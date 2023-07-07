13 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While Fourth of July sales have officially ended, Amazon’s Prime Day begins next week, which means other retailers are beginning to roll out their own sales right now to compete with the online retailer.

This week, you’ll find discounts on everything from a dehumidifier to a gaming console, television, luggage for summer travels and more. Take a look at 13 items on sale this week that are definitely worth the money.

Unless otherwise noted, the deals do not require coupon codes or memberships. If a code or membership is required, it will be included in the description below so you know how to use the coupon and can sign up before ordering.

MORE: The best early Prime Day deals you can shop now

You’ll save $201 — around 45% — on this HUMSURE 70-Pint Dehumidifier, now priced at $228.99 from the regular price of $439.99.

Designed for a 4,500-square-foot room, it removes up to 70 pints of water from the room daily. It can be used in bathrooms, basements, garages or anywhere you have too much moisture. It is made with wheels that rotate 360 degrees so you can move the dehumidifier from room to room easily.

It also has multiple settings, timers for auto-start and auto-stop and will automatically shut off when the water tank is full, alerting you it’s time to empty the tank with a beeping alarm and light.

Walmart does not say when the deal ends, so you’ll want to order it soon.

Buy HUMSURE Dehumidifier 70 Pint from Walmart for $228.99 (was $439.99)

Looking for a new TV? You can save $40 on this 50-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV, now priced at $198.

The television has built-in Roku so you can stream movies and shows from a variety of apps, or hook up cable, satellite or an HDTV antenna. You can even use voice activation on the Roku app to search right on your screen in case you misplace your remote or would simply rather use your voice.

The TV is listed as a “rollback,” but Walmart does not say how long the sale price will be sticking around.

Buy onn. 50” Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR from Walmart for $198 (was $238).

Know a gamer that could use a new Xbox? You can save $137.90 on an Xbox Series X Video Game Console from Walmart, discounted from $627.89 to $489.99.

The Xbox offers 4K gaming, 3D spatial sound and is backward compatible with thousands of games, so you don’t need to buy new games to play on the console.

Buy Xbox Series X Video Game Console from Walmart for $489.99 (was $627.89).

If you’re having trouble sleeping because of the heat, you can save 50% — or $9 — on this set of two Bedsure Queen Cooling Pillow Cases from Walmart.

The $8.99 deal is only good on the queen size in gray, but other sizes and colors are also on sale. The pillow cases are made from rayon that is derived from bamboo, which Walmart says is cooler to the touch and able to wick moisture away better than cotton.

There’s no saying when the price will change, so you’ll want to order the pillowcases soon.

Buy Bedsure Queen Cooling Pillow Cases – Set of 2 from Walmart for $8.99 (was $17.99).

You can save 20% on these Idealife Plant Pots Self Watering Planters with Drainage Holes from Amazon, priced at just $14.36 when you clip a coupon at checkout.

You’ll get five indoor pots in the set measuring 7 inches, 6 inches, 6.5 inches, 5.5 inches and 5 inches, making them perfect for most small and medium-sized plants. The pots store varying amounts of water depending on the size, making sure the plant you put in the pot stays watered for a week or more.

You can purchase the pots without an Amazon Prime membership, but you will need one to receive free shipping. Amazon prices change frequently, so you’ll want to grab this quickly before the coupon expires.

Buy Idealife Plant Pots Self Watering Planters with Drainage Hole from Amazon for $14.36 (was $17.95).

Summer is the perfect time to power wash your driveway, sidewalk or other outdoor areas and QVC is offering a great deal on a Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer with attachments.

Now priced at $179.95, you’ll save $38.05 from the regular price of $218. The power washer comes with a spray wand, hose, garden hose adapter, clean-out tool and power cord.

The sale ends on or around July 12 and QVC says it is selling fast, so you’ll want to order quickly before it sells out. It’s also important to note that the sale price does not include shipping, which is an extra $20.22.

Buy Sun Joe 1700PSI/1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer w/ Attachments from QVC for $179.95 (was $218).

You can get this 7-piece Toy Fly Plus Drive Dual Function Vehicle Drone Set from Macy’s for just $19.93, a savings of $90.06 from the regular price of $109.99.

