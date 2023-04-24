40,000 owners of recalled Chevy trucks told to park vehicles outdoors

Nearly 40,000 Chevrolet pickup trucks are under a recall notice after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the vehicles' break pressure switch may short and cause fires.

The recall involves Chevrolet models 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD made between 2019 and 2023.

The NHTSA said the brake pressure sensor assembly can leak fluid into the pressure switch and cause an electrical short-circuit. Such a short can cause a fire while the vehicle is in use and parked, the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA said vehicles should be parked outside and away from structures until the repairs are complete. Owners will be mailed a letter by May 29 informing them of the recall. A second letter will go out once a remedy is available.

Dealers will replace the master cylinder pressure sensor and inspect the wire harness, replacing it, if necessary, the NHTSA said. The repairs will be done for free, once they're available.

Are you curious if your car is under recall? You can check by entering the VIN into the NHTSA database online.

