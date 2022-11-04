7 secrets to always having a clean house

Keeping your home organized and tidy is a goal for many people, but if you have a busy schedule and other life demands to juggle, it’s not always easy to pull off. That’s why we’ve combed the internet to find out the best strategies for keeping your house spotless, even when you’re time-crunched.

Below are the seven best secrets we’ve found to keeping your home clean all the time.

1. Clean a Little Every Day

For most people, it’s far less overwhelming to clean for 20 to 30 minutes a day than it is to set aside several hours on a weekend or give up your entire Saturday to do a deep-clean. So, consider tackling a single room or set a timer for a certain amount of time each day to maintain your home. You could also create a daily or weekly cleaning schedule to keep you on track, task by task.

2. Clean Like You’re Getting Paid

Adobe

It’s easy to get distracted while you’re cleaning; it’s even easier to put off cleaning all together. But, what if it was your job? You’d likely stick to a schedule and clean as quickly as possible to get the work done while also doing an admirable job. Try adopting a professional’s mindset to ramp up your efficiency.

3. Declutter Your Surfaces

Countertops and tables can easily turn into resting places for clutter. That’s why sorting your mail as soon as you bring it in and putting away items immediately after you use them is such a smart idea. Not only does this make your counters and tables easier to wipe down, but keeping surfaces clear makes your home look more organized, which goes a long way to creating that image of spotlessness.

4. Groom Pets Regularly

Adobe

Pets are amazing, but they are pretty much the worst enemy of maintaining a clean house. However, if you take the time to regularly bathe and groom your dog or cat, you’ll end up with less dirt and loose pet hair around your home. This means you won’t have to spend as much time lint-rolling and vacuuming your furniture and floors. After all, even if you’ve got the best stick vacuum on the planet, it’s tough to keep up with the messes left by a dog or cat who is always shedding or tracking mud.

5. Invest in Cleaning Supplies

If you look in the closet of a person who always has a clean house, you’ll probably find a stash of great tools and products. At minimum, you’ll want a multisurface cleaner, an abrasive cleaner and a degreaser on hand for cleaning your kitchen and bathroom. A powerful vacuum that can work on carpet, rugs and hard surfaces is a tool that will also give you less excuses not to run it — especially if it’s an easy-to-grab stick vacuum. It’s a major appliance, so browse during popular sale times to get one at a big discount.

6. Set Consistent Laundry and Dishwasher Routines

Adobe

Nothing seems to build up faster than piles of laundry and dishes. That’s why many experts recommend loading up or running your dishwasher every day — even if it’s not full. For laundry, consider doing a little every day to stay on top of it, especially if you have a family or a lot of loads to do every week.

7. Use Liners to Keep Appliances Cleaner

Don’t want to spend a ton of time cleaning your oven? Use heat-resistant liners on the bottom to catch any drips or spills. Likewise, utilize liners anywhere you can to help cut down on cleaning: in the refrigerator, air fryer, cabinets and even drawers.

Use these tips to keep your home sparkling clean! For more advice, check out these 11 brilliant shortcuts used by cleaning pros.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.