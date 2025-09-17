3 officers dead, 2 injured after shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, PA — Three officers are dead and two were injured after a shooting in York County.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, York County.

They were taken to WellSpan York hospital and according to Police Commissioner Christopher Paris, the officers are listed as critical but stable.

The suspect is dead officials say.

Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management says a 911 call came in at 2:10 p.m. for an incident in the areas of Haar Road and Senft Road.

Officers were sent to this area for a "domestic related investigation."

There is no current threat to the community.

Pennsylvania State Police have taken over calls for service

The shooting and investigation prompted schools to go on lockdown, but that was lifted just 2 hours later.

Courtesy: Spring Grove Area School District

This is a developing story. Check back in for continued updates.