The drone is by Sharper Image and comes with auto orientation control and assisted landing, so even if you’re new to flying drones, you should be able to get the hang of it.

For ages 12-15, the drone comes with a remote control, charging cable and four replacement blades just in case some break. Weighing just 1.05 pounds, it can be used on land or in the air and has five LED lights so you can see it flying even at night.

At such a low price and a savings of more than 80%, you are definitely going to want to snatch this deal up quickly. Macy’s also has it marked as a “Last Act: Final Sale” deal, so chances are there are not many left and they may sell out.

Buy Toy Fly Plus Drive Dual Function Vehicle Drone Set, 7 Piece from Macy’s for $19.93 (was $109.99).

You can save $80.01 on this Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer that also comes with a coupon for $20 off your purchase of Kcup pods, which you will need for the brewer. Shipping is $7.50, so your total comes to $87.60, a savings of $62.39 from the regular price of $149.99.

Available in blue or gray, the Keurig works for hot coffee in three sizes and iced coffee in a 6-ounce cup. It measures less than 5 inches wide, so it won’t take up much space on your counter.

The sale ends on or around July 16, but QVC also says they’re selling quickly, so you might want to grab one soon.

Buy Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Brewer with Coupon from QVC for $69.98 (was $149.99).

You can get this Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring from Amazon for $142.49, a savings of $87.50 from the regular price of $229.99.

The purifier and air monitor works in rooms up to 361 square feet and help capture dust, pollen and other pollutants and allergens. It also shows real-time indoor air quality and has an automatic fan that turns on if the air needs to be cleaned.

The deal is for Amazon Prime members only, so you will need to purchase a membership first if you don’t already have one. Amazon may change the price at any time, so you’ll want to order it soon.

Buy Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring from Amazon for $142.49 (was $229.99).

MORE: Buy a $50 Amazon gift card and get $5 in Prime Day credits

If you have plans to make frozen cocktails, smoothies or even ice cream this summer, Macy’s is having a sale on a PowerCrush Digital Blender with Quiet Technology.

Regularly $158.99, the Black & Decker blender is currently on sale for $94.99, a savings of $64. The blender holds up to 6 cups and has pre-programmed functions for drinks, soups, creating breadcrumbs and more. It also comes with an 18-ounce plastic jar so you can take your drink to go.

Buy PowerCrush Digital Blender with Quiet Technology from Macy’s for $94.99 (was $158.99).

You can save $170.01 on this Freehold 5-Piece Softside Spinner Luggage Set from Macy’s, now priced at $69.99, a 70% savings from the regular price of $240.

The luggage set includes five different bags: one suitcase with wheels, one upright bag with wheels, one duffel bag , one tote and a small “kit” bag for accessories. Made of 100% polyester, they come with a 3-year limited manufacturer’s warranty.

Buy Freehold 5-Piece Softside Spinner Luggage Set from Macy’s for $69.99 (was $240).

You can save $65.01 on this Austin Stripe/Solid Reversible 8-Piece Comforter Set from Macys, now priced at $34.99.

A 65% savings from the regular price of $100, the comforter set includes a comforter, shams, a bedskirt, pillow cases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet. The set comes in seven colors and sizes twin-California king, with all colors and sizes included in the sale.

Some color and size combinations are already sold out, however, so you may not get the color you want in the size you need and should place your order quickly in case the sets sell out.

Buy Austin Stripe/Solid Reversible 8-Piece Comforter Set from Macy’s for $34.99 (was $100).

You can save $16 on this Fiskars 4-Claw Stand Up Weeder on Amazon, now priced at $45.99.

The weeder helps prevent pain from bending, as you can use it while standing to avoid injuring your knees and back. Made with four stainless steel claws that grab the weeds and roots from the ground, it can be used to permanently remove weeds like dandelions without the need for chemicals.

Amazon prices change frequently, so you may want to order soon to make sure you get it when it’s on sale. The weeder appears to be on backorder, however, with an estimated delivery of 1-2 months, so keep in mind that you may not receive it until mid-to-late August.

Buy Fiskars 4-Claw Stand Up Weeder from Amazon for $45.99 (was $61.99).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.