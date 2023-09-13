A Swiftie's Wildest Dream: USA Today is hiring a Taylor Swift reporter

It's hard to deny the force that is Taylor Swift — from her record-breaking Eras Tour to her hit songs to her unprecedented success at making history as a female vocalist — most recently with her nine-award win at MTV's Video Music Awards.

Swift has made such an impact that a major media outlet is making it someone's full-time job to keep up.

USA Today and The Tennessean, a division of Gannett's USA Today Network, are on the hunt for a Taylor Swift reporter, according to a job listing posted Tuesday.

The reporter will cover all-things Tay in a role that's sure to be a Swiftie's "Wildest Dream."

"Swift's fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy. We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms," said the job posting.

"Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star's influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds," it said.

The outlet said it is searching for a "journalist with a voice" who doesn't exhibit bias. The candidate must have five years of journalism experience in a digital-first newsroom and proven success in shareable stories.

The role is remote, with anyone in the continental U.S. able to apply. Applicants must be willing to travel internationally for the role.

The job posting is especially significant as it follows massive layoffs at Gannett. The media outlet has been slashing local outlet jobs over the past two years and dropped 6% of its news division in December, according to the Daily Beast.

Swift has continued to redefine her peak. She started releasing albums close to 20 years ago and is currently on a world tour set to break $2 million in North American sales alone. She dominated last night's VMAs, taking home the night's top honor of song of the year with "Anti-Hero."

