.

While dirty soda has definitely gotten more popular thanks to TikTok, it’s actually not new.

The drink’s origins can be traced back to the 2010s in Utah, where it was made with soda, creamer or half and half, and then either a flavored syrup or lime juice. The drink became so popular in the state, that two companies were even involved in a lawsuit over which one created it first.

Now, however, dirty soda is known all over the country and is made with a variety of flavors, though coconut and lime seems to be one of the most popular flavor combos.

One TikTok that’s garnered 23,000 likes shows how to make a full dirty soda bar consisting of a variety of sodas, syrups and creamers. TikToker Samantha Bauchmann says dirty soda is a fun drink for birthday parties or a low-key night with friends, but you can also add liquor if you want to make spiked dirty sodas.

If you don’t want to make a dirty soda yourself, however, you can make any drink “dirty” at Sonic Drive-In by simply telling them to “make it dirty.”

They’ll then add coconut cream and lime to whichever soda you choose.